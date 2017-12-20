Mindy Kaling welcomed baby girl Katherine & we still don’t know the paternity

Mindy Kaling at The Paley Center for Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest fall TV previews Los Angeles for Hulu's The Mindy Project at The Paley Center for Media

It’s amazing, given what we know about Mindy Kaling, that she has managed to have a low-key pregnancy, and it’s amazing that we still don’t know the paternity of the baby. We learned in July that Mindy was expecting, and even her close friends and coworkers were apparently really surprised. I tried backdating the conception, trying to figure out WHEN she got pregnant so we could figure out which dudes were around her at that time. I still believe that the father was either BJ Novak – her date to the Oscars this year – or “some random Kiwi dude” because she was filming A Wrinkle In Time in New Zealand around the date of conception. I would still love it if she spent her time in New Zealand banging hot Kiwi men with their hot Kiwi accents.

In any case, Mindy has now given birth… to a baby girl! She announced the sex ahead of time because she’s no good at keeping secrets, unless that secret is the paternity.

It’s a girl for Mindy Kaling!

The Mindy Project creator and star, 38, welcomed her first child — a daughter named Katherine — on Friday, Dec. 15, E! News reports. A rep for Kaling had no comment on the happy news.

[From People]

I think Katherine is a great name because there are so many variations and nicknames. Kate, Kat, Katie, Kitty, Kathy, Kath, etc. Plus, I think Katherine Kaling sounds cool, like a superheroine’s alter-ego name. The problem is that Kaling isn’t really Mindy’s last name – that’s her stage name. Her birth name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam. So will the baby be Katherine Chokalingam? Perhaps. Also: I personally have a hella “Indian” name and I don’t have strong feelings about Indians giving their babies Anglo names. I like Anglo names, and I think Anglo names sound cool with Indian surnames too. Like, my last name is hard enough for people to spell and pronounce, it might be nice to put that surname with a very “easy” first name. Plus, the name Katherine might have some kind of special significance to Mindy.

PS… What if the baby’s name is Katherine Novak??

Mindy Kaling and ex B.J. Novak have a laugh in the Big Apple

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News.

 

66 Responses to “Mindy Kaling welcomed baby girl Katherine & we still don’t know the paternity”

  1. Eva says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Congrats Mindy! What a fresh and surprising name for a celebrity baby 😄

    Reply
  2. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I love her. Congrats to Mindy yay!

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Two badass movies coming out and a baby girl. Mindy’s killin’ the game!!

    Reply
  4. MeowuiRose says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Congrats to her! I still think her relationship with BJ isn’t the healthiest but I do have a soft spot for them as a couple….maybe I’m just projecting based on their The Office character dynamics.

    Reply
  5. Jennifer says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:35 am

    That’s off-putting to me if she’s chosen not to share how she became pregnant, to speculate she was on some free for all making her way thru New Zealand. Seems to feed into some unfortunate stereotypes of unwed moms.

    Reply
  6. Louise177 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:38 am

    It’s none of our business who the father is and why Mindy won’t name him. I know this is a gossip site but it always creeps me out when blogs do “guess the daddy”.

    Reply
  7. Snowflake says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Pictures please Mindy. I don’t blame her for keeping quiet about dad, its no one’s business

    Reply
  8. Katydid20 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:42 am

    As a Katherine, I love that she spelled it right (just kidding!) and who needs to shorten it when it’s an amazing name as is :)

    Reply
  9. Katherine says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Awww I’m sure she’ll provide a great life for little Katherine! Happy for them!

    Reply
  10. Misti says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Big Congrats to her.
    I STILL say it was a sperm donor.
    (She was very, open about wanting motherhood.)

    Reply
  11. smcollins says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Congrats to Mindy! And I agree with other posters, if she doesn’t want to share who the father is that’s her business (but I must admit I am a little curious).

    Reply
  12. K says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Congrats to her and the name she chose is beautiful, very literary which isn’t surprising. She’s my favorite.

    My god Mindy has had a hell of a week- she made the cover of Time for Wrinkle in Time, Ocean’s 8 trailor came out and she had a baby. I mean ok sure but I made Christmas cookies, haha.

    Also I don’t think it’s anyones Business who the dad is and speculating is a bit creepy if she wants us to know she’ll tell us. She is very open with the aspects of her life she wants us to know and extremely private on what she doesn’t.

    Anyway very exciting, I bet she’s beautiful little girl.

    Reply
  13. Ninks says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:16 am

    She annoys me, but congratulations to her.

    Is the Kiwi accent hot? Really?

    Reply
  14. JA says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Congrats Mindy!!! Hope to God it’s not Novaks… shell never be rid of him if that’s case. Can’t wait for pics of the baby

    Reply
  15. Peace out says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Corey Booker????

    Reply
  16. Stella says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Mazel to her! Happy news and I bet the baby is super cute.

    Love that lipstick in the first pic. She’s glowing there.

    Reply
  17. anna222 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I didn’t disclose my child’s paternity and you cannot begin to imagine the extent to which people I hardly know interrogated me. I thought I was prepared for it but it’s excruciating every single time.

    Reply
  18. Sonya says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:01 am

    “I don’t have strong feelings about Indians giving their babies Anglo names”

    I do. Screw this brown child being named KATHERINE. No. I’m sure the baby daddy is white, cause it’s Mindy, but still. NO.

    Reply
  19. PIa says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Congrats to Mindy, as for the name, I always thought her birth name (Vera) was stunning and much better than Mindy. Katherine is classic in that vein.

    And nowadays I know a lot of my brown friends born in Canada and the US are adapting “business names” to avoid getting screened out when sending out resumes. So many studies indicate that those with Indian, Chinese and even traditional Greek names have less call backs than those with a WASPy name.

    Reply
  20. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:45 am

    What a pretty, classic name. Personally I have huge respect for her not publicizing who the father is. Because it’s really no one’s business outside of the immediate parties involved. She has handled everything very privately and I respect that. It’s refreshing.

    Reply
  21. HK9 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Congratulations to her!! I know some are put off because she hasn’t spoken about the paternity of the child but I’m ok with that. The only person she’s got to explain that to is her daughter. Not everything is for public consumption.

    Reply
  22. nicegirl says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Congratulations to Mindy! A baby girl for Christmas, how wonderful! HAPPINESS RULES

    Reply
  23. Umyeah says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Love Mindy and love this, confrats to her

    Reply
  24. Aang says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Who cares who the dad is? It’s not our business unless she wants to tell. As for Katherine. Meh. Because of my child’s chosen hobby I spend a LOT of time at our local Irish American center. I know like 10 Katies/Caties. Plus Caitlins/Kathleens etc.. of every spelling variation. But at least it is an easy name to live with.

    Reply
  25. Amelie says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I don’t think it’s a sperm donor only because didn’t reports say the pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise”? Why put that out if you used a sperm donor. She doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would keep that quiet. Unless she went to a sperm donor clinic not thinking she’d get pregnant and it wouldn’t work, which doesn’t make sense to me as you go the sperm donor route specifically to get pregnant. I think she knows who the father is and doesn’t want to make that info public because it might be a sensitive situation. That’s fine, but it won’t stop people from speculating. The only person she owes the truth to is her daughter who she will have to tell once she is older and starts asking questions.

    Reply
  26. Ozogirl says:
    December 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I’m dying to know who the father is, but it’s probably not as interesting as I imagine. Congrats to her!

    Reply

