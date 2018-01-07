Emma Watson debuts her new baby-bangs at the BAFTA pre-Globes tea party

Just like last year, this year’s pre-Golden Globes BAFTA tea party event was really well-attended. BAFTA LA puts together several events during the American awards season, and their tea party event – usually held in the late afternoon, so people can still go to parties later – has become one of the biggest events of the Golden Globes weekend. People don’t have to wear, like, full-on gowns and sh-t. Loads of British actors attend, but other people come out too. It seems like a lovely event.
Emma Watson is trying to debut a new look during Golden Globes weekend – she’s been growing out her hair for a few years, to mixed results (in my opinion), but she had been looking pretty good. But then she decided to get those f–king baby-bangs. The BAFTA tea party was the red carpet debut for her new bangs and I HATE THEM SO MUCH. (I actually kind of like her Osman suit though.)
Even though I’m sort of over Jessica Chastain right now, I absolutely love this Ralph Lauren dress on her. It’s really cute and unexpected, right? She rarely looks this cute and fashion-forward.
Maybe someday, we can all grow up to be as cool as Isabelle Huppert. God, I love everything about her!! This suit is Gucci. The color and cut are divine, just like the woman.
Diane Kruger in Chanel. This is almost too cute and too simple to be from Chanel.
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. Ugh. I’m really over this look from her – the too-short, too-blonde hair, the childlike style. I’ll say something nice: at least she doesn’t look a Civil War ghost.
Emilia Clarke in Michael Kors – it’s like she really dressed for a tea party, right? It’s very… ladies-who-lunch.
Mary J. Blige in Elizabeth Kennedy. I love Mary and I want her to do well this awards season and beyond. But I really haven’t liked anything she’s worn so far.
I’m not saying she’s pulling off the cut of those bangs, but good for her for not looking worse than she does.
Same. In theory this should’ve looked way worse
Re, Emma: There have been worse bangs. She’s still real pretty.
I saw Michelle Williams in the Greatest Showman (HOT f*cking mess, btw, please don’t waste your money) and she was one of the worst parts. Her acting was atrocious. Most of the time I couldn’t tell whether her wistful eyelid movements were supposed to mean she was happy or upset. And she’s ‘toxed as hell in motion. Her face looked waxy and distracting.
Whew. Just needed a space where I could finally let that out.
Agree, she looks good in bangs. I like them for a fresh look.
I loved the Greatest Showman. Yes Michelle gave the weakest performance. They should have cast Nicole Kidman instead. I know she is botoxed as well she wouldn’t have been worse than Michelle. But overall the movie was totally worth seeing.
I think Kruger’s is my least favorite, it looks like Flinstones formal wear to me and oddly heavy. Mary J Blige’s suit is a flattering cut although I think a more vibrant color would have been nicer. And while I can sometimes appreciate baby bangs, these are not working on Emma. They look like she cut them herself.
I’m getting Tarzan vibes from Kruger. No on the bangs, and aren’t these ladies in mini dresses and no sleeves, cold??? I would wear Chastain’s dress every day, love it!
I’m stunned by Chastain’s look, so youthful and flattering. I love it.
@Esmom You NAILED it! Kruger’s dress seems heavy… weirdly so. And to the Flintstones comment, yes! That’s it, exactly!
LOVE Chastain’s dress… apathetic about Emma’s bangs… could take ‘em or leave ‘em. They look better than other people’s attempts, but… they’re still baby bangs.
More Isabelle Huppert, please.
Are Isabelle Huppert’s pants legs not too long? Are they supposed to cover the foot like that?
They are way too long. She has a tendency to wear clothes that are a little to big for her.
It definitely looks a little big and slightly sloppy – a little tailoring and it’d have been perfect.
Agree with Lucy2. And pumps with that suit, not open -toed sandals.
Emma looks darling, as always. Love the ensemble, but Jessica wins the day. Fashion-wise, at least. Agree, Kaiser – she could be doing a LOT more with her platform right now than she is. Disappointing. Many words, not enough action.
Poor Emilia just looks silly in that outfit with a pinned up hem. I hope she didn’t pay a stylist to do that to her. That’s not ladies who lunch, that’s a 8 year old’s party dress complete with matching grown-up purse.
Emilia always looks simultaneously drunk and high in the red carpet pictures.
Yeah, that’s really bad. And she’s such a lovely girl.
God, that awesome purple suit!
Who knew Chastain has beautiful legs?? She is always in long dresses with big cleavages.
This is a vey nice change for her.
Diane…just meh. Still no mojo.
Chastain is GREAT in Molly’s Game; just watched it last night. I think she looks great here, as does Watson (love the outfit!) and Kruger. Hubert’s could’ve been perfection, but to me she looks sloppy: pants and sleeves too long, shirt half tucked (and not in a chic way). She and Clarke look like they’re playing dress up (and don’t get me stats on that sloppy hem on Clarke’s dress!)
I’ve never got the appeal of Emma Watson. I find her boring, mediocre in everything and not particularly talented. Maybe I miss something, I don’t know.
I agree, yet the same can be said about the half of current “hollywood girls”. Nah, I am actually rather generous in my assessment. That’s why the likes of her manage to survive and thrive there.
I think Emma manages to thrive because she comes from a stable family. It’s good to have backup. And she’s smart as all get out.
Exactly, I think that for many Hollywood actresses (and actors), like with the products in the market, sometimes the advertisment is more convincing than the product itself. They are presented and hyped as great and the buyers start to believe it.
ITA, i re-watched a few of the HP movies over the christmas holidays and she was terrible, by far the worst of all the child actors in that franchise. She seems like a sweet girl but she can’t act.
I don’t get the appeal of Daisy Ridley but her acting had improved somewhat in The Last Jedi.
I thought she was suited for the Potter movies, but other than that I find her meh. I thought she was terrible in Beauty and the Beast, so miscast. BATB has a gorgeous score and she couldn’t do it justice.
A friend of mine commented on Beauty and the Beast: “I saw the Beast, but where is the Beauty?”
“Cute Girl and the Beast”
I think her voice is a problem. She always sounds somewhat…anxious?
I think she’s also more ordinary looking as an adult.
Diane looks like Pebbles Flintstone.
Mary J’s pants should’ve been longer. I like the look though.
That dress Emilia is wearing is absolutely hideous. So is her purse. Maybe the dress would have worked had it been above the knee. Or not. The pattern is hideous too. The only looks I like here are Emma and Isabelle.
No, I was thinking the same thing. Emilia’s dress should have hit at the knees to have a more pin-up girl vibe to it.
Love Isabelle Huppert’s whole outfit, color and everything. Wish I could pull it off.
I’ve seen worse bangs than Emma’s. Nice outfit, though.
Mary J looks a little tired. I kind of wish her suit jacket was different. Or maybe the color is too bland? Not sure.
Diane’s shoes…please don’t tell me square toed shoes are coming back!
Emma’s look is very ageing. Isabelle Huppert can be her granny and she looks younger and cooler.
Oh no. No no no. Those bangs look awful in my opinion. I’m not sure if it’s the bangs in general or the length, but no no no.
They look like the bangs I gave myself when I was 11. Not a fan.
As for the others…I’d have to say Emilia’s is the worst look. Distracting bad.
Huppert’s over-the-foot, spats imitation(?) pants don’t look great, to me. Do they drag on the floor in the back? Tuck under the foot inside the shoe?
William’s dress is great for a 5 year old.
Clarke’s dress is way too long. Classic sheath wasn’t a strangely pouf-hemmed maxi & this pic shows why.
The winner is Chastain – best thing she’s worn in a very long time. She usually is poorly fitted into unattractive & unflattering garb.
Love the short bangs.
Isabelle, hem your pants. Is that too much to ask for the red carpet?
Most of these outfits are horrendous..
Michelle, what were you thinking?
Jessica, were you just lounging around the house in your sweatshirt-type dress and forget to change?
Emilia, what the hell?
Diane, did you make that dress yourself in 30 minutes?
Mary J., loved, loved her in Mudbound. Her outfit is okay.
thankyou!!!
YES!!! +1,000
Mary j bilge looks like Dolly Parton here. I’m a Emma Watson apologists, and I even like the bangs on her.
I think she looks both cute and more sophisticated with the bangs.
It’s certainly a different look for her. Not sure if I like it or not.
The hem on Emilia’s dress is coming undone, or it was a rush hemming job, inexpertly done. Emma’s hair is cute, she’s young enough to pull it off; Michelle’s is cute (i’ll always like that cut because it’s my cut); I think the latest designer craze for ‘oversized babydoll’ does no one any favors; and yes, I aspire to be as chic as Isabelle.
Watson’ s bangs remind me Nastassja Kinski’s ones, around the time she shot Wrong movement for Wenders.
So impossible for me to hate, though I understand why others wouldn’t like them.
I generally hate the baby bangs thing, but Emma’s are not the worst I’ve seen.
I like Michelle’s look, even if she hasn’t changed it up much.
The bangs are okay, the look is one of my favorites but I would change the shoe and add a bit more chunk to the neck jewelry. I’m probably in the minority but not a fan of any of the other ensembles but the shoes, love the shoes.
She looks quirky and elegant so it’s a yes from me. I just LOVE baby-bangs even thought the only time I attempted them I looked like the kid from Stranger Things.
Wow flashback. That’s the fringe my best friend and I cut for each other when we were six. Emma wears it much better.
And Emelia’s dress fabric looks like the cloth for skirts we were all forced to make in sewing class when I was 12. The hem is like my first hem, too. :-/
EW looks like Lena Dunham here.
Emma’s hair looks cute on her. I don’t understand the constant bangs bashing sometimes. They don’t look hideous all of the time. (I hope) Full disclosure I have worn them a lot of my life. I just think I look better with them (high forehead)😃 I also cannot stand constantly brushing back my hair from my face when I don’t wear them. It also annoys me to watch others constantly doing that when they are speaking in interviews. Maybe it’s the shape of my head that causes the hair to flop in my face constantly when I don’t have bangs LOL
I hear you Turkey Lurkey. I’ve had bangs most of my life. I have an oddly shaped high forehead and I look really awful with my hair pulled back. Brushed slightly to the side sometimes works.
Bangs look great on many people. I don’t get the bashing either.
Yep, I also have a really high forehead, and bangs work really well for me. I do not look good without them (egg-shaped-alien-forehead). However, I console myself with the fact that I am not famous, so I don’t get bashed for my bangs.
With the bangs, Emma Watson resembles Brooklyn Beckham — seriously, I feel like she could be his big sister.
I like Jessica Chastain’s dress, but DESPISE the shoes. Love Isabelle Huppert’s purple suit, but it could have been better tailored for her.
Emma looks terrible with that haircut…
Chastain has great legs, but they look cold. Maybe thigh-high boots would have been better?
Emma looks like a server who didn’t have time to go the salon and so cut her own hair. Maybe some big jewelry would distract from the blearg/give her outfit more personality?
She looks like Lena Dunham with those bangs for some reason.
Sadly I think baby bangs are going to be a trend. I’ve seen a few very cool women getting this fug hairstyle.
Love all the pants. Hate all the dresses.
Michelle’s is ok… compared to her usual misses.
Whilst it is a lovely dress for high tea this is another ?? maternity dress on Jessica Chastain.
