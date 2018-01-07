Kate Winslet on Woody Allen’s creepy daughter fixation: ‘It was never discussed’

Wonder Wheel has not been nominated for any major awards – it received zero SAG nominations, zero Golden Globe nominations, zero critics’ awards (the score was nominated for a few critics’ awards, to be fair). Kate Winslet has not been recognized for her work in the lead role at all, by any major awards show. And yet Winslet has been ever-present, hawking this film in trade papers and major print interviews for months now. It has not gone well (just look through our Winslet archives). But Winslet still plugs away, humblebragging about how she’s so brilliant and normal and how she always hated Harvey Weinstein but she thinks Woody Allen is totes brilliant and all of that. Winslet did The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, which you can hear here. Some highlights:
She always despised Harvey Weinstein: “He would come up to me every time I saw him, ‘Don’t forget who gave you your first movie!’ He didn’t ‘give me’ my first movie — I auditioned for four months. Peter Jackson gave me the part. But, you know, how dare he even sow that seed in my mind, that in some way any part of my career had anything to do with him rooting for me or pushing for me or putting my name forward.”
Weinstein was always horrible: “He was just so horrible to deal with. I was one of the ones he would label ‘difficult’ because I wouldn’t do the things he would ask for me to do on a business-level…. These were ridiculous requests…. He didn’t like me because I wouldn’t be bullied by him.” Winslet further notes that Weinstein addressed her female agent, Hylda Queally, as a c— “for absolutely years”; tormented Sydney Pollack on his deathbed and drove away Scott Rudin during the making of The Reader; and then unnecessarily released The Reader, which “was not supposed to come out until a whole year later,” in the same awards season as her then-husband Sam Mendes’ film Revolutionary Road, in which she also starred, in some ways pitting the two against each other. Since it was “just an Oscar grab” by Weinstein, and one handled very insensitively, Winslet decided on a course of action: “I just thought to myself, ‘Well, if I can just get my own back in some way at this awful man, I’m not gonna thank him. If I happen to win that Oscar [for The Reader], I am not going to say thank you.’”
She didn’t even talk to Woody about anything involving his daughter Dylan, even given the subject matter of Wonder Wheel: “Everything Ginny feels is gigantic…. She’s an awful mother, and I don’t like playing people who are bad mothers…. There were many, many reasons why I was nervous to play it, because I felt like I could have got it wrong so easily.” (As for the fact that the film tells the story of a man who is in a relationship with one woman, but whose eye wanders to her daughter — a bizarre echo of Allen’s own experience leaving Farrow for her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn — Winslet says, “It was honestly never discussed. It was never discussed. And maybe that’s not right, but it was never discussed.”)
Woody’s women: “He writes these very, very layered female characters that are unbelievable,” she explains. “I mean, just unbelievably full and rich and vulnerable and strong.”
The thing about Winslet deliberately NOT thanking Weinstein at the Oscars is that she thanked Weinstein profusely at the SAG Awards just a month earlier. And despite her career-long qualms about Weinstein, she kept f–king working with him over and over. I believe that she didn’t know the extent of Weinstein’s behavior, but she’s the one claiming that she always knew he was a bully and a bastard and she’s trying to get “credit” for not bending to his will. Except she fell all over herself to thank him and work with him repeatedly, you know? As for the Woody Allen stuff… I didn’t realize Wonder Wheel involved her character’s husband being interested in her daughter. *shiver* God, Winslet is just the worst.
Go away, you tone-deaf narcissistic moron!
That’s all!
You read my mind, I 100 percent concur. She’s so self-contradictory and yet so narcissistic she can’t see it.
Thank you Hollywood critics for not rewarding this overrated actress yet again!
God, she is like an annoying insect on a hot summer night. Just won’t go away. I am glad though that she gets zero credit/recognition for this role. One can still hope tbere is a lesson in that, ecen for such a narcissist like Kate
I’m over Winslet. Anytime I see her smug face, my new line is going to be “Who is this bitch again?”
That person from titanic who defends an multiple times accused, child marrying pedophile. That’s who she is.
When she married Ned Rock’nRoll it should have told us all then her depth.
X1000000
Pretty much.
Kate is now officially the Susan Sarandon of Hollywood. The way Kate just excuses Woody is just creepy and I hope her daughter never met the man.
You can say she’s Streeping, too.
Susan Sarandon actually spoke against Woody Allen.
She’s unbearable. Her mask slipped off during the campaign for this movie: a completely amoral, cynical person who would do and say anything for success and critical acclaim. Somehow like the character in To Die For.
It was never discussed????
STFP.
+1. And note she didn’t say “it was never even thought about by any of us, men or women…
Maybe no said, “Hey Harvey, hey Woody, about your rapes and abuse and brutality….?”
But those actresses, and ACTORS too, heard of it and knew something, esp in the news re Woody..
Dylan Farrow wrote an open letter about her abuse and she said this:
” A prosecutor took the unusual step of announcing that he had probable cause to charge Allen but declined in order to spare me, a “child victim,” from an exhausting trial. It is a testament to Allen’s public relations team and his lawyers that few know these simple facts. “
I would bet it was talked about. Thought about. Discusses openly to Allen or Winslet? Probably not if they wanted to keep working.
And thst she’s discussing it interviews. That’s it’s being mentioned so often? Come on, Kate. It’s being discussed frequently.
No. I want to be seeing Justin Timberlake’s actions and hearing his reasoning for working for Woody. As well as all the other men who work for Allen. It’s not just Kate Winslet’s problem as it’s not just women’s problem. Why is she made a scapegoat? Why is she constantly pointed at? Oh, because she should know better, because she is… a woman? No. Let’s see what MEN who participate in this have to say, shall we?
You are right. This is no just on the women, men should be asked about this issue just as much.
The problem is either she is doing too much press and courting this questions so she can polish WA image by giving all sorts of stupid reasons: my mother and my daughter asked me to work with him, it was never discussed, etc.
OR she is being asked more about this than Timberflake because she is the star of the movie, the Oscar winner, etc.
Either way she could stop these questions OR formulate better answers.
She is doing neither and actually she is in full PR campaign to excuse him and absolv him.
I take your point entirely, and you’re right, we should be calling everyone on their sh!t. Men especially. But to be fair, Winslet is constantly being called out for the things she says about WA because she truly will not shut the f*ck up about it. She’s doing this to herself
Let’s see tonight if Timberlake is asked about working with WA in a movie this year. It would certainly be a pertinent question. Answer: He won’t be.
Kate is pointed at because she won’t stop talking. Timberlake has not been called out on working with WA. Both are true.
I agree on all points.
I desperately hope someone has some guts and questions Timberlake, but you’re right, won’t happen.
Also, I did not know that was the plot of this movie. EW. Ew, ew, ew, ew, ew.
I guess that’s how untouchable he thinks he is, that he can get away with that even with the things he’s done. He is appalling.
Totally agree. Well said. Both genders should be looked at for their choices –talking about choosing to work for people like this. Or talking about why they didn’t care because abuse and pedophilia are everywhere in the industry.
But the lure of fame & ca$h, & a sort of narcissism keeps them doe-eyed and silent.
Kate Winslet just keeps on talking. I’ve never seen any actress talk this much. Maybe he’s been asked, but is smart enough not to talk too much.
You’re so right, Rhys. It does seem that the women get the bad end of things either way. Why aren’t men being called out for working with Allen!?! An excellent — and important — point.
Still, I can’t stand Winslet, and I can’t stand her over-acting, which seems just a part of her whole theatrical persona.
Hmmm… I don’t think Kate Winslet is the only one getting flack for working with woody, she’s just the only insensitive idiot who falls all over herself praising the sick little creep and blatantly ignoring the FACT that he’s a pedophile… So she wasn’t super nice nicey with Weinstein all the time? Whatchu want a cookie Kate? You still worked with the a-hole, you get no pat on the back ever…
Kate, you’re cancelled… now STFU and slither away already…
This is my issue with people like Kate and a lot of people in Hollywood in light of the scandal. It’s a big f*cking example of cognitive dissonance to supposedly hate Weinstein but then turn a blind eye to Woody Allen.
So you’re only against abuse when it suits you? Okay then.
This is my issue as well. They pick and choose based on what they can get it out of the predator. Katiewin has the sincerity of a cinder block.
She’s quite the enabler of lecherous men. As an aside: If not from Kate, who is going to tell Leo that he is too far along in age for 19-year-old “Instamodels”?
She’s not responsible for DiCaprio, his behavior is on him. That being said, Winslet should stop talking about how Woody Allen creates such layered women’s roles. Cate Blanchett also used that talking point a few years ago and it sounded just as ridiculous then.
I know, but the “cool girl” schtick really does help ruin it for the rest of us.
I think Leonardo goes for women who are too young for him, but they do seem to be of the age to be old enough to consent. I don’t think he’s going for underage girls (I don’t think — who knows, maybe a surprise will come out this year), or people who are his daughters.
While you’re allowed to think that Leo dating 19 year olds is gross (I also think so), it’s certainly not illegal. They’re with him because they’re adults who consented to be in that weird, shallow relationship. I’m hardly a apologist for men, but I don’t think he should be brought to this conversation because he’s not doing anything wrong
I’ve always said Leo is single, he can do what he likes. I don’t think anyone is being exploited.
Please don’t compare child rape with relationships between consenting adults that you personally consider have too big an age gap.
She’s always been problematic she just hid behind the girl next door Schick for years and got a free pass this Weinstein scandel has exposed Hollywood hypocrisy they pick and choose what victims to believe they will now disown Weinstein but will happily champion Allen and Polanski as soon as there a role that could get them and Oscar morals go out the window they are a part of the problem why is it they believe Weinstein victims but woody daughter is brushed aside
“He didn’t like me because I wouldn’t be bullied by him.” What exactly does this imply about other women?
That they were too weak to handle his abuse. It’s the same issue I had with JLaw saying she could handle screaming fights with Russell. Implies that other people (like Adams) just didn’t stick up for themselves enough. It goes back to that “cool girl” stance that they can handle abuse from men because they are cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is just an infuriating statement.
It is still implying the woman is responsible for that happened because she was too weak to make the predator stop. It is always playing into misogyny and supports the predator’s excuse that the woman asked for it and she should have tried harder to say No.
I dislike this attitude. I always think it is just the person is lucky that they met up with another type of predator who finds sadistic joy in taking down women who present as strong.
Some women in my business suffered a lot, and I was fortunate to have been spared a lot of horrible behavior and abuse. There were factors, and some probably had to do with my personality, but it is only relative to the people I encountered. I also had layers of protection.
For the most part, it comes down to luck and never coming face to face with the wrong person at the wrong time and place when my personality wouldn’t have mattered a jot.
Katiewin is out there because she is such a clueless, self-absorbed a-hole that she thinks she can force her Woody moment on us and all will be forgiven because you know she’s Titanic’s Rose and Marianne Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility.
The Reader needs to learn how to read the room and mood surrounding men like Woody nowadays. Anyone married to a fool like Ned Rock n Roll lives a shame-free life so we shouldn’t be surprised.
I’m beginning to have the same visceral reaction to Kate that I do with Susan Sarandon. Go away, Kate.
She was stunning when she was younger, but now her face has hardened to reflect the self-important asshole within.
And she’s been hella tweaked, regardless of what she claims. Nobody’s face ages UPWARD.
That was the thing I noticed most from this article. Her face is just awful tweeked looking now.
As far as Allen goes, I think all of these people who work or worked with these type of men, they need to own it and not try to justify the abuser. There is a case to be made that you work with people because the film is good, especially when you are a woman and it is not like there are a plethora of good roles out there.
Granted a lot on here would still vilify them, but I think it may come off as a bit more sincere than trying to justify these men. Granted Kate Winslet is in a better box than most actresses, but she is still an actress who knows her time will come, and parts will be non existent. Why do you think she is jacking her face so much. I get why. Woody Allen does write complicated female parts, granted they all have a strange odd similarity, but it is better than most, and I get why the women did it.
I’m pretty sure she smokes, too, so that doesn’t help.
Well, Gwyneth was sexually harassed by Weinstein as a young woman in a hotel woman, had it out with him for telling people, wouldn’t be bullied by him, and went on to make a lot of movies with him and have a certain fondness for him at times and praised him. Kate wasn’t even sexually harassed by him. So I don’t single out Kate for thanking him at some award show back then.
Many in the industry credit him with bringing moves to the screen that wouldn’t have been made or the type that have a hard time getting financing. That is a fact, and many women benefited from that. Although, he won’t admit, that star had been fading for a while. He was losing his midas touch as far as films.
So she thanked him in an award show. Many actors and actresses thank a lot of bully type directors. I don’t believe Kate knew he was a rapist, just a bully and liked young women.
As far as Woody, ugh. She will never back down on her love for Woody, but she’s not alone. They choose not to believe he molested Dylan. When younger, lots of my friends were indie buffs and supported local theater, improv groups, indie movies, and loved Woody, especially guys studying theater, etc. They have all stayed fans of his movies and will go, even if bad.
Kate isn’t alone. I guess Woody is very easy to work with and actors grew up wanting to get the chance to work for him because he has his niche in the movie industry. And his hardcore movie-going fans of his movie style will not desert him. The actors/actresses live in that bubble of hearing what they want to hear and ignoring what they don’t want to about him.
Actors and actresses to survive and thrive over a period of time in the industry are driven, ambitious working in a tough town, Tinseltown, and there is a moral ambiguity in Hollywood that’s long been tolerated. It was just much worse than I ever imagined. My beloved screenwriter/director Paul Haggis has been under fire by women recently with allegations. It broke my heart. I have a secret prayer they are all COS plants trying to take him down, but that’s just pie-in-the-sky dreaming. And I so loved him for coming out “bigly” against the Church of Scientology in that open letter.
I jus can’t stand her anymore, I just get bother looking at her face because I associate with her awful personality and because of that I’m skipping her movies.
Is that happening to anyone else?
Ever since Titanic I’ve found her to be insufferable. I remember her and Billy Zane being on Oprah after the release/before the Oscars (James Cameron was there too, I think) talking about the making of the film and it’s huge success at that point. She was just so hyper and kind of annoying. I absolutely love her as an actress, and think she is incredibly talented, but I have to avoid her interviews because as her herself she really does kinda grate your nerves.
I used to like her, but the first huge red flag was when she publicly rejected Emma Thompson’s friendship – in my eyes, one of the greatest, most lovable human beings ever! It was in 2009 when both of them were nominated for Golden Globe in the same category, so they were asked about each other. Emma gave some interviews about her friendship with Kate and how she introduced her to Sam Mendes during one of her dinner parties and how she thinks of her as sister and tries to meet with her as often as she can and basically the same week, Kate gave an interview in which she bragged about not having ANY famous friends besides Leonardo and that she only hangs out with regular people. It seemed so strange to me – if Emma Thompson wanted to be my friend, I would brag about it everywhere I’d go but it seemed like Kate wanted to improve her Oscar chances by trying to seem like one of us plebeians and she threw Emma under the bus – (“I don’t know her”!)
And now she is going on and on about how wonderful Woody Allen is and she married a guy named Rocknroll. Her people-picker is definitely broken!
I had forgotten about that! If Emma Thompson invited me for tea I would dance about & sing it from the roof tops. Ah well, Emma got the last laugh – she’s a respected actress with a long career and gets to go home and pounce on that hottie from Sense & Sensibility, Greg Wise. And she was great friends with the inimitable Alan Rickman. Team Emma!
People need to boycott her this weird mental gymnastics that she’s doing to justify her working with him is ridulas she should just be honest and say she works with him to further her own career and because she wants the money just own it
Actors make very little working with him, from what I’ve read.
I started disliking her when she found no issue supporting Roman Polanski. I don’t care how talented someone is. A man who plies a 13 yr old girl with champagne and quaaludes and sodomizes her is a sick, disgusting perverted monster and I would never support that.
If she tells that story one more time–about not thanking Weinstein–I’m going to scream. Hasn’t one of her people told her she thanked him at the SAGs?
Yea, she still needed him at the SAGs to get over the finish line at the Oscars…she is revolting. I’m am beyond happy that heap of garbage Allen film is being totally ignored (shunned).
There’s also the underlying judgement and victim blaming in her comments about HW not liking her because she would not be bullied by him. That smacks of “well, if you were just stronger like me he would have left you alone”. The Woody Allen stuff is unforgivable, esp. with this movie. He’s getting off on reenacting his despicable pathology and she’s totally supporting it. Gross. Go away, Kate RocknRoll.
I used to be a big fans of hers earlier in her career and now I can’t even look at her. So smug.
Is Ellen Page the only one with guts to say she regrets working with Woody? What a shame. Winslet- cancelled.
I remember when Revolutionary Road and The Reader both came out, and she conveniently forgets that RR didn’t exactly light the world on fire. Kate has such a way of every story being framed to make her sound like this cool girl badass, when we know that reality was different. She played along just like everyone else – which would have been understandable if she wouldn’t keep trying to paint it as though she was the lone woman raging against the machine. Like Matt Damon, the more she talks the more she digs herself into a hole.
Yes, RR came out right after the 2008 economic crash, terrible timing. I don’t think audiences had any patience for the two characters whining about running off to Paris and leaving their beautiful suburban home and cushy Madison Avenue job.
It sank like a stone. Kate won for The Reader because that part received more votes than RR – they were both submitted. Even at the time that RR was released, there was already chatter that the next year would be more likely to be Kate’s year, because The Reader was a stronger part (though Weinstein likely released it earlier to try to hide TWC’s financial problems – it was a whole saga).
I will admit, at this point I don’t even read articles about her. I see the headline and am reduced to muttering, “Oh, shut up” to her.
I think the plot point is Winslet’s boyfriend (Timberlake) takes off with her stepdaughter. Read about it a few weeks back and almost barfed.
Also, don’t think this was covered here but you should read Richard Morgan’s piece in the Washington Post about going through all of Woody’s archives at Princeton. “I read decades of Woody Allen’s private notes. He’s obsessed with teenage girls.”
Her face does seem to be getting harder…
I don’t know why she keeps on talking. She’s good at playing characters — why is she sucking at creating another persona for herself?
I didn’t know what the film was about till now… like Woody Allen isn’t even trying to hide it anymore. He’s such a disgusting man, idk how anyone defends him.
The thing about Winslet deliberately NOT thanking Weinstein at the Oscars is that she thanked Weinstein profusely at the SAG Awards just a month earlier.
_________________
Even Winslet wasn’t able to ignore Weinstein BEFORE getting her Oscar. Simple as that. She had to thank him so that he would not torpedo her Oscar campaign. See Hayek’s account of her experiences when she made the movie Frida with Weinstein.
Did you read Salma Hayek’s piece on Weinstein’s behaviour when Hayek made the movie “Frida”? Weinstein was a distributor and nevertheless tried everything to rip that movie to pieces: unreasonable demands, unreasonable expectations and irrational target criteria and bullying and worse. To make things very clear: Weinstein would profit from the movie Frida (2002) but nevertheless he tried to destroy it. It gets really bad when people try to kill a product from which they profit. That does prove that Weinstein is insane. The movie did cost $12 mio and did earn $56 mio. The movie made 4,5 times its production costs and did get very good reviews. So Weinstein has really lost his marbles a long time ago.
https://www.vox.com/culture/2017/12/14/16776406/salma-hayek-harvey-weinstein-frida
… In the two months since The New York Times first published its explosive report alleging decades of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein — and yes, it’s only been two months — dozens more women have come forward to add their voice to the furious chorus against him. This chorus has repeated several refrains: patterns of harassment and abuse; fear of retribution from Weinstein; and gratitude — cut with a little bit of anger — that people are finally willing to listen after years of terrified, frustrated silence. …
… This episode was not the end of the harassment and coercion Hayek says she experienced at Weinstein’s hands. But it is, perhaps, the most telling. It provides a crystal clear example of exactly how much one predator in power can use his influence to settle petty scores, at the expense of other people. …
And more:
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/dec/15/what-salma-hayeks-weinstein-story-reveals-about-hollywood-power-and-pay
I don’t actually have an issue with her thanking Weinstein. He was the gatekeeper for success for a lot of women in Hollywood. What I do have an issue with is the way that Winslet consistently tries to frame it as though she was the only one rebelling against Weinstein. As you noted, he terrorized many women like Hayek, and them feeling as though they couldn’t stand up to him doesn’t make them weak.
Spot on.
She deserves the criticism for turning such a deliberate blind eye to Woody Allen, but this:
“And despite her career-long qualms about Weinstein, she kept f–king working with him over and over.”
feels like a double standard. “Why didn’t you just say no?” is a question that the ignorant asked of so many of Weinstein’s victims, so why is it ok to ask that of her?
Exactly.
Put the blame where the blame belongs! On the MEN who are sexual abusers. Stop blaming innocent women. I’ve had so many different jobs in my life and I’m sure I’ve worked for some pretty crappy people at one time or another.
I think it’s the fact she keeps on praising him that is coming in for criticism more than anything else. She keeps on talking him up. That IS a little weird.
I’ve always liked her (I think she can be very charming), but even I’m now going “Why do you keep on talking about this guy in such lavish terms, Kate? Why? Why? Why?” She does have PR to do, but I don’t think she’s obligated to praise him at every turn.
Yes.
Word.
What on earth has she done to her face?! She looks odd and unnatural.
She’s starting to resemble Madonna.
The only Winslett films I’ve ever liked are Heavenly Creatures, Titanic, and the Holiday. The Holiday is especially enjoyable because Winslett’s character is such a sad sack pathetic stalker, and she spend most of the movie with a 90 year old.
Am a fan of her work and she is a talented actress but she’s a pretentious tw@t in real life – success went to her head and she has always come across as clueless and a bit desperate.
As others said, she married a man who legally changed his name to Ned RocknRoll -that says all we need to know about her.
Tom Hiddleston worked with WA. Does he get a pass?
