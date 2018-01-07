Donald Trump claims he’s ‘like, really smart’ and ‘a very stable genius’

Donald Trump is a moron. Everyone knows this. His own staff knows this. Something like 70% of Americans know this, although I would argue that the number is closer to 90% (with 20% simply not caring that he’s a moron). His wife knows he’s a moron. Precious Ivanka knows he’s a moron. Other countries know he’s a moron. I’m convinced he’s not even writing – technically typing out – his tweets. I imagine Hope Hicks is ever-present, there to tweet his exact wording into his unsecure phone. His phrasing, his wording, belie the intelligence of someone painfully idiotic. This is one part of a Friday night tweet-storm:
Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
“A total loser,” you say? “Really boring and untruthful” – how would he know, he can barely read? “Cried when he got fired” – O RLY? But that tweet looks almost statesman-like compared to these gems, tweeted out Saturday morning:
Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
“My two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” No, really? NO REALLY. NAAAH RLY?? Like, for real-real? Like, really smart? Mentally stable and, like, really smart. And then “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” Stable genius is the new “my bigly button is more powerful than yours,” because, like, stable geniuses always feel the need to brag about how mentally balanced they are ON TWITTER and how they’re totally geniuses and their button is the bigliest. STABLE GENIUS.
This is just like the time @BarackObama got so mad about people calling him a double-secret Kenyan terrorist that he went and ate a whole bag of almonds and read another book on Niebuhr
— Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) January 6, 2018
Hey #stablegenius
Obama won on his first try AND won the popular vote. Also won a Nobel, shepherded economic recovery & secured healthcare for millions.
You lost on your first try (Reform Party in 2000), lost the popular vote to Hillary & tanked Trumpcare. Also, you crazy.
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 6, 2018
The best way to defend against one's mental stability is not to go on a Twitter rampage bragging about how mentally stable you are, it's to get a doctor to do an exam and report it publicly. #stablegenius
— Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) January 6, 2018
RETWEET to agree! #AMJoy #stablegenius pic.twitter.com/evtjWjMMlL
— AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) January 6, 2018
STABLE GENIUS pic.twitter.com/zIJDNaCKMO
— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) January 6, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Something big is gonna go down and little Trump is also scared about the medical examination this month.
Good start to 2018 so far..
PS: Trump, a real genius doesn’t call themselves genius…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those who know the least know it the loudest
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh don’t get your hopes up on that medical examination. We all know he is not well physically or mentally but if the same weird doctor who examined him last year is back then Donny will get wonderful results.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has to be a legit doctor at Walter Reed hospital that examines him. And the results are usually provided to the press. But nothing is usual with this dictator. And really he needs a neurological exam, which would point out his cognition issues, but that isn’t part of the physical exam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rear Admiral Ronny L. Jackson MD will perform the physical at Walter Reed Hospital. A president’s physical also includes vision and hearing tests. Here is Jackson’s bio from the Navy. http://www.navy.mil/navydata/bios/bio.asp?bioID=953
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if any issues with his health (mental or physical) are covered up, even though he will be examined by a doctor practicing at Walter Reed. Ronald Reagan’s althzeimer’s condition was covered up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There can be some physiological and perceptual indicators of cognitive impairment, but Alzheimer’s is a diagnosis of exclusion. We’ll have to see what gets released to the public, if anything.
Trump has been a terrible person throughout his life, but now it’s being compounded by age and a lifetime of bad habits and stupidity.
This whole debacle has left me, a specialist in aging, wanting mandatory retirement for the Supreme Court and Congress, plus upper-age limits for presidential runs.
And I think Sanders, Warren and Biden are all too old to run in 2020 if we make it that far. Older people have much to contribute, but in this high-stakes position of chief executive? People of all political parties are susceptible to problems.
Canada’s Supreme Court justices have mandatory retirement at 75. That seems reasonable.
When the U.S. Constitution was written, people typically died a lot younger. And even in healthy aging, there are changes in reaction time, processing speed, acquisition, mental flexibility, etc. – not that the president has to be a super-jock, but modern presidents have to take in a lot of information and, increasingly, make quick decisions.
If we make it through this present emergency, we’re going to have to figure this out. It’s not ageist to take into account the higher probabilities of age-related cognitive impairment, because the biggest risk is … old age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WATP, you bring up very good points. I really appreciate your expert insight. Seeing how much the presidency ages even younger guys like Clinton and Obama has often made me wonder what the stress does to the older ones who’ve held office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been examined and the results declared he was the healthiest man to ever exist. We weren’t even told what his blood pressure was.
Until he leaves office, unless it’s leaked illegally, we will never know.
RR was an intelligent man. Political affiliation and motivation aside he was not an idiot. When an intelligent, sentient being feels their faculties failing them it’s terrifying. He knew this and spoke of it eventually.
Trump is barely sentient. His perception appears to be lacking. Not just unfeeling, but he’s also oblivious to words, reactions, and people standing or sitting, gesturing to him.
Whatever mental issues he’s battling it was well into it before the campaign even started.
I’m betting this is why the staff let’s him stay in his residence all day drinking soda and watching tv. He’s dangerous, annoying, and disruptive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if he ever does get examined by a legitimate doctor (I think excuses will be made- and he obviously gets away with everything!) it will get covered up. And what is he on about with the Reagan stuff? Reagan DID have diminished capacity. That was a fact not a smear ffs.
Also, I missed the Fire and Fury post Friday- it’s been a busy weekend for me so I only get a chance to read my gossip blogs at night- but I’m about halfway through the book. My MIL is essentially dying of stage IV pancreatic cancer right now. She is 63. It ticks me off so badly that this fat, lazy, angry, unhealthy man keeps on trucking. Eats junk food and drinks soda while watching TV all day? Doesn’t exercise and doesn’t get much sleep? Trump is like a cockroach. No matter what that physical would show, he will come back on top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moon beam
That’s horrible aboit your MIL. I hope her discomfort is minimal and there’s some peace found in her.
Yea, I’m betting he’s in horrible shape. His diet and lifestyle. I’d wager his list of health issues would be like opening a dictionary of illnesses. Landing on a random and odds are he’d have it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry to hear about your MIL. Life is so unfair when evil men like this orange idiot stay alive despite horrible habits and wreaking havoc for everyone. His chaos has caused anxiety for many, even though who don’t deal with him personally.
Mueller please get more indictments out soon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Who ARE These People?- I have been wanting that for years now, an age requirement to step down. There should be a cut off age for all three branches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’ll demand the results be tailored to talk about how he has the bigliest hands and also the bigliest…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, a Real Admiral MD performing the exam for the Commander in Chief. Isn’t there a conflict of interest? Now really.
@LP this is defo not against you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know much that there’s the potential for conflict of interest, or fear of demotion or firing, as that doctors have enormous discretion over ‘judgment calls’ as to what might constitute an impairment in the ability to carry out the duties of the presidency. As well, their selection of tests will determine their findings, so if they don’t or can’t go looking down one path, they won’t find anything there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still lol at the very stable genius moniker! And It gets better, since the CIA just confirmed that “Trump can read”. I pay tax dollars for this? Might as well enjoy it!
The New Yorker has a great review of Wolff’s book btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see stable genius jokes popping up everywhere, hahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much so – and I do enjoy a really good meme or in this case, many.
He’s a strange, strange, horribly strange Cheeto of a man. And an even worse president. After I finish the book I’m going to watch Dr. Strangelove so I can get some perspective on all of this. I’m laughing as I type this, but I’m not kidding. They have bigly buttons in that too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He isn’t a genius but he belongs in a stable shoveling out the manure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shoveling the shit is what Bigly‘s life is all about.
And damn is Wolff’s book good. A must read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree with this, strongly. A real genius can shout they’re a genius and still be a genius. They are not demonstrating they’re not a genius. They’re demonstrating they lack humility. Big difference.
Genius and categories also matters here. I’m sure Trump is just ranting he’s a genius in everything thst ever was and ever will be. Pretty sure he also doesn’t know how genius is measured by intellectual standards.
Lastly, when your staff, random thst met you, and your actions are lead people of various backgrounds to say… you’re stupid… at the very least… you’re not a genius.
Side note… I would pay to see Trump take a basic GRE. And then if die laughing and being horribly confused by all the gorillas he’s doodles on the paper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The GRE? I seriously don’t think he could pass a 7th grade Constitution test.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I would argue that most geniuses don’t have to tell people they are a genius, ya know?
Trump just repeats things until he thinks people believe them. Most of us in NY knew he wasn’t as successful and loved as he claimed to be, but people in other parts of the country might have believed him (this was well before his campaign and election).
Other rich people didn’t really like him and knew he was dumb. But Trump thinks if he just says oh yeah I’m really smart and not at all unhinged, people will believe him. Most people don’t have to justify themselves (unless they are being attacked unfairly- which Trump is not).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other rich people didn’t lend him money or start businesses with him, showing you how much of a business genius he was not. When US banks refuse to lend to you anymore, that’s not a confirmation of business acumen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmon
Check mate!
Moon beam
Ugh… true! His constant justifications are rants that exist outside of the facts. It’s insanity.
How he speaks is without self awareness. Hateful. I used to defend paid that voted for him. Because he is sort of charismatic. A showman. Now? He’s a lunatic in my nations highest public office. Maybe it was their racism, sexism or ignorance thst made them vote for him. But to dedend him or support him now? That’s an attack to the safety and prosperity of the country and citizens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband’s closest friend from college has an IQ of 176, but he has never once said it to anyone. I only know because he and my husband have been friends for so long. He doesn’t care but he is incredible at his job, and we as a country are lucky he is so good at what he does. It affects our lives directly.
Outwardly he just seems like a surf rat daredevil, but he rose to the top of his field before the age of 30. He puts his mind to good use unlike some people we know who has bankrupted businesses left and right.
He isn’t weird or socially awkward he is just able to see and solve things most people can’t.
The geniuses I know, my aunt and her son, and my husband’s friend never mention it to anyone. The don’t join MENSA or show off or act strangely.
So I think a genius wouldn’t say anything because they are smart enough to know it is obnoxious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The White House is so corrupt, I doubt they would release his real diagnosis. Call me cynical but so many things have happened that he would be been impeached already. The GOP will turn the other way as long as they have a Republican as a president in order to maintain the majority in both houses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget that Reagan passed med exams and he had dementia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When someone tells me they are, like, the bestest, smartest, richest, I totally believe them. Doesn’t everyone?
Also, I enjoyed the various horse/Mister Ed memes and the Wile E Coyote business cards related to #stablegenius. Maybe Wile E can be his next running mate. Stable Genius and Super Genius!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m the best astronaut!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need to be told what is best for me because I don’t like making decisions. I need to be told who’s smart because I don’t like educating myself. I like Trump because he’s just like me. Impulsive. Racist. Sexist. And not capable of being POTUS.
Broken down to basics this is the argument in support of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stable geniuses do not give their enemies this kind of fodder.
Donnie Twelve Cokes stupidly gave Woolf more fame, credibility, and sales. So not smart.
StableGenius protests too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wolfe himself even joked that he should send Trump a box of chocolates for all the free publicity his book is getting. It’s a no-brainer that his book was going to be a bestseller no matter what, but how much do you want to bet that Trump tries to take credit for how well the book does (because he’s a stable genius)?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really thought Trump would be taking credit by yesterday to tell the truth, after the book leaped to the top of the best seller list. The book went up 48,448 positions on the list overnight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
smcollins, I bet you’re right! Lol, we’ll soon see something like “Wolffs work of FICTION wouldnt have sold any copy without MY publicity!! He should pay me royalties! He and sloppy Steve still loosers while I’m a GENIUS and winning! DOW at new record! More Jobs! #MAGA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂 That seems about right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he sent Trump a box of chocolates they would all be eaten in bed while watching Fox News at 6 am, leaving suspicious-looking brown streaks all over the bedsheets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Donnie Twelve Cokes!!” 😂 Thank you for that, it’s my absolute favorite yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let us never forget that Trump is such a great businessman that he is currently worth about a quarter of what he could have been if he’d invested wisely and not gone into business himself, has gone bankrupt four times, had to launder money for the Russian mafia and whore himself to reality TV to stay afloat in the 90s/00s and proved such a toxic brand name that no US bank will lend to him and he couldn’t even sell whisky, steaks or American Football to Americans….
But the author who managed to bait a head of state into Barbra Streisanding his book into a bestseller is the “loser”, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I’m never going to think of people who ‘got a small loan of a million’ (back when a million was worth a lot more) as a great businessperson.
That is such a huge leg up that it can’t be compared to other people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he got it in the 70s so it would now be like a loan of $100 million.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like Fredo in the Godfather, telling Michael how smart he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you seen this?
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/01/donald-trump-goes-full-fredo/549875/?google_editors_picks=true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fredo Forever made me laugh, but the rest of the article just chilled me. When when when will we be delivered from this evil?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahaha. The Huffington Post posted that yesterday.
Things didn’t end too well for Fredo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! All rise for “Fredo Mussolini”, stable genius and most exalted leader of the free world (says no one)!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a wind storm blowing the cobwebs in his brain into random, howling blurbs of creeping mush that jitterbug down his tiny fingers of doom out into the Twitter-sphere.
Then they stuff a sloppy burger into his maw and play pattycake on his red button of bigly doom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very well said.
I thought he’d hit the pinnacle of unhinged-ness with his “Fake News Awards” and bigly buttons tweets but once again he proved me wrong. I’d be appalled if a random acquaintance of mine tweeted ignorant, insecure, petty, deluded garbage like this but to see it coming from our actual POTUS is beyond surreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You should have been a writer. Your description of Donny 12 cokes’ mind is quite accurate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As Bush’s former ethics lawyer said on TV yesterday, any CEO who tweeted like that would be fired by his board before noon.
Another analogy given on TV yesterday (by a biographer trying to deal with the nonsense from an Orange defender, some city councilman from NY): It’s like being at a ranch with 50,000 head of cattle, yet Donny Coke Burgers/his staunchest supporters will point to one sheep and say, “This must be a sheep farm!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, Chef Grace, I love your description. 👏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he doesn’t end up in jail I picture Trump starting a Trump Bedburgers (kudos to whoever came up with that the other day) restaurant chain. Everyone will loll about in rows of beds eating food suspiciously similar to McDonalds and KFC while served by attractive young waitresses and of course, Fox News if it’s still around will be on all the screens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reminds me of a former friend I had who said I would have paid good money to see her reaction to a certain event and how awesome she was in handling it. I said, “No honey, I see all your craziness for free. If I had to pay money, I’d ask for a refund.”
Who need to go to the movies to see a crazy, demented drama. We have one going on right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watching him humiliate himself on Twitter is like therapy for me to get through watching my country go down in orange flames. I didn’t even use Twitter until he got “elected.” Now I have one and basically use it only for trolling Trump. @shantasi if you wanna join me LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched Fox News for a few minutes yesterday and no matter how bad Trump sounds in his tweets, they always rationalize and defend him. Their rational is that if Trump got elected President then he must be stable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I don’t know how anyone could defend this asswipe and feel no shame. I’m watching Steven Miller on CNN right now, and like all Trumpsters he obnoxiously refuses to answer questions. He just keeps bitching about how “fake ” CNN is and that they’re disgusting for not reporting about the “amazing and magical ” things Trump has done for the country. Trump and his lying surrogates are the most punchable people in the world!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CNN should not have invited Miller on, or since they did, they should challenge him more aggressively.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jake Tapper basically kicked him off. But Miller should not have been given a platform and he should have been fired when Bannon was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shannon, me too! That’s so funny. Every time I feel really down, I go on Donny Two Scoops 12-cokes McBedburgers de babyfingers Von F*ckstick’s Twitter feed and read people’s outrageously rude and often clever responses/tweets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His unhingedness really scares me sometimes, you guys. Like, he could be the end of us. I don’t really think that, but why can’t he just be a little bit dignified? Can’t he pretend? Does he think he has to respond to every little thing? I’m over here wringing my hands and furrowing my brow, like, big time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that whatever is going on with him, he’s getting worse. There wasn’t much of a man there to begin with, but what there was is going. It may not be fair to ask him to pull himself together, because I’m not sure if he can at this point. I wonder how long the Republicans will take to become sufficiently ashamed of this spectacle? Their emperor has no clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. It is a spectacle of the highest proportions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His fans and republicans cannot be shamed, they are shameless. I don’t think republicans in congress (or the trumpets) would have a problem if Dapper Donnie Diaper staggered into their chambers and shot dead McConnell, Ryan, and even Pence. After all, the buffoon signs everything that’s put before him – can’t beat that.
When republicans lose the majority, and before Trump is officially impeached, it would be hilarious if the democrats profusely praised him, and he continued to sign everything placed before him – the democratic agenda. Look how he simpers, blushes and giggles when Putin praises him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Smart people don’t need to say they are smart. FFS.
Can’t wait to dig into this book. Got a free pdf copy from a friend so I’m going to start reading.
Cannot wait for this nightmare to be over or to leave the country. One of the two
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a read om TMZ’s comment section shen they covered this.
His supporters love this. He knows what he is doing, they say. Watch how the snowflakes will get hysterical now, they say. This will get those “libtards” crazed, Donald is a genius.
There is literally nothing Trump can do that they won’t love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lori- my greatest wish is Trump gets caught on tape admittIng he thinks his supporters are stupid. Would serve them right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like the brilliant movie A Face in the Crowd it’s sure to happen that baby fists makes a disparaging remark about his base. But will his base be paying attention? They themselves aren’t geniuses.
He’s already crowed that the new tax bill will make his wealthy friends richer. No response from his deluded base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapunzel – he has been caught on tape admitting sexual assault and that didn’t matter. He has also said that he loves the uneducated, and that he could shoot someone and not lose voters. As much as it pains me to give this devil his due, he appears to be correct on those points.
38% (his popularity poll on average) can somehow dictate who wins an American election, and what sort of policies are put in place for four years.
I am not American, and I weep when I look at what has happened in only a year. In November, all Americans must hold the GOP accountable for what they have allowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t he at some point say as much? There was some quote to that effect. ..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Joanna, if that type of arrogant, disparaging “live feed” were to happen (as it did in the movie), I’m not sure the die-hards would think it was about them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whoarethesepeople: He bragged in a tv interview, and I quote: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters”.
http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/23/politics/donald-trump-shoot-somebody-support/index.html
We are living in The Twilight Zone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel, weirdly enough that has also been a fantasy of mine. But like others have said, they would write it off as fake. It would have to be a live, hot mic situation. He would have to say something about the “stupid white trash fools who came to his rallies and thought he actually cared about them.” Like in my dream, it’s hella specific!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moonbeam, that would be his “Mitt Romney Moment”. And we all know how well that turned out for him (Google MR dissing 47% of electorate). The Orange Anus, sadly, is like Teflon. I have never wished I’ll on anyone, but boy, do I hope his eating habits give him a massive heart attack/stroke. I think it’s the only way we’ll get rid of him. Like others say above, he’s like a cockroach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed @ Moon Beam. Didn’t he say in the past that if he ever ran it would be as a republican because they’re so stupid?
The religious freaks adore him because even though any moron can recognize a man who’s never opened a bible, “Two Corinthians”, as long as he pretends that he hasn’t probably personally paid for dozens of abortions, he makes the right noises about pro-life. They look away from the multiple wives and adultery for the same reason.
The women who support him don’t care that he’s so nasty to women. He’s only this way to uppity women who don’t know their place, and who are ugly or whores anyway, taking the jobs away from men and now have the actual nerve to be upset by a pussy-grab. They don’t qualify for any of that in their minds.
I’m guessing the POC fans have no problem with his racism because they themselves have internalized racism.
The blue collar and rednecks are so ignorant that they don’t mind him stripping away everything they personally benefit from, because the want the billionaires to rip everyone off because they may one day win the lottery, and they want the same rights. Also, in their minds only the “lazy minorities” get support from the government, so they’re punishing those they feel are beneath them, and of course, themselves.
The anti-immigration folks don’t care that Melania may have come here illegally, because she’s white and “hot”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe that the sole motivator of this sh^tty segment of humanity is to “trigger” people whose views they don’t like or understand. Like Stable Genius, they have zero respect for our institutions. I think I despise them more than Bigly himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of them troll pages ALL day to “trigger” liberals. They range in age from teens to the elderly. Usually the younger ones are men and the older ones are women. They have basically taken over the local news pages, even if you live in a liberal area. They are all over CNN, MSNBC, The Huffington Post trying to OWN liberals. Shaun King or someone will repost a story about someone, and not only do they troll his page, but the go to the original story and troll them.
And surprise, surprise Trump is all over their page, plus anti Hillary and Obama posts. Also, most of them have or had that stupid I Stand fb frame (cough cough my dad). My dad could be considered one of these idiots. I also think he believes Trump is smart and his adult children are good people. He has lived in NYC and now Long Island, that is beyond sad and pathetic.
These are people who talk about snowflakes and safe spaces, yet spend a good amount of time trying to trigger liberals on social media. The ones under 22 aren’t as bad as grown adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@moonbeam I’m a fan of Joe Scarborough and follow him on FB (he’s actually a super nice guy – he’s actually responded to me several times thanking me for being a fan.) When Dump posted that bullshit on twitter about Joe supposedly killing his intern in Florida I started to read some of the comments to Joe’s posts that day and I was livid. People were saying some of the most horrible things I’ve ever read online. Multiple people sent him death threats and said they wished he and Mika and their kids were murdered. They posted outrageous attacks in the most profound, personal way that I was left speechless. I’m convinced some of the people on the far right are completely morally bankrupt and display some level of sociopathy that the anonymity of the internet seems to foster. It’s sick and disheartening and just soul crushing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he’s “triggered the Libtards”?
And??
I’m curious as to how the global community thinking you’re a moronic, petulant, vindictive man-baby threatening to soil yourself if you don’t get your second scoop of ice cream is an indication of being a nine-dimensional chess master. Or of literally ANY personal benefit whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep in mind there are a lot of Russian bots on twitter and people hired to troll comment sections… remember those stories about kids in Macedonia being hired to post things supporting him? And they do this to make normal people give up. The polls show support hovering around 30% and many of them don’t know how to use a computer, so his online support is magnified beyond what it actually is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for bringing up that there is an infowar being perpetrated against the American people by foreign agents. It is a proven fact that some portion of his online supporters are not real people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s true but unfortunately these bots seem to be very effective in influencing the actual MAGA jerks among us. I spent too much of my day arguing with one on Twitter yesterday. He was actually trying to be rational and reasonable…but was still just as stubbornly supportive of Stable Bigly, he said because he “hadn’t been charged with anything yet.” Lol/sob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bots are one thing, but the real people who do this are simply pathetic. A progressive fb group I’m in had a post where a lady was saying “listen, a lot of these people may seem like they are real- but a bot can look like an older lady or middle aged man- they steal pictures.” I said, that’s fair, but I know my dad, step mom, some of my aunts and uncles, some of my husband’s extended family, some old family friends and neighbors and some old classmates ARE NOT bots and they still love Trump, STILL support him, scream about fake news, have fits of rage about kneeling athletes, “back the blue”, think illegal immigrants are stealing jobs and assaulting people etc etc.
I know there are a lot of bots, I know Russia is responsible for many, but I’m more worried about the ones who aren’t bots. The ones who had billboard size Trump/Pence posters erected in their yards and I Stand facebook frames.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the bots and accounts originate in Japan too. The whole fake feminist troll accounts were in Japan. They were part of the push of the Franken story pushing phony outrage about the Roger Stone plants’ accusations.
I wouldn’t let comment sections on TMZ be a clue when 45 has ties to Harvey Levin, so they probably swarm there.
They were successful in defeating the #metoo moment, but I hope it is just a lull and not the end. I hope this is only a break to catch our collective breath until it continues to purge the abusers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are so right. They are completely brainwashed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I posted the same sentiment above. Trump could murder the entire republican leadership, and they would be fine with it. Congressional republicans would be fine with it.
I just found out my childhood friend voted for Trump. Her kids ratted her out. She said the same thing when I asked her about it as she said ten years ago – The country would look weak with a female leader. We would be an embarrassment to the world. I asked her if she’d ever heard of Angela Merkel, told her to turn off the Fox “News”, and stop listening to my cousin. She is a woman with biracial children, and voted for a racist misogynist. Good thing he’s not embarrassing the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve finally started ignoring him; for better, or for worse. When the time comes, however, I will still be here to #resist, God willing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never EVER heard anyone call themself a genius. Ever…so weird. And now, we’ve got “POTUS” calling himself that and of course Sarah Sanders prob going to agree and explain to people that he is a genius..fml.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if, in the Oval Office, has a very important framed copy of his MENSA membership certificate? I’ve met several otherwise unaccomplished men who went out of their way to claim such an “achievement.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never seen a POTUS say how smart he is and remind us every day thar he was the best student at the best schools , especially when people from the school had said he wasn’t a good student at all.
Like, if Trump is like, really smart,like why does he like talk like a Kardashian or like a valley girl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disney villains. They are the ones who says they’re really smart, while some sycophantic little sidekicks clap their paws and agree. Except, not in such a valley girl way, no. “Like, really smart”?! Oh Don.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure you have! Many reports of Einstein yelling at his Princeton students that he’s a genius, and only pearls of wisdom fall from his lips. Why, just the other day, Stephen Hawkins went on a Twitter rant proclaiming HE is the BIGLIEST genius!! Pfffbbbttt!!! WHERE HAVE YOU ALL BEEN??? ALLL geniuses have to proclaim their genius!!! It’s in the contract! /*sarcasm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha, Einstein and Hawkins could pull out some hefty receipts on that if it ever had happened.
Most lay people here could probably gather many receipts to prove Trump is the exact opposite of a genius. I had some family friends (of my mom- my dad loves Trump) who said when they worked for the Alantic City hotel and casino, there were a ton of rumors he was barely literate and really dumb. Basically he only knew about real estate but nothing else. I can also believe the line in Fire and Fury about him calling AC white trash before. He was absolutely ruinous to that town. They also said he had bald patches and grew sections of his hair longer to tease and cover it up. Rumors about Trump have been around much longer than his birther agenda and campaign and election, so he can shut right up about a smear campaign. No one, in 35 years, has ever come out and said oh yeah Trump is really smart and well read. Nah, it’s more like Trump is a showman and a clown and good at marketing himself and his name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True geniuses never tell people they are geniuses. It’s others who recognize that fact. No one would ever call him a genius. I call him a joke, an idiot, a narcissist, a man-baby who needs his ego stroked every second of the day. “My little Vanki, daddy is the smartest and bestest, right?”
“Of course, father. The world needs you. What outfit should I wear tomorrow for my daily pap walk to sell my fashion line?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haaaaaaaaa! That STABLE genius meme is hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He keeps on giving me terrible second hand embarrassment.
I keep on remembering all those friends who said there was no difference between HRC and Trump.
I’d like Mueller to come up with something, but I’ve read so many articles warning that Mueller may not end up being the saviour we hope for, that his investigation will not necessarily lead to Trump’s downfall.
One year on and I still cannot believe this guy is the Potus. Can we get rid of him and erase him from history?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The European press got a hold of this on twitter yesterday before the US press was awake. He was being mocked and ridiculed worldwide within seconds. I was forwarding the tweets at Paul Ryan and other members of Congress. Our standing in the world is plummeting while they cozy up to their donors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The damage he is doing, to American people, to the US standing on the international scene, the international institutions, is immeasurable. Yet he claims otherwise and his followers believe him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paul Ryan wants to finally murder as many people from poverty as he possibly can like a budding serial killer pulling legs off spiders and hurting living things to see what happens.
Another useless overprivileged dead-eyed quasi-human whose Scooby Doo villain mask has finally been ripped off. All these people who claim they are surprised the GOP is full off jackals must have been living in an alternate reality because they have been this way since Nixon.
They have steadily marched down this path, and this is their reward for working against the best interest of democracy and our country. They can do whatever they want and blame it on the Tangerine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is a 90% certainty that at least some family members will have assets seized as proceeds of money laundering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let him delude himself into a stupor. I don’t care. Let him believe he is the most stable of all the stable geniuses. That way, the look on his stupid f*cking face when his son gets indicted, the republicans lose almost every congressional seat they hold, and he gets hauled out of the WH strapped to a gurney will be all the more satisfying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will have to send a zoo-keeper in to the white house with a tranq. dart and a giant net to haul out this animal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ritalin to the White House daycare, stat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone needs to do a “Dave” switcheroo: Take 45 out and put Alec Baldwin in his place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While flipping channels just now, I saw Jake Tapper shut down that creepy Miller guy, who was appearing live on his show to discuss “stable genius”. Tapper told him he was wasting his viewers time, and they apparently turned Miller’s mic off.
After a commercial break, Jake said, “Welcome back to State of the Union and to Planet Earth.” 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m dying to see this because Jake is bae, but I can’t find video. Twitter’s reaction is pretty amazing, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just watching that too, and I really admire Tapper and all of his fellow reporters for never losing their cool with these stubborn liars. 5 minutes into an interview, I’d probably snap and be screaming at and smacking surrogates . Miller is so creepy and scary looking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those eyes and his repetitive, demanding use of “NO!” are indeed bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is the embodiment of the “never laid” vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jake did? So happy to hear that. High time. Is that the highest level Trump official cut off at this point? Next they should do it to Kellyann Conway. Then stop inviting them. Stop covering Sarah Suckabee (usually don’t use nicknames but that’s irresistible) too. She says nothing of value, only lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I recall one interviewer argued with and cut the mic of a surrogate (not high level) who later disappeared from the airwaves. Believe it or not, she was worse than Kellyanne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it but you know it will have zero effect on those who claim CNN is “fake news.” Grr. It kills me how they don’t see the cognitive dissonance of calling press coverage fake when it’s negative and citing it — even the very same writer and/or outlet — as legit when it supports their assertions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait to watch the rebroadcast of Jake’s show at noon Eastern. They were talking about the interview on MSNBC within the hour, so the entire thing must have been a doozy. I only caught the last 20 seconds. Jake’s frustration seemed to bleed over to the next interview, with Adam Schiff.
Edit: Jake posted the video link. Of course, Emperor Zero tweeted that Jake (a “flunky”) got “destroyed” by Miller.
http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/01/07/white-house-adviser-stephen-miller-full-interview-sotu.cnn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump’s tweets make me think of something I once saw on The Young Turks. Basically people like Ben Shapiro, Milo etc etc (all very similar to Miller) would get taken to task by someone, whether a student at one of their talks or an interviewer. Then they would post the video on Youtube (youtube is where the alt right thrives btw) and title it LIBTARD GETS OWNED BY BEN SHAPIRO, or MILO COMPLETELY HUMILIATES SNOWFLAKE. Again, it goes back to this alt right thing of “owning liberals” at all costs. And they completely change the narrative to fit their agenda. It meshed well with Trump, who thinks if he lies about something, it makes it true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miller is garbage. Why is a Bannon wannabe still there is Bannon is such a “sloppy loser who had no part in getting Trump elected??”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miller keeps repeating that Trump is self-made billionaire.
Trump inherited his money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so obvious in his retaliation against people he’s mad at. Blaming Bannon for this book? So obvious. You know trump couldn’t wait to have a book about him as POTUS. I’m laughing my ass off at them fighting. You know that threw trumpeters for a loop. Imaging their bewilderment and confusion at what to do, who to choose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I laughed so hard at the picture with the horse: Stable Genius )))
Hahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is such a genius, he’s been called a not very clever businessman by some. His companies have gone into bankruptcy a few times, if I recall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Try eight times. He’s lost so much money for his family. I guess all of Fred Drumpf’s sons were disappointments to him, as is so often the case with the spoilt children of self made men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can even state how smart he is or what a genius he is in an articulate way in a short sentence. He sounds like the big, orange idiot he is. That’s the funniest part of all this. What a joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit. Duplicate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What frightens me is that it will have to be a cataclysmic and fatal event (read life ending) triggered by Trump to have his Cabinet and GOP enablers throw him under the bus; and that’s only to save their political hides. I think about the upcoming Winter Olympics and Trump is picking a fight with Kim Jong Un , a guy who allegedly had his half brother killed. North Korea shares the border with South Korea, the host nation. US altheletes as of know going. I don’t want to see a repeat of the 1972 Summer Games in Munich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only way this genius is being removed from the WH is if we take the House (and hopefully the Senate) in November. The GOP is never going to remove him, even if Mueller presents compelling evidence of a crime. Everyone needs to vote in November and if you have even a few hours to spare between now and Nov., please support Get Out the Vote campaigns. Check out Swing Left, Flippable and Indivisible for resources or get involved with Postcards for America to write postcards to voters from the comfort of your own home. I fear it’s not enough to just vote ourselves, we have to bring every eligible voter to the polls with us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect point. The GOP has sunk to such low levels. And yes the only way is to vote. Everyone needs to VOTE. being mad online or twitter means nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, that settles it for me. If he said it, it must be true. Claiming something is the same as proving it, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bannon just issued an apology https://www.axios.com/scoop-bannon-sends-regret-to-trump-1515329924-dbfe9439-59e0-4773-8d3d-079e5ee2b493.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=twsocialshare&utm_campaign=organic
This makes him looks so less dangerous. He is groveling to Trump now like a dog to his master. His teeth have been pulled and he has been declawed. Why these people are do beholden to Trump is beyond all understanding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, I cannot believe what I just read!! Someone(s) with major cash and political pull obviously had a few choice words with Steve. Unbelievable that he would back down and make himself look like such an idiot. Smdh
Thanks for posting that link btw
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I hope is that the damage is done. The book is out there, people are reading it, all of the juiciest passages are being discussed. I’ve read the book and it’s written in a very believable way. Any apology Bannon issues can’t undo that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. I hope people start calling him (Bannon) a cuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe what we are living through in this country. Horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Mueller Time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what 45′s eventual Library will be like?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just a guess: Golden Arches and Showers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mercer daughter pulled Bannons funding, that is why he is licking Trump’s boots now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
« I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. to President of the United States (on my first try) » this reminds me a bit of Forest Gump but i think Forest had way more self conscience.. 🏃♂️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
« I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. to President of the United States (on my first try) » this reminds me of Forest Gump but i think Forest had way more self conscience.. 🏃♂️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I went from VERY successful businessman”
….. to going bankrupt four times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse