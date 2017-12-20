Taylor Swift’s ‘Swift Life’ app is already a hotbed of deplorable political commentary

Sometimes I want to sit down with Taylor Swift and try to talk some sense into her. She’s a smart woman – she’s savvy about business, she’s got some great PR instincts sometimes, and obviously, she’s laughing from her mountain of money. But she also makes some sh-tty decisions for her long-term survival as a pop star. I could have told her YEARS ago that she needed to drop the selective apolitical bullsh-t when it came to condemning neo-Nazis. Those neo-Nazis think Tay-Tay is one of them, like she’s their pure Aryan princess. Instead of doing the bare minimum and publicly condemning them, she instead tries to shut down bloggers who are critical of her for NOT saying anything. As you can imagine, it’s not like any of that sh-t is going away.

So, Taylor Swift launched her new app, The Swift Life. There are Taymojis (coughKimKardashiandiditfirstcough) and exclusive content and never-before-seen photos and videos of Taylor. Everything a snake fan could ever want, including an in-house social media network where snake fans can talk to each other about all things Swifty. Of course it derailed in about a day.

Less than 48 hours after launching, Taylor Swift’s new app has become plagued with Trump-loving trolls and homophobic comments. Swift launched her new app, The Swift Life, on Friday. The app gives fans access to a Swift-centric social network, exclusive video content, “Taymojis,” and a newsfeed of its own. Swift’s legion of devoted followers were elated. The app shot up the app store rankings and reached trending status on Monday. One of its most popular features is the ability for Swift fans to talk with each other. Swift’s fan base is notorious for its level of dedication to the star and its rapid response to any perceived criticism online. Many fans have already banded together via a haphazard network of accounts dedicated to protecting Taylor. But it turned out many fans had less in common than they might have thought. Discussion on The Swift Life quickly turned political and fans began debating politics and President Trump in the comments of several posts. “Republicans and Trump supporters have just as much right to be here as everyone. There are people who voted for him or may vote Republican but didn’t vote for him. They may not agree with his beliefs but at least he supports our troops,” a fan named Britt posted over the weekend. Her post sparked a discussion in the comments where another user said, “I just don’t accept gays lesbians and bisexuals.” “I felt like my husband who is in the military is safer under Trump’s leadership than Hillary’s as she’s done some things I don’t agree with when it comes to the safety of our troops… at the end of the day it came down to what I felt was best. There are people who voted for reasons other than Trump being a bigoted, sexist, homophobe,” Britt continued in another post that received widespread backlash in the comments. As the controversial posts about Trump went viral on Twitter, other Trump-loving Taylor fans began tweeting in defense of their choice to support the president, citing free speech. “I downloaded Tay’s app and before you start criticising me I’m a trump supporter,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I don’t see why people talk politics in there???? Like helloooooo let’s talk about our fav. We should support Taylor and I’m so disappointed she didn’t have one million downloads a minute.” Other foreign fans blamed Americans for “ruining the app” and “distracting from Taylor.” Some fans also began claiming that political posts were being deleted by an unseen moderator.

Who would have ever thought that in the VENN diagram of Trump supporters, neo-Nazis, homophobes and Taylor Swift fans, there would be so much overlap? Oh right. This is what happens when a pop star doesn’t SHUT IT DOWN when neo-Nazis praise her. This is what happens when a pop star doesn’t make it clear that she’s not okay with white supremacy, Deplorables, bigotry and more.

so apparently whilst i was asleep the swift life turned into a hot ass mess for republicans and homophobes to vent on…The pic.twitter.com/HSwHrgCz5r — rachel loves taylor (@tswiftsgomez) December 16, 2017