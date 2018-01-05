“Tonya Harding is front-and-center for Margot Robbie’s Oscar campaign” links

Margot Robbie & Tonya Harding make the big Oscar push. [LaineyGossip]

Demi Moore & Nick Jonas might be dating? Huh. [Dlisted]

Nicki Minaj & Nas are done after about about 6-7 months. [Wonderwall]

Here are some puppies who are high on drugs. [OMG Blog]

But. Her. Emails. [Jezebel]

“Raw water” is a thing now, because people are stupid. [Pajiba]

Ed Westwick was replaced in that BBC drama. [JustJared]

Alex Trebek had brain surgery! [Seriously OMG WTF]

Jessica Chastain looks like she’s wearing a curtain. [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images