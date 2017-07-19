Mindy Kaling ‘is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is’

Mindy Kaling is pregnant. Despite my Twitter pleas, no one has given me any tips or gossip about the identity of the baby-daddy. Nearly everyone had the same reaction as me: “Oh, I bet it’s BJ Novak’s baby.” Some people were happy with that idea, some people were not. I am one of the people who would be so disappointed if BJ Novak was the father, because I think he’s spent years stringing her along, giving her enough emotional validation that she’ll stay “on the hook,” but he knows the whole time that he doesn’t actually want to get back with her. Their relationship bugs me so hard. Another option for Mindy Kaling’s Baby Daddy is possibly Senator Cory Booker, who tweet-flirted with Mindy back in March, and seemingly asked her out on a date (a date in New Jersey, but still). Will we ever know the identity of the ML’s Baby Daddy? Maybe not. According to People Mag, Mindy is being suspiciously quiet about it.

Mindy Kaling is sharing her good news.

“She just started telling her friends she is pregnant,” a source tells PEOPLE of Kaling, 38, who is expecting her first child later this year. But while she’s sharing the pregnancy news with those around her, the mom-to-be is staying mum on the identity of her baby’s father.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” says the source, adding that The Mindy Project star and mastermind is not dating anyone at the moment.

[From People]

I hope someday my descriptors are “star and mastermind.” I feel like that alone probably made Mindy’s day, the fact that People Magazine called her “star and mastermind.” So, let’s put together all the clues. E! News said that Mindy’s pregnancy is an “unexpected surprise.” People Mag says that Mastermind Mindy isn’t even telling her close friends about the identity of the baby-daddy, but she’s “not dating anyone at the moment.” Hm… if she used a sperm donor, why would it be an “unexpected surprise”? If she has a secret boyfriend and he knocked her up, why are they no longer together? If she got accidentally pregnant from boning some rando, well… that would explain a lot. Except that Mindy has always said that she doesn’t actually go out and bone randos like her on-screen persona. This is such a riddle! And God, I will be so disappointed if the answer to the riddle is BJ F–king Novak. Fingers crossed for Cory Booker, y’all. Oooh, let’s just start throwing out names: maybe it’s Jack Nicholson! Maybe it’s… Benedict Cumberbatch!

12 Responses to “Mindy Kaling ‘is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is’”

  1. Sorry, no dignity in that says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Why should she have to tell the world who is the father? If she doesn’t want to tell: back off.

    In my opinion she has only one obligation: she should tell her child when he/she is old enough.

    Reply
    • LMAO says:
      July 19, 2017 at 8:48 am

      I kind of think telling the dad should also be in the mix.

      Reply
    • Dem says:
      July 19, 2017 at 8:56 am

      Actually her most important obligation is to tell the father that he has a baby on the way. Traditionally if a woman is refusing to name the father, its because either to cover some scandal e.g. he is a married man or she wants to edge out his paternity rights. I genuinely cant imagine why else she wouldnt be telling even her close friends. A child doesnt just have a right to two parents but also has the right to be publicly acknowledged by both.

      Reply
  2. Kdlaf says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I dont really get all the secrecy? Especially with close friends…I honestly feel like no one really cares and are just happy for Mindy because shes expressed how much shes wanted a baby/family.

    Reply
  3. Marianne says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Maybe the reason she’s being so coy is because the guy is married? A la January Jones and Matthew Vaughn?

    Reply
  4. S says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It is 100% nobody’s dang business but Mindy, the father and their child’s who the Baby Daddy is. She has zero obligation to tell anyone but those two people, ever.

    At same time, I, personally, wondered about who she was having a child with and have read several stories about the speculation, because Kaling lives her life in the public eye and humans are naturally curious about these things.

    Both things can be true.

    Reply
  5. Barbcat says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Maybe the guy wanted her to have an abortion and wants no part of this baby.

    Glad she is keeping her unexpected surprise. And a woman should not have to tell anyone who fathered her child. It is her body/her choice.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:51 am

    As long as it’s not BJ….

    Reply
  7. D says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:55 am

    If she doesn’t even tell her close friends, maybe she doesn’t trust them to not tell the tabloids? If that’s the case, it would be pretty sad to not feel like you’re able to fully trust those closest to you. I hope it’s not that and she’s just a really private person.

    Reply
  8. Junebug says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:57 am

    My guess is that she decided to go it alone and got artificial insemination using donor sperm. The “unexpected surprise” story is just gossip. Anyway, good for Mindy.

    Reply

