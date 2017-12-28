Meghan Markle will help the monarchy ‘be seen to be relevant to society’

No surprise: People Magazine put Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement portraits on this week’s cover. There isn’t much new information in the cover story, but there are a few things worth discussing. You know how I’ve been wondering for months why it seemed like Meghan Markle is being fast-tracked into royal life? Well, I’m starting to develop a theory. Granted, it’s not just one thing – clearly, The Fast-Tracking of Meghan Markle is a multi-level thing, involving her age (gotta start having babies soon), her career (she’s a natural on-camera and a quick study on royal life), and the Queen’s substantial affection for her ginger grandson. But there’s something else at play too, and I think I know what it is: the Windsors are falling all over themselves to be seen as “accepting” the first black woman to ever marry into the family. Like, the Queen is performing her wokeness. From the People Magazine cover story this week:
Harry, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, is “cock-a-hoop” at the prospect of their life together. (Translation: Deliriously happy.) As they plan their May 19 wedding, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, are “leading the planning process for all aspects,” their spokesman says — with their own unique touch.
The pair are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle with the blessing of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England. That would have been unthinkable in the past: Elizabeth’s uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne to marry the twice-divorced Wallis Simpson. (Like Simpson, Markle is also American and divorced.)
“We are a very much multi-cultural, multi-colored, multi-faith society these days,” says Penny Junor, Harry’s biographer. “Lots of people in Britain were born in other countries and having a royal family reflect that is very helpful. The fact that she is mixed race, a divorcée, a career woman and not a member of the British aristocracy is all very positive for the future of the monarchy, and for it to be seen to be relevant to society today.”
Palace courtiers who have met Meghan (including at the annual staff party at Windsor Castle) note she has lots of new ideas. “She is smart and well-liked,” one staffer tells PEOPLE.
Penny Junor was one of the royal hagiographers/biographers who was throwing tantrums about this gauche American woman just months ago, so what’s changed? I suspect it’s the sudden reality that the royals and the “ruling class” of Britain is overwhelmingly, blindingly white. That’s something I’ve realized more and more as I get older – here in America, we always think we have the franchise on racist sh-t, but there are some deep strains of racism and colonialism in many European countries. The fact that Penny Junor can give some kind of speech about the multiculturalism of Britain just days after Princess Michael of Kent wore a f–king blackamoor brooch to Buckingham Palace just shows the cognitive dissonance that still exists in Britain’s ruling classes.
The BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the wedding plans and what he’s expecting from the media coverage, and he too made the same kind of “nevermind the grumbling from racists, everything’s fine!” statement too. He was asked specifically about the “unpleasant reactions” on social media and in the British press to Meghan, and Witchell said about Meghan:
“I think she’s entirely accepted already by the mainstream. I think the British society of 2017 is very outward-looking and very forward-looking and positive. She has said she’s a proud woman of mixed race heritage and I don’t think any reasonable person has batted an eyelid. I think the vast majority of the popularity of the U.K. has accepted that as being a thoroughly welcome and positive and commendable development for the royal family and I think it’s the same reaction from within the royal family. I don’t know, but I think we’ve long moved on from 50-60 years ago and an American divorcee and Wallace Simpson and all that sort of stuff. I think everyone is genuinely delighted.
Yes, British society is so forward-looking that they voted to Brexit and leaned hard into anti-immigration policies, in what would be a precursor to the triumph of Donald Trump’s nativism and jingoism. I’m not saying that Penny Junor or Nicholas Witchell are wrong, per se. I just think they’re sort of obliviously whitewashing the larger conversations about race, ruling classes, diversity and multiculturalism in a modern society. It’s almost as if they’ll be pointing to Meghan for years to come and saying “we didn’t have a problem with Meghan, therefore we can’t be racist!” Buckingham Palace = the Sunken Place.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and PCN.
I dont think monarchy should be revelant to society in any way.
It isn’t relevant to anyone, except the principals who want to keep their status and privilege intact. Hence, using MM in any way they can manufacture to prolong the status quo. Pretty shabby but that’s the BRF for you. Harry is a dabbler in things that interest him but relies on his personality to charm people; Meghan’s charity work was part of career profile building. Both are great upwardly mobile networkers, with Meghan using those connections to climb with her affable persona. Whether the couple will do anything substantial with their platform is yet to play out. W+K do very little of substance; it’s waving and smiling, delivering the odd speech. H+M will probably do the same. They just don’t matter, cost too much and the concept is an insult to the rest of society.
Thank you Addie! I agree!
@Addie – +1,000
True, but I was getting “what the hell have I gotten myself into” vibes from MM on the Christmas stroll. I never thought I’d see that from her. Is it too late for her to rethink this wedding?
I disagree that MM’s charity work was career profile building. She grew up with a mother who was a social worker, from all reports, she has always been involved and interested in social justice.
Exactly. It’s a great scam for those who are lucky enough to marry or be born into it. Of course they want to keep it going.
Yea… the charity work came from her mother imo. Not as a stepping stone. And when you’re not high profile like she is now, xharity work is hard. You work at it constantly and make little impact. It’s the names that carry the message.
What we have is a history of MM years of charity work. Actual work. And a dedication to it in her free time and own cost.
People are reaching to poke holes in this girl.
@peekingin, and because she is so involved with social justice, she had no issues with choosing a dress worth 75.000$ ? Of course!
So any person who ever does charity work is never allowed to buy a deep discounted nice piece of clothing for a big life event? Go tell Princess Mabel of the Netherlands (#girlsnotbrides) and her goofy designer clothing collection.
Pick another stick with which to beat her, because that one is broken.
Tamaris- what does one thing have to do with the other? Megan wanted that dress for her engagement to a prince, something that’ll happen just once for her. Get over it. It doesn’t mean her interest in, and work on, social issues has suddenly become irrelevant.
Nota- Exactly! I don’t know why people are taking this line of criticism.
@Addie – very good assessment of Harry as a charismatic dabbler. I agree with you on that one. He has gotten away with a lot (their extravagant dating lifestyle while doing minimal work for example) because of his charm. I still have more hope for them than for Willnot & Keen…but not much…In fairness to him, I would be interested to see an actual calculation of the hours he put in for Invictus because, I don’t think that counts in his “work/event” tally, which doesn’t seem fair.
I think Meghan has been very sincere with her social endeavors and charities. I was so impressed to read that at the age of THIRTEEN she wrote a letter to protest sexism in an ad, and the ad was removed. Actions speak louder than people’s surmises, and her actions have consistently been of a person dedicated to improving society. I don’t see this as social climbing, whereas some people seem to imply all her actions were to get her to this position!
I like Meghan overall. But to say that she was deeply involved in charity is a bit of a stretch. IMHO Meghan has a genuine interest in charity *but* I cannot help not thinking that she, unlike other minor celebs (I never knew of her or Suits until her relationship with Harry), did acting, lifestyle blogs and charity all together. Plus her high connections with celebs like Serena, very good friends with Toronto and London based people involved with the royal milieu and politics and fashion. And Piers Morgan, according to whom, she contacted him and arranged for drinks with at the start of her relationship with Harry. In London. That morning segment with Piers talking about it was an eye opener. And one of her besties, from as far as I remember is a fashion designer and ex wife of one of Harry’s friends. And that video presenting her as Harry’s fiancee with all the right boxes: acting career check, beautiful check, media personality check, entrepreneur check, interest in fashion check, charity public figure check.
Say all you want, and I don’t want to take away from her professional accomplishments. But all these things scream at least for me a deliberate will and efforts to target Harry. Ditto charity out on video, ditto networking with the right people in Harry’s environment.
Said QueenB, sorry I can’t help it. No need to read it as an insult.
The monarchy is utterly irrelevant to society today. It doesn’t matter who the members of the monarchy are, it’s the institution that’s outdated to its core.
I was just thinking that too. It’s a monarchy living high off the hog in a country where so many people are struggling to make ends meet.
People magazine and its usual fairy tale, disjointed spin.
Exactly. It’s such an outdated idea that these people are somehow better than the rest because of birth. I don’t see the monarch lasting long, with or without Markle
I have such cognitive dissonance about this. I agree with you; it is outdated and irrelevant, and they aren’t there by divine right. However, I also think they really could be a non-political unifying force. I like having something non political representing the country. Plus I’m a sucker for the pageantry.
Do you think the monarchy is a non-political representation? Genuine question.
It’s supposed to be! They’re human; they have opinions, but they are supposed to be neutral publicly.
That’s something I keep coming back to, given Emperor Baby Fists and Putin. The old days of monarchy by divine right are thankfully gone, but the idea of an apolitical referee rises. Again, annual World Happiness survey, 7 out of 10 of the happiest countries are monarchies. If they understand their role, cut serious amounts of costs, and get to work? There could be an ongoing role.
The difficulty, with Trump in particular but not limited to him, is that the US has become much, much more conservative than other Western democracies over the past 30-40 years. It is difficult for Harry and even the Queen to be neutral when faced with Obama and Trump. Obama is in the mainstream of Western political thought. Trump, and Republicans in general, are not.
Diplomatically and as living repositories of history, the rf is relevant. Otherwise, not so much.
Agreed. I said this before while I’m glad they are engaged and seem happy it’s still a monarchy. There’s a push and pull for a lot of people about “yay a princess of color” and “BRF is steeped in a racist institution”. Same thing with things like Obama being elected and Hamilton being made with actors of color. It’s hard to celebrate when we know the backlash against Markle was racist af and the monarchy is outdated. It’s like can we be excited about a royal wedding or do we examine the issues here? Or both?
However I’m not British so I felt that I projected.
That may be true in theory, but the problem with this argument is that it’s all a matter of perception. As long as people *perceive* the institution as relevant (regardless of the reality), they are safe.
A fairly current YouGov poll shows that something like >60% of the UK population still views them as relevant. These guys will be with us for a while yet.
The BRF are relevant to British and the CW. Whether people like it or not. It’s been there for a thousand years or so and it’s been one constant factor in history and people’s minds. It’s been one of the greatest and biggest and more current empires in the world. They were still an empire at the beginning of the last century. I can’t remember any other country like this. And there is the Commonwealth. Except for the UK I can only remember two monarchies in the world that have realms. The Netherlands with some small-sized countries in the Caribbean and Denmark with Greenland and the Faroe Islands (formerly Iceland too in pretty recent times).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is first and foremost a human being, not a symbol.
THIS x1000. I was trying to the right words to wonder why this “Meghan Modernizing the monarchy” conversation bothered me.
It’s totally understandable that this would bother you. It smacks of tokenism and it’s gross.
Royal PR often use this line with newcomers, as LAK has pointed out as part of the PR push. Some married-ins to royal families have openly talked about “modernizing the monarchy”, etc.
Harald of Norway marrying a commoner after waiting out his father to finally agree = modernizing the monarchy.
Haakon of Norway marrying a single mother in the face of criticism = modernizing the monarchy.
Joachim of Denmark marrying a woman of Chinese descent = modernizing the monarchy
Felipe of Spain marrying a divorced commoner = modernizing the monarchy
Agreed with these comments. I go back and forth between wanting to be excited so I can get a break on something frivolous. And then your brain clicks back in. *sigh*
My first reaction was that it is not Meghan’s job to fix the monarchy.
No, it is not. She shouldn’t be expected to be the royal face of multi-culturalism any more than Kate should be the “Epitome of Modern Working Motherhood” or Harry should carry the banner “Typical British Military Vet of 2018″ or Camilla represent “The Plight of British Senior Citizens in the 21st Century.”
It’s absurd. For one thing, these people have resources to cope with their issues that are beyond the means of almost anyone else. For another, it’s too much for one person to be the symbol for all people of multicultural backgrounds.
Hopefully the palace is not that stupid.
Yeeees… Some of it really makes her object of their modernization. And BTW, one woman cannot change the whole royal family and their history. She is one person, who fell in love. There’s no masterplan.
And i always say this. But Brexit is more than that. EU is sinking and it is smart economical move to leave ASAP.
@Milla
Yes! Thank you! I think its easy to forget that Britain *is* multi-culti. People watch ‘The Crown’ or ‘Downton Abbey’ and think they’re documentaries.
What was voted the nation’s favorite dish? Chicken Tikka Masala. Not ethnic dish, simply favorite food.
And the number one baby name in London (and I think Bradford)? Mohammed.
The UK has a substantial population from Commonwealth countries. And some of those POC voted for Brexit. Happily, I might add
As for Meg, I love my girl! Even in her chocolate poo hat! Love her!
#Megs4Eva
And how relevant to society is she when she wears a 75k dress for an engagement pic?
Can we move on from the dress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
Can we move on from the coat and hat picture??? I’m obsessing on how many times I’ve seen it this week. Change the picture stat…..
Seriously!! Enough about the dress, PLEASE.
Can we not discuss the price tag in every single post?!
I have a feeling that if Kate had spent that, people on this site would still be stewing over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is the MM equivalent of “But her emails!”
FFS, please let it go. That f*cking horse is dead, beat to death and defiled by the self-righteous.
But here is what i see. Young woman and her dress for engagement are perfectly normal. But it doesn’t mean she wants or even can modernize sth that is so outdated. She just wants her wedding and her future. So the dress is more than a dress. It is what Markle wants. Cozy life with Harry. At least IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, FFS let it go. No one cares. It’s old news.
If we’re talking about relevancy vis-a-vis public perception it is a valid topic for discussion. The dress was purchased privately by a private citizen but taxpayers suffering hardship may not see it that way. Fair or not, Harry and Meghan will have to take this into heavy consideration going forward. The rf had to do the same thing during both world wars, despite private consumption, and it worked wonders for their brand. The difference between Meghan and Kate is that Meghan has no wiggle room – that and she is a quicker study and knows how to read the room. She will self-correct, I am certain.
We are talking relevant to society. I don’t see anything that the Royal Family does as being relevant, including the ridiculous amount of money they (and I am including Kate) spend on clothes. Meghan may change that that narrative somewhat but so far she hasn’t. IMO.
I think they are giving MM too much credit. I didn’t even know who she was until the papers started splashing her and Harry on the covers of papers and most people in my world don’t particularly care about Meghan one way or the other. There certainly isn’t some great passion for her as there was with Diana (that height of public devotion probably never will be again.) If anything the narrative with Meghan is that she is a bit of a climber who swapped one lucrative career for another. If anything though, it will bring in a few American ‘fans’ of the monarchy who might love to see an American as part of the fold. Most people don’t care much about the Royal Family, other than some of the older members. They are very much ‘in the background’ of most peoples thoughts. That said, I don’t like the idea of disbanding the monarchy.
@Suki
Considering that just on Netflix alone, there are 6,500 movies and over 1,600 tv shows, do you think it’s reasonable for you to expect to know all the working actors participating in successful shows? No offense but i am so exhausted with seeing this ill-thought out (don’t want to use the word stupid) argument.
I watched Suits, I knew her. So did/do a lot of people I know.
The narrative of her being a “climber” is particularly strong with certain types of people (again, I won’t use the R word, I’m trying to be good, new year coming up and all that).
What would be interesting would be if you could tell us how different you are from Markle. How successful are YOU in your chosen field/socially? What sorts of decisions do you make in your own life to ensure that success? Does that make YOU a climber? Or are you static and happy to remain where you are for all eternity?
I’m genuinely interested.
Suki: No one knew who Diana was until she became engaged to Charles, so this line of thinking makes no sense to me.
I’m not saying I think Meghan is some next Diana, it just makes no sense to assume that because you don’t know who she was up until now means absolutely anything.
True most recent royal married-ins have been unknown. One exception being Letizia of Spain, who was the top newscaster under 30 in Spain before they surprised everyone with their engagement announcement (when no one knew they were dating).
Diana was also a lady. English rose. Virgin. 19. The narratives around Diana changed often. And they’re not remembered as they were for the reasons at the time. Hindsight everywhere.
I’m reading that climber argument in a lot of places. I’m not seeing it. She laid low. Kept to herself. Made the proper low key adjustments to her life for an easier transition. Nothing flaunted. Nothing leaked. Unless you count roasted chicken dinners.
Feels like there’s aggression towards her and I’m not sure why.
Thank you, FLORC. And I think we know why.
I really do enjoy all the fashions of the BRF, but I don’t think the monarchy should still be in place nowadays.
wrong post!
“here in America, we always think we have the franchise on racist sh-t, but there are some deep strains of racism and colonialism in many European countries.”
During the Civil Rights Era, my South Carolina mother used to get so annoyed at Northerners who truly believed racism was confined to the Deep South. She was right: it’s everywhere. She used to say: “At least in the South, we admit it.”
As in, admitting a problem is the first step. I truly feel for Meghan Markle. She’s a retired actress/future aristocrat who is going to be a lighting rod. She’s going to try to be better/bigger/kinder than the meanies and it’s going to be tough.
Meghan, a piece of advice: living well is the best revenge. Also, a request: please be in the fashion game to win it.
Hear hear!
I really like Meghan’s focus on charity work, and recognize she was doing this work way before Harry. I don’t expect her to be lazy, she will be amazing and always on the go. She’s also well educated but I don’t feel like her role as an actress wearing tight skirts was her career. I am a career women , went to get an exec MBA at night. I prefer when they emphasize her charity work but the focus on suits it doesn’t resonate w a lot of us.
Lots of comments in the Fail today about Harry’s comments regarding the family she never had etc. I am on the fence about that comment. I can see how an extended family would be lovely if you are essentially an only child with a divorced mum but also Harry pleads for privacy when it suits him.
I think that was one of Harry’s “foot in the mouth disease” moments. He probably meant that the BRF is and will be a different type of family to any she has ever experienced…which rings true. But he fluffed it. Did you see how he hung his head straight after saying it? He probably knew that would be a headline.
By the way, has nobody thought of her ex husband? Surely, he would be justified in also feeling slighted by that comment? Afterall, he might think that he had a family with Meghan (however small) long before Harry came along.
Unfortunately, some Raci……….(clears throat)……some people will blame her directly for Harry’s comments and say she must have lied to him that she had no family. (Completely ignoring the fact that Harry has himself praised Doria and acknowledged her father)
I don’t think they need to worry about whether the ex-huband’s feelings are hurt. He’s currently shopping around a tv show based on a man who has an ex-wife who marries a prince. I say go ahead and upset the opportunistic creep.
Mette-Marit of Norway’s ex-boyfriend and father of their son has kept a low profile. He’s an active part of their son’s life, always has been, and has never traded on his royal connection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry this is all entertainment and a boost for British Tourism, especially if they break out the pageantry. No personal objection to that either.
I find the elevation of their importance fascinating though. Like there’s some international significance to the marriage of a mid-level royal and TV star?
Make the monarchy relevant how? By giving up all that made her Her to be a royal?
Yeah.. that’s wicked relevant and progressive.
She’s intelligent, hard-working, ambitious like Letizia, Maxima, Daniel, Mathilde, and many other recent married-ins. People who left their careers because that’s what happens sometimes when you get married – you move because your spouse’s career requires them to be in a certain geographic location. That doesn’t mean you are giving up who you are as a human; you are adapting to new circumstances because of a personal life choice. Millions of people do this every day.
Those other royal examples have used their personal interests from their careers in their royal roles. Maxima with microfinance, Daniel the gym owner working on campaigns about healthy living and getting kids to be active an hour a day. Letizia’s media training has been incredibly useful, so MM’s will be useful too. She could also use her personal experience to work with theatre charities, etc.
What she’s exchanging is one career option for a change in her personal life and a new career. I’d much rather see this than someone who never did anything with their life prior to marriage (Kate Middleton, Stephanie of Lux), and who end up doing next to nothing after the wedding (again Kate Middleton, Stephanie of Lux).
This only works if she has a substantial platform which she won’t because of Will and Kate. They might not want to work but they cannot have a newcomer doing more than them for a variety of reasons. Oddly, inviting Obama to wedding would be a step in right direction. It would be seen as inclusive and not kowtowing to racists. Remember Trump modified trip to UK to open embassy already and May is starting tricky part of Brexit. It’s all political, historical and messy but it could signal a change if done right. Just my opinion
They can’t borrow Obama’s relevance or accomplishments by inviting him to their wedding. That’s not how it works. Just my opinion as well.
They’re not trying to “borrow his relevance” — he and Harry are personal friends! As he is with Michelle as well. Why shouldn’t he be able to invite his friends of his choosing to his wedding?
Good point, and while I don’t think H&M are doing this, some people do think this way.
And in another note, as for M having ideas about how to change things…it’s a fine line. An outsider can immediately recognize flaws in a place or process, but offering ideas—unsolicited— on how to improve can sometimes be received as ‘you’ve been doing things wrong all this time.’
I don’t care who they invite to their wedding. But their wedding guests will in no way confer upon them an importance that they simply don’t have except as tabloid fodder. This situation is profoundly unimportant in any context larger than entertainment.
I can see them have an ongoing personal and professional work relationship with the Obamas in the future. Harry and Michelle obviously connected through work with veterans for several years. Harry was invited to the first conference for their Foundation. Barack Obama gave his first post-White House interview to Harry. I’d like to see an ongoing work relationship here, with Michelle Obama on the board of Sentebale, etc. Use their positions for good.
Every country is racist for the most part. Every culture thinks they alone have everything figured out… always have. I remember telling my boys back in the mid to late aughts that social media would end up toppling careers, inciting everything from discussion to delusion to dissention, and here we are. My middle son is a Middle Eastern linguist in the Air Force and says we’d be shocked at the back-and-forth racism. I’m not shocked at all. He briefly went into the chaos following 45′s capital of Israel announcement. Obviously, as part of our armed forces he can’t say anything, but between the two of us, I can say he and his fellow soldiers were mortified. Maybe the first step is a series of banal national announcements, some follow-through, then rolling out sweeping change at education levels, public service announcements and events. Maybe we all need national holidays established. I don’t know but lip service doesn’t reinforce and it doesn’t change a hardlined status quo ya know? And a royal installment or statement can actually stall improvements.
First off, I have a HUGE issue with the words royal hagiographer. Hagio in Greek means holy or saintly and they are anything but. Royal biographers yes; royal hagiographers NO.
SEcond, if they are using MM as a show that the Firm is modern and progressive, it’s no wonder MM looked unsure at times on Christmas Day. Maybe she’s gotten wind that she is a pawn on the world stage??? Because let’s face it, this Family is all about them selves and saving this archaic institution. It would not surprise me if they use MM as they did Diane. And so history repeats itself.
I hope the best for her in this marriage. She’s is an adult and many say she knows what she is getting into but if the cards aren’t all on the table then the poor woman really has no clue.
But that’s the point. Penny Junor’s works on the BRF are essays in sucking up to the great & powerful, as though she will somehow be accepted into their circle. She writes of none of their flaws, nor does she attempt a true analysis of their lives or role in modern Britain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, my apologies. I didn’t catch on. I actually thought that’s what they call the royal biographers. Thanks for the clarification
My apologies Kaiser!!!
I think that Meghan did very well when awaiting the Queen to leave. The cynical in me thinks that Will and Kate tried way too hard to show friendliness towards Meghan and kind of sabotaged the moment. That was the *one* moment when the public saw them next to her. They kept talking to her whereas Meghan tried to keep her composure and pay attention to TQ. Meghan had the two dolittles on her right side, who kept talking to her and she paid attention to them. Harry on her left side also talking to her but she could have not seemed unfriendly towards the dolittles. It *is* difficult enough to pay attention and engage with three people, right and left, at the same time, *and* focus on the single important thing and curtsy to TQ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully, she and her husband remain in love, have a sweet family and live happily ever after.
@ Happy girl:
You said: “the English seem to really dislike her for being a ‘pushing 40 divorcee,” and even worse, a C-list actor. They don’t seem even remotely impressed by her”
Nope…..don’t believe The Daily Fail. They cater to a very specific segment of the country, as LAK calls the “Little Englanders”. Their comments section is also driven towards a very specific agenda; to make you believe she is loathed all round. Its a complete fallacy. Fir a more realistic assessment, see what YouGov website says:
“With Markle’s official entry to the House of Windsor now just a few months away, YouGov has added her to our approval tracker of prominent Royals. Close to half (49%) of Brits have a positive view of the actress, while only 14% have a negative view. The remaining 37% say they don’t know (a much higher rate than among the rest of the Royals, who are on 7-15%).”
However, that 14% are trying to be as vocal as they can be online. Here’s the link. Take a look:
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/11/29/5-charts-british-reaction-prince-harrys-engagement/
Hi @Bella….Interesting, but I still take that with a grain of salt for the long haul. It represents, rightfully so, something new and unknown.
Most of my above thoughts came out of a telephone call two days ago with a close friend who is a British attorney. Her two cents.
Hi @happy girl….
Fair enough fir your attorney friend, but I would take YouGov’s assessment of any topic, especially in the UK, far above the Daily Fail’s anyday.
I promise I am not being snarky, but we don’t call them attorneys here. They are solicitors or barristers. And I agree with Bella – most people really couldn’t care less, young blokes think Harry’s lucky because Meghan is hot, and some old ladies are a bit perturbed. That’s about it.
Lainey posted a video I never saw before of Eugenie shoving Kate at her first Christmas. I think it’s good that those two have each other to lean on…that foursome ultimately have more power together than all the most snooty royals and racists that surround them.
Eugenie bumped into her and Kate momentarily glanced up and glared. It was a moment, and there have been many since of them being perfectly civil to one another. And Eugenie was at her sister’s wedding, so it’s in the past for them, obviously.
No shoving occured. Good grief, that’s how these stories get out of control.
Saw it and agree with you. The sisters need to be sidelined.
Would you have a link by any chance please? (That video would significant cheer me up this evening….lol)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.laineygossip.com/meghan-markle-first-royal-christmas/48747
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.laineygossip.com/meghan-markle-first-royal-christmas/48747
ETA: oops, peeking in already posted it ha!
Lol it was a bump.
Accidental at best.
Can’t really explain away the Kate glares or history of bullying those sisters. But it’s the past. Some people love living there.
I saw the video last night and couldn’t believe the death stare. Damn, Kate!
It was an accidental bump because KM wasn’t paying attention and wasn’t getting out of the way. Eugenie had to get through to get to her grandmother. For years, Eugenie and Beatrice have walked with their grandmother as part of that walkabout, holding gifted bouquets for her like ladies in waiting. They’ve done this since there were little, little kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate talked trash to Eugenie at a party and made her cry. One instance of cocktail fueled rudeness is not bullying. The only other possible story out there is a snub at a fashion show over front row seating and there are two published versions of what happened. I really dislike how the term bullying is used so easily these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa trying to force her way into B&E’s seats at a fashion show is another issue.
Honestly stupid move on KM’s part, among her overall poor treatment towards those sisters. Befriend the cousins, don’t bully and alienate them.
Middleton had no problem crying about bullying at Downe to get a coveted spot at Marlborough, when the bullying at Downe was all proven to be false.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. No one disagrees about the roller disco story. However, if anyone insulted my mother I wouldn’t want them at my party either, especially the daughters of Sarah Ferguson.
2. The fashion show story has two versions which either favor Pippa or the York princesses. Again, not proof of anything and hardly bullying.
3. Kate has never claimed she was bullied. She, school officials and her biographers stated she was heavily teased, could not adapt and switched schools where she was much happier. This is backed up by the same reporter who actually witnessed the incident at the disco party.
4. There are simply no stories to back up Middleton bullying claims.
5. Eugenie is friends with Pippa and James Middleton independently and is rumored to have facillitated the latter’s relationship with Donna Ayre whom Eugenie has known for years.
No smoke, no fire. Just some assertions designed to make it seem like Kate and Pippa are ruthless, jealous, spiteful bullies. Yet no backlash from you about the well publicized fac that the Yorks used to openly mock Kate and her sister because they were middle class? Quite silly, imo. People grow up. Kate, Pippa and the Yorks are no exception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The civil servants behind the scenes who organizing everything, deal with the correspondence, do the research and prep work, and basically make it possible for the royals to do their jobs.
Too add to what @nota rightfully said. I understand from some words of Diana and Fergie and CB I think, the courtiers *the men and some women in grey* are part of the monarchy’s apparatus. A sort of public servants or government officials could be more or less a comparison. Just that they work for the monarch directly and closely. Their team in different functions. Let us not forget that politics are involved too, the head of state still has some political functions even though they seem to be apolitical. So there you have also analysists and strategists and PR people that deal with a heck more than correspondence and arranging charity visits. Damage control and trying to convey certain messages and help certain narratives that come from BP to protect the interests of the BRF and those of the British people.
Yes, and the courtiers have jobs because the royals continue to exist. They’re human and I’m sure often think of themselves. Courtiers may act to shut down people they think are damaging the institution that supports them (Diana, Fergie).
Well black people have been used as tokens to try to prove that progress is real and racism is dead since slavery ended. So this doesn’t surprise me that a country known for its colonizing ways would want to use her as such. But it will take a lot more than one royal falling in love with a mixed race woman to overcome LITERALLY centuries of racism. And it’s not her job to do so. So I hope Meghan focuses on what’s important to HER and ignores the noise of irrelevant royal hagiographers
I agree that they are fast tracking her, I also agree that they don’t want to be seen as anything less than completely accepting (thank God). The comments on the Fail are deplorable, and demonstrate that racism is still very present. Meghan is a symbol of shattering these social boundaries, whether she wants to be or not. She’s going to have to be strong, very strong. But she seems to have the right personality for it. She fun and outgoing, she’s got experience, she’s articulate and she likes the limelight.
Lol. Do people actually think the monarchy is going to let her fight and champion with real issues and problem that is happening right now? They’re just going to give her some less important charity work once she’s officially married that is good for publicity and photo ops. She isn’t going to change anything. She’ll be doing the bare minimum like her lazy Prince husband and her lazy future King and Queen bro and sis in law and do more vacations.
Do you honestly perceive The Prince’s Trust (helped over 870,000 thus far), Sentebale, Invictus Games, as doing nothing?
The BRF avoids things perceived as internationally political and religious entanglements, which is why she had to give up her UN work and WorldVision. That doesn’t mean she’ll be able to do nothing relevant. Anne recently gave up her 30-year position as honorary president of Save the Children UK. I can see that as a role for MM to take over in a few years. Oxfam doesn’t have a royal patron right now that I know of.
Camilla has started doing charity work providing toiletries to sexual assault survivors to use after their forensic exams. That might seem small to some, but it may be incredibly important to the survivors. Something like that would have been unheard of for the BRF to participate in a few years ago.
None of that is doing nothing. It’s all very laudable, but there isn’t a thing about those actions that can make a monarchy relevant.
I also can’t imagine why any modern person expects “them” to lead social change? They’re not anyone’s leaders. They’re reality entertainment.
Charles wouldn’t have done The Prince’s Trust if he wasn’t in the position he’s in. Nor would Harry have done Sentebale or Invictus. Having members who act when they see a big gap in coverage, and do so because they have the ability to do so? I think that can make monarchy relevant; being neutral forces for good in the face of political chaos (when they get off their asses to do so).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it ironic that I read dozens and dozens of comments here each week about how the monarchy should be abolished yet these persist in being the most popular stories which receive the most number of comments. Obviously people care enough to comment about these people over and over again and dissect their every move. How many people woke up in the middle of the night to watch William and Kate’s wedding? Like a billion ? I was one of them. For me, the BRF is a living connection to history. In a world where everything is disposable and changing in the blink of an eye (which I find overwhelms at times), it’s a comfort to know that some things stand the test of time even if there is no real political power left in this flawed institution. It may be naive but there you have it. If you didn’t care, you wouldn’t be so excited seeing MM marry into this family.
It’s gossip. A soap opera. Also, it’s sadly real life and funded at the cost of many.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol…..I always literally laugh when i see comments saying the monarchy is close to being abolished and all that……they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Look at the absolute frenzy surrounding the wedding….every media outlet from every far flung corner of the earth feels like they have to cover this in some way…..they wouldn’t be persisting if the interest wasn’t there.
They are the ultimate reality show, just far posher and far better paid than the rest.
Cut out the hype and the true numbers were more like 50 million world wide. Far far less than who watched Anne’s first wedding years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really. More people watched Diana’s funeral. A global population of 7+ billion and only 50 million watched W&K’s wedding? When Anne married in 1973, 500 million watched with a global population of 4 billion.
Well, maybe in 1973, tv was the only possible avenue to see the event…..it would be interesting to see how many people viewed the cambridge wedding overall, online and other avenues included (not just tv).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to point out that she’s not just black, she’s biracial (as she has self identified publicly). There’s a huge distinction there that a lot of people are missing! And I think the royal family uses that as a way to make her “induction” into the firm more palatable. Just sayin’.
One drop rule ftw lol.
With the response that Meghan has gotten, O think she’s just meeting the challenge head on. I don’t know that anyone could have expected the crazy media frenzy, but she’s clearly prepared and ready. There’s a lot to be said for just getting this part over with, knowing that the craziness will die down as the public gets used to her. And not to be macabre, but this also hedges against Phillip or the Queen passing – she’ll be fully assimilated in the royal family and won’t be stuck trying to find her bearings with a state funeral. Not to mention, QE2 May just want to get to know her while she’s still alive and kicking.
Not to mention, I assumed that she’s being fast tracked because they want to start a family, which they’ll need to do ASAP.
Agree that comments from Junor are a bit of a joke since she has always been the champion of Camilla, going way back to the Diana years, and she was the mistress. Junor was absolutely nasty about Diana. With that in mind, Penny may want to be the cheerleader for divorcees etc, anything to mirror the reason she feels everyone should love and promote Charles and Camilla, and the whole Queen Consort question. Camilla was also Catholic while married to Andrew Parker Bowles, so again, Meghan’s Catholic school in line with Cammie.
Every new bride is dissected by the press for how they are “different” of the breath of fresh air, so there isn’t anything new to this, they did it with Diana, Fergie, a bit with Sophie but not a huge interest in her, of course Kate. I don’t take those questions of her ancestry etc as any specific barb, it is par for the course and I am happy that the BRF, and courtiers, by all appearances are accepting of her. The courtiers have definitely been known to throw out tough criticism in the past as whispers to the press, did it a lot to Diana and Fergie.
How quickly Junor forgets Gary Lewis, Maori husband of Lady Davina (Windsor) Lewis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do remember Ingrid Seward falling all over herself in 2004 with praising the marriage of Lady Davina to Gary Lewis. Such open-minded ladies!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Notasugar – No one cared who Lady Davina Windsor married, really – I mean, how far down the line was she?! Harry is a bit closer to the top, so it might have been a bigger deal, but it hasn’t been – I think the assessment is correct: Markle is a gift to the BRF. They get to wave the “relevant to modern Britain” flag, but in the sure knowledge that the throne for the next three monarchs down the line is safely vested in proper white English boys.
Second, the more open and welcoming they are seen to be of Markle, the less anyone can turn around and blame them if the marriage goes south at some point (and God knows, with their kids’ records in marriages, who can blame them?).
They’re very shrewd the royals, and their primary goal is their own survival, just as they reinvented themselves in the late 19th century in the shape of “representative monarchy” when their real power finally ebbed. I don’t think you can underestimate their ability to calculate in their own favor. Welcoming Markle as they have is great PR and doesn’t cost them any alarm.
Sorry to seem cynical, they may also like her perfectly well, I’m not saying they don’t, but no one should underestimate these people’s instincts for survival.
As I recall actually, it was a pretty big deal. All over the papers, a Maori marrying into the BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could they be fast-tracking her because the queen is quite elderly and they want her to be at the wedding before she dies or is physically unable to attend?
It seems most of the “regular” classes are accepting of Markle. In that sense, I don’t necessarily think Junor’s comments are wrong, even if she might be faking her enthusiasm.
It’s the aristocratic classes I see as being standoffish towards her, but I also think they might be snobby towards everyone. (Are Seward and Junor upper-class? In the end, I think they want to sell their books and magazines and have a personal investment in creating a certain narrative that financially benefits them). I can see the aristocratic classes being snooty towards Kate as well. That seems to me to be more about “class” and “status” than anything else, and whether they perceive you as grasping (whatever that means).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe that Junor is part of the Charles set, but @nota can correct me if I’m wrong. Ingrid Seward is a great admirer of Princess Michael. Her late husband, Ross Benson was
at Gordouston with Charles.
I know she’s lived in the UK for most of her adult life, but can’t we still claim that Marie Christine is German?
As for class, the real aristocrats won’t care and will likely be very welcoming, because Meghan will never be one of them. It’s the upper-middles and hangers-on who will be snooty about Meghan.
Sorry, that should say “tone-deaf”, not tone-death (should proofread!).
