Paul Ryan doesn’t want to be Speaker of the House after the 2018 midterms

Paul Ryan is a weasel. He is a coward. He is a hypocrite. He doesn’t give a sh-t about anybody other than his wealthiest donors. He actually makes me miss poor ol’ weeping John Boehner (who was also good for nothing). Paul Ryan assumed the role of Speaker of the House after Boehner got the f–k out of Dodge in the fall of 2015. Ryan’s tenure as Speaker has been unnotable. As in, the only thing Ryan has accomplished is “pandering to the worst elements of his own suicidal caucus so they don’t kick him out of the Speakership.” Ryan has no moral authority, no backbone, and there’s no there there. He’s like an overgrown frat boy hellbent on mansplaining how social programs actually go against the teachings of Jesus. Anyway, it seems like Paul Ryan doesn’t want to stick around the Speaker’s office much longer. From Politico:

Tinkering with the social safety net is a bold undertaking, particularly in an election year. But Ryan has good reason for throwing caution to the wind: His time in Congress is running short. Despite several landmark legislative wins this year, and a better-than-expected relationship with President Donald Trump, Ryan has made it known to some of his closest confidants that this will be his final term as speaker. He consults a small crew of family, friends and staff for career advice, and is always cautious not to telegraph his political maneuvers. But the expectation of his impending departure has escaped the hushed confines of Ryan’s inner circle and permeated the upper-most echelons of the GOP. In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker—fellow lawmakers, congressional and administration aides, conservative intellectuals and Republican lobbyists—not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018. Ryan was tiring of D.C. even before reluctantly accepting the speakership. He told his predecessor, John Boehner, that it would be his last job in politics—and that it wasn’t a long-term proposition. In the months following Trump’s victory, he began contemplating the scenarios of his departure. More recently, over closely held conversations with his kitchen cabinet, Ryan’s preference has become clear: He would like to serve through Election Day 2018 and retire ahead of the next Congress. This would give Ryan a final legislative year to chase his second white whale, entitlement reform, while using his unrivaled fundraising prowess to help protect the House majority—all with the benefit of averting an ugly internecine power struggle during election season.

[From Politico]

First of all, WTF is this? “Despite several landmark legislative wins this year…” Like what? I’m really asking. The multiple attempts to kneecap Obamacare made the ACA more popular than ever. The disgusting tax bill is falling apart in committee. Speaker Ryan can’t even lead his caucus to an agreement that, like, neo-Nazism is bad. And because every white bro is bound and determined to go out in a destructive blaze of glory, Ryan wants his coup de grace to be “dismantling entitlement programs.” Because why not? Ugh. Speaking of Medicare and Social Security, Ryan said this in a press conference on Thursday:

“This is going to be the new economic challenge for America: people. Baby boomers are retiring — I did my part, but we need to have higher birth rates in this country,” Ryan, a father of three, told reporters as he riffed on how Republicans will tackle entitlement and welfare reform in 2018. “Baby boomers are retiring and we have fewer people following them in the workforce. We have something like a 90-percent increase in the retirement population of America but only a 19-percent increase in the working population in American. So what do we have to do? Be smarter, more efficient, more technology … still gonna need more people.”

[From The Hill]

That’s the kind of speech men make right before they declare uteruses to be property of the government, outlaw abortion and birth control and just start to Handmaid’s Tale this entire country. The answer to “how do we get more people/taxpayers/citizens/workers into the country?” is also pretty simple: we need to let in more immigrants. We need to have a more robust immigration system. But I guess Paul Ryan has never thought of that. Also: what self-respecting, birth-control-hating Catholic – who has been married for 17 years – only has THREE kids to show for it?

