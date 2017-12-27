Screenwriter Max Landis is, unshockingly, a negging, abusive douchebag

Let’s try to do this in chronological order. Max Landis is the son of famed director/writer John Landis, and Max Landis has written the screenplays for films like American Ultra, Victor Frankenstein, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and currently, the Christmas bomb Bright. He was promoting Bright when he sat down for an online interview with Shelby Sells. The interview went over so badly that the site actually pulled it, but not before the most offensive passages were copied. You can see Jezebel’s coverage here. Update: I thought this interview was new but it was not, it’s from 2013 – the quotes started making the rounds again last week because of the new allegations against Landis.) Here are some of the most ridiculous quotes:
What it’s like being a successful guy in Hollywood: “… the one thing that’s changed is certain chicks, which only started happening very recently, when they find out i’m a director, will open up a lot quicker….[opening up] everything – their legs, their personality. they’ll start crying to you in an instant….because they’re trying to leave an impression.
Whether those “chicks” leave an impression: “Yea, but it’s people doing a bad job at leaving a good impression. for example, extras on my set would just throw it at me hard in a way that i’ve never experienced. i mean everyone’s had that thing where you’re like making eye contact with someone at a party and you it’s on, but this was different than that. this was chicks coming up to me and being like ‘what’re you doing at lunch? i’ll come to your trailer!’ and i was like ‘i don’t know who the f–k you are!’ my experience of chicks throwing themselves at you like that – they’re always f–king crazy. no chick worth hooking up with is going to throw it at you because it means they’re crazy.
Women throwing themselves at him: “I’m a tiny, tiny bit successful, but in the scale of things you’re gonna f–k me for no reason? i don’t see it. i’m not on that level. i’m not a rockstar – i’m not in a band, you’re not going to be in my video. the only thing you could get from f–king me is getting to f–k me, and if so, lucky you. i guarantee that’s not what any of these chicks who just throw it at me really want. granted they’ll have a wonderful time, but it’s weird. being a single guy in LA is fun as f–k and i love it. the fact that everyone here is so good-looking is intense and good and rewarding. something about everyone around you being a little bit better looking, it puts you in a good mood. i don’t feel bad or superficial for saying that. i’m also attracted to ambition and there’s a lot of that out here. but yea being a single guy in LA is great. sorry it took me so long to answer that question.
He cheated on a girlfriend and gave her “a crippling social anxiety, self-loathing, body dismorphia, eating disorder to.” “I mean you can’t really give someone any of these things, but the seeds of these things were there inside of her. we were in such a sort of unfair, f–ked up relationship – not the kind where there’s a lot of yelling and screaming – the actual relationship was very nice and loving, but i was so fickle about her body. i’m not shy, i would just blurt out shit all the time. she ended up completely changing how she dressed and how she looked for me. that chick will never talk to me again.
So everyone was like “wow, so Max Landis is a terrible parody of a typical Hollywood douchebag, huh?” There were wide swaths of that interview which were so painful to read, like a gross guy who was trying to convince his bros that he was the coolest guy and “chicks” throw themselves at him all the time, except that when he actually got a for-real girlfriend, he was an emotionally abusive, negging bastard to her. People were like “he’s terrible.” Anyway, this old interview made the rounds again because a few women started sharing their #MeToo stories about Max Landis. According to several women in the Hollywood/gaming/wrestling community, Max Landis is well known for being a douchebag, a harasser and possibly a sexual abuser – go here to read more about that. Yep. I believe the women.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I am not surprised. He’s the one who started the stink about Rey from Star Wars being a Mary Sue, and he has gone after women as part of GamerGate.
Bright sucked. There are so many amazing urban fantasy novels out there but they’re all woman-centered, so I guess that was too “chick-lit” for this douchebag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, was he that guy? What a tool. I remember thinking at the time that if Rey was some kind of fulfillment character, then about damn time. Men have had that market cornered for ages with, like, every other hero ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have loved to see The Hollows done. Or Anita Blake minus some of the more extreme stuff. Or another Dresden files, even. Or based on Patricia Briggs witches and werewolves, or any of the other and better IP.
