Donald Trump claims he’s ‘like, really smart’ and ‘a very stable genius’

Donald Trump is a moron. Everyone knows this. His own staff knows this. Something like 70% of Americans know this, although I would argue that the number is closer to 90% (with 20% simply not caring that he’s a moron). His wife knows he’s a moron. Precious Ivanka knows he’s a moron. Other countries know he’s a moron. I’m convinced he’s not even writing – technically typing out – his tweets. I imagine Hope Hicks is ever-present, there to tweet his exact wording into his unsecure phone. His phrasing, his wording, belie the intelligence of someone painfully idiotic. This is one part of a Friday night tweet-storm:

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“A total loser,” you say? “Really boring and untruthful” – how would he know, he can barely read? “Cried when he got fired” – O RLY? But that tweet looks almost statesman-like compared to these gems, tweeted out Saturday morning:

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“My two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” No, really? NO REALLY. NAAAH RLY?? Like, for real-real? Like, really smart? Mentally stable and, like, really smart. And then “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” Stable genius is the new “my bigly button is more powerful than yours,” because, like, stable geniuses always feel the need to brag about how mentally balanced they are ON TWITTER and how they’re totally geniuses and their button is the bigliest. STABLE GENIUS.

This is just like the time @BarackObama got so mad about people calling him a double-secret Kenyan terrorist that he went and ate a whole bag of almonds and read another book on Niebuhr — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) January 6, 2018

Hey #stablegenius Obama won on his first try AND won the popular vote. Also won a Nobel, shepherded economic recovery & secured healthcare for millions. You lost on your first try (Reform Party in 2000), lost the popular vote to Hillary & tanked Trumpcare. Also, you crazy. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 6, 2018

The best way to defend against one's mental stability is not to go on a Twitter rampage bragging about how mentally stable you are, it's to get a doctor to do an exam and report it publicly. #stablegenius — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) January 6, 2018

