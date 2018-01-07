Emma Watson debuts her new baby-bangs at the BAFTA pre-Globes tea party

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2018

Just like last year, this year’s pre-Golden Globes BAFTA tea party event was really well-attended. BAFTA LA puts together several events during the American awards season, and their tea party event – usually held in the late afternoon, so people can still go to parties later – has become one of the biggest events of the Golden Globes weekend. People don’t have to wear, like, full-on gowns and sh-t. Loads of British actors attend, but other people come out too. It seems like a lovely event.

Emma Watson is trying to debut a new look during Golden Globes weekend – she’s been growing out her hair for a few years, to mixed results (in my opinion), but she had been looking pretty good. But then she decided to get those f–king baby-bangs. The BAFTA tea party was the red carpet debut for her new bangs and I HATE THEM SO MUCH. (I actually kind of like her Osman suit though.)

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party - Arrivals

Even though I’m sort of over Jessica Chastain right now, I absolutely love this Ralph Lauren dress on her. It’s really cute and unexpected, right? She rarely looks this cute and fashion-forward.

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2018

Maybe someday, we can all grow up to be as cool as Isabelle Huppert. God, I love everything about her!! This suit is Gucci. The color and cut are divine, just like the woman.

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2018

Diane Kruger in Chanel. This is almost too cute and too simple to be from Chanel.

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party - Arrivals

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. Ugh. I’m really over this look from her – the too-short, too-blonde hair, the childlike style. I’ll say something nice: at least she doesn’t look a Civil War ghost.

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party - Arrivals

Emilia Clarke in Michael Kors – it’s like she really dressed for a tea party, right? It’s very… ladies-who-lunch.

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2018

Mary J. Blige in Elizabeth Kennedy. I love Mary and I want her to do well this awards season and beyond. But I really haven’t liked anything she’s worn so far.

BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

60 Responses to “Emma Watson debuts her new baby-bangs at the BAFTA pre-Globes tea party”

  1. unmade_bed says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I’m not saying she’s pulling off the cut of those bangs, but good for her for not looking worse than she does.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Re, Emma: There have been worse bangs. She’s still real pretty.

    I saw Michelle Williams in the Greatest Showman (HOT f*cking mess, btw, please don’t waste your money) and she was one of the worst parts. Her acting was atrocious. Most of the time I couldn’t tell whether her wistful eyelid movements were supposed to mean she was happy or upset. And she’s ‘toxed as hell in motion. Her face looked waxy and distracting.

    Whew. Just needed a space where I could finally let that out.

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I think Kruger’s is my least favorite, it looks like Flinstones formal wear to me and oddly heavy. Mary J Blige’s suit is a flattering cut although I think a more vibrant color would have been nicer. And while I can sometimes appreciate baby bangs, these are not working on Emma. They look like she cut them herself.

    Reply
  4. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:49 am

    More Isabelle Huppert, please.

    Reply
  5. unmade_bed says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Are Isabelle Huppert’s pants legs not too long? Are they supposed to cover the foot like that?

    Reply
  6. LadyT says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Poor Emilia just looks silly in that outfit with a pinned up hem. I hope she didn’t pay a stylist to do that to her. That’s not ladies who lunch, that’s a 8 year old’s party dress complete with matching grown-up purse.

    Reply
  7. monette says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:55 am

    God, that awesome purple suit!
    Who knew Chastain has beautiful legs?? She is always in long dresses with big cleavages.
    This is a vey nice change for her.
    Diane…just meh. Still no mojo.

    Reply
    • Imqrious2 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 11:19 am

      Chastain is GREAT in Molly’s Game; just watched it last night. I think she looks great here, as does Watson (love the outfit!) and Kruger. Hubert’s could’ve been perfection, but to me she looks sloppy: pants and sleeves too long, shirt half tucked (and not in a chic way). She and Clarke look like they’re playing dress up (and don’t get me stats on that sloppy hem on Clarke’s dress!)

      Reply
  8. Theodora says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I’ve never got the appeal of Emma Watson. I find her boring, mediocre in everything and not particularly talented. Maybe I miss something, I don’t know.

    Reply
  9. Lilith says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Diane looks like Pebbles Flintstone.

    Mary J’s pants should’ve been longer. I like the look though.

    Reply
  10. Other Renee says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

    That dress Emilia is wearing is absolutely hideous. So is her purse. Maybe the dress would have worked had it been above the knee. Or not. The pattern is hideous too. The only looks I like here are Emma and Isabelle.

    Reply
  11. Abbess Tansy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Love Isabelle Huppert’s whole outfit, color and everything. Wish I could pull it off.
    I’ve seen worse bangs than Emma’s. Nice outfit, though.
    Mary J looks a little tired. I kind of wish her suit jacket was different. Or maybe the color is too bland? Not sure.

    Reply
  12. B says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Diane’s shoes…please don’t tell me square toed shoes are coming back!

    Emma’s look is very ageing. Isabelle Huppert can be her granny and she looks younger and cooler.

    Reply
  13. Katydid20 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Oh no. No no no. Those bangs look awful in my opinion. I’m not sure if it’s the bangs in general or the length, but no no no.

    Reply
  14. InVain says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:27 am

    They look like the bangs I gave myself when I was 11. Not a fan.

    As for the others…I’d have to say Emilia’s is the worst look. Distracting bad.

    Reply
  15. Taxi says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Huppert’s over-the-foot, spats imitation(?) pants don’t look great, to me. Do they drag on the floor in the back? Tuck under the foot inside the shoe?
    William’s dress is great for a 5 year old.
    Clarke’s dress is way too long. Classic sheath wasn’t a strangely pouf-hemmed maxi & this pic shows why.
    The winner is Chastain – best thing she’s worn in a very long time. She usually is poorly fitted into unattractive & unflattering garb.

    Reply
  16. Jayna says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Love the short bangs.

    Isabelle, hem your pants. Is that too much to ask for the red carpet?

    Most of these outfits are horrendous..

    Michelle, what were you thinking?

    Jessica, were you just lounging around the house in your sweatshirt-type dress and forget to change?

    Emilia, what the hell?

    Diane, did you make that dress yourself in 30 minutes?

    Mary J., loved, loved her in Mudbound. Her outfit is okay.

    Reply
  17. Red says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Mary j bilge looks like Dolly Parton here. I’m a Emma Watson apologists, and I even like the bangs on her.

    Reply
  18. tracking says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I think she looks both cute and more sophisticated with the bangs.

    Reply
  19. Rosey says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:09 am

    It’s certainly a different look for her. Not sure if I like it or not.

    Reply
  20. Hazel says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:23 am

    The hem on Emilia’s dress is coming undone, or it was a rush hemming job, inexpertly done. Emma’s hair is cute, she’s young enough to pull it off; Michelle’s is cute (i’ll always like that cut because it’s my cut); I think the latest designer craze for ‘oversized babydoll’ does no one any favors; and yes, I aspire to be as chic as Isabelle.

    Reply
  21. manta says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Watson’ s bangs remind me Nastassja Kinski’s ones, around the time she shot Wrong movement for Wenders.
    So impossible for me to hate, though I understand why others wouldn’t like them.

    Reply
  22. lucy2 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I generally hate the baby bangs thing, but Emma’s are not the worst I’ve seen.

    I like Michelle’s look, even if she hasn’t changed it up much.

    Reply
  23. koko says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

    The bangs are okay, the look is one of my favorites but I would change the shoe and add a bit more chunk to the neck jewelry. I’m probably in the minority but not a fan of any of the other ensembles but the shoes, love the shoes.

    Reply
  24. Brea says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:47 am

    She looks quirky and elegant so it’s a yes from me. I just LOVE baby-bangs even thought the only time I attempted them I looked like the kid from Stranger Things.

    Reply
  25. Liberty says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Wow flashback. That’s the fringe my best friend and I cut for each other when we were six. Emma wears it much better. :-)

    And Emelia’s dress fabric looks like the cloth for skirts we were all forced to make in sewing class when I was 12. The hem is like my first hem, too. :-/

    Reply
  26. OG OhDear says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:09 am

    EW looks like Lena Dunham here.

    Reply
  27. TurkeyLurkey says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Emma’s hair looks cute on her. I don’t understand the constant bangs bashing sometimes. They don’t look hideous all of the time. (I hope) Full disclosure I have worn them a lot of my life. I just think I look better with them (high forehead)😃 I also cannot stand constantly brushing back my hair from my face when I don’t wear them. It also annoys me to watch others constantly doing that when they are speaking in interviews. Maybe it’s the shape of my head that causes the hair to flop in my face constantly when I don’t have bangs LOL

    Reply
  28. zin says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:21 am

    With the bangs, Emma Watson resembles Brooklyn Beckham — seriously, I feel like she could be his big sister.

    I like Jessica Chastain’s dress, but DESPISE the shoes. Love Isabelle Huppert’s purple suit, but it could have been better tailored for her.

    Reply
  29. Kate says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Emma looks terrible with that haircut…

    Reply
  30. graymatters says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Chastain has great legs, but they look cold. Maybe thigh-high boots would have been better?

    Emma looks like a server who didn’t have time to go the salon and so cut her own hair. Maybe some big jewelry would distract from the blearg/give her outfit more personality?

    Reply
  31. DiligentDiva says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    She looks like Lena Dunham with those bangs for some reason.

    Reply
  32. mannori says:
    January 7, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Sadly I think baby bangs are going to be a trend. I’ve seen a few very cool women getting this fug hairstyle.

    Reply
  33. FLORC says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Love all the pants. Hate all the dresses.
    Michelle’s is ok… compared to her usual misses.

    Reply
  34. Flaming Oh says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Whilst it is a lovely dress for high tea this is another ?? maternity dress on Jessica Chastain.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment