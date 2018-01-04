“Gal Gadot’s pink & red ensemble in Palm Springs made zero sense” links
Variety's Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch At The 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

I have qualms about GFY referring to Gal Gadot’s trousers as “palazzo pants.” Surely, true palazzo pants don’t end mid-calf?? Anyway, this outfit is terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tiffany Haddish’s NYFCC speech was already the highlight of 2018. [LaineyGossip]
I feel sorry for Gillian Anderson’s wig, y’all. [Pajiba]
Halsey was snorting something on a yacht. Hm. [Dlisted]
Terry Richardson is being investigated for rape. [The Blemish]
We should welcome our Bomb Cyclone overlords!! [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Rinna is so toxic that she comes with repeated warnings. [Reality Tea]
My mom watches My 600-Lb. Life. I don’t get it either. [Starcasm]
The Wonder Woman sequel will be very different. [Looper]

52 Responses to ““Gal Gadot’s pink & red ensemble in Palm Springs made zero sense” links”

  1. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I have zero problems with Gal’s outfit.

    I don’t know what’s wrong with me either.

  2. minx says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Pepto Bismol pink, and it looks so cheap–bad tailoring. Ugh.

  3. Erandyn says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Aren’t those culottes?

  4. Tiffany :) says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I don’t mind the color clash or the overall shape…but that high waist looks like it is pulling in an uncomfortable way! Ouch! There is a “V” shape that makes it look like there is fabric tension.

  5. LadyT says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    She seems so incredibly warm and genuine that I’ll just look past the outfit to the sweet smile.

  6. HeyThere! says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    A different color combo could have worked. The colors are just off to me.

  7. Lucy says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Ugh about the Halsey story. I know she’s been through some stuff before.

  8. KiddVicious says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    I like the pink, I don’t like the red bustier thing. The pink needs to be better tailored, or even better made, it’s sort of cheap looking, but overall I like it.

  9. Jayna says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Ugh on the whole ensemble.

  10. Jayna says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Ugh on the whole ensemble. The jacket is too long. The pants are horrendous in fit length, everything.

  11. Susie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Tiffany Haddish is my unicorn!

  12. Veronica says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Are they palazzo pants? They look like culottes to me. I don’t hate it as much as I expected, honestly. I’m not a fan of cut, but I dig the red/pink color clash. It’s the shoes that are kind of a miss next to the rest of the outfit. They’re too staid for something so kooky.

  13. Angel says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    I’ve seen much much worse that this outfit isn’t much to trash talk about… 😑

  14. Sky says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Ii hope Terry Richardson is finally, publicly and legally punished.

    The outfit is a mess. For one it doesn’t fit her right and keeps giving her crotch a wired V shape in both pictures. Not to mention the crop-pants are too wide for her frames. I agree with others the material dose look cheap.

    • WMGDtoo says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:30 pm

      I wonder why the celebrity community is so quiet about him. There have been stories for years and yet women and men still went out of their way to work with him. So when the speak up about him like Harvey and others.

      • Sky says:
        January 4, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        It’s because of their history with him. They have willingly sought him out to get their picture taken by him. They we’re more than happy to smile and take pictures with him despite victims coming forward over the years. Miley even wore a ‘I was touched by Terry” T-shirt after one of the victims spoke out. They can’t hide behind Shield of I didn’t know like they did with Harvey Weinstein.

      • Rose says:
        January 4, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        @WMGDtoo

        They’re quite on Terry just like they were on Woody and Roman Polaski even more so. Their hands are publicly dirty and they can’t hide so they stay quiet.

        Look at the list of celebrities who defended and signed a petition in support of Roman Polaski after he was charged with child molestation. Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Martin Scorsese, Johnny Depp, Woody Allen just to name 6 out of over 100 celebrities.

        I was a fan of Clooney, but after finding out he knowingly supposed a convicted child molester (because that convinced part is so important to some people) I just can’t stomach him. His claims of being so woke now are just laughable, he just better at saying words than other celebs.

  15. EKeane says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Gal Gadot is so lovely, I don’t usually care for her style though. I do love the shoes!

  16. Penelope says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Love GG but the outfit is cheap looking and I’ll fitting. She’s so lovely and could have done way better than this mess.

  17. Sky says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    ..

  18. Jequill says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Love her outfit!!
    In France, we call it a “jupe-culotte” (=skirt-panty), it was very popular in the 90s, I wore it a lot when I was a kid, and it slowly coming back.

  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Surprisingly I’m okay with the outfit, not so much on the cut of the bustier thingy. It’s the shoes, imo, that completely throw everything off. All I see are big feet and dark polish. Everything above has a weight to it and hovers over those feet without an anchor lol. More substantial footwear would help immensely.

  20. Other Renee says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    I love Gal’s outfit.

  21. Msw says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Gal could wear a paper bag and still be insanely beautiful.

  22. Happy21 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    She’s adorable and I don’t even mind the colour combo but aren’t bustiers supposed to ‘boost’ cause I’m seeing it making her look very flat and pancaked out (nothing against my flat chested girls, I just mean that it is very unflattering on her small chest).

  23. BooBooLaRue says:
    January 4, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    ahem, all sorts of NO!

