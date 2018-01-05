Pippa Middleton’s breakfast will never include ‘pancakes with bacon and maple syrup’

You think you know someone, and then they completely surprise you. Given the lead-up to her “royal adjacent” wedding, not to mention the wedding itself and the exhaustive worldwide honeymoon tour, I thought Pippa Middleton was going to be in our faces for a long time. I thought the honeymoon tour – complete with Daily Mail photoshoots – was the first part of Pippa’s quest for global Pippa Tips domination. I pictured more book deals and offers to write sad society columns. But that didn’t happen. After the honeymoon, Pippa has been pretty quiet. There hasn’t even been a pregnancy announcement, which is what I was expecting too. But no, Pippa has just been settling into married life with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, and she’s quietly doing her charity work.
Pippa is sort of better at charity work than her sister, honestly. Pippa’s latest charitable endeavor is supporting the Magic Breakfast campaign, which sounds like a lot of American programs to provide free breakfasts to poor school kids. To support the program, Pippa gave a rare interview, and it’s all about breakfast! And how much she dislikes pancakes with bacon and maple syrup.
Meghan Markle may be about to provide a touch of American flavor to the royal family, but she’ll have to be careful about her food choices if Pippa Middleton ever stops by for breakfast. As a supporter of the Magic Breakfast campaign, Middleton, who tied the knot with husband James Matthews in May, is eager to promote the virtues of a healthy breakfast in Britain’s schools – and that means avoiding one of the most iconic American breakfasts of all.
“Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me,” Middleton tells the i Newspaper when asked to name the one thing she would “never eat for breakfast.”
“I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it,” adds Middleton, who says her all-time favorite breakfast was “up a mountain in the Trois Vallées ski region of France, with beautiful views, snow all around and crisp, fresh air to heighten the senses.”
She continues: “My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”
As for her life growing up in her family’s Bucklebury home with big sister Kate? Well, “almost everything” was scoffed at one time or another, reveals Middleton, “but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers [a U.K. term for a thin strip of toast; the strips that a slice is cut into are reminiscent of soldiers on parade].
Her recommendation for a healthy start to the day (taken from her recipe book Heartfelt, published by the British Heart Foundation): “Bircher muesli with fresh berries on top – you can even make a batch for the whole week.”
Middleton has supported Magic Breakfast since she took part in the grueling Vasaloppet cross-country ski race in Sweden alongside brother James in 2012. The 56-mile challenge is the oldest, longest and biggest cross-country ski race in the world. The charity provides free, healthy breakfast cereals and bagels for children in disadvantaged areas of the U.K. who arrive at school too hungry to learn.
All I could think about was… why isn’t Kate supporting the Magic Breakfast program? Why isn’t Harry? William? Food insecurity is a huge problem in so many “developed” countries, and children are often the smallest victims of below-the-line poverty. As for what Pippa says about breakfasts… I know I should be outraged that she’s dissing the more American-style breakfast, but here are a few things: most Americans aren’t really sitting down to eat pancakes, bacon and syrup every day anyway. That’s a special-occasion breakfast for most people. Secondly, I can’t eat that kind of stuff early in the morning either. I’m like Pippa – all I want is some yogurt and a piece of fruit, like a banana, and I’m good. Thinking about scarfing down pancakes and bacon early in the morning leaves me cold.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Pacific Coast News.
I don’t understand the combination. Some savory sweet combinations make sense. But sweet maple syrup and salty bacon? Why? That sounds horrible.
It’s delicious. And I don’t even eat pancakes.
Bacon is salty in a sweet way so not a stretch. Besides, most bacon is maple cured.
The syrup is on the pancakes. That said if some gets on the bacon it is hardly the end of the world.
If I have bacon at home 9/10 times I add a little maple syrup. It’s genuinely amazing.
Lol, me too! You must be Canadian
I’ve never seen maple syrup and bacon as weird, possibly because pretty much everyone in my part of Canada does it. I can even buy maple flavoured bacon in the grocery store. It has to be real maple syrup though, none of that table syrup abomination.
Raised in Maine for a time. I’ve had so much high quality maple syrup I’m DONE. Bring me that high fructose corn syrup fake stuff! With you on the maple flavored bacon.
That’s funny! My husband won’t touch anything but pure maple syrup. He spent summers in Vermont and said there is no equal. Anything sweeter than the light version of table syrup does me in. But then I’ve never liked regular pop either.
@ Whoopsie Daisy
You can substitute the bacon for sausages….even better.
Ohmygosh maple syrup on breakfast sausages. -drools-
Not only is bacon, pancakes and maple syrup amazing, so is the maple syrup breakfast sausage.
Although I haven’t had it in ages, that was our weekly Saturday breakfast until my nephews were about 11-12 yrs. old. I’d pick them up and we’d go to iHOP lol. I always snuck in my own bottle of syrup. We were in bliss lol. Now, as they’ve grown, we don’t do it anymore! But man….I can still “taste” it now! Yummmmm😋😋😋😋
Bacon and real maple syrup is food for the gods. Don’t knock it till you try it. Maple syrup is also good on ice cream, fruit, oatmeal, and in tea. It can sweeten anything really. And there are varieties from light to amber to dark that have different qualities. Maple 🍁 lover here.
Maple glazed salmon is delcious too!
Can’t suggest strongly enough that you try the combination, Whoopsy Daisy. You’ll never go back and you will invest a great deal of time convincing others to try the combination also.
Torontonian here. Can’t stand it. Neither in the morning, nor in any other time of day. I love pancakes but with fruits and good jam. Can’t stand the maple ham, sausages or any other similar “invention”. I grew up partly in England and my favorite breakfast remains porridge with berries or toast with egg and good tea.
Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.
Pancakes I love. No for bacon.
I don’t like sweet in the morning, so for me, it is whole grain pancakes, lots of vegan butter and a tiny drizzle of pure Vermont maple syrup for a little flavor. Maybe
Or crepes with fresh berries
But I love savory most.
Pork in general goes really well with sweetness and fruit (pork chops and apples, prosciutto and melon, etc.) . There was a lot of German heritage where I grew up, and a lot of family recipes mixed fruit and meat. It can be AMAZING if done right.
One of my college friends had a global mix of heritage, and she was fearless when it came to food. She’d put mustard on a brownie, jelly on her turkey sandwich, marinara on a blueberry muffin. Not everything she tried she liked, but that didn’t stop her from giving it a go. She attributed her love of savory/sweet combos to her family on her German father’s side. She introduced me to Nutella, so I am forever indebted to her!
And this is why Pippa and I could never be friends.
+1!
I can’t be friends with her because, due to the trauma induced by President Cheetolini, I’m currently embracing a full fledged prejudice against orange people. I’m hoping to get over it soon, but I can’t help the reflexive flinch and upwelling urge to scream that orange people are evil. The real housewives of wherever are not helping my condition.
I have declared my home an Oompa Loompa Free Zone, so I feel you. Everyone needs a safe space these days.
Nothing better for brunch than banana pancakes, real Canadian maple syrup & bacon. Or anything with maple syrup. 😀
ITA! As a Canadian, I was so happy when I heard that maple syrup might even have health benefits – lower glycemic score, has antioxidants, and more. Of course I don’t eat pancakes a lot (it’s more of a comfort food for me, or a special occasion breakfast) but when I do, it’s only with real maple syrup. Mmm.
Food of the gods, I tells ya.
@Ladymtl – agree re food of the gods! I remember growing up in Montreal and going sugaring off on school trips to the Cabane a Sucre (sugar shack for our non-French-speaking readers!) and drinking the sap out of the buckets on the maple trees.. then the fabulous lunch with bacon & pancakes & grilled potatoes and Oreilles de crisse… and, of course, maple syrup. Then tarte au sucre for dessert… Love love love it!
The news has been so horrible, I’m actually happy to see Pippa.
Yeah, I like pancakes and bacon once in a while but it’s too heavy for me to have for breakfast. I usually just prepare a small smoothie the night before and blend it and sip on it throughout the morning. My stomach isn’t ready for anything heavier until around noon.
Maybe once in a blue moon but I love EGGS!!! I don’t care if they become unhealthy again, I eat one almost every day along with alternating cold and hot oatmeal! My cholesterol levels are great & its sooooo easy. mmmmmm scrambled eggs with hot sauce [Been Type 1 diabetic for over 22yrs so yogurt, fruit & granola would shoot my blood sugar to the heavens so never took to eating it regularly OR altogether ]
I’m right there with you. I actually eat fruit and yogurt as a treat! LOL, I’m so sad right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eggs are healthy. They provide high quality protein. Eggs (protein), multigrain toast (good carbs) and some avocado (good fat) would make great breakfast.
I can’t have yogurt and fruits in the morning. They are a treat for me as well.
I think I am hungry.
One of my favourite breakfasts is a soft-boiled free-range egg in an avocado half, with a pinch of Himalaya salt and the occasional mini-pinch of cayenne pepper. (No bread.) Sounds pretentious but it isn’t. And it is delicious.
@Mel – that sounds awesome. I am also partial to avocado toast with a hard boiled egg sliced on top, a little sprinkle of salt and pepper.
I eat scrambled eggs with spinach every day of my life. If I eat oatmeal, I’m hungry an hour later.
I’ve found that I have to have eggs and/or yogurt for breakfast. I need protein.
I have a Ramen obsession (I’m so lucky to have many authentic options in my area), and have become OBSESSED with the yoke of a soft boiled egg. I love runny egg yoke on so many things, it’s like nature’s perfect sauce with a little bit of salt.
Ah, I missed the Pipster around here. Good for her, championing healthy food, but really Bircher meusli and fresh berries should become “whole grain cereal with fresh or frozen fruit”. Much more accessible.
The “iconic” American breakfast she describes is eaten by most Americans once a month, if that. And i bet it’s the carbohydrate laden pancakes and syrup that draw her ire, not the bacon.
I was thinking the same thing. Pippa is talking about underprivileged kids who qualify for free breakfast and she goes on and on about toasted seeds and nuts ($$), avocados (not cheap where I live) and meusli? As if this is something they would totally have easy access to.
Just say you like bagels, Pippa, even if you don’t. Christ.
My family’s breakfasts are pretty light, too. Sometimes, though, we’ll have ‘breakfast for dinner” and that’s when I’ll do the pancakes, hashbrowns, french toast, bacon, etc extravaganza. After pancakes, all I want to do is go to sleep.
Toast with egg and advocado gives me a face with heart shaped eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FLORC
Agree. Have you ever tried it with sprouted bread? On weekends my sister grills it with a bit of coconut oil and tops it with diced avocado, an over medium egg and pico de gallo. Heaven! And you’re right, you don’t need anything until dinner
(Drools…)
This is very naughty, @Enough Already….. almost approaching food porn territory.
Bella D.
Bye Felicia. For my hubby’s bday several years ago I did a complete Game of Thrones diner. Seven courses from each realm complete with a wine pairing. It took hours just to serve and eat it. There may or may not have been a serving wench costume…
Good food is urrything lol.
@Enough Already
Now you’re just showing off! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella
*dusts off hands*
My work here is done
That sounds so delicious, Enough Already! Do you use ezekiel sprouted bread? I’ve really been loving Dave’s Killer Bread recently. The 21 grain bread is delicious and nutty. Avocado and a egg with a runny yoke are my favorite things to have in the morning.
Giggles.
I love avocado everything. My relative in Florida has fruit trees including avocados, and it is a family fight to see who can be first to put in our order. We are shameless in our lobbying.
My sister has a new baby, so she is the frontrunner, but I have some ideas up my sleeve. It is hard to compete with a plump baby with rosy apple cheeks, but I have my own sweet-faced cherubs to exploit for some avocados and citrus.
Sadly, Michelle Obama’s program has been ended…such a hateful thing to do. Providing healthy food to children in public schools was a very big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bon appetit!
I hate him. He is a spiteful fool. I could rant forever, but I am on a 45 lite diet lately.
Did you ever eat a school lunch under that program? They were disgusting and most kids threw half of their meals away. The idea of healthy lunches was fantastic but most schools couldn’t afford decent food so you were stuck with whole grain stuff that tastes like cardboard with a serving of dry veggies and maybe an apple or banana plus milk. I finished my last two years of high school under this program and there was so much waste (you were forced to take all of the servings even if you didn’t want them) that my school had to introduce a special recycling program where unwanted food was sent to local farms for livestock. The school starting losing so much money with students bringing their own lunches that they almost put a ban on outside food. Like I said, the idea was good but the execution was lacking.
The typical american diet of pancakes, eggs, bacon, and what have you doesnt bode well for those of us who sit at a desk all day. Our life styles have changed. I too will eat yogurt or a hard boiled egg.
It’s good to see Pippa taking on a positive role and leading rather than following. Maybe she can give some advice to her sister.
Didn’t expect the Pippster to go so low key after the honeymoon.
I like this cause she’s promoting, and I agree with her about the breakfast food. I need something with more protein or I feel sick later in the morning.
My breakfast, every single day, even on holidays: one slice of toast with cream cheese and (sometimes) jam. Cup of very strong English Breakfast or some mild coffee with lactose-reduced milk.
I save up the fruit for tea time, when I actually need the sugar in my bloodstream (I’m insulin-resistant, so I have a tricky relationship with sugar, starch, carbs, etc)
Vegemite toast! Every morning.
And Pips, Love, once in a while pancakes and bacon is really bloody good!
I first learned my privilege in HS, having catholic schooled elementary. The amount of kids who stood at bus stops at early am just so they could get breakfast at school. I was like you get up when for why?! Opened my eyes to how many kids depend on their school for 2 meals a day.
I think Pippa and and Megan look alike, am I the only one?
They are definitely of the same type. And they are both somewhat reminiscent of Wallis Simpson., physically
Report this comment as spam or abuse
personally, i don’t see it. pippa looks a dried out version of meghan in the first photo here (that SKIN), but it’s not a flattering resemblance.
I think she looks like Meghan too. Wallis Simpson- definitely not. She was very angular whereas Pips and Meghan are not IMO.
Her recipe includes avocados. What poor kid can actually afford to buy them? This is super tone deaf from a chick whose best breakfast memory is in the Swiss Alps. Again, who is able to afford a ski trip like that?
This is more Pippa Tips nonsense. Frankly close to Ivanka’s monster clam table setting.
If Meghan promoted a recipe with avocados for poor kids people would be all over her for being fake and Hollywood. Meanwhile, this person who has done nothing of value in her life and continues to coattail her lazy sister, gets press for the dumbest things ever.
She’s getting a lot of push back. People pointing out that avocados are very expensive in this country and that tinned tomatoes might be a better bet.
She said that was her usual breakfast, not a recommendation. By supporting this initiative, however, she is doing something of value. And I love Zara Phillips but do you think her ventures would be as lucrative if she weren’t Princess Anne’s daughter? Beatrice? Eugenie? That’s just how it goes.
Zara Phillips doesn’t bring cameras to visit a hospital. And she actually did work training for the Olympics. It may not be a job per se, but it is more than just lolling about like Pips. Even Beatrice and Eugenie do more work, although they go on vacation a lot.
But I stand by avocado in a breakfast being tone deaf for something targeted to poor kids. She is not providing any realistic healthy breakfast option for them.
..
Give me a break. She was asked what her typical breakfast is and she answered honestly. If she had said porridge then the cries of hypocrisy would have been deafening. And I didn’t mention how hard Zara, Beatrice or Eugenie work or don’t work. I was specifically talking about how they benefit immensely from their royal connections.
Pippa is a private citizen. Not supported by the taxpayer, she can do what she wants. She shouldn’t be compared to Zara, Beatrice or Eugenie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria
It’s interesting the hypocrisy regarding Pippa. She’s never going to be more than a wealthy lady who occasionally patronizes worthy causes but the same can be said for many royals. I won’t knock it as long as charities are being helped but I also don’t want to pretend like blood royals are any better or less worthy of criticism than a commoner like Pippa.
Zara Phillips works – riding horses. I’m sure she works very hard, but let’s not pretend that she’s laying bricks.
I mean regardless it’s nitpicking. Some kids can’t afford phones or internet or time to be on CB. So we can say that about anything.
Recipes can be changed. If people did this to Meghan it would sound just as nitpicky and reaching as doing it to Pippa.
Also, if Meghan had done this, according to you, it’s wrong and she would deserve the criticsm for her tone deafness.
The whole point of this program is to provide options for poor kids who don’t get breakfast everyday. Giving a recipe with food they can’t afford to buy is stupid. It’s like adding caviar. Breakfast isn’t something that should be aspirational.
@ NIC919
Read what she said.
She said ( “My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”)
Where is that is she saying or proving recipes using avocado for the less fortunate kids?
You sound like a Meghan stan that is unhappy that someone else is getting praise .
I read beyond the People article:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5238965/Pippa-Middleton-slammed-promoting-recipe.html
The recipe she provided to the program is the one that includes the avocados. Which confirms that she is tone deaf when it comes to her “charities”. Had she included what she actually eats, it might have made more sense. I brought my receipts so where are yours?
Maybe you should read all the relevant information instead of making personal attacks with incomplete information. And if Meghan had sent a recipe with an avocado recipe, it would be just as bad.
Agree completely with your comments, nic919. Not sure why some people are jumping down your throat….
The truth is, there is far, far, far too much aggressive criticism of all 3 ladies, Meghan, Pippa and Kate.
This is a happy thread (my favorite so far this year! ) , and soon that note, I’d like to appeal to the better nature of CB’ers……these women are human and just trying to live their best lives. I’m sure they don’t make whatever decisions they do make about their lives just to piss us off.
If we can please, please drop the hyper criticisms and enjoy all the gossip instead, that would be amazing!
@Bella, I’m sorry, I’m happy to give Meghan the benefit of the doubt for at least a year and certainly Pippa as she is a private citizen, but my money pays for Kate to live her “best life” and it is not wrong for me or anyone else in the UK to criticise her lack of work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By all means criticise, but I don’t think it’s too much to ask for criticisms to be delivered in a considered, measured way. There is already far too much bitterness in the world as it is and I started coming to this site because it was full of fun, intelligent posters with great banter – the perfect respite from a world that’s going to absolute sh*t.
Slowly, that meanness and bitterness is encroaching on here as well and I’m just asking that we remember that these are human beings we’re bashing – they were never made to be perfect. (Neither are we).
PS: As it happens, you’re not one of the posters I’m appealing to……(if I remember correctly), you leave reasonable comments, even when they are critical.
+1 Tina
@Bella, thanks, I appreciate that. I certainly agree that there are far too many ad hominem attacks (I.e., “you sound like a Meghan stan”) and far too much criticism of people’s bodies. I think one thing to consider is that the royals are political for us, they’re part of the political system, even if they’re non-partisan. So for us, they’re a bit different to celeb fluff. I’m not suggesting we should be as hard on them as people are on Trump here (and certainly not suggesting that he doesn’t deserve it) but they’re closer to the political threads, at least for me, than I think they are for most North American commenters.
@ BD
I try my best to be fair and reasonable in criticisms, and I try, not always successfully to look at the entire situation with some measure of empathy.
With all Pip’s silly ways, I find her harmless and less irritating because she isn’t shy about what she wants.
I like her better than Kate and think she would have made a better royal. Her work history is spotty at best, but she does grueling physical challenges and has more of a social nature and better fashion sense. The orange needs work, but overall I think she would have been better at the job.
She is more aware of her image and crafting it into a positive instead of just letting things happen and fall as it may.
The avocados are perhaps a bit tone deaf, I can see the criticism, but that is one of her Middleton induced blindspots. They were raised to behave like the Sloanes or what they think they acted like, so the substance of character part and sensitivity to their surroundings was overlooked. I have seen she and Kate do this.
In the end, though I think she meant well and didn’t recognize her faux pas. The more she is out there and tries, she will learn and adjust. I just hope she doesn’t let a stumble stop her from doing some good in the world.
@Magnolia
I agree with you re Pippa……it was definitely a faux pas, but not an earth shattering misstep.
You ARE always measured (in your criticisms as well). I’m very far from perfect myself. I always let myself get irritated by the harshness of some of the posts and then end up leaving posts that are just as harsh in defence, and the cycle just goes on and on.
Maybe it’s too much to hope for a “sweeter” 2018.
I must be living in part of the world where avacados are not expensive, and that is a bit of a surprise since I live in Northern Canada.
You can get a bag of avacados (with 6-9 in it) for under $4.00 Canadian here (less than $3.23 US). We eat them all the time here and don’t even think about it. Huh……
A single avocado is about 2-3 where I live.
I just got back from the market (here in Los Angeles). I bought 3 large avocados for 99 cents each. Going to make guacamole to go with veggies to nosh on during the Golden Globes on Sunday. Sis and I will, of course, also break out some great red wine to go with it (good for the heart y’know! 😜).
Have to agree with Pips: 12 grain toast, topped with avocado, egg, a few halved sugar plum tomatoes, a bit of basaltic glaze drizzle….stick it under the broiler for 60 sec. when “done”, then tuck in….OH.MY.GOD….soooooo good!
What does Pippa have to do with Meghan? Meghan is apart of the RBF, Pippa is a private citizen who is doing something postive. You feel like that one part of the recipe is tone deaf. I cannot agrue that. It’s how you feel. No one is jumping down your throat. If someone said this about Meghan half the board (rightfully so) would be telling them they are reaching. It’s one small part of a recipe. I just don’t see why it’s such a big deal. But I respect your opinion.
Also I feel like these Royal Posts are so stressful, they haven’t been fun for a while because so much.. negativity. Everything is heavy and taken seriously, I actually enjoy seeing people chatting about breakfast and not searching through everything to find something wrong. Everyone says and does things that people don’t like. Sometimes I want to read about something…fun. Instead of harping, on someone with good intentions who didn’t quite make the mark (in some people’s eyes)
This is just my opinion.
@ Huh
Agree 100%!
But we didn’t learn what that breakfast in the Alps was…. Either she’s a bad storyteller or the reporter is.
Avocados aren’t that expensive depending on where you live and you’re nitpicking over something stupid. Meghan has nothing to do with this.
Pippa lives in the UK, as do I. Avocados are expensive in the UK. Pippa has recommended a recipe to poor children in the UK that contains half an avocado per person. This is somewhat tone-deaf. I agree that it has nothing to do with Meghan, other than the fact that if Meghan recommended it it would also be perceived as tone-deaf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bella I couldn’t agree more.
@tina I just looked it up and saw that you can get a single avocado for 49p at Tesco. Is that expensive? No sarcasm, just am horrible with numbers and conversions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tina
Pippa didn’t recommend it, she was asked what she had for breakfast and she answered. She mentioned the avocado as one of her choices, after eggs, toast, and cereal.
@Maria, the Daily Mail (much as I despise it) provided more context. The recipe with avocados was the one she recommended for the low-income programme. Again though, not the worst thing in the world, just not fully thought through.
And @Nick, prices for food (at least throughout England) are generally uniform for the major supermarket chains. Pippa probably didn’t consider all the issues that go into the head of a low-income household’s mind when thinking about breakfast for her family, that’s all.
@Tina I guess that makes sense. I think I was reacting to the OP who compared avocados to caviar (which no, is just ridiculous) and the fact that I had several comments deleted on this thread for no reason.
I love big breakfasts. But most days it’s a yogurt and some fruit. Has anyone had Nounos coconut mango yogurt? It’s to die for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PARANORMALGIRL I’ve just started seeing this Nounos yogurt at the store and was curious to try it
It’s good.
I’m a big proponent of breakfast but Pippa kinda lost me when she started up about the pristine alpine air
I found pink grapefruit yogurt last week. So happy.
@lady d pink grapefruit yoghurt! Where did you find that? I’d like to try it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend raves about their caramel yogurt and the chocolate, but I prefer yogurt tangy, not sweet.
I eat activia. Supposed to be a good pro-biotic, I’ll look for the grapefruit one. Thanks for the tip.
I’m a little fond of Pippa. She is obviously thirsty for fame and attention, but she also seems like a engaged and active person.
Weekdays, I just have a bowl of cold cereal or oatmeal. Maybe a banana. Black decaf coffee or green tea.
But every now and then we have a big breakfast spread for dinner (“brinner”) or brunch on the weekend. You bet your ass it includes pancakes or french toast or waffles, eggs, sausage or bacon, fresh fruit, OJ, all of it.
And syrup on breakfast sausage is AMAZING.
I love pancakes, bacon, sausage, loads of butter and syrup! Like Kaiser said, this is really for a special occasion, like Christmas morning. But if it’s there, I’ll eat it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And my grandmother’s American hometown is a small town in northern Wisconsin that’s known for its excellent bacon. Whenever I go, I stock up on bacon, brats, and the local maple syrup. Serious good eats and supporting the local economy!
I agree Wisconsin has great specialty meats, and especially maple syrup from the northern part! It simply isn’t made like that anywhere else!
Pippa has nicely faded into the background.
I made pancakes or french toast almost very morning when my kids were young – neither were egg eaters until they were older. I alternate between over easy eggs on sourdough (with avocado when I have some) and porridge myself and I don’t eat bacon anymore. But don’t dis crispy bacon and maple syrup on the same plate if you haven’t tried it! I use maple syrup in my coffee, porridge, instead of sugar in cocoa, cookies, etc. I can’t face a cold morning without a hot breakfast.
Interesting that the DM was calling her “Pippa Matthews” shortly after her wedding, but now they’re back to calling her “Pippa Middleton.” Did the re-brand flop?
Hard to think of a better program to support….feeding hungry children. That line about some children not eating a meal since the prior days’ school lunch kinda stabbed me in the heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love a soft boiled eggs and toast strips as breakfast, or as we called it as kids “dunky egg and toast” but i haven’t had it in ages. Don’t even think I have egg cups anymore and now that is what I want.
LOL
soft-boiled eggs are definitely underrated!
I feel like I need to come to the defense of the poor, maligned pancake. Forget those dense, heavy, plate-sized monstrosities you get at diners or IHOP. A good pancake fresh off the griddle with maple syrup and crispy bacon is paradise on a plate. Add blueberries, or better yet make Lemon-Ricotta pancakes. To. die. for. Definitely not an everyday indulgence, but worth every calorie.
My homemade blueberry pancakes are to die for. Always served with real maple syrup. But something I make for Pancake (Shrove) Tuesday and the odd girls’ weekend. Pippa has picked a good charity. I can’t be bothered to watch the video so I can only comment that it’s appropriate for her to say one of her regular breakfasts is avocado toast … but it’s not something that you would serve up in a school program, at least not regularly. Poor kids. I can’t imagine food insecurity like that. So kudos to her for bringing attention to the charity.
And SUCK IT to the republicans for doing away with the program in the US. That’s so sad. No healthcare, no food, no compassion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He played Mary’s second hubby in DA and Tony A-J in the Crown? Both have long necks.
I grew up in a country where a salty breakfast is preferred that’s why it took me a while to understand and lIke that my French husband’s sweet breakfast although I love pancakes and bacon (separate).
