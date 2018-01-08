Wait, why did Kendall Jenner and her crazy new lips attend the Golden Globes?

75th Golden Globe Awards

I interrupt the normal Golden Globes coverage to bring you the WTFery of Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and her new, tragic lips made an appearance at the Golden Globes last night. FOR NO REASON!! Kendall wasn’t a presenter, and she obviously wasn’t nominated for anything. She wasn’t a “Globe Ambassador” or whatever. She’s just a nepotism model who is looking increasingly plastic. Why was she there? In a night full of such amazing Lady Power moments, why did Kendall Jenner show up? Did she bring the Pepsi and solve Black Lives Matter?

Kendall wore Giambattista Valli. CB wanted me to point out that this is pretty much the same sillhouette which Rihanna has been rocking for years, only Rihanna does it better (obviously). I said last night that the “maternity” look of the dress was making me rethink my previous eyerolls at all of the conspiracies around Kendall. Lord, is she pregnant too? Does that explain the lips? Hahahaha, nothing explains the lips.

75th Golden Globe Awards

75th Golden Globe Awards

Also absurd: the fact that Susan Sarandon got any applause last night. Don’t clap for her. She’s still an a–hole. She did bring Rosa Clemente as her date, which was the only good thing about her appearance.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

90 Responses to “Wait, why did Kendall Jenner and her crazy new lips attend the Golden Globes?”

  1. Nicole says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I saw that picture of Kendall last night and convinced myself it was not her. Holy crap

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:13 am

    She’s just over lining the lips. It’s just make up. She hasn’t done anything to her lips. Guys it’s just the angle of the photos. Jeeeeez.

    /sarcasm in case that isn’t clear.

    Reply
  3. Shijel says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Yiiiiiiiiiikes those face slugs. They always look like slugs when they’re overdone.

    Reply
  4. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Let’s just say this is not the dress I would choose if I were trying to shut down pregnancy rumors.

    Reply
  5. Lenn says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:15 am

    She might be my dumbest Kardashian

    Reply
  6. Margo S. says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:16 am

    So tragic.

    Reply
  7. Jussie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Kendall’s big moment as a model has already passed. Bella Hadid has taken over and she actually has staying power. So Kendall’s now doing what worked for Kylie, pretending she’s a Kardashian.

    I know Sarandon’s cancelled here, but she’s been calling out abuse in the industry for decades, and she’s also the only person in that room last night who’s ever had the guts to go in on Woody Allen.

    Reply
    • GreenTurtle says:
      January 8, 2018 at 7:27 am

      I agree. We get kind of catty and unforgiving on here. Humans are mixed bags. We all do stupid, regrettable things in our lives, just as we do selfless and honorable things. I would hope the former doesn’t completely cancel out the latter.

      And yes on Bella. She did an absurd amount of international magazine covers last year, including a bunch of Vogue ones. Nepotism only takes one so far, and it seems like the industry has really embraced the Hadid girls as real, working models, like it or not.

      Reply
    • Annabelle Bronstein says:
      January 8, 2018 at 7:29 am

      All good points. A successful model can’t do anything this drastic to her face.

      And I’m not a Sarandon fan any more, but I think we all could be better at recognizing that allies aren’t always going to be perfect instead of hitting cancelled.

      Reply
    • Horse Marine says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:57 am

      I agree about Sarandon. The vitriol she gets on this site is unjustified. So she didn’t want to support Hillary Clinton. Enough already. “Don’t clap for her.” What? We can clap for her if we want.

      I respect that she had the courage to take a stand against Woody Allen. She has balls.

      Reply
  8. GreenTurtle says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Whyyyy….I don’t usually like hi-lo hems, but I kind of dig the drama of the dress. That said, it needs some tweaking and a statement necklace. While Kendall isn’t a great model, she was still pretty in a natural way. Those lips do not fit her face. Why those girls want to spend so much money to look like alien blow-up dolls is beyond me.

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Kendall looks terrible. And that dress is too much.

    Reply
  10. Lulu says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I’ve never seen her look more like Khloe than she does here , and she is really suffering with her skin at the moment .

    Reply
  11. Fran says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:25 am

    yikes her skin is looking rough :/

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I think PMK and the family are realizing that they let Kylie’s Kim 2.0 steam train roll right past Kendull’s pre-scheduled spotlight time and now they are trying to make up for it by pulling out tried and true tactics-overdone lip injections and constant speculation about pregnancy so the whole family can pretend faux outrage because she “just likes bagels, you guys”.

    Reply
  13. All says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Wow. People have been calling Kendall a budget Emily Ratajkowski (sp?) and I see it. I also see Ariel Winter, and so much Kris in her, I think she’s just becoming looks-wise like a more generic white girl.

