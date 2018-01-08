Viola Davis in Brandon Maxwell at the Globes: stunning & righteous?

With the amount of nonsense that Viola Davis has had to put up with in her life and in her career, I would completely understand if she just walked away and said “I’m done with everybody.” But she doesn’t – she continues to grace us with her presence, and we are far from worthy. Viola Davis wore Brandon Maxwell to the Globes and every single thing worked. Her hair worked. Her makeup worked. Her gown worked. Her message worked. She is a giant.
Viola Davis had a beautiful message on the red carpet tonight 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JZGQDmo6xz
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 8, 2018
I even had good feelings about Mariah “Hot Tea” Carey at the Globes, and by that I mean… I’m not even going to yell about her. This Dolce & Gabbana gown is easily two sizes too small. It’s so tight, she can’t even stand up straight. It also happens to be an incredibly boring dress. But Mariah is still sort of awesome.
Salma Hayek in Balenciaga – this dress is not great, but I loved that she came with her friend Ashley Judd.
Allison Janney in Mario Dice. I think a lot of people gasped when they saw her, because from the waist up, it was like “OMG she’s not wearing enough black!” It’s totally fine though – this dress was awesome, and she won the Best Supporting Actress Globe.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
Viola looks FABULOUS and fierce!
100% agree
That bod is on point.
I think the cut if the dress and the necklace look very dated. The hair and makeuo are great.
Her lips, her eyes. She’s simply a gorgeous woman.
THIS!^^^^
Beautiful!
I was out to eat and they had the globes on TV when she came on stage. I said DAMN out loud, confusing my boyfriend. But GOD she looks amazing. She is every woman. It’s all in her. Easily the best of the night.
She truly does. I love her hair like this. Her makeup is beautiful and that dress is so simple yet elegant and she really pulled it off. The best part; those diamonds against her glowing skin! She nailed this to the wall!!
1000%
She looks wonderful.
I didn’t know it was her at first, which I don’t mean as a back-handed compliment; I was blown away by the look and then saw it was her. Everything about this look, including make-up and jewelry is the best, including Miss Viola herself.
Honestly, I did not even recognize her! Wow. Lilly, I’m with you. I saw the camera cut to her during the show a few times and honestly had no idea who it was. Simply stunning.
She is so radiant. Her face is just glorious, and the whole look celebrates her face because it directs the focus there. Gah, she’s gorgeous.
Listen. I love this woman so hard. So hard.
Viola is an example of grace, elegance, intelligence, and talent. She looked phenomenal and truly, she is an American treasure. I really liked Salma’s styling, very minimalist. I think Allison’s dress unfortunately was a miss. She was knocking it out of the park this past few weeks and this dress is underwhelming.
I’m a little surprised at Salma’s look. She’s usually an expert in her bosom, but she’s not making it work here.
I think this was appropriate. And Viola nailed it. Both women looked amazing.
AJ and SH together, what a statement. A great statement!
Viola looked stunning. She killed it.
She was one of my favorite looks of the night. Amazing!
Viola was perfection! Such a presence. On my top 5 of the night for sure.
Viola! Perfection!
I was laughing at Mariah Carey being interviewed on the red carpet. That dress was so tight! She looked so uncomfortable and could barely move.
Style over function. ☺
She looked like she had to pee, bad. And Salma’s dress gave her quadra-boob.
Viola was perfection.
Rumor has it she had some sort of gastric surgery, so I guess she needs us to know she can still fit (lol) into the clothing she wore when she was 20
I don’t understand. In a dress that tight, how can Mariah even walk?
*Snort* JK!
Viola is Best Dressed. Period. The End.
Oh and she’s a goddess. That is all.
Viola , two words, Slay Queen!
Viola, best dress, gorgeous, nailed it.
I can’t stop looking at Viola. Dayum. I mean… just dayum. She puts the whoa in woman.
Viola looks like godess, well, she is a godess!
Viola remains awesome. And I love her look.
I like Allison’s dress.
Viola is queen!
mariah looks like she’s in pain but she hasn’t looked this good in ages. her face looks wonderful.
Villas dress was very simple, which I think was a great choice. It made the necklace and her hair the star.
YES and YES. Honestly, I know many people were critical about the All Black dress code/protest (for reasons that are valid), but I don’t think you guys understand the magnitude and repercusion it had on the rest of the world. Is it perfect and/or enough? No. But it’s a huge start. These people have the means and the notoriety to send a message. It is rather sad that it has to take a bunch of Hollywood stars for us to listen, but I think it worked.
Viola and Alison looked amazing. I feel like I’ve seen Mariah’s dress a thousand times.
Viola looks gorgeous!!
I loved Viola’s comments on the red carpet. She looked truly amazing.
Salma I think looked great in the gown, but she just needed a little more support in the boob area for that gown.
Ashley Judd looked absolutely beautiful last night, the best I’ve seen her in a long time.
Allison I thought rocked that gown. She showed such confidence in it, like, “I know I look fine.” A
Mariah is Mariah. It’s what she likes. From a straight-on view she looked great.
I think Salma’s gown is just one of those looks that works better on a most modest bust. Unfortunately, when you’re bigger in the breasts, you have to be careful with the chest to waist proportions, else you can look top heavy. It’s a lovely if understated dress, just one that gets a little overwhelmed on a body as voluptuous as Salma’s.
I do believe that after all that turmoil, AJ’s inner peace come through. She’s been through the HW nightmare.
VD was one of my favorite looks of the night!!!!! Stunning!!
HONK for Viola. Great message. Many women need to hear her message, and if Republicans would get a clue on it that would be great as well.
So strong and stunning!
I’ve never seen Viola with long hair until now. I FEEL AS THOUGH I HAVE BEEN ROBBED. She looks gorgeous! It frames her face so well.
Viola Davis looked, and sounded, like a fierce goddess. I have a tiny quibble with the copper eye shadow, which I thought was just a shade too prominent and distracted a bit from the rest of her otherwise fab look, and fully gorgeous natural face, but that’s about it. Dress. Jewelry. Hair. Message … All perfection.
Just stopping buy to say that Viola Davis looked stunning. Hermosisima!
In another thread I declared Tracee Ellis the winner of fashion for the night, I thought Viola and Allison were extremely close seconds. I loved all three of their looks, but I’m sticking with Tracee.
Viola looked fabulous.
Viola won the night!
I love that Viola was rocking the afro…and that dress is stunning on Allison. Though, i have to say when she was making her speech I was a little annoyed witht he praise Tonya Harding was getting. I have no problems that they decided to make a movie about her…but for heavens sake can we not “woo” this woman?
Viola omg, amazing!! I too gasped when I saw Allison because she looked so beautiful it took my breath away.
Viola’s hair is everything! Gorgeous! The dress is meh…
Without a second’s hesitation, Viola Davis is my favorite look of the night!! When she walked up to be interviewed, I was like DAMN!!
Everytime the camera caught her in the audience, all I could think was DAMN!!!
When she was on stage, DAMN!!
Absolutely beautiful, stunning, and attention commanding!!
All hail Ms Davis! She is my fierce goddess queen! My every Woman Crush Wednesday!
I love everything about Viola except the necklace. It lays sloppy. Her hair is the shit and her skin is to die for. She is just so talented and intelligent. Her performance in Doubt just floors me over and over. I think Ashley and Salma look gorgeous!
Viola killed it. Her makeup was stunning. Her melanin was popping…maximum slay-age
Best Viola look I’ve ever seen.
Hayek never gets it quite right, either in her clothing or in her on-stage remarks. I think she still doesn’t get the intonations or timing of U.S. American speech patterns so her comments seem somehow “off” as delivered. It’s either that or that she smiles in the wrong places. She means well but usually just misses.
Janney looked great & I loved the bird!
Viola looked GORGEOUS!!!! Her hair and make up were flawless. The necklace was swoon worthy. I really liked Allison Janney’s dress too. Ashley Judd looked AMAZING!
I’ve just seen some images from the Golden Globes (it’s evening where I live) and pictures, however beautiful, don’t do her justice. Viola Davis is even more stunning in motion.
Viola wins. Simply gorgeous.
Also, words I would like to hear non-BW stop using in reference to BW (especially when BW wear their hair in a natural style such as afro): “righteous”, “fierce”, “girl”
I am LIVING for her hair. Absolute Queen. 👑
This is the best dress of the night and she is an absolute star. I have gotten so much enjoyment from watching her acting.
