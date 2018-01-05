“Tonya Harding is front-and-center for Margot Robbie’s Oscar campaign” links

#GoldenGlobes cover: @MargotRobbie on reliving Tonya Harding's "abuse" and superhero stalker fears https://t.co/i5LvLd7xL4 pic.twitter.com/jc67DGs0Ul
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 4, 2018
Margot Robbie & Tonya Harding make the big Oscar push. [LaineyGossip]
Demi Moore & Nick Jonas might be dating? Huh. [Dlisted]
Nicki Minaj & Nas are done after about about 6-7 months. [Wonderwall]
Here are some puppies who are high on drugs. [OMG Blog]
But. Her. Emails. [Jezebel]
“Raw water” is a thing now, because people are stupid. [Pajiba]
Ed Westwick was replaced in that BBC drama. [JustJared]
Alex Trebek had brain surgery! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jessica Chastain looks like she’s wearing a curtain. [GFY]
This woman committed a heinous crime. I’m surprised she’s being rolled out like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was gonna say. A week ago? She admitted during an interview that she knew about the knee capping. Which, to me it never made sense that she didn’t know–because why else would her ex husband knee cap her rival?
I just re-read it–I extrapolated……..but yea. I think she knew.
http://www.syracuse.com/sports/index.ssf/2018/01/tonya_harding_nancy_kerrigan_attack_1.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harding wrote an autobiography called Tonya Tapes, in which she claims that she knew what her ex-husband and bodyguard did to Nancy and that she wanted to inform the FBI, but her ex threatened to gang rape her and murder her if she did. She claims that he was extremely abusive and that he did it, because she was the breadwinner, so he cared more about her money and success than she did.
Btw – this attack was the most pointless crime ever – they ruined their lives, but Nancy only had a bruise on her leg and won a silver medal in the Olympics a few weeks after that. I think that the reason Tonya stopped her own performance that day was connected to guilt more than to technical difficulties. If she hadn’t stopped it, she would have won, which only makes the crime even more pointless, because Kerrigan was never as good as she was with her triple axels and those super high jumps. If Tonya really was the “mastermind” behind this, she must be a total dumbass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t agree with everything. I do know that I miss Bates Motel! Tonya totally blew it at the 94 Olympics. Her boot lace broke and she was crying over that, and skated poorly. She only landed three of her six planned triple axels. Maybe karma got her and psychologically caused her to be the hot mess she was that day. I’m a skater and as a teen I still remember watching. Nancy had the pity vote, but arrogantly thought (even wore gold) it was a shoo in, until Oksana started skating! Some people thought Kerrigan was robbed, but it was the judge’s decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s kind of what the movie shows FYI, that Tonya knew, Jeff and her mom were abusive who left her with poor self-esteem, and that plan to get Nancy was always stupid and only hurt them in the end. It was kind of sad, cause, in the end, Jeff admits that while Tonya knew she would never have come up with it, and that it was really his idiocy that destroyed her career.
However they do claim that originally all Tonya and Jeff thought was there would be some death threat letters sent to Nancy, not that she would be physically harmed. IDK how much of that I believe
I don’t think it was Tonya who masterminded it, and I could even buy that all she knew was her husband was gonna send some threatening letters, but I don’t buy at all that she didn’t know anything. She certainly knew there was some kind of plot to get Nancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she masterminded it, etc……….but from what I have read/remember, she has claimed total ignorance, and I just did not think that was true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nancy I’ll never forget Oksana’s routine, it was just extraordinary. She was so elegant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nancy … Tonya might have had six jumps planned, but not six triple Axels, would’ve been next to impossible. The nature of the jump makes it almost a quad because there are 3 1/2 revolutions (forward takeoff) . I always thought the whole thing was tragic as Harding was technically and athletically a far superior skater. I have never seen anyone do an Ina Bauer like Tonya and I don’t believe it was even in Kerrigan’s repertoire. Then there’s her triple Axel, so rare in women. Harding on top of her game may have easily won, but Oksana Baiul did skate into the 1994 Olympics as reigning World Champion, so there’s that. They tend to sometimes be rather favoured, especially back then when the judging was somewhat “boxed.” I mean Alexei Urmanov skated into the boards and still won the gold? And NO one would’ve beaten Gordeeva and Grinkov, no matter how flawless their performance. Of course there was tremendous pressure on both Kerrigan and Harding but I do believe the broken lace thing; she did call out that it wouldn’t hold her but went out anyway. I have all of it on tape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were other artistic skaters that were just as good as Kerrigan (like the Japanese skater who won bronze). Tonya would have had to have been perfect in order to win against Nancy, Oksana, and the lady who won bronze, but it’s rare for anyone to give a perfect performance at the Olympics (maybe Nancy sort of did, and she still lost?).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rachel, I loved G&G, but Mishkutionok & Dmitriev were on a whole other level, artistically. With G&G, everything emoted came from Gordeeva, while Grinkov was more the fork lift. I can still remember Dmitriev dramatically ripping the material on his chest, which is difficult to do without looking like a drama queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Short term memory, all is forgiven apparently. She will get a standing ovation if Robbie wins any awards on tv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m no huge Kerrigan fan but in the age of supporting women, she was a victim of terrible woman-on-woman crime perpetrated by tonya who gets a glitzy Oscar campaign and another 15 minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I do not want to see her face at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m also confused. How is what she and her ex husband did a good thing that deserves rewarding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m thinking make the movie, fine (and it was good!), but do NOT canonize this woman who was part of a horrible crime. Her backstory does not excuse what was done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^this!! They can tell the story without vindicating the subject!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was weirdly why I liked the film, the film seemed to make it clear Tonya was a liar. In one portion she goes “What kind of person bashes in there friends knee” and it’s very obvious she was lying. I loved that about the movie. They let Tonya stand on her own, you felt bad for her but you knew it was because of the company she kept that led this.
It’s a real shame for the Oscar Campaign Margot Robbie is pulling out cheap stunts like this. I can only say that she must be real desperate to join the Jennifer Lawrence’s of the world, who got Oscars way too soon and not for the right role. The role was good but it wasn’t an Oscar winner for Margot in any way shape or form, and I think she knows that which is why she’s pulling a cheap trick like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep its part of the reason I’m glad Margot is less of a frontrunner than Soairse is. Because i don’t want to see any photos of Tanya Harding partying and I’m over the interviews where they try to excuse or “dress up” what she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This campaign is disgusting. I have no interest in a film that promotes a woman like that as a positive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Margot and appreciate her hustling, but this is gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if Tonya isn’t a criminal she knew about a heinous criminal act that was designed to benefit her and she did absolutely nothing. So, I don’t get her push back into the spotlight.
I’m glad Nicki Minaj and Nas are done. It was a come up for her, so kudos on that. But she irritates me and I didn’t want Nas to be associated with her. Haha. He’s a legend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is disgusting to roll her out like this. And I think less of Margot Robie for draping herself around Tanya while grinning like she is embracing a dignitary. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Margot is canceled for me after this. Sorry not sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. yet another reason why I am not on the margot robbie bandwagon. shes a mediocre actress and is not above using this gross event to get her an award. what happened to telling stories without trying to rewrite history for the sake of looking good? hard life or not (and i totally have sympathy for anyone who struggles) but you do not get a pardon for helping to plan an attack on another person. this is so beyond gross. its so distasteful. no class
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Margot gets the Oscar. despite everything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trailer Park Queen. To hear her speak is like the proverbial chalk on a blackboard. I’m sure Nancy Kerrigan is thrilled to have another generation witness her attack. At least she went on to ice shows and got rich. Pickings must be slim for Margot to take the role, even if she supposedly thinks Tonya was the victim in this scenario. She wasn’t an observer, she was a participant and now will bank off of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Nancy got rich by marrying a much older rich man?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she was 25 and he was her 41 year old manager.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just so gross, it’s obvious Tonya Harding just wants another 15 mins. I wonder if she threatened to criticize the movie if she wasn’t allowed to be apart of the campaign. It doesn’t seem like they wanted to include her in the beginning, they talked a lot about how it was a fictional account, that seems to be halted.
All I can say is Margot Robbie is certainly thirsty for that Oscar, no big name production wanted the movie after Toronto, and Netflix supposedly was there highest bidder. But Margot went with NEON in order to ensure an Oscar run. She is thirsty for that golden award, she was a producer and hand chose this project for herself. While she was good, she wasn’t Oscar worthy in my opinion. Allison Janney was the best in the film.
I think this will come back to bit them, it’s not a good look to put Tonya Harding in an Oscar campaign.
Tonya knew about a brutal attack her husband masterminded, and while sure he was an abusive asshole that doesn’t make her guiltless. There is no reason to be parading her as a hero. FYI Nancy has said she hasn’t seen the movie and probably doesn’t want to. While it was a good movie, they seemed to have taken the viewpoint that Nancy was fake.
To me they are going to far down the “Tonya was misunderstood road” the movie made it clear that Tonya was just as much of a liar as her husband was. Sure there was a huge reason to sympathize with her, but it was also clear that she knew. She didn’t “do it” but she allowed it to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disgusting the way she is being portrayed as a victim. Tonya is a victim only in her own mind. I will never watch this movie. Not even for free from Pirate Bay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Margot Robbie to be really out of touch. The way she speaks about Harding, Harley Quinn/Joker, and DC/Marvel just really puts me off her. I think she lacks from critical thinking when it comes to projects she can benefit from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen the movie so I can’t speak to that but Harding is trash, always has been.
Kerrigan has always struck me as an unlikeable snot but she is absolutely the victim here. I kind of wonder if people would find it more outrageous (the seemingly positive attention shown to Harding) if Kerrigan were a more ”sympathetic victim”.
I find it all rather gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People have often thought that Nancy came from wealth, when that wasn’t the case. Blue collar family. Later in life, her brother was tried for killing her father. Bizarre story. Nancy insisted her father had a heart attack. I will have to look it up to see if the brother was incarcerated, I believe he was. I have zero sympathy for Harding, but Nancy deserves no snark for not being what people perceive to be a perfect VICTIM!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think what it was is that her father and brother were having a fight i.e. her brother attacked her father with like a bat? or something, and her father had a heart attack while it occurred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kerrigan isn’t charismatic, but then neither is Tonya.
It’s the idiocy of the crime itself that its interesting, not Tonya, so I’m not sure why she’s featured on this cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a backlash against Nancy which didn’t bother me at the time, but in retrospect it was pretty lousy. If I had just been deliberately knee capped, I’d probably be crying, “whyyyyyyyyy”, too? Also, the whole taking the medal off in the parade was misconstrued. She only seemed like she had money because her costumes, makeup, hair were so superior to trailer park Tonya. If there’s something to dislike Nancy for, I’ll take her part in the ending of her manager’s marriage.
I actually rooted for Tonya the whole time, and believed her stories. But she’s just been so unrepentant, and only shows up for the cash. I will always take the artistry over the athleticism, but I was partial to Midori Ito, too. But there’s a limit, I’ve always despised that the little creature, whose jumps rose about two inches off the ice, took the gold from Michelle Kwan. And her flying monkey, jumping up and down shrieking is ingrained in my head. Plus, her win was spoiled for my by an anesthesiologist. I still tear up when watching Michelle skate to Fields of Gold after losing for the second time – to a skater who couldn’t do a proper lutz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t start making this into a class war. Tonya was an idiot who squandered her chance to make history in a positive way. Won’t waste my $$$ on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it looks like an interesting movie, and I can see why Margot was interested in the role, but I don’t really understand parading Tonya up and down the red carpet with her. It’s different than some other bio pics,, though I’m sure plenty of actors have brought some unsavory characters along with them too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a tween skater I really hated Nancy and adored Tonya. Go fig.
Really no one cares about the “raw water” thing? Rich people need to get their heads out of their butts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why Tonya has to be on the cover or be in the interview with her? She did a bad thing and the media is acting like it’s nothing. I get the fact that the film is about her life but can’t they just find another way to promote the film without including the real Tonya?
As for the award, I haven’t seen the film yet. But I will be watching it tomorrow night. If Margot’s acting is good in this film, I don’t see a reason why she should not win an award. But I will be rooting for Allison Janney though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like a lot of people are missing the point here (and it’s clear that most commenters haven’t seen the film, which is masterful).
However you feel about Harding, she WAS a victim of abuse and neglect (starting from childhood). The film is about how the effects of abuse ripple throughout your life, influencing all of your relationships and decisions.
You don’t have to be a ‘perfect’ victim to be a victim, and victims of abuse are also victimizers sometimes. The film handles this very uncomfortable truth with finesse, humanizing Harding in a way that no other media piece ever has. It doesn’t exonerate her, and since it’s her story that’s being told, why should she have to hide? She was essentially given a lifetime sentence, and this movie is showing all the ugliness of her life. She has the right to own it, whether you’re a fan of hers or not (I was absolutely Team Nancy – I’m a former skating fanatic who remembers every news clip of that whole sh*tshow).
The film also focuses on the rise of tabloid television into what it has become today. Tonya Harding was one of the first casualties of that industry (partly of her own making, it’s true). It ruined her life completely. The fact that she’s come out the other side after doing her time and having to struggle doesn’t bother me. If you don’t like seeing her on TV, you have other channels to choose from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Ginger.
You said everything I would have said, if I was so eloquent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re missing the point. People aren’t upset about the film being about Tonya. They’re upset that margot is parading her around red carpets and magazines in order to secure an Oscar. Plenty of actors have played characters on screen based on real people who have may have done bad things. But that doesn’t mean you have to be buddy buddy with them like Margot has been. Its not the film thats causing the problem, it’s the thirsty campaigning on behalf of the makers of the film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^this. I loved the movie. I don’t need her on the cover of a mag. Sorry not sorry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very well said. Also why is it OK for Nancy to try to cover up her brother’s homicidal attack on her father? I guess Nan y condemns violence when she is the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wanted to see this movie, especially Allison Janney. Until I saw Tonya interviewed…yikes..ugh…blechh. Nobody deserves an extra minute of fame less
than her. Totally unaware and clueless. Makes my skin crawl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wanted to see this movie, especially Allison Janney. Until I saw Tonya interviewed…yikes..ugh…blechh. Nobody deserves an extra minute of fame less
than her. Totally unaware and clueless. Makes my skin crawl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot will likely get a nomination, but no way she gets pass Sally, Frances or Ronan no matter how much she hustles. And I will add Streep. Sally and Frances are barely campaigning and are streets ahead of her in the race.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s not even in the same league as Frances not by a mile
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, Tonya is trash. Lots of people have bad childhoods and don’t turn to crime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Bad things will happen to everyone. But you can either let it make you a better, stronger person or lash out at the world over self pity. It’s our choices that speak to our true character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No bad things do not happen to everyone. Only people who have never been abused make such broad statements. Also, Nancy was an awful person in her own way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nello: thats a broad statment considering you don’t know me. I was actually abused at a very young age. A very different abuse than Tonya Harding’s but abuse none the less. It was something I’ve had to overcome from then until adulthood. But I’m a stronger person after facing the situation.
If you think bad things don’t happen to everyone, it’s because not everyone one goes around publicly advertising. Not to mention people nowadays are obsessed with making their life seem picture perfect thanks to social media. All lies. No one has had a perfect life. You just haven’t stepped into everyone’s shows. Some people just hide their demons better than others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nello, so Nancy Kerrigan was an awful person and she deserved to get whacked across the kneecap?
Report this comment as spam or abuse