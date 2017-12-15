Paul Ryan doesn’t want to be Speaker of the House after the 2018 midterms

Paul Ryan is a weasel. He is a coward. He is a hypocrite. He doesn’t give a sh-t about anybody other than his wealthiest donors. He actually makes me miss poor ol’ weeping John Boehner (who was also good for nothing). Paul Ryan assumed the role of Speaker of the House after Boehner got the f–k out of Dodge in the fall of 2015. Ryan’s tenure as Speaker has been unnotable. As in, the only thing Ryan has accomplished is “pandering to the worst elements of his own suicidal caucus so they don’t kick him out of the Speakership.” Ryan has no moral authority, no backbone, and there’s no there there. He’s like an overgrown frat boy hellbent on mansplaining how social programs actually go against the teachings of Jesus. Anyway, it seems like Paul Ryan doesn’t want to stick around the Speaker’s office much longer. From Politico:
Tinkering with the social safety net is a bold undertaking, particularly in an election year. But Ryan has good reason for throwing caution to the wind: His time in Congress is running short.
Despite several landmark legislative wins this year, and a better-than-expected relationship with President Donald Trump, Ryan has made it known to some of his closest confidants that this will be his final term as speaker. He consults a small crew of family, friends and staff for career advice, and is always cautious not to telegraph his political maneuvers. But the expectation of his impending departure has escaped the hushed confines of Ryan’s inner circle and permeated the upper-most echelons of the GOP. In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker—fellow lawmakers, congressional and administration aides, conservative intellectuals and Republican lobbyists—not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018.
Ryan was tiring of D.C. even before reluctantly accepting the speakership. He told his predecessor, John Boehner, that it would be his last job in politics—and that it wasn’t a long-term proposition. In the months following Trump’s victory, he began contemplating the scenarios of his departure. More recently, over closely held conversations with his kitchen cabinet, Ryan’s preference has become clear: He would like to serve through Election Day 2018 and retire ahead of the next Congress. This would give Ryan a final legislative year to chase his second white whale, entitlement reform, while using his unrivaled fundraising prowess to help protect the House majority—all with the benefit of averting an ugly internecine power struggle during election season.
First of all, WTF is this? “Despite several landmark legislative wins this year…” Like what? I’m really asking. The multiple attempts to kneecap Obamacare made the ACA more popular than ever. The disgusting tax bill is falling apart in committee. Speaker Ryan can’t even lead his caucus to an agreement that, like, neo-Nazism is bad. And because every white bro is bound and determined to go out in a destructive blaze of glory, Ryan wants his coup de grace to be “dismantling entitlement programs.” Because why not? Ugh. Speaking of Medicare and Social Security, Ryan said this in a press conference on Thursday:
“This is going to be the new economic challenge for America: people. Baby boomers are retiring — I did my part, but we need to have higher birth rates in this country,” Ryan, a father of three, told reporters as he riffed on how Republicans will tackle entitlement and welfare reform in 2018. “Baby boomers are retiring and we have fewer people following them in the workforce. We have something like a 90-percent increase in the retirement population of America but only a 19-percent increase in the working population in American. So what do we have to do? Be smarter, more efficient, more technology … still gonna need more people.”
That’s the kind of speech men make right before they declare uteruses to be property of the government, outlaw abortion and birth control and just start to Handmaid’s Tale this entire country. The answer to “how do we get more people/taxpayers/citizens/workers into the country?” is also pretty simple: we need to let in more immigrants. We need to have a more robust immigration system. But I guess Paul Ryan has never thought of that. Also: what self-respecting, birth-control-hating Catholic – who has been married for 17 years – only has THREE kids to show for it?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This man reeks of ambition. He wants to be president. O’Donnell said this last night and I think he nailed it. Ryan is a hard core Randite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all want yo be president. Except for Trump. All he wanted was to beat Hillary and win and then watch TV 8 hours a day, play golf and drink diet Pepsi.
And eat Cheetos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is pretty much all that Trump is doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And as prez, he gets all the ice cream he wants and can misuse the office to make more $ to give, tax free, to his entitled kids..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
T. Fanty is right.
Also add scam money off the government and taxpayers too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might reek of ambition but I think he’s scared that Randy Bryce will beat him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! He’s scared of the iron stache, and he should be. I love that ad where he tells Ryan “welcome to Wisconsin”. Great shade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too – no coincidence this story came out after Jones beat Moore in ALABAMA. Iron Stache seems pretty awesome and very relatable, and Ryan’s numbers are dropping. I think this is a very Dump-esque “You can’t fire me I quit” mentality.
I think he’s going to try to get some distance between himself and this incredibly (thank God) ineffective Congress, and then try for a comeback POTUS run. If he does, I look forward to him losing, bigly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, Paul Ryan make it more affordable for people to live, take maternity and paternity leave and they might have more children…
Instead of causing financial crises every few years which *coincidentally* enrich your donors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t have kids because I can’t afford to get an apartment (nor do I want to). We can’t afford houses, cars, get a decent job with a masters degree (the new bachelors) and on top of that you hate social programs and healthcare.
Oh and on top of that for ME (and countless others) I don’t want to raise a black child in America.
So no thank you. F*ck you Ryan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And think about what he is saying! Fertility policies in place of immigration! How Handmaid’s Tale can you get?
(If you ever get a spare afternoon, Nicole, take a ferret around fertility policy literature via Google Scholar. It is truly terrifying stuff.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh geez Sixer I’m scared already as to what I will find.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Believe me, there is a lot of funded research.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Nicole, well said. I really fear for my kids’, who are nearing their late teens, futures. Even they wonder how they will ever make enough money to live — and they enjoy the privilege of being white — and it’s hard to be encouraging to them.
Ryan is a weak ideologue, a faux ideologue if you ask me, who rode the Tea Party wave to office. I could not be more glad that people realize how lacking he is in substance and competence. I think he sees that Randy Bryce can beat him and is getting out before he gets crushed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to mention them happily destroying the environment AND the healthcare system, so when the air and water make you sick, you’re doubly screwed. Yes, tell us again, Paul Ryan, why we aren’t all clamoring to have a dozen kids each solely to increase the tax base?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Even if I did want kids (which I don’t), this is NOT the world I want to bring them into. We’re doing okay, my husband and I, but we CANNOT afford even one child without substantial sacrifice. And that’s just the beginning.
If you really want people to have more children, maybe work on incentives for them to do so. Affordable health care, robust family support and service programs, clean air and water, affordable and safe housing and neighborhoods, good education, reasonable employment prospects and so forth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also: what self-respecting, birth-control-hating Catholic – who has been married for 17 years – only has THREE kids to show for it?
Hahahaha! I <3 Kaiser!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also given the GOP values of women are property, if 50% of the population stays at home to raise said new babies would they even get an increase in workforce with all the women gone and 50% of children being born to become child care givers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His wife probably got sick of having sex with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. Good one Kaiser!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please he knows he’d lose the house and he doesn’t like that look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. The writing is pretty much on the wall that Repubs will lose the House and then he won’t be Speaker anymore anyway. So he’s taking his toys and going home. But first to plant a story that you never really wanted the job and you always wanted to leave to spend more time with your kids so you don’t look like such a LOSER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe him but to be fair he always made it clear he didn’t want to be Speaker. I mean why take on more work when he was coasting along just fine on his faux wonk (ha!) reputation. But I agree that he knows his days are numbered and is trying to get ahead of his inevitable downfall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You bought that one? He was also reluctant to be on the Romney ticket and in 2020 he’ll reluctantly run for president. It’s BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did, only because he strikes me as insecure enough to know he can’t really get the job done. Why take on more work when he can enjoy the a decent amount of power even without the added work and stress? Then again, what do I know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good bye Eddie Munster
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And don’t let the big creaky door hit ya…”
I hope Eddie realizes he’s doomed. The article talks about a lot of unrest within the party (knives are being sharpened for him by his own ilk).
I am hopeful for 2018 elections, but not sure enough people realize the impact of this tax hike for lower/middle income folks. We won’t have to complete our tax forms under the revisions until AFTER the election. I can already determine the higher standard deduction will not offset what’s being taken away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He got what he wanted, now it’s time to cash out. I’m sure there’s a lobbying position waiting for him.