    Reply
  14. yiza says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:48 am

    why do we hate susan sarandon now? I missed this.

    Reply
  15. Christina says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:58 am

    She looked better before. She’s still pretty. Hopefully they’re not permanent.

    Reply
  16. Whataboutme says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:01 am

    It looks like Kendall is really having issues with acne which is bad when you are a model. Maybe the big lips are a distraction technique to keep you from looking at her skin?

    And Hilary C didn’t lose because of Susan S support of Stein. Susan S doesn’t have that much power.

    Reply
  17. Blythe says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:02 am

    She looks crazy.

    Reply
  18. AnnaKist says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I love you, Kaiser, for giving me a much-
    needed giggle with this article! 💚 I’m stuck here (again) in hospital and just began fasting for my second operation in three in the morning – surgery which will finally fix or completely f**k
    Those lips: This silly girl has been sneakily pumping up her lips bit by bit for moths, thinking no one would notice. We did, and yep, she looks as ridiculous as her mother and sisters. What is wrong with these women?

    Reply
  19. Suki says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:16 am

    It is so sad to me how all the girls in this family have ruined themselves :(

    Reply
  20. Alexandria says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Straight up I love the dress and she wore it very well. I’ll give her that. BUT I hate that she’s there? My theory is that she is wearing this dress because she doesn’t have the opportunity to wear a glamorous big gown. Her red carpet events are mostly launches and non-Oscar level events.

    Reply
  21. LittlefishMom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I think Kendall looks beautiful. That dress rocks! I’m thinking overdrawn lips. I don’t think she’d mess with her face since that’s her bread and butter.

    Reply
  22. Katherine says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Looove the tulle skirtttt, so funnnnnn

    Reply
  23. Rachel in August says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Good question!

    Reply
  24. Jayna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Why the eff is Kendall there? And she is really messing with her face, trying to look more like the Kardashians.

    Susan, what were you thinking? Just no. Even her hair,

    Reply
  25. serena says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I’m starting to think the Kardashian/Jenner clan doesn’t own any mirror, how can they spend so much effort to look like that? Can she even talk/eat? Tragic.

    Reply
  26. Hazel says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I think Kendall is starting to look like that celebrity chef, Katie somebody or other, who had been married to Billy Joel.
    As for her presence, please, both the GG & the Oscars invite models of the moment.

    Reply
  27. pOOP says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Damn, god forbid you have some zits! Her acne is nothing to be alarmed for.

    Reply
  28. Miss V says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I will just never understand how you could be as naturally beautiful as Kendall and still think you need all these enhancements to your face. She was so beautiful…

    Reply
  29. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I just noticed her shoes. I can’t stand shoes that don’t properly cover toes giving major toe crack. Ewww. It’s a personal thing.

    Reply
  30. Xtrology says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I was so hoping that Kendal would show them how to play it classy. She’s so beautiful, she needs nothing. Disappointment.

    Reply
  31. BeefJerky says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Kendall looks like Hailey Steinfeld to me here.

    Reply
  32. Robin says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Oh, please. They’re all a bunch of vapid hypocrites who sense that their hypocrisy has finally been exposed and are desperately thinking that we are stupid enough to fall for the whole black dress protest. AND think that Oprah for president is a good idea.

    Reply
  33. Harryg says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:05 am

    WHY are they always EVERYWHERE? It feels there’s fifty of them!

    Reply
  34. Laur says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Jeez those lips are awful and don’t suit her face AT ALL. People with naturally big lips suit them, these over inflated ones look stuck on and even worse from the side… I think the shade of lipstick isn’t helping her here either. Stop messing with your face if you want to keep your career!

    Reply
  35. Lulu says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:33 am

    I think she’s desperately trying to morph into em rata. Why I don’t know since Kendall is the far more successful model but someone pointed it out in the comments in another story and now I can’t stop seeing it

    Reply
  36. LP says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:51 am

    For those of you questioning why CB has canceled Susan Sarandon: she was one of the loudest voices arguing that HRC was JUST as bad as Trump, and that Trump might actually be better. This horrifyingly untrue argument was sadly so widespread that it certainly played a part in the current lunacy we have in the White House now. To say that it wasn’t a big deal is honestly pretty disrespectful to those who are suffering under the current administration: POC, the LGBTQ community, those in poverty, etc. when callec out on this, Susan Sarandon has consistently swept these concerns under the rug and insisted that an HRC presidency would have been just as bad or worse. It’s infuriating that a well to do white woman would refuse to respect others in this way, and perfectly illustrates why non-intersectional feminism needs to die in 2018. Please note that there are valid criticisms of HRC, none of which susan sarandon has made.

    Reply
    • Mirja says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm

      Part of the problem is that the comparison between H.Clinton and Trump is usually biased in favour of one of them. H.C.’s supporters tend to deny Clinton’s flaws and Trump’s supporters tend to deny Trump’s flaws.

      As for Sarandon: did she get air time to elaborate on her criticism? As far as I remember she was shut down pretty quickly via blogs and social media and tv.

      It seems that one flaw of the voting system in the USA has been exposed: voters seem to have a choice only between 2 or 3 candidates which belong to 2 or 3 parties. This ain’t much choice, actually.

      Reply
      • LP says:
        January 8, 2018 at 2:01 pm

        Sorry, no- the point of my post was to condemn the argument that both sides are equally bad. They are not. HRC would never desecrate the office, attack people of color, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, the middle class, or the poor the way that trump has consistently done. We are on the brink of nuclear war! I and all other people capable of logical thought know that HRC would absolutely never have made America such a laughingstock. The republicans have spent decades inflating the clintons up to be cartoonishly evil, and now that they have a cartoonishly evil lunatic in power they deny, deny, deny, all while trumpeting about HRC’s eeeeeevil ways. Sarandon is a famous millionaire and has been for decades, of course she wasn’t silenced. Her idiocy, and the idiocy of those who agree with her, is damaging the country.

      • jwoolman says:
        January 8, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        Mirja — We don’t have a choice between 2 or 3 parties. It’s binary. The President was going to be either the Republican (Trump) or the Democrat (Hillary). Winner take all. Any other parties on the ballot are just mosquitos.

        Even if all the lies told about Hillary since she first started to work on health care reform in the 1990s were true (despite the zero evidence after years of relentless investigations), she still was the only rational choice. Really. When the choice between anybody sane and unlikely to start WWIII (Hillary) and a malignant narcissist with sociopathic tendencies who is vicious, vindictive, with no empathy or impulse control, and willfully ignorant about our own Constitution and how our system works, who is likely to launch nuclear missiles in a 3am snit (Trump) — you have to vote for the sane one who won’t start WWIII on a whim. I want Trump to resign and let Pence take over, because even though Pence has the same awful policies – he is sane and unlikely to start WWIII.

        This isn’t about policies. This is about allowing a man with Trump’s dangerous temperament and problems to have access to the nuclear codes. He really is dangerous and that was obvious years ago. As a seven year old, he punched a teacher in the face because he thought he knew more about music than the teacher. Before that, he was throwing rocks at a baby next door in a playpen. He terrorized his siblings, even to the extent of pushing them down the stairs or attempting to do so. His parents put him in military school at 13 (not normal for a rich business man, that is an attempt to deal with an out of control child and can be ordered by a judge as the only alternative to juvenile detention). In military school, Trump tried to throw another cadet out the window but was stopped by two others. He had to be removed from a group leadership position because he was destroying the group. If he had actually been drafted into the Vietnam War, he would undoubtedly have been killed by other draftees (look up fragging).

        Trump seemed to learn from military school that if he was physically violent, he would lose his freedom. That’s why his comment in an interview that he could murder someone in plain view on the street and people would still support him was scary. If he ever decides that he really can be physically violent without consequence, he will be. The man is very prone to frightening rages. He keeps to verbal abuse only because he thinks physical abuse may curtail his freedom again, as it did in his teenage years. However, during the campaign he showed he was quite capable of deliberately inciting others to violence.

        His crazy tweets are only the tip of the iceberg. I really wish that Melania and Barron had stayed in NYC despite all the yammering about the security expenses (a drop in the bucket compared to other government expenses). Donald Trump is seriously a danger to those around him. When he melts down completely under the current stresses, he is capable of serious violence and his wife and child are at risk. We can only hope that the presence of the Secret Service will inhibit him. We are also hoping that the military will not follow his orders to launch missiles, but I don’t think we can count on that.

  37. Mirja says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    She starts looking like Lindsay Lohan.

    Reply
  38. Mar says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I was scrolling through pics of this event and thinking how nice no Kardashians are here…. and bam there’s fake ass Kendall. Yuck. Looking inflated as ever…..

    Reply
  39. Clairej says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Why is she there!? I don’t mind her hair, but she is looking decidedly average for a supermodel these days.

    Reply
  40. lascivious chicken says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Kaiser, pairing Kendall with Susan was an inspired choice! 👌

    Reply
  41. Lizzo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    There’s an excellent photo on the nytimes fashion ig account of Kendal and Emma next to each other on the red carpet. The caption shade is glorious

    Reply
  42. Tanya says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I cannot imagine being a girl growing up in that family where you’re told that your natural self is not desired. It’s a shame.

    Reply
  43. Bee says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    BUY KENDALL’S LIP KIT and you too could look like this.

    How does she even land an invite? What’s happened to her lips is obvious, it’s this that’s perplexing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment