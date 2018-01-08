Who was the best-dressed ‘Big Little Lies’ lady at the Golden Globes?

Here are the photos of the Big Little Lies crew at the Golden Globes. While I know this wasn’t the intention, per se, but the side effect of E! News and other media outlets refusing to ask women about their gowns was that I think fashion critics are just being nicer about the Globes looks overall. Like, if there was no Globes Blackout and Nicole Kidman had worn this Givenchy gown and styled herself this way in a normal year, I would have been hyper-critical. But because her look fits into a larger narrative, I find myself liking this so much more. You guys know I don’t care for lace that much, but this lace work is rather delicate and pretty. The only thing I would change here – honestly! – is her hair.

Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen. To her credit, Reese was doing a ton of work behind-the-scenes to organize the Globes Blackout and the Time’s Up initiative, and I think we’ll hear more about her involvement in the weeks and months to come. Reese’s Posen look was very simple and very elegant – I love when she does this kind of simple, clean styling on red carpets.

Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren. I dislike this, but I’m giving her a pass. It’s fine.

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Reflecting back on the fashion of the Globes, I’m actually shocked that more women didn’t do this exact look: a simple, clean black column with pops of color in the jewelry. I LOVE this Saint Laurent gown and I flat-out adore those emeralds, my God.

Bonus photo of Alexander Skarsgard, who won the Supporting Actor Globe.