I hope the rest of his life is miserable. Mammy Yokum mouthed motherfucker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ryan will “retire” so when trump goes down he can step up. He wants to be Pres. He’s too unpopular though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we really need more people, though? Isn’t governing over 350 million people difficult enough? Is industry and infrastructure in danger because of the retirement issue? Serious question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To assist in achieving this goal of more babies, Paul and his best buddy Diane Black will soon make it impossible for any woman to obtain any form of birth control or end a pregnancy and they will personally travel about the country inspecting vaginas. Diane can’t wait. Diane is so excited and enthusiastic that Paul has had to remind her several times that he goes first and when they sit on a couch together, she must only sit in the extreme corner so he can manspread himself over the rest of the couch (there are pictures of this).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can take the frat boy out of the keg party…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Motherf*cker, NO ONE wants you to be House Speaker NOW, let alone after the 2018 mid-terms.
But I guess now that you and McConnell and your Cheeto Overlord have managed to f*ck absolutely everyone over that you could think of and it isn’t looking as rosy for you assh*les at the mid-terms, you figure this is a good time to bow out so no one is looking your way if Mueller is able to continue his work.
What an absolutely evil, gutless coward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s massive chatter about a whopper coming today courtesy of SantaMueller. It’s either JARED or JUNIOR. Stay tuned.
Ryan won’t have to worry about being SotH come 2018 because 1) the Dems will flip the house and 2) Ryan was caught on tape taking Russian money for his campaign.
Hitler and Goebbels also noted low birth rates in Germany circa 1933, just FYI. An all out putsch to German women began.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t you love Fridays, Eric? I look forward to something hitting the fan today. Either or both of the idiot twins are going down. It’s only a matter of time IMO. Also, I know from family, fertile German women were held in the highest esteem during the period of 1933-1945 and those with 6 or more children were given motherhood medals and later extra rations for birthing potential future Nazis. Sick on so many levels, I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a self-respecting, pharmaceutical birth control hating Roman Catholic who has been married for 21 years, and I only have 3 children. No fertility issues, plenty of sex of all kinds with my husband. We use the sympto-thermal Billings method of birth control and we wanted three children.
I briefly bought into the notion that of course, as a modern woman, I needed hormonal birth control and got the Depo Provera shot and spent a year being miserable and gaining weight. Now I wake up, take my temperature, check my cervical mucous, record both in the app on my phone and get on with my day.
Of course your implication is that Paul Ryan and Mrs. Ryan are either lying or have a frigid relationship, and either of those could be true. Or they could have fertility problems, or perhaps they wanted more children and she couldn’t carry all but three to term.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for sharing. Your body, your choice but other women do not want the government deciding for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m so glad you got to choose how to plan your family your way. that is nice. people who want to plan their family their way with pharmaceutical birth control or terminate an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy or get decent medical care for the pregnancy they desperately want wish their options came as easily as yours! they wish that legislators like paul ryan didn’t do everything in their power to impose restrictive, judgmental and discriminatory regulations on the choices they make for their bodies and families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,000 to everything Pedro45 and Lizzie said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,001
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t use hormonal birth control because I didnt react well to it, I now use the justisse method (tracking cervical mucous) and Im happily married and baby free
However, no matter that I personally chose to use non-pharmaceutical methods, I will fight like hell for women to have the right to decide how they wish to control their fertility!
our bodies, our choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what helps increase the population? Immigrants. Immigrants who work and have kids and pay taxes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Politically active Kimmel is looking good.
http://twitter.com/jimmykimmel/status/941416954782289921
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good fucking riddance. Although knowing this asshole it this feels more like a temporary break before he re-emerges in 2024 or whatever as a presidential candidate (he’s only 47). Is he trying to cleanse himself of Trump toxicity? That won’t change the fact that he stood being this woman-groping, nazi sympathizing president. We won’t forget.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
amen. don’t let the door hit him on the way out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why wait until AFTER the 2018 mid-terms? Why run for re-election only to retire and then put federal taxpayers through the cost of a special election?
But don’t worry, Paul, you may not get to make the choice at all. People are putting support behind Iron Stache.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or he knows he is screwed and won’t even win his election next year.
Blue wave is coming and will get rid of GOP for a long long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Translation: Ryan wants to leave before more crap hits the fan regarding the Russian investigation. He then has time to come back and run for president as the “ fresh and younger” face of the Republician party.
Or, negotiations are going badly regarding keeping some scandal from coming to light and he wants to leave on his terms rather than being forced out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One twitterer last night suggested that this sounds like Mueller informed Mr. Ryan what they have on his lying treasonous fanny.
Bye Paulie. Go quicker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bye bye, Ayn Rand Lunatic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Also: what self-respecting, birth-control-hating Catholic – who has been married for 17 years – only has THREE kids to show for it?”-SO TRUE. I was born and raised Catholic all my life, thankfully my mom was never militant about religion but there were always some families who you knew didn’t believe in birth control. How could you tell? They had on average 8 children! I knew one family that had 12! Paul Ryan’s wife really does not f*&ck with him lmao.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my town there’s a family with 18, one with 15 and the “small” family among that Catholic set with only 11, lol. I actually volunteered with the mom who has 11 (they had 12 but one passed away) and I expressed a bit of awe at her ability to see track of so many kids and she got really cold and defensive. I guess it wasn’t appropriate to remark on it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m from a very Catholic family, but now I’m non-observant, having left it in college. My baby boomer father was the youngest of 7, with the age gap of the older 4 being maybe 7 years between them. There’s an age gap of about 8 years between the younger 3, so maybe my late grandmother had more complications with them as she got older. She was 40 and my late grandfather was almost 50 when my dad was born, and today that would be a very high risk pregnancy with increased chances of both down’s syndrome and autism because of both parent’s ages.
I think the large Catholic families (5+ kids) are still a minority among American Catholics today. Most who pay lip service to its stance on artificial birth control still have at most 4 kids, because it’s expensive raising kids. The one cousin that does have 4 kids, all boys, must have done some family planning because there’s only going to be one year that him and his wife will be paying for college tuition for two kids simultaneously.
My parents had my sister and myself and two was enough for my mother. I know they used some birth control because my mother had some condoms readily available to teach me basic sex ed once I hit puberty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GOP keep trying to bring back preexisting which would eliminate coverage for pregnancy because reproduction and being female should be punished.
I can’t afford to have children. I have had the same partner 10 years but I have a high deductible medical insurance. It would be $6,000 in deductible before insurance covered anything at all. Then there is a $7,000 out of pocket.
According to #paulryansoscared My options are either: Be irresponsible “entitled” woman with a baby in massive debt OR I’m irresponsible with no debt who has conciously not had children.
All of his moronic proposals dig a deeper hole with no solution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I loathe Paul Ryan most of all the disgusting kleptocrats in the Republican Party. Make no mistake, Trump is an ignorant sexual assaulter who is bringing shame upon the country daily, but we knew who he was during the campaign. McConnell is a cynical, process-averting b*stard who stole a Supreme Court seat and will stop at nothing to push his donors’ agenda, but again, that’s who he always has been. I have a particular disdain for hypocrites, and Paul Ryan, with his veneer of faux respectability, who hides behind his false reputation as a wonk (HAHAHAHAHAHA NO), who benefited from Social Security as a college student but shames the working poor, who would have women be no more than incubators (white babies only, please!) makes me particularly stabby. I hope there is a permanent stamp over his picture in history marked “disgusting kleptocratic fraud.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the guy who has wanted to dismantle “entitlements” since his college frat partying days, now wants to spend time with his children? Just weeks or months ago, he was obviously giddy at the chance to strip programs in the near future.
Methinks he sees a big cane emerging from the side of the stage…His song and dance time must be over, whether he likes it or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he doesn’t leave, I hope the guy running against him in 2018 wins. (Randy Bryce) He is definitely looking good to me, as a Wisconsin voter who is fed up with the obsession over only catering to the freaking donors and wealthy and giving us peasants the finger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Need more people? Well, Ryan, get crackin’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are not feeding, housing, and job training the people we already have and he’s saying we need MORE people?
I have a few ideas on how to fix the “workforce gap”:
STOP HARASSING WOMEN OUT OF WORK
TAKE CARE OF OUR VETERANS. GET THEM OFF THE STREET AND INTO PROPER MENTAL HEALTH CARE.
LOWER THE PRISON SENTENCES OF NON-VIOLENT CRIMINALS AND REQUIRE VOCATIONAL TRAINING WHILE THEY ARE INSIDE.
HOW ARE KIDS IN THE FOSTER SYSTEM BEING EDUCATED?!
WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SO EXPENSIVE??!!
AAAAGHGGHHHHHGYJ C HUH!!!!!!!
That’s all…Sorry for going a little crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But why is he talking to his kitchen cabinet? Is that some cute metaphor for his family that I’ve never heard before?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reluctantly…dude ran over everyone and everything to take over for Boehner. And then had the nerve to want to set his own hours when he was finally given it. He is not liked but many if none at all in his own party.
He would faded into obscurity if it wasn’t for Romney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse