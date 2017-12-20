Mindy Kaling welcomed baby girl Katherine & we still don’t know the paternity

It’s amazing, given what we know about Mindy Kaling, that she has managed to have a low-key pregnancy, and it’s amazing that we still don’t know the paternity of the baby. We learned in July that Mindy was expecting, and even her close friends and coworkers were apparently really surprised. I tried backdating the conception, trying to figure out WHEN she got pregnant so we could figure out which dudes were around her at that time. I still believe that the father was either BJ Novak – her date to the Oscars this year – or “some random Kiwi dude” because she was filming A Wrinkle In Time in New Zealand around the date of conception. I would still love it if she spent her time in New Zealand banging hot Kiwi men with their hot Kiwi accents.
In any case, Mindy has now given birth… to a baby girl! She announced the sex ahead of time because she’s no good at keeping secrets, unless that secret is the paternity.
It’s a girl for Mindy Kaling!
The Mindy Project creator and star, 38, welcomed her first child — a daughter named Katherine — on Friday, Dec. 15, E! News reports. A rep for Kaling had no comment on the happy news.
I think Katherine is a great name because there are so many variations and nicknames. Kate, Kat, Katie, Kitty, Kathy, Kath, etc. Plus, I think Katherine Kaling sounds cool, like a superheroine’s alter-ego name. The problem is that Kaling isn’t really Mindy’s last name – that’s her stage name. Her birth name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam. So will the baby be Katherine Chokalingam? Perhaps. Also: I personally have a hella “Indian” name and I don’t have strong feelings about Indians giving their babies Anglo names. I like Anglo names, and I think Anglo names sound cool with Indian surnames too. Like, my last name is hard enough for people to spell and pronounce, it might be nice to put that surname with a very “easy” first name. Plus, the name Katherine might have some kind of special significance to Mindy.
PS… What if the baby’s name is Katherine Novak??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News.
Congrats Mindy! What a fresh and surprising name for a celebrity baby 😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed — I love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So nice to see a normal name, one that’s not a direction, a fruit or some other such future embarrassment for the child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter is Kate..not Katherine or Kathleen, just Kate Elizabeth. Love the name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her. Congrats to Mindy yay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two badass movies coming out and a baby girl. Mindy’s killin’ the game!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to her! I still think her relationship with BJ isn’t the healthiest but I do have a soft spot for them as a couple….maybe I’m just projecting based on their The Office character dynamics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the vibe I’ve always gotten, too. If they are together, I hope it works and that we are in fact just projecting based on fiction, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s off-putting to me if she’s chosen not to share how she became pregnant, to speculate she was on some free for all making her way thru New Zealand. Seems to feed into some unfortunate stereotypes of unwed moms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if perhaps she got invitro or something–like a sperm donor–and just doesn’t really want to broadcast that. She does not owe anyone (except perhaps her daughter, in time) that info
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mindy’s brother was on TMZ and said it was a sperm donor. He also said her family was supportive but not thrilled that it happened in a non traditional way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not inclined to believe her brother. He’s am attention seeker and I don’t think hE and Mindy are even close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her brother is also an a-hole so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And how irresponsible and possibly, unhealthy, would that be for her to be having unprotected intercourse all over the continent? I’m all for feminism, but not unnecessary risk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who’s to say it was unprotected, though? Birth control fails; condoms break. Maybe the baby was conceived in a relationship that fizzled; maybe the baby was conceived during a one night stand; maybe the baby was conceived via IUI or IVF with donor sperm. Maybe Mindy had some impeccably timed sex with a willing participant in the hopes of getting pregnant.
None of that is any of our business, at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was more of a joke than a serious theory as to the conception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s called a joke…a little silly joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@raptor – did you read the original comment I responded to before you went on your rant? The comment was about the speculation that she was on some free for all through New Zealand. I agreed with the comment that such speculation was uncalled for and added that, in any event, such a free for all could be potentially unsafe and unhealthy and – in other words – we should not assume that’s what she did. Geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find it off-putting at all. It’s her business ultimately. She doesn’t owe anyone who isn’t directly involved an explanation. I frankly respect how private she’s kept it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s none of our business who the father is and why Mindy won’t name him. I know this is a gossip site but it always creeps me out when blogs do “guess the daddy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s told us it’s not our business, so I haven’t given it a second thought. Mindy is a celeb but she doesn’t owe us her private life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. I assume it was sperm donor actually. Because I find that more likely than that a 38 yo woman as driven and smart as Mindy would suddenly have a birth control slip up. It’s certainly possible, and I’m not trying to judge anyone it has happened to, but i don’t think it’s the most likely explanation here. Mindy has been making things happen for herself for a long time and I think this is the same. Love her and wish her all the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing. She’s having a baby. Don’t care about the other party until she wants to tell us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pictures please Mindy. I don’t blame her for keeping quiet about dad, its no one’s business
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 on both counts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Katherine, I love that she spelled it right (just kidding!) and who needs to shorten it when it’s an amazing name as is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will also say this, all the Katherines and Kates I’ve known have been classy, smart, clever, etc. Can’t really say that for the Kathys. This is anecdotal of course, but I always said if I had a daughter, she’d be a Kate. Because Kate has got her shit together. Never knew any Katies but always thought that was cute
(I don’t KNOW kate middleton, so I can’t speak for her)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I prefer no nickname but if there has to be one, definitely Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Catherine I am mortally offended 😂😂😂!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww I’m sure she’ll provide a great life for little Katherine! Happy for them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big Congrats to her.
I STILL say it was a sperm donor.
(She was very, open about wanting motherhood.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s what I was thinking too! Ugh, can you imagine being asked all the time????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. She has expressed interest in motherhood and how her relationship with her mother was so important, but never seemed into marriage. Let her do her thing and leave her alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, sperm donor means zero opportunity for custody hassles down the road. With “traditional” conception, there’s always a chance that the bio father will later decide he wants to be involved, especially if he didn’t at first realize the baby is genetically his. If you never planned on co-parenting with the guy, that can turn into a nightmare. Mindy’s a smart lady — I think that, unless this conception was unplanned, she will have availed herself of the protection and peace of mind that comes with using a donor via a reputable clinic.
Also, can I just say, Katherine is a great name! haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, don’t think there’s any drama here. Congrats Mindy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to Mindy! And I agree with other posters, if she doesn’t want to share who the father is that’s her business (but I must admit I am a little curious).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to her and the name she chose is beautiful, very literary which isn’t surprising. She’s my favorite.
My god Mindy has had a hell of a week- she made the cover of Time for Wrinkle in Time, Ocean’s 8 trailor came out and she had a baby. I mean ok sure but I made Christmas cookies, haha.
Also I don’t think it’s anyones Business who the dad is and speculating is a bit creepy if she wants us to know she’ll tell us. She is very open with the aspects of her life she wants us to know and extremely private on what she doesn’t.
Anyway very exciting, I bet she’s beautiful little girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Baby daddy speculation always creeps me out, and it’s worse when speculation goes on to say the declared baby daddy is someone else (Natalie Portman).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She annoys me, but congratulations to her.
Is the Kiwi accent hot? Really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
uh yes? haha. I feel like it’s different from the Australian accent but still very nice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very hot! I’ve lived in New Zealand for 10 years (I’m American), and I’m married to a Kiwi man. I don’t hear the accent as much any more, but it is sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats Mindy!!! Hope to God it’s not Novaks… shell never be rid of him if that’s case. Can’t wait for pics of the baby
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corey Booker????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, that would be amazing. Do you know whatever happened with their date(s)?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mazel to her! Happy news and I bet the baby is super cute.
Love that lipstick in the first pic. She’s glowing there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t disclose my child’s paternity and you cannot begin to imagine the extent to which people I hardly know interrogated me. I thought I was prepared for it but it’s excruciating every single time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. Why didn’t you name the father ? I’m genuinely curious as to why someone would not disclose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t have strong feelings about Indians giving their babies Anglo names”
I do. Screw this brown child being named KATHERINE. No. I’m sure the baby daddy is white, cause it’s Mindy, but still. NO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You seem like a delightful person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eek…somebody woke up on the wrong side of the universe this morning…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katherine is not a ‘white’ or ‘brown’ name, it belongs to whoever has it. Take a breath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to Mindy, as for the name, I always thought her birth name (Vera) was stunning and much better than Mindy. Katherine is classic in that vein.
And nowadays I know a lot of my brown friends born in Canada and the US are adapting “business names” to avoid getting screened out when sending out resumes. So many studies indicate that those with Indian, Chinese and even traditional Greek names have less call backs than those with a WASPy name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a pretty, classic name. Personally I have huge respect for her not publicizing who the father is. Because it’s really no one’s business outside of the immediate parties involved. She has handled everything very privately and I respect that. It’s refreshing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A classic name? You mean a classic WHITE name? Oh how nice. What if she named her daughter Chandra? Or Aditi? Or Deepika? Would you be cooing “oooooh how pretty and classic!” huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she just meant classic as in not a celebrity name ala. Apple, Jet, Elise Otter, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That chip on your shoulder is really weighing you down Sonya.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I apologize Jaded. As an Indian woman who constantly has to tell stupid fucking white people how to pronounce my name (almost every day) maybe I do have a chip on my shoulder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have an unusual name, of old french origin (not aang), and I have to tell people of all colors how to spell it, as well as live with being called other names that sound similar. You should see some of the pronunciation and spellings I’ve gotten when ordering food from various asian restaurants, some are very funny and my kids love to tease me about it. I would never call the other person stupid. Just unfamiliar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to her!! I know some are put off because she hasn’t spoken about the paternity of the child but I’m ok with that. The only person she’s got to explain that to is her daughter. Not everything is for public consumption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to Mindy! A baby girl for Christmas, how wonderful! HAPPINESS RULES
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Mindy and love this, confrats to her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who cares who the dad is? It’s not our business unless she wants to tell. As for Katherine. Meh. Because of my child’s chosen hobby I spend a LOT of time at our local Irish American center. I know like 10 Katies/Caties. Plus Caitlins/Kathleens etc.. of every spelling variation. But at least it is an easy name to live with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s a sperm donor only because didn’t reports say the pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise”? Why put that out if you used a sperm donor. She doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would keep that quiet. Unless she went to a sperm donor clinic not thinking she’d get pregnant and it wouldn’t work, which doesn’t make sense to me as you go the sperm donor route specifically to get pregnant. I think she knows who the father is and doesn’t want to make that info public because it might be a sensitive situation. That’s fine, but it won’t stop people from speculating. The only person she owes the truth to is her daughter who she will have to tell once she is older and starts asking questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m dying to know who the father is, but it’s probably not as interesting as I imagine. Congrats to her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse