Emily Ratajkowski: Being ‘sexual or sexualized’ is not the opposite of feminism

Emily Ratajkowski covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, and the interview and photoshoot are new, even if you’re currently getting a deja vu vibe. Emily does tend to do the same photoshoot and interview, over and over. I like her and defend her sometimes, but I’m kind of ready for her to get some new talking points beyond “I’m so oppressed because I’m sexy, sexy is feminist!” She’s not the worst, to be clear, but I’m just ready to hear something else from her. Some highlights from her Bazaar Arabia interview:

Feminism & sexuality: “I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism. That conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.” Politics & the #MeToo conversation: “I don’t think that the difference in a president changes cultural issues because all these things were happening with Harvey [Weinstein] under other political reigns.” Support for victims of harassment & abuse: “We need to say, ‘I believe you, I believe your experience, your truth and your feelings, about what it means to be a woman.’ We need to take the responsibility off women to change how they have to act and behave.” On criticism & haters: “I really try and live by the idea that other people’s reactions are not my problem. But there are definitely times I would just love to lay in bed and hide under the covers and wish I didn’t have access to the internet, you know. I have moments of feeling really beaten down by it and misunderstood and misinterpreted. I think if you don’t have haters or if you’re not somewhat controversial, then you’re not standing for anything in general and that’s something I think about a lot. I’d rather be pissing people off than just everyone liking me.”

Re: feminism and sexiness… I always just feel like shrugging whenever she says sh-t like that, because I agree with her even if I don’t believe it’s one of the top twenty arguments for or about feminism. It’s just sort of “no duh” statement – of course we shouldn’t think that sexy women are un-feminist or whatever. But I’m always shocked by how many people find that kind of statement to be controversial, like Emily can’t call herself a feminist if she’s posting half-naked selfies.

As for #MeToo in the age of Trump… I kind of disagree with that. I think you draw a direct line between the rise of Trump, his disgusting misogyny, his electoral win, the Women’s March and the Sex Predatorgate scandals. All of those things are connected.