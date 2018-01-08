Who was the best-dressed ‘Big Little Lies’ lady at the Golden Globes?

75th Golden Globe Awards

Here are the photos of the Big Little Lies crew at the Golden Globes. While I know this wasn’t the intention, per se, but the side effect of E! News and other media outlets refusing to ask women about their gowns was that I think fashion critics are just being nicer about the Globes looks overall. Like, if there was no Globes Blackout and Nicole Kidman had worn this Givenchy gown and styled herself this way in a normal year, I would have been hyper-critical. But because her look fits into a larger narrative, I find myself liking this so much more. You guys know I don’t care for lace that much, but this lace work is rather delicate and pretty. The only thing I would change here – honestly! – is her hair.

75th Golden Globe Awards

Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen. To her credit, Reese was doing a ton of work behind-the-scenes to organize the Globes Blackout and the Time’s Up initiative, and I think we’ll hear more about her involvement in the weeks and months to come. Reese’s Posen look was very simple and very elegant – I love when she does this kind of simple, clean styling on red carpets.

75th Golden Globe Awards

Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren. I dislike this, but I’m giving her a pass. It’s fine.

75th Annual Golden Globes Awards_ Roaming

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Reflecting back on the fashion of the Globes, I’m actually shocked that more women didn’t do this exact look: a simple, clean black column with pops of color in the jewelry. I LOVE this Saint Laurent gown and I flat-out adore those emeralds, my God.

75th Golden Globe Awards

75th Golden Globe Awards

Bonus photo of Alexander Skarsgard, who won the Supporting Actor Globe.

The HBO After Party 2017

The HBO After Party 2017

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “Who was the best-dressed ‘Big Little Lies’ lady at the Golden Globes?”

  1. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Nicole’s dress looked much better in motion.
    Zoe looked amazing too.

    Reply
  2. L84Tea says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I’m giving it to Zoe. You can’t get anymore classic and gorgeous as that. And I thought the emerald earrings were fabulous.

    Reply
  3. Susie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Reece and Zoe

    Reply
  4. Jillian says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I was underwhelm with the BLL cast.

    I really love how supportive the actresses and actors are of each other.

    Reese vs. Nicole was a tough race

    Reply
  5. Kelly says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I’m giving it to Laura Dern. She’s 50 y/o and seems to improve with age.

    Reply
  6. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Why is Shailene Woodley posing in the parking garage?

    Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern looked fantastic.

    Reply
  7. Juls says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Zoe could wear a moldy shower curtain liner and still look better than me on my best day wearing a gazillion dollar dress. I love her. She looks fabulous and I covet those earrings!

    Reply
  8. crazydaisy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I thought Laura Dern looked aMAZing. I was just in awe every time she was on screen. Zoe’s look is divine but her tattoos are awful…they remind me of paint splatters and might be fine with a white T, but will wreck any sleeveless gown she wears. So sorry…can’t be fixed now.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I love Shailene’s look…very striking. But Zoe’s earrings are also amazing…I was loving all the emeralds on black last night.

    Reply
  10. Bridget says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:13 am

    They all looked fab. I particularly loved how delicate and ethereal Nicole’s dress was. Though she needs some much better wig work.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I thought, or I hoped, this year would be different. It wasn’t. Same beauty contest, who is the fairest of them all. Oprah did it all, said it all, and I applaud her. I just watched clips, won’t be able to get through a season of these shows. It’s not about what it should be this year, it’s about what it’s always about, who looks the best. While I believe some took tiny steps forward in the me too movement, or women’s rights in general, the vast majority took a giant step backward to the same old same old, who are you wearing? Keep reinforcing it’s not how you feel, it’s how you look.

    Reply
  12. i don't know her says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:19 am

    i love how “oiled” Alexander Skarsgard’s hand looks in this pic…..is that weird? lol

    Reply
  13. Esmom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I thought Zoe was perfection. Then followed by Laura and Nicole (except for her hair). I thought Reese’s overall look was underwhelming and not very flattering.

    Reply
  14. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I really like Shailene’s whole look here. It’s definitely a step up from her usual fashion, I feel. She always looks kind of greasy sand dirty to me but she looks very elegant and well put together here. They all look very nice IMO.

    Reply
  15. wow says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

    While I loved big little lies and I love me some Alex, does anyone think it’s weird to award his performance as an abuser at a show which became so dedicated to raising awareness for victims?

    Reply
    • Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
      January 8, 2018 at 8:32 am

      I don’t think it’s weird. It’s a work of fiction. Think of how hard it must have been for an actor to pull that off so convincingly. The same goes for Nicole too. I can see why they became so close during filming. They both deserved to win those awards. I think the portrayal of the couple they played will open eyes to the issue of domestic violence that it’s not always cut and dry. There are so many factors that make a victim stay that outsiders cannot understand. BLL can open up that dialogue of understanding.

      Reply
    • anika says:
      January 8, 2018 at 8:39 am

      No not weird – just acting. It’s a tough role to take on.

      Reply
      • winosaurusrex says:
        January 8, 2018 at 11:32 am

        I definitely think he should have won for the role., it was definitely some amazing work.

        Regarding everything going on right now, I still think he should have won. He helped bring it out of the closet and into the light. Which is something that needed to happen, and the way it was handled on the show was devastating and beautiful from a artistic standpoint. They really showed (IMO) what it can be like in an abusive situation, and the pains gone to cover it up and the way it affects those involved, particularly in regards to the children on the show.

    • Claudia says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:34 am

      No. These are awards for acting. He acted a part well and was awarded for it. The end. Do you ask if it’s strange that actors are awarded for playing like serial killers and stuff?

      Reply
  16. Nicole says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:31 am

    They all looked amazing. I think I like the top of Shailene’s dress the most but that’s the only thing. In terms of my style Zoe’s is my favorite. Classic, clean with statement jewelry

    Reply
  17. Carol says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Reese for the win with Laura and Zoe a very close second. It seems like the Time’s Up pins were meant for the men to wear, which I hadn’t realized.

    Reply
  18. Lucy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Loved all of these! Zoe’s my favorite (earrings and pixie cut!!!). Nicole and Reese look classic and beautiful (props to Reese for all the work BTS, credit where is due). Shailene took quite the risk, and it paid off IMO. The only part that made me sad about Alex winning was that he didn’t bring any of his brothers with him (ahem, Bill and Gustav).

    Reply
    • Skarsgard Fan says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      It’s been pointed out on fan sites that as close as the Skarsgard family is, Alex doesn’t seem to be very close with Bill and Gustaf. Like there’s some odd animosity or competition between Alex and Gustaf/Bill. I’m a huge Skarsgard fan and I’ve been kind of saddened to see Bill and Gustaf take some shots at Alex in interviews. Makes me a little sad cause I like them all for their amazing talents. Mainly though, I can’t wait for their younger brother Valter to start making his mark. He’s gorgeous and a pretty good actor himself.

      Reply
      • KBB says:
        January 8, 2018 at 2:15 pm

        I don’t know any of this gossip, what kind of shots did they take at him? Big Little Lies completely opened my eyes to how talented he is! I’m glad he’s been winning awards for it. That’s a rough character to take on and a lot of actors would be afraid of people seeing them as that character. And he’s very, very sexy.

  19. SM says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Deffinitely Zoe. I think there probably was some fear from women that if they ware simple strapless dress and big, bold earings whey won’t stand oit becuse there is a risk of having many more doing the variention of the same look. The winner here is Zoe who took the risk and for me delivered one of the best looks of the night

    Reply
  20. Jayna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Zoe looks absolutely amazing from head to toe. But I love Nicole in her gown. It’s beautiful on her. Reese looks great. Laura looks great. I don’t mind Shailene’s gown. It’s unique.

    Reply
  21. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I think Zoe is my favorite but I think they all look amazing. Reese’s is great, probably my 2nd favorite. Don’t love the top of Shailene’s.

    Congrats to them on all thr wins.

    Reply
  22. S says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:15 am

    While Reese always looks fab, I thought it was Laura Dern, hands down. In many ways I think Dern was the best part of Big Little Lies — Kidman had the much showier role, but how Dern played her brittle part was far more subtle and interesting; to give that character heart wasn’t easy and the scene where she’s getting ready for the party and talks about the other women with her husband … perfect — and she’s having one hell of a year.

    Not to mention that, at 50, she looks better than most 30 year olds. Dern for all the wins.

    Shailene, by the way, looked awful. Hair. Dress. … Nothing worked. Frumpy is the word that comes to mind.

    Reply
  23. Emily says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I liked Shailene’s look when I saw her on TV, but in this picture it does not look good. I’m a total magpie and was hoping with all black there’d be MORE jewelry on everyone, but LOVED Zoe and all her jewels – so beautiful. I’m a Reese apologist and think she looked great, and I liked the no-makeup makeup. I’m the opposite with Nicole Kidman. I just never like what she wears, and this dress is fine.

    Reply
  24. MaryJo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:19 am

    First, Zoe. Then, Nicole.

    Reply
  25. tw says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:20 am

    I suspect Nicole’s hair might be covering some facelift scars.

    Reply
  26. Nello says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I liked Laura Dern’s dress best. I also really liked her speech. Zoe’s earrings are amazing! Her bone structure kills me! So lovely like her mom. Reese and Nicole looked pretty too but Shailene’s dress didn’t do it for me.

    Reply
  27. Mar says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Zoe for the win….

    Reply
  28. Taxi says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Dern’s dress was #1 for me & I loved her timely & articulate acceptance. Nicole’s dress moved beautifully, Shailene’s high-waisted tight bodice needed a different bra. Zoe’s tats always distract me, as they seem haphazard & for a younger person rather than the mature woman she’s evolved to be. It’s her art statement of course, but like Miley Cyrus & some other performers, placement seems unplanned.

    Reply
  29. homeslice says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    I liked Reese the best…but gosh I can’t stand her! She just seems like such a phoney to me…

    Reply
  30. FuefinaWG says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Nicole’s hair looks so dry, damaged, and fried. She needs to stop bleaching her hair and give it a rest. Why doesn’t anyone say anything to her? Keith? C’mon. No one is that beautiful that ugly hair should be overlooked.

    Reply
  31. I Choose Me says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Zoe, Reese and Laura in that order.

    Reply
  32. GirlMonday says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Why no Laura Dern in this post? Loved her dress and her speech.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment