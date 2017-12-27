Screenwriter Max Landis is, unshockingly, a negging, abusive douchebag

Let’s try to do this in chronological order. Max Landis is the son of famed director/writer John Landis, and Max Landis has written the screenplays for films like American Ultra, Victor Frankenstein, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and currently, the Christmas bomb Bright. He was promoting Bright when he sat down for an online interview with Shelby Sells. The interview went over so badly that the site actually pulled it, but not before the most offensive passages were copied. You can see Jezebel’s coverage here. Update: I thought this interview was new but it was not, it’s from 2013 – the quotes started making the rounds again last week because of the new allegations against Landis.) Here are some of the most ridiculous quotes:

What it’s like being a successful guy in Hollywood: “… the one thing that’s changed is certain chicks, which only started happening very recently, when they find out i’m a director, will open up a lot quicker….[opening up] everything – their legs, their personality. they’ll start crying to you in an instant….because they’re trying to leave an impression.

Whether those “chicks” leave an impression: “Yea, but it’s people doing a bad job at leaving a good impression. for example, extras on my set would just throw it at me hard in a way that i’ve never experienced. i mean everyone’s had that thing where you’re like making eye contact with someone at a party and you it’s on, but this was different than that. this was chicks coming up to me and being like ‘what’re you doing at lunch? i’ll come to your trailer!’ and i was like ‘i don’t know who the f–k you are!’ my experience of chicks throwing themselves at you like that – they’re always f–king crazy. no chick worth hooking up with is going to throw it at you because it means they’re crazy.

Women throwing themselves at him: “I’m a tiny, tiny bit successful, but in the scale of things you’re gonna f–k me for no reason? i don’t see it. i’m not on that level. i’m not a rockstar – i’m not in a band, you’re not going to be in my video. the only thing you could get from f–king me is getting to f–k me, and if so, lucky you. i guarantee that’s not what any of these chicks who just throw it at me really want. granted they’ll have a wonderful time, but it’s weird. being a single guy in LA is fun as f–k and i love it. the fact that everyone here is so good-looking is intense and good and rewarding. something about everyone around you being a little bit better looking, it puts you in a good mood. i don’t feel bad or superficial for saying that. i’m also attracted to ambition and there’s a lot of that out here. but yea being a single guy in LA is great. sorry it took me so long to answer that question.

He cheated on a girlfriend and gave her “a crippling social anxiety, self-loathing, body dismorphia, eating disorder to.” “I mean you can’t really give someone any of these things, but the seeds of these things were there inside of her. we were in such a sort of unfair, f–ked up relationship – not the kind where there’s a lot of yelling and screaming – the actual relationship was very nice and loving, but i was so fickle about her body. i’m not shy, i would just blurt out shit all the time. she ended up completely changing how she dressed and how she looked for me. that chick will never talk to me again.