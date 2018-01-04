“Gal Gadot’s pink & red ensemble in Palm Springs made zero sense” links

I have qualms about GFY referring to Gal Gadot’s trousers as “palazzo pants.” Surely, true palazzo pants don’t end mid-calf?? Anyway, this outfit is terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tiffany Haddish’s NYFCC speech was already the highlight of 2018. [LaineyGossip]
I feel sorry for Gillian Anderson’s wig, y’all. [Pajiba]
Halsey was snorting something on a yacht. Hm. [Dlisted]
Terry Richardson is being investigated for rape. [The Blemish]
We should welcome our Bomb Cyclone overlords!! [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Rinna is so toxic that she comes with repeated warnings. [Reality Tea]
My mom watches My 600-Lb. Life. I don’t get it either. [Starcasm]
The Wonder Woman sequel will be very different. [Looper]
I have zero problems with Gal’s outfit.
I don’t know what’s wrong with me either.
I kind of like it, too. Maybe it’s just that she’s so lovely she can wear anything, but I’m feeling it. (I’m also hopped up on cold meds, so there’s that…)
Same. Could be better tailored, but I actually kind of love it. And, of course, her face is always great.
By tailoring you mean to keep the color and style, but make it not huge. Aka make it not what she wore. Which is awful 😜
I love it, too! Not sure why…maybe just cause it’s fun and dressy, but looks comfy as well.
BTW, isn’t it weird how ‘light red’ got to be called Pink? Think about it. White + Blue = light blue, White + Green = light green, White + Yellow = light yellow, and so on, with ALL colors EXCEPT White + Red (always pink) and White + Black (always gray). WHY IS THAT?!?!?!
My mother taught art for twenty years, and has multiple degrees in art and art history. She would probably know 🤷🏻♀️
ETA-I was curious enough to look it up. It’s possibly from the name of a flower, which was named “pink” because the edges looked like they had been trimmed with pinking shears.
So. Now we know? Ish?
ETA 2:
Here’s what a pink looks like and official name:
https://www.google.com/search?q=pinks+flowers&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari#imgrc=Q8Wem_2xadpINM:
Interesting, LizLemon! I always think “pink doesn’t go with red” until I remember pink IS red!
P.S. Would like to see a pic of Gal in this outfit standing next to Saoirise Ronan in her pink/orange gown! Bright-a-thon.
I think she chose it because those colors are lovely on her – bright, but complimentary (in my opinion). The cut is very strange, though.
agreed! Dressy, comfy. I like this on some level.
But it also makes her look short and stocky, which should not be possible.
Jessica Rabbit does business casual?
I loved it!
I agree with most of the sentiments here; it looks cute, a little crazy, but with her face and personality to compliment it’s just fun.
Me neither. Photo calls are inane, may as well look lightly nuts. Also I really like her, so she gets a pass. I’m a hypocrite. Hangs head in shame.
She looks like a Valentine! And I mean that in a nice way. I like it. It’s a happy outfit.
Pepto Bismol pink, and it looks so cheap–bad tailoring. Ugh.
Aren’t those culottes?
The are indeed.
Can we take a moment and talk about Terry Richardson? How many times will his ugly behind gonna be protected? He is serial rapist and abuser and he needs to be jailed. Wth is wrong with the system?
He lays low. Publications publicly cut ties, but he is freelance for a lot. The ties get cut long enough for their own good press. It’s bs. He’s not jailed imo because he has friends. Like Aniston husband. They’re still seen together. That art crowd… Not all NY art crowd. Just THAT art crowd. It’s not rape. It’s performance art where authenticity is required mindset. Bs.
Yes, they are, very hideous ones. I think i had those in the late 70′s. Perfect for when you want that frumpy mid-upper-calf length, plus a crotch bulge and the illusion of enormously disproportionate thighs.
Exactly. This sounds like pleather begin rebranded as Vegan Leather.
I have several bags in vegan leather. Lol… love them, but yea. Pleather
I don’t mind the color clash or the overall shape…but that high waist looks like it is pulling in an uncomfortable way! Ouch! There is a “V” shape that makes it look like there is fabric tension.
Yes, her crotch has a huge “V” above it where the fabric pulls. (It sounds sexier than it looks, unfortunately.)
She seems so incredibly warm and genuine that I’ll just look past the outfit to the sweet smile.
She really does exude warmth, and I agree that overshadows whatever she’s wearing. She really is a great choice to play WW.
I like her too. She doesn’t seem thirsty. Just enjoying what is coming her way.
I agree, although the outfit is not great. What a lovely woman.
A different color combo could have worked. The colors are just off to me.
Ugh about the Halsey story. I know she’s been through some stuff before.
I like the pink, I don’t like the red bustier thing. The pink needs to be better tailored, or even better made, it’s sort of cheap looking, but overall I like it.
Ugh on the whole ensemble.
Ugh on the whole ensemble. The jacket is too long. The pants are horrendous in fit length, everything.
Tiffany Haddish is my unicorn!
I want everything for her. I want her to be HUGE. She is so genuine and down to earth. Love her sooooooo much.
Are they palazzo pants? They look like culottes to me. I don’t hate it as much as I expected, honestly. I’m not a fan of cut, but I dig the red/pink color clash. It’s the shoes that are kind of a miss next to the rest of the outfit. They’re too staid for something so kooky.
Imagine it with some badass low cut ankle boots.
No. lol
It is odd, but Gal overcomes her fashion so I can’t get a genuine feeling of the ensemble. I think I hate it, but then Gal looks so appealing but then the bustier makes me mad, but then Gal is so pretty…Idk.
I adore these kinds of paints. I wear them all the time at work. SO comfy. but I agree. The shoes are the wrong choice for this. She wore those same shoes with that Yellow dress. And I don’t like them then either. I’m not a pink person. So the color combo is not my favorite.
I’ve seen much much worse that this outfit isn’t much to trash talk about… 😑
Ii hope Terry Richardson is finally, publicly and legally punished.
The outfit is a mess. For one it doesn’t fit her right and keeps giving her crotch a wired V shape in both pictures. Not to mention the crop-pants are too wide for her frames. I agree with others the material dose look cheap.
I wonder why the celebrity community is so quiet about him. There have been stories for years and yet women and men still went out of their way to work with him. So when the speak up about him like Harvey and others.
It’s because of their history with him. They have willingly sought him out to get their picture taken by him. They we’re more than happy to smile and take pictures with him despite victims coming forward over the years. Miley even wore a ‘I was touched by Terry” T-shirt after one of the victims spoke out. They can’t hide behind Shield of I didn’t know like they did with Harvey Weinstein.
@WMGDtoo
They’re quite on Terry just like they were on Woody and Roman Polaski even more so. Their hands are publicly dirty and they can’t hide so they stay quiet.
Look at the list of celebrities who defended and signed a petition in support of Roman Polaski after he was charged with child molestation. Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Martin Scorsese, Johnny Depp, Woody Allen just to name 6 out of over 100 celebrities.
I was a fan of Clooney, but after finding out he knowingly supposed a convicted child molester (because that convinced part is so important to some people) I just can’t stomach him. His claims of being so woke now are just laughable, he just better at saying words than other celebs.
Gal Gadot is so lovely, I don’t usually care for her style though. I do love the shoes!
Love GG but the outfit is cheap looking and I’ll fitting. She’s so lovely and could have done way better than this mess.
..
Love her outfit!!
In France, we call it a “jupe-culotte” (=skirt-panty), it was very popular in the 90s, I wore it a lot when I was a kid, and it slowly coming back.
Surprisingly I’m okay with the outfit, not so much on the cut of the bustier thingy. It’s the shoes, imo, that completely throw everything off. All I see are big feet and dark polish. Everything above has a weight to it and hovers over those feet without an anchor lol. More substantial footwear would help immensely.
I love Gal’s outfit.
Gal could wear a paper bag and still be insanely beautiful.
She’s adorable and I don’t even mind the colour combo but aren’t bustiers supposed to ‘boost’ cause I’m seeing it making her look very flat and pancaked out (nothing against my flat chested girls, I just mean that it is very unflattering on her small chest).
ahem, all sorts of NO!
