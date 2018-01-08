Wait, why did Kendall Jenner and her crazy new lips attend the Golden Globes?

I interrupt the normal Golden Globes coverage to bring you the WTFery of Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and her new, tragic lips made an appearance at the Golden Globes last night. FOR NO REASON!! Kendall wasn’t a presenter, and she obviously wasn’t nominated for anything. She wasn’t a “Globe Ambassador” or whatever. She’s just a nepotism model who is looking increasingly plastic. Why was she there? In a night full of such amazing Lady Power moments, why did Kendall Jenner show up? Did she bring the Pepsi and solve Black Lives Matter?
Kendall wore Giambattista Valli. CB wanted me to point out that this is pretty much the same sillhouette which Rihanna has been rocking for years, only Rihanna does it better (obviously). I said last night that the “maternity” look of the dress was making me rethink my previous eyerolls at all of the conspiracies around Kendall. Lord, is she pregnant too? Does that explain the lips? Hahahaha, nothing explains the lips.
Also absurd: the fact that Susan Sarandon got any applause last night. Don’t clap for her. She’s still an a–hole. She did bring Rosa Clemente as her date, which was the only good thing about her appearance.
I saw that picture of Kendall last night and convinced myself it was not her. Holy crap
She had such a natural beauty. This family is like poison!!
Very. Kris imo is to blame. Whenever 1 of the girls drifts away from their momager they look healthier, happier, and less augmented with reasonable thoughts. Closer in Kris proximity they get full blown new faces and bodies. And if they speak… it’s the most asinine comment.
And yea… why is she there? She posed with the champagne bottle/reason to toast/times up and everything about that photo was rage inducing and diminished the message.
I previously thought she was very pretty. Commercial model strong and great legs and walk for runway. Now she’s morphing into what her sisters morphed into. Just wait. The butt is next and we are all going to be told it’s natural.
She used to have cute, fresh looks and girlish bone structure. Her face can’t handle the big lips and cheek/nose thing she’s done. That kind of enhancement looks better on women with stronger faces.
She’s naturally “pretty”, but let’s face it, Kendall has no “memorable qualities, other than nepotism. So of course she’ll have an audacious plastic body part to keep up w the Ks who put her on the map.
She attendend in Giambattista Valli and Kylie’s lips, correct the fashion info
She looks more like Khloe with her lips done.
She’s just over lining the lips. It’s just make up. She hasn’t done anything to her lips. Guys it’s just the angle of the photos. Jeeeeez.
/sarcasm in case that isn’t clear.
Yiiiiiiiiiikes those face slugs. They always look like slugs when they’re overdone.
Yep! Like fat, flesh covered slugs. NATURAL full lips are beautiful as are natural thin lips. These slug lips look repugnant on everyone. I just don’t get the trend.
Let’s just say this is not the dress I would choose if I were trying to shut down pregnancy rumors.
We’re in luck because Kardashians tend not to shut down rumours that keep them in the press.
I have a feeling that she wore the dress to purposely stoke the rumors. Any juicy gossip that keeps people talking about the Kardashians is good for their brand. They are milking this multiple pregnancy thing for all it’s worth.
She might be my dumbest Kardashian
So tragic.
Yes JFC! All of them are plastic surgery addicts! She looks like Kylie now. Please stop messing with yourselves K Klan!
Kendall’s big moment as a model has already passed. Bella Hadid has taken over and she actually has staying power. So Kendall’s now doing what worked for Kylie, pretending she’s a Kardashian.
I know Sarandon’s cancelled here, but she’s been calling out abuse in the industry for decades, and she’s also the only person in that room last night who’s ever had the guts to go in on Woody Allen.
I agree. We get kind of catty and unforgiving on here. Humans are mixed bags. We all do stupid, regrettable things in our lives, just as we do selfless and honorable things. I would hope the former doesn’t completely cancel out the latter.
And yes on Bella. She did an absurd amount of international magazine covers last year, including a bunch of Vogue ones. Nepotism only takes one so far, and it seems like the industry has really embraced the Hadid girls as real, working models, like it or not.
All good points. A successful model can’t do anything this drastic to her face.
And I’m not a Sarandon fan any more, but I think we all could be better at recognizing that allies aren’t always going to be perfect instead of hitting cancelled.
So Bella Hadid did do something drastic to her face (she didn’t use to look like that), but she did it before she got famous and she’s smart enough to leave her face alone for now. Hers is an example of excellent surgery.
Hadid did it to get famous though. She did it to become a model. She looks like a different person.
I agree about Sarandon. The vitriol she gets on this site is unjustified. So she didn’t want to support Hillary Clinton. Enough already. “Don’t clap for her.” What? We can clap for her if we want.
I respect that she had the courage to take a stand against Woody Allen. She has balls.
Whyyyy….I don’t usually like hi-lo hems, but I kind of dig the drama of the dress. That said, it needs some tweaking and a statement necklace. While Kendall isn’t a great model, she was still pretty in a natural way. Those lips do not fit her face. Why those girls want to spend so much money to look like alien blow-up dolls is beyond me.
Kendall looks terrible. And that dress is too much.
I’ve never seen her look more like Khloe than she does here , and she is really suffering with her skin at the moment .
yikes her skin is looking rough :/
You’re right …it is! Very weird for her.
Maybe she went off bcp for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think PMK and the family are realizing that they let Kylie’s Kim 2.0 steam train roll right past Kendull’s pre-scheduled spotlight time and now they are trying to make up for it by pulling out tried and true tactics-overdone lip injections and constant speculation about pregnancy so the whole family can pretend faux outrage because she “just likes bagels, you guys”.
I think their bag of tricks (pose nude, invite pregnancy speculation, get obvious plastic surgery and then deny it) is getting pretty tired. Especially in the age of #metoo, their shtick feels very passé.
Lollollollol bang on
So true.
Makes total sense. Look at the difference in Kylie and Kendall’s net worth. I put my money on the Scorpio (Kendall) over the Leo for the long-term win.
Wow. People have been calling Kendall a budget Emily Ratajkowski (sp?) and I see it. I also see Ariel Winter, and so much Kris in her, I think she’s just becoming looks-wise like a more generic white girl.
YES she is starting to look like a mini-PMK. No Bueno.
why do we hate susan sarandon now? I missed this.
Some people think her support of Jill Stein cost Hillary Clinton the election.
I don’t believe that’s a valid complaint. Neither SS nor Stein are big enough to derail Hillary. Hillary blames Comey in her book & recent interviews. Imo, Hillary over-estimated her support in middle-America & ignored opportunities to address concerns of “average” citizens. She’s a wonk but emotion is usually a more powerful vote-getter.
AND the fact that it’s a full year after that disastrous election and Sarandon STILL won’t shut up about it. And YES, people like her are responsible in part for the diseased hyena currently occupying the oval office.
Search the Susan Sarandon tag on celebitchy. there are more than a few posts on why she’s been canceled.
She looked better before. She’s still pretty. Hopefully they’re not permanent.
It looks like Kendall is really having issues with acne which is bad when you are a model. Maybe the big lips are a distraction technique to keep you from looking at her skin?
And Hilary C didn’t lose because of Susan S support of Stein. Susan S doesn’t have that much power.
Khloe has also had terrible acne in the past. It was bad when she was on Celebrity Apprentice & even worse during the Lamar years. The other girls seem to have escaped that.
She looks crazy.
I love you, Kaiser, for giving me a much-
needed giggle with this article! 💚 I’m stuck here (again) in hospital and just began fasting for my second operation in three in the morning – surgery which will finally fix or completely f**k
Those lips: This silly girl has been sneakily pumping up her lips bit by bit for moths, thinking no one would notice. We did, and yep, she looks as ridiculous as her mother and sisters. What is wrong with these women?
Best of luck on the surgery.
+1
Aw good luck and hang in there, AnnaKist!
It is so sad to me how all the girls in this family have ruined themselves
She was a very pretty young girl and now she’s starting to look strange.
Straight up I love the dress and she wore it very well. I’ll give her that. BUT I hate that she’s there? My theory is that she is wearing this dress because she doesn’t have the opportunity to wear a glamorous big gown. Her red carpet events are mostly launches and non-Oscar level events.
I think Kendall looks beautiful. That dress rocks! I’m thinking overdrawn lips. I don’t think she’d mess with her face since that’s her bread and butter.
She already has messed with her face though, prior to these lips.
She’s been using filler in her face and doing her lips for a while. Filler at her age is criminal.
Nah, that’s definitely filler. My friend gets bi-annual injections, and the effect in the first two weeks is that slightly puffed look around the lip lines, especially in the cupid’s bow. An overdrawn lip looks bigger but doesn’t stand out as much where the lip meets the face. They’re just using lip contouring techniques to throw off your eye and make you think it’s makeup. It’s her face, and she can do what she wants with it, but like…most of us are not fooled, so why not just own up to it?
Looove the tulle skirtttt, so funnnnnn
Good question!
Why the eff is Kendall there? And she is really messing with her face, trying to look more like the Kardashians.
Susan, what were you thinking? Just no. Even her hair,
Maybe she is supposed be today’s echo of Golden Globes 19800s Star of the Year Pia Zamora? Sad.
I’m starting to think the Kardashian/Jenner clan doesn’t own any mirror, how can they spend so much effort to look like that? Can she even talk/eat? Tragic.
About as much as Khloe can walk properly with her butt implants, yes, lol.
I think Kendall is starting to look like that celebrity chef, Katie somebody or other, who had been married to Billy Joel.
As for her presence, please, both the GG & the Oscars invite models of the moment.
Was thinking the same thing that she could not have been there in the absence of an invitation….could be wrong tho.
Damn, god forbid you have some zits! Her acne is nothing to be alarmed for.
It isn’t, she still looks pretty. But it’s a fair comment that acne affects her rice bowl. I wish nobody had acne (I’m a sufferer). Hope she gets better.
I will just never understand how you could be as naturally beautiful as Kendall and still think you need all these enhancements to your face. She was so beautiful…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mommy says…
I just noticed her shoes. I can’t stand shoes that don’t properly cover toes giving major toe crack. Ewww. It’s a personal thing.
My first thought, too. Those shoes are terrible.
I was so hoping that Kendal would show them how to play it classy. She’s so beautiful, she needs nothing. Disappointment.
She was nice looking once and then she morphed into her mom.
Kendall looks like Hailey Steinfeld to me here.
Oh, please. They’re all a bunch of vapid hypocrites who sense that their hypocrisy has finally been exposed and are desperately thinking that we are stupid enough to fall for the whole black dress protest. AND think that Oprah for president is a good idea.
In times when the US President is likely mad and certainly an idiot … anybody would and could be a better President.
No shade on Oprah, she is wonderful.
WHY are they always EVERYWHERE? It feels there’s fifty of them!
Lol!🌝
Jeez those lips are awful and don’t suit her face AT ALL. People with naturally big lips suit them, these over inflated ones look stuck on and even worse from the side… I think the shade of lipstick isn’t helping her here either. Stop messing with your face if you want to keep your career!
I think she’s desperately trying to morph into em rata. Why I don’t know since Kendall is the far more successful model but someone pointed it out in the comments in another story and now I can’t stop seeing it
Good idea. Let’s speculate who Kendall wants to become:
- Emily Rata
- Lindsay Lohan
- Brigitte Bardot
For those of you questioning why CB has canceled Susan Sarandon: she was one of the loudest voices arguing that HRC was JUST as bad as Trump, and that Trump might actually be better. This horrifyingly untrue argument was sadly so widespread that it certainly played a part in the current lunacy we have in the White House now. To say that it wasn’t a big deal is honestly pretty disrespectful to those who are suffering under the current administration: POC, the LGBTQ community, those in poverty, etc. when callec out on this, Susan Sarandon has consistently swept these concerns under the rug and insisted that an HRC presidency would have been just as bad or worse. It’s infuriating that a well to do white woman would refuse to respect others in this way, and perfectly illustrates why non-intersectional feminism needs to die in 2018. Please note that there are valid criticisms of HRC, none of which susan sarandon has made.
Part of the problem is that the comparison between H.Clinton and Trump is usually biased in favour of one of them. H.C.’s supporters tend to deny Clinton’s flaws and Trump’s supporters tend to deny Trump’s flaws.
As for Sarandon: did she get air time to elaborate on her criticism? As far as I remember she was shut down pretty quickly via blogs and social media and tv.
It seems that one flaw of the voting system in the USA has been exposed: voters seem to have a choice only between 2 or 3 candidates which belong to 2 or 3 parties. This ain’t much choice, actually.
Sorry, no- the point of my post was to condemn the argument that both sides are equally bad. They are not. HRC would never desecrate the office, attack people of color, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, the middle class, or the poor the way that trump has consistently done. We are on the brink of nuclear war! I and all other people capable of logical thought know that HRC would absolutely never have made America such a laughingstock. The republicans have spent decades inflating the clintons up to be cartoonishly evil, and now that they have a cartoonishly evil lunatic in power they deny, deny, deny, all while trumpeting about HRC’s eeeeeevil ways. Sarandon is a famous millionaire and has been for decades, of course she wasn’t silenced. Her idiocy, and the idiocy of those who agree with her, is damaging the country.
Mirja — We don’t have a choice between 2 or 3 parties. It’s binary. The President was going to be either the Republican (Trump) or the Democrat (Hillary). Winner take all. Any other parties on the ballot are just mosquitos.
Even if all the lies told about Hillary since she first started to work on health care reform in the 1990s were true (despite the zero evidence after years of relentless investigations), she still was the only rational choice. Really. When the choice between anybody sane and unlikely to start WWIII (Hillary) and a malignant narcissist with sociopathic tendencies who is vicious, vindictive, with no empathy or impulse control, and willfully ignorant about our own Constitution and how our system works, who is likely to launch nuclear missiles in a 3am snit (Trump) — you have to vote for the sane one who won’t start WWIII on a whim. I want Trump to resign and let Pence take over, because even though Pence has the same awful policies – he is sane and unlikely to start WWIII.
This isn’t about policies. This is about allowing a man with Trump’s dangerous temperament and problems to have access to the nuclear codes. He really is dangerous and that was obvious years ago. As a seven year old, he punched a teacher in the face because he thought he knew more about music than the teacher. Before that, he was throwing rocks at a baby next door in a playpen. He terrorized his siblings, even to the extent of pushing them down the stairs or attempting to do so. His parents put him in military school at 13 (not normal for a rich business man, that is an attempt to deal with an out of control child and can be ordered by a judge as the only alternative to juvenile detention). In military school, Trump tried to throw another cadet out the window but was stopped by two others. He had to be removed from a group leadership position because he was destroying the group. If he had actually been drafted into the Vietnam War, he would undoubtedly have been killed by other draftees (look up fragging).
Trump seemed to learn from military school that if he was physically violent, he would lose his freedom. That’s why his comment in an interview that he could murder someone in plain view on the street and people would still support him was scary. If he ever decides that he really can be physically violent without consequence, he will be. The man is very prone to frightening rages. He keeps to verbal abuse only because he thinks physical abuse may curtail his freedom again, as it did in his teenage years. However, during the campaign he showed he was quite capable of deliberately inciting others to violence.
His crazy tweets are only the tip of the iceberg. I really wish that Melania and Barron had stayed in NYC despite all the yammering about the security expenses (a drop in the bucket compared to other government expenses). Donald Trump is seriously a danger to those around him. When he melts down completely under the current stresses, he is capable of serious violence and his wife and child are at risk. We can only hope that the presence of the Secret Service will inhibit him. We are also hoping that the military will not follow his orders to launch missiles, but I don’t think we can count on that.
She starts looking like Lindsay Lohan.
I was scrolling through pics of this event and thinking how nice no Kardashians are here…. and bam there’s fake ass Kendall. Yuck. Looking inflated as ever…..
Why is she there!? I don’t mind her hair, but she is looking decidedly average for a supermodel these days.
Kaiser, pairing Kendall with Susan was an inspired choice! 👌
There’s an excellent photo on the nytimes fashion ig account of Kendal and Emma next to each other on the red carpet. The caption shade is glorious
I cannot imagine being a girl growing up in that family where you’re told that your natural self is not desired. It’s a shame.
BUY KENDALL’S LIP KIT and you too could look like this.
How does she even land an invite? What’s happened to her lips is obvious, it’s this that’s perplexing.