He did a reverse Erickson and poorly. Thinking he could reverse engineer a story from a tabletop, rather than developing the background to an extent he could produce both novels and boardgames.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Richly deserved, petty neg: get those dumbo ears pinned guy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIght?? Like any “chick” would even take a second look at this dork if his last name wasn’t Landis…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Beta if I ever saw one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Max Landis sounds like he frequents redpill on reddit.
My thoughts go out to that “chick” whose psyche this bastard ruined for years to come, I was there too, it’s taken me half a decade to pick up the pieces of what I once was and reassemble something that reminds myself again, not what the person what I was with made me into. I changed how I looked and behaved entirely for a man too. I still feel guilty about it though I shouldn’t, especially since I was in my late teens (not that any person at all should feel guilty for changing themselves for a manipulative, abusive monster).
What a monstrous manchild. F-ck this guy and his ugly f-cking shirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will so enjoy watching this little creeps career tank.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cool story, bro, but what I basically got out of this is that you’re fully admitting that women wouldn’t f*ck you if it wasn’t for the fame and power your daddy’s money bought you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ding Ding Ding Ding Exactly! I don’t know if he was trying to be self deprecating and it just went off the rails, or what, but he definitely seems to be a major nepotism-benefiting asshole with major issues about women. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That interview is actually from 2013.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’m sorry, I added an update. This interview started making the rounds again last week because of the allegations against Landis – he pretty much bragged about being an abusive asshole in 2013, and surprise, women are coming forward with stories about how he’s an abusive asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That, and to be honest, adults are not terribly prone to change, especially adult rich white men. They don’t have to change, or at least they didn’t until recently until they finally started feeling the long overdue heat.
For some reason I really don’t think this fella’s done extensive soul searching, and even if he had, being remorseful won’t save you from consequences of sh-t you did five years ago.
Douche daddy, douche son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His spray tan is uneven, and he’s right that everyone in Hollywood is more attractive than he is. Also, he is a douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s got enormous … ears, too. I’ve known so many guys like this, who grew up nerdy and suddenly got female attention for some reason or other. And then revealed themselves as jerks. How much effort in life is dedicated to propping up the male ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s two broad types of nerds. The ones who being picked on gave empathy and kindness too, whose own ‘weirdness made them recognize the uniqueness in others. Then there are the ones who used it to callous themselves. Who instead of realizing the grade and high school game is broken, instead espouse all the nasty ideals of a 16 year old.
They think being smart makes them better, and that they ‘deserve’ certain things. Landis is the toxic nerd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, those typical nerds who were picked on either end up being incredibly kind or incredible assholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Is he okay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, at least he’s honest about it and apparently has the self awareness to know that these women are not throwing themselves at him for his good looks or winning personality.
I have known guys like that, who use nearly that exact language. Often it’s really more like tough talk and how they would *like* things to be, not how they really are. If one woman offered to sleep with them, it becomes “chicks throwing themselves at (me) left and right”. Now, of course, as a guy with power in Hollywood I do believe that all this actually happens to him. And I believe every single woman’s story of awful behavior by this guy. It’s like he watched Beavis and Butthead and thought that they were role models.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually felt nauseous reading that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot believe that just four years ago, that interview was published without any kind of outcry (at least not that I can recall). I’m glad things are changing but by god they needed to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, it was a thing. I know that I’ve read this before. But Landis is 1) not particularly successful and 2) in a niche genre. Though previously, it was delivered in terms of “Max Landis is his own worst enemy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, I guess I meant that I don’t remember reading about it (and I read about a dozen news and celeb websites
most days). What a scumbag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His father is an ass, not surprised he is too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow this guy is an abusive, entitled, piece of garbage? I’m so surprised I almost raised an eyebrow there for a moment. Least shocking thing ever.
Considering his rich Daddy’s actions that contributed to the deaths of a veteran actor and two innocent little children on the set of one of his movies I don’t think “accountability” is big in this family:
http://www.slate.com/articles/arts/culturebox/2012/07/the_twilight_zone_tragedy_how_vic_morrow_s_death_changed_the_way_films_are_made.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his preoccupation about chicks can’t get enough of him made me think that it’s all in his head somehow. just like his “likeability factor” is in his head. or misconstruing some random act of kindness as a come-on which HE valiantly turned down because in his delusion they want his money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boy he’s lucky he was born on third base or else he’d be paying girls for sex with his Walmart manager salary.
Plus, talk about nepotism/white privilege. None of those movies he’s written have been successful but he continues to work. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It breaks my heart that in 2017, there remains a younger generation of men who think and speak this way about women. Zero evolvement. I felt like I was reading a Playboy interview with one of the Rat Pack from the 1950′s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will probably get in trouble for this comment, but I was sure he was gay and I’m surprised his abusive behavior involves women. I rarely use a word gaydar and I would often get mad here for people theorizing about Jake Gyllenhaal or JGL’s sexuality, but Max Landis was one of the exceptions where I would never even question his sexuality, because I was absolutely certain he was gay (not even bi). He’s like a walking comedy show type of a gay stereotype, down to the over the top mannerisms and vocal fry and it has nothing to do with his clothes or rainbow hair he was sporting for a while. So either, I was completely wrong all this time and I should put my foot back in my mouth or – here comes my theory: he is one of those men who are super deeply in the closet and are extremely self-loathing and try to overcompensate and prove their masculinity in a very toxic way – so they constantly talk about “chicks” throwing themselves at them and how good at sex they are, they mistreat women to brag about it to fellow toxic men and want to prove what a strong “real” man they are. He ticks all the boxes except for trying to look like a lumberjack/hobo mix, but LA artist types can get away with any looks.
But either way – he is a massive douchebag and it’s too bad because I really do enjoy “Dirk Gently…” and I was waiting for a second season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could very well be correct!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Too bad this guy’s a douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who **this** is. He’s disgusting. I doubt that so many ladies were eager to have sex with him. I think he’s a liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. This is what they mean when they say “d**k is abundant and low value”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A douche for sure. He is certainly an overcompensating thin character but I think it’s so important to hold women accountable around playing into this D bags game. Have some moral boundary, have confidence in your body, have a good radar for these dudes. I get annoyed by the villain and victim game. It’s just as much our responsibility as a society to not raise and reinforce dudes like these as it’s it’s to raise women with strong sense of selves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm, it’s bizarre that a douchbro like Landis could be a part of writing female characters like Farrah and Tina Tevetino. (I know Dirk is based on books, but still).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Max Landis is known as a terrible person. That interview excerpted? The overarching theme was about how he’s so awful he’s sabotaging his own potential for success (which, if you look at his movies, doesn’t need much to push him in that direction). He’s skated by on his dad’s influence his entire adult life. Any consequences that come his way will be richly deserved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just goes to show that there are men who are self-aware about how abusive they are to people sometimes.
Sorry, but I also believe the part about “chicks throwing themselves at him”.
He might be a prick but there is no denying there are thots everywhere. I’ve seen it happen.
Let us pray that his victims will heal and he will find a way to change his behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thots, really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you just use the term “thots”?? What mature adult goes around using that as a descriptive of women?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No surprise here just look at the header pic if i didn’t have to type this i would be sitting on my hands for fear of punching my pc screen. To quote the great Darth Vader “THE DOUCHE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now I know why Bright sucked, the script had douchbag written all over it.
Bright could have been better as their was potential. The dark elf character could have been a real badass villain but we never got to see much of her. The plot was all over the place. For me the only bright spot was Édgar Ramirez with his fabulous hair and colour coordinated wardrobe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know him only from watching his debates on ScreenJunkies movie fights, and he’s really good at it. I also knew he was a screenwriter but honestly didn’t think people cared about him or paid attention to him…also?? For some reason I thought he was gay??
Report this comment as spam or abuse