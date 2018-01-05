Jemima Kirke: The honest ways to get married are for a green card or a party

Jemima Kirke of Girls has spoken sort-of candidly about the end of her marriage, to Michael Mosberg, with whom she split in 2016. They met in rehab, were married for seven years, and have a seven year-old daughter and a five year-old son together. Jemima has said that their marriage ended due to the fact that she was acting and evaluating her goals and position in life. So she had a bad go of it, and that gives her a particular outlook on marriage, one that she’s expressing through her art. Jemima has a BA from the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design and is a painter. Her latest work involves painting women as brides looking less than thrilled. She has some interesting and controversial thoughts about marriage and about sexual assault and harassment as well. Jemima spoke to Bedford and Bowery, and she gave this interview a couple of weeks ago but someone just emailed it to me and I wanted to talk about it.

Is your opinion on marriage different now than it was when you started the series?
It’s interesting; I finished the series right when the #metoo thing started. This helped me understand what my stance is on that. I do feel like the sort of hypervigilance that social media is having on anyone who says anything—it seems like no one is allowed to have opposing views anymore. You have to believe one thing and one thing only, and there can’t be any exception to that rule. And that’s what I find very dangerous. We’re not allowed to have two things be true at once. So for these women, I can accept that some are progressive, liberal, intellectual women who want to put on a white dress.

Did you talk to your subjects about their views on marriage?
It depends. If they had been divorced, then generally people were really interested in the subject matter. But married, they didn’t really want to discuss it. My friends know me well enough to know I’m not painting you in your wedding dress because it’s beautiful. Some aren’t necessarily ready to hear my—well, not cynicism, it’s just I want to reopen the case.

Just look at it critically?
Yeah. I don’t mind anyone being anything as long as they’re not calling it something else. The two honest ways to get married are for a green card or to do a big, crazy Sean Parker wedding. Because both are sincere; one is for necessity and one is, we want to throw a party and we want you guys to look at us for the whole weekend. Those things in between are where I’m asking questions.

Going back to the #metoo: Normally there are one or two stories like this, and then it sort of fades. But the consistency with which more stories are coming forward—
I’m happy about that. What I’m not happy about is what I was saying before; people’s blanket assessment of the whole thing. Rape to sexual harassment, it’s become almost the same crime, at least on social media. And it seems that no one stands a chance, if they’re accused, of being innocent, if they are. They’re not allowed right now. And it scares me. I don’t feel bad for men, but why are we oversimplifying this? Details always matter. And occasionally, those details will reveal that someone didn’t do it, or there’s a gray area. And I understand the whole idea, we push it a little too far, and unfortunately some people are going to fall through the cracks but it’s for a greater good. We want men to realize this is a real thing.

Lena [Dunham] wrote in defense of a friend of hers. I have no opinion or understanding about whether he was guilty or not, but I do know you’re allowed to have strict principles, but make exceptions sometimes because the truth’s always in the details and she knows those details. Yes, she should not have said something. I understood it as not necessarily “Lena Dunham needs to be heard again,” more as her defending someone who was a good friend and she was in an advantageous position to help them, and she overdid it. I do not criticize her for being inconsistent.

[From Bedford and Bowery]

What is she even trying to say about #metoo? She’s talking out of both sides of her mouth. Is she trying to back up her buddy Lena Dunham’s essay defending a man she knew who raped a woman she didn’t know? Is she saying Lena “knows the details” as told to her by the perpetrator, but maybe Lena shouldn’t have revealed that? Is she giving us the Matt Damon and Dave Chappelle explanation of the levels of harassment and assault, as defined by a judging outsider who rejects victims’ claims on the pretense of fairness and perceived level of abuse? Because it sure sounds like it to me. It sounds like she wants to go full Dunham but isn’t fully committing to it. Of course people understand that those are different crimes, but focusing on the nuance of it and questioning victims is not the way to go.

As for her claim that the the only honest reasons for people to get married are a party or a green card, maybe she sticks in her bubble of cynical people who look, think and act just like she does. She thinks love, commitment and devotion aren’t real or that they’re so fleeting they’re not worth marrying for. She also questions victims, but she tries to talk around that under the guise of fairness. We’ve heard that weak ass argument from so many Hollywood bros, and it’s disappointing but not surprising to hear it from the occasional actress.

50 Responses to “Jemima Kirke: The honest ways to get married are for a green card or a party”

  1. Kdlaf says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Pretendstobeshocked.gif

    Reply
  2. Huh says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Okay, Jemima. So a relationship surrounded by the haze of opioids and shot glasses and rehab kinda blew? Ok.

    She has a nasty soul and limited talent. No insight, just a congested, vinegared view of everything. I’m glad Zinzi Clemmons spoke up about this brat circle’s behaviors from back in the day.

    Reply
  3. Squiggisbig says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Oh thank god! I’ve been hoping that one of Lena Dunham’s less famous but still tone deaf and over privileged friends would explain the acceptable reasons to marry.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Maybe I misunderstood what she’s saying, but to me, the only honest reason to get married would be if we were both truly ready and in love.

    She seems a little confused or dumb in the things she says

    Reply
  5. JA says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Riiiiight! It’s always funny to hear marriage advice or anti-marriage stances from the sound of it, from ppl who made some rather questionable choices in regards to their love life/marriage. Marriage is what you make of it & means different things to different people, that said, a horrible relationship/marriage & a fancy art degree doesn’t make you the official spokesperson for matrimony. The fact she is/was friends with Lena Dunham and runs in the same circle of self-important, rich kids with far too much time/inheritance on their hands just adds to my dismissal of her. I’m sure she’s the bee knees in the art scene but to me she’s the friend you stopped inviting to parties because she’s exhausting.

    Reply
  6. Plantpal says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    There is a time to reap, there is a time to sow. There is a time to laugh, there is a time to cry. There is also a time to be quiet and a time to shout as loud as you possibly can. This young woman needs to be quiet so wiser, deeply thoughtful voices can penetrate through her priviledge. Yikes.

    Reply
  7. FLORC says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    RISD… It’s expensive and offer great programs. Dorm rooms are awesome. The general vibe from the students… like a sea of Dunhams.

    Reply
  8. Lindy79 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:17 am

    She seems exhausting

    Reply
  9. paranormalgirl says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:24 am

    God, she needs to sit down. YOU had a crappy marriage. YOU. Not everyone else. Don’t question why people get married just because YOU married for some dubious reason. And didn’t they teach her anything about the human form in art school?

    Reply
  10. mp says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:30 am

    She’s been saying weird things lately (to put it nicely)…I don’t think she is in a good place ATM to be honest….maybe the divorce really affected her, more than she is willing to admit…maybe?

    Reply
  11. Erinn says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Well shit, guys. I got married out of love. Maybe it should have been a green card or a big ass party thing instead.

    That being said – if I were to do the wedding thing over again, I’d 100% do it crazy small and then have a slightly larger party. There were too many loud mouth, petty family members in attendance, and I was a nervous wreck leading up to the wedding because of that. I’d just cut those people out in a do-over. If people can’t be happy for you, and don’t want to see you do what makes you happy, then screw them.

    Or just do an intimate destination wedding. But there’s no way we’d have managed to get the grandmothers on a plane, so if we had done that, we’d almost need two weddings to make the girls happy. Since getting married my husband lost his grandmother, so out of the two of us my nan is the only grandparent left and is 92. And that woman loooooves getting done up and wearing her diamonds. There was no way I wasn’t giving her an occasion to do so.

    Reply
  12. Boodiba says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I’ve got a degree from the “prestigious” Rhode Island School of Design too, and let me tell you, while it carries real weight in New York City, in the west coast (Portland anyway) no one gives a shit. I’m “If I didn’t have a boyfriend I’d be homeless” level broke.

    I put this here. Illustration, seamless print & pattern (how I made my money in NYC), infographics, logos etc. https://lindaamaddocks.myportfolio.com/

    Reply
  13. Wow says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Completely off topic but I am seeing flashbacks of the late Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s face in her thumbnail picture.

    Reply
  14. HoustonGrl says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Her painting is so cliche, like, it would carry no emotion without that cigarette. I think she feels extremely jaded by her ex and while she’s being candid about marriage in general, she hasn’t come out and said what she’s really angry about. Sounds to me like he cheated.

    Reply
  15. Shelley says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:18 am

    She is trying to have it both ways! I do believe sexual harassment and rape are not identical. But I do see sexual harassment as a possible grooming tactic for rape- at least in Weinstein case. In pretty much all of the situations, men constantly pushed the envelope and escalated because they could without being penalized. I think #metoo at this stage is all about shutting all this shit down without apology!
    Her interview about her ex-husband last week was proof of Zinzi’s assessment of her and Lena, they both play at being woke and feminist.

    Reply
  16. Amelie says:
    January 5, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Off topic but her accent is so confusing to me. I know she has British parents but she grew up in the States and the few clips I’ve seen of Girls with her character her accent is all over the place. It seems in some she tries for more of an American accent but most of the time she just lets her British inflections slip through and it’s really confusing to listen to. It’s so interesting to me she picked up on so much of her British parents’ accent even though she grew up in the US.

    Reply
  17. Bliss 51 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    One of her sisters is Lola Kirke who played the low life neighbor who stole Amy’s money in Gone Girl. On her IMDB site she says she’s the only one in her family with an American accent. And their mom has a vintage clothing shop in NYC which would explain the clothing in the pictures.

    Reply
  18. Coco says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    She looks like Fiona Apple.

    Reply
  19. Juliaoc says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    “I can accept that some are progressive, liberal, intellectual women who want to put on a white dress.”

    Is she trying to say that most women who want marriage are *not* progressive/liberal/intellectual? Her marriage failed and this makes her more evolved somehow?

    Reply
  20. Neens says:
    January 5, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    It’s not a surprise her marriage failed. She only married her ex because she got pregnant right after meeting him in rehab.

    Her sister just got married too and seems to be really happy about her decision. Jemima just comes across as bitter and rather juvenile.

    Reply

