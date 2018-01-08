Viola Davis in Brandon Maxwell at the Globes: stunning & righteous?

75th Golden Globe Awards

With the amount of nonsense that Viola Davis has had to put up with in her life and in her career, I would completely understand if she just walked away and said “I’m done with everybody.” But she doesn’t – she continues to grace us with her presence, and we are far from worthy. Viola Davis wore Brandon Maxwell to the Globes and every single thing worked. Her hair worked. Her makeup worked. Her gown worked. Her message worked. She is a giant.

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

I even had good feelings about Mariah “Hot Tea” Carey at the Globes, and by that I mean… I’m not even going to yell about her. This Dolce & Gabbana gown is easily two sizes too small. It’s so tight, she can’t even stand up straight. It also happens to be an incredibly boring dress. But Mariah is still sort of awesome.

75th Golden Globe Awards

75th Golden Globe Awards

Salma Hayek in Balenciaga – this dress is not great, but I loved that she came with her friend Ashley Judd.

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Allison Janney in Mario Dice. I think a lot of people gasped when they saw her, because from the waist up, it was like “OMG she’s not wearing enough black!” It’s totally fine though – this dress was awesome, and she won the Best Supporting Actress Globe.

Allison Janney at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.

 

65 Responses to “Viola Davis in Brandon Maxwell at the Globes: stunning & righteous?”

  1. Felicia says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Viola looks FABULOUS and fierce!

    Reply
  2. OSTONE says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Viola is an example of grace, elegance, intelligence, and talent. She looked phenomenal and truly, she is an American treasure. I really liked Salma’s styling, very minimalist. I think Allison’s dress unfortunately was a miss. She was knocking it out of the park this past few weeks and this dress is underwhelming.

    Reply
  3. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:27 am

    AJ and SH together, what a statement. A great statement!

    Reply
  4. nemera34 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Viola looked stunning. She killed it.

    Reply
  5. tracking says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:28 am

    She was one of my favorite looks of the night. Amazing!

    Reply
  6. Lori says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:28 am

    Viola was perfection! Such a presence. On my top 5 of the night for sure.

    Reply
  7. Jude says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:29 am

    Viola! Perfection!

    Reply
  8. Dorothy K Zbornak says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:48 am

    I was laughing at Mariah Carey being interviewed on the red carpet. That dress was so tight! She looked so uncomfortable and could barely move.

    Reply
  9. MI6 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:05 am

    Viola is Best Dressed. Period. The End.
    Oh and she’s a goddess. That is all.

    Reply
  10. NLopez says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Viola , two words, Slay Queen!

    Reply
  11. Cher says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:10 am

    Viola, best dress, gorgeous, nailed it.

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I can’t stop looking at Viola. Dayum. I mean… just dayum. She puts the whoa in woman.

    Reply
  13. SM says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Viola looks like godess, well, she is a godess!

    Reply
  14. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Viola remains awesome. And I love her look.
    I like Allison’s dress.

    Reply
  15. Wurstfingers says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Viola is queen!

    Reply
  16. Lizzie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:22 am

    mariah looks like she’s in pain but she hasn’t looked this good in ages. her face looks wonderful.

    Reply
  17. Danielle says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Villas dress was very simple, which I think was a great choice. It made the necklace and her hair the star.

    Reply
  18. Lucy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:38 am

    YES and YES. Honestly, I know many people were critical about the All Black dress code/protest (for reasons that are valid), but I don’t think you guys understand the magnitude and repercusion it had on the rest of the world. Is it perfect and/or enough? No. But it’s a huge start. These people have the means and the notoriety to send a message. It is rather sad that it has to take a bunch of Hollywood stars for us to listen, but I think it worked.

    Reply
  19. Louise177 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Viola and Alison looked amazing. I feel like I’ve seen Mariah’s dress a thousand times.

    Reply
  20. serena says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Viola looks gorgeous!!

    Reply
  21. Jayna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I loved Viola’s comments on the red carpet. She looked truly amazing.

    Salma I think looked great in the gown, but she just needed a little more support in the boob area for that gown.

    Ashley Judd looked absolutely beautiful last night, the best I’ve seen her in a long time.

    Allison I thought rocked that gown. She showed such confidence in it, like, “I know I look fine.” A

    Mariah is Mariah. It’s what she likes. From a straight-on view she looked great.

    Reply
  22. HeyThere! says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:28 am

    VD was one of my favorite looks of the night!!!!! Stunning!!

    Reply
  23. Sadezilla says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:32 am

    HONK for Viola. Great message. Many women need to hear her message, and if Republicans would get a clue on it that would be great as well.

    Reply
  24. Parigo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:42 am

    So strong and stunning!

    Reply
  25. Veronica says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I’ve never seen Viola with long hair until now. I FEEL AS THOUGH I HAVE BEEN ROBBED. She looks gorgeous! It frames her face so well.

    Reply
  26. S says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Viola Davis looked, and sounded, like a fierce goddess. I have a tiny quibble with the copper eye shadow, which I thought was just a shade too prominent and distracted a bit from the rest of her otherwise fab look, and fully gorgeous natural face, but that’s about it. Dress. Jewelry. Hair. Message … All perfection.

    Reply
  27. Monsy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Just stopping buy to say that Viola Davis looked stunning. Hermosisima!

    Reply
  28. KiddV says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:14 am

    In another thread I declared Tracee Ellis the winner of fashion for the night, I thought Viola and Allison were extremely close seconds. I loved all three of their looks, but I’m sticking with Tracee.

    Reply
  29. MaryJo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Viola looked fabulous.

    Reply
  30. Bonzo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Viola won the night!

    Reply
  31. Marianne says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:40 am

    I love that Viola was rocking the afro…and that dress is stunning on Allison. Though, i have to say when she was making her speech I was a little annoyed witht he praise Tonya Harding was getting. I have no problems that they decided to make a movie about her…but for heavens sake can we not “woo” this woman?

    Reply
  32. Nicegirl says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Viola omg, amazing!! I too gasped when I saw Allison because she looked so beautiful it took my breath away.

    Reply
  33. Ozogirl says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Viola’s hair is everything! Gorgeous! The dress is meh…

    Reply
  34. CityGirl says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Without a second’s hesitation, Viola Davis is my favorite look of the night!! When she walked up to be interviewed, I was like DAMN!!
    Everytime the camera caught her in the audience, all I could think was DAMN!!!
    When she was on stage, DAMN!!

    Absolutely beautiful, stunning, and attention commanding!!

    Reply
  35. Onemoretime says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    All hail Ms Davis! She is my fierce goddess queen! My every Woman Crush Wednesday!

    Reply
  36. Nello says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I love everything about Viola except the necklace. It lays sloppy. Her hair is the shit and her skin is to die for. She is just so talented and intelligent. Her performance in Doubt just floors me over and over. I think Ashley and Salma look gorgeous!

    Reply
  37. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Viola killed it. Her makeup was stunning. Her melanin was popping…maximum slay-age

    Reply
  38. Taxi says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Best Viola look I’ve ever seen.
    Hayek never gets it quite right, either in her clothing or in her on-stage remarks. I think she still doesn’t get the intonations or timing of U.S. American speech patterns so her comments seem somehow “off” as delivered. It’s either that or that she smiles in the wrong places. She means well but usually just misses.
    Janney looked great & I loved the bird!

    Reply
  39. Pandy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Viola looked GORGEOUS!!!! Her hair and make up were flawless. The necklace was swoon worthy. I really liked Allison Janney’s dress too. Ashley Judd looked AMAZING!

    Reply
  40. Theodora says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    I’ve just seen some images from the Golden Globes (it’s evening where I live) and pictures, however beautiful, don’t do her justice. Viola Davis is even more stunning in motion.

    Reply
  41. Anna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Viola wins. Simply gorgeous.

    Also, words I would like to hear non-BW stop using in reference to BW (especially when BW wear their hair in a natural style such as afro): “righteous”, “fierce”, “girl”

    Reply
  42. Lilith says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    I am LIVING for her hair. Absolute Queen. 👑

    Reply
  43. What's Inside says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    This is the best dress of the night and she is an absolute star. I have gotten so much enjoyment from watching her acting.

    Reply

