Who was the best-dressed ‘Big Little Lies’ lady at the Golden Globes?

Here are the photos of the Big Little Lies crew at the Golden Globes. While I know this wasn’t the intention, per se, but the side effect of E! News and other media outlets refusing to ask women about their gowns was that I think fashion critics are just being nicer about the Globes looks overall. Like, if there was no Globes Blackout and Nicole Kidman had worn this Givenchy gown and styled herself this way in a normal year, I would have been hyper-critical. But because her look fits into a larger narrative, I find myself liking this so much more. You guys know I don’t care for lace that much, but this lace work is rather delicate and pretty. The only thing I would change here – honestly! – is her hair.
Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen. To her credit, Reese was doing a ton of work behind-the-scenes to organize the Globes Blackout and the Time’s Up initiative, and I think we’ll hear more about her involvement in the weeks and months to come. Reese’s Posen look was very simple and very elegant – I love when she does this kind of simple, clean styling on red carpets.
Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren. I dislike this, but I’m giving her a pass. It’s fine.
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Reflecting back on the fashion of the Globes, I’m actually shocked that more women didn’t do this exact look: a simple, clean black column with pops of color in the jewelry. I LOVE this Saint Laurent gown and I flat-out adore those emeralds, my God.
Bonus photo of Alexander Skarsgard, who won the Supporting Actor Globe.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
Nicole’s dress looked much better in motion.
Zoe looked amazing too.
Nicole changed out of her pink Duggar dress, thank god.
What dress are you talking about?
That was from a different event the day before. I believe she wore this black gown all evening
KBB and Lucy 2, now I realize that…thanks!
I give it to Zoe Kravitz, no contest.
I’m giving it to Zoe. You can’t get anymore classic and gorgeous as that. And I thought the emerald earrings were fabulous.
And the ring!
Simple and classic. Zoe wins, but Nicole looked great and so did Reese.
+1
+ another one. The three looked terrific, but Zoe’s look was almost iconic. I think the chic hair helped, too.
Yup, hands down Zoe.
I think it’s funny that in a sea of black dresses’ everyone still dressed like they usually do. Kidman’s dress is twee and fussy. Reese classic almost business like. Kate Hudson was so Kate Hudson, Jessica Biel etc….. Even Mariah Carey showed up in a frou frou-y dress that was so Mariah.
It helps to have Zoe’s face if you want to pull that look off. Someone like Dakota Johnson would have looked plain boring in it, but with the magic Kravitz genes, a simple gown and some awesome earrings you easily outshine everyone else.
co signed! omg. i didn’t know how lovely a column dress could look. in my next life i am getting a wedding gown made like that. hopefully those emerald earrings follow me to the next life. ;p
Reece and Zoe
Yep, both are short but are the stand-outs.
Everyone looks absolutely great, apart from Shailene, who’s a bit too informal and off, as usual. Zoe’s my favourite. Her dress isn’t better than Nicole’s, but the pop of colour in Zoe’s jewels and lipstick is to die for.
I was underwhelm with the BLL cast.
I really love how supportive the actresses and actors are of each other.
Reese vs. Nicole was a tough race
I’m giving it to Laura Dern. She’s 50 y/o and seems to improve with age.
Laura Dern FTW. She was amazing last night. I used to love Reese but now she irritates the crap out of me. Nicole’s hair color is wrong for her skin tone, totally washes her out.
She looks great. Is the dress similar to Julia Robert’s Oscar dress?
Why is Shailene Woodley posing in the parking garage?
Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern looked fantastic.
Zoe could wear a moldy shower curtain liner and still look better than me on my best day wearing a gazillion dollar dress. I love her. She looks fabulous and I covet those earrings!
I thought Laura Dern looked aMAZing. I was just in awe every time she was on screen. Zoe’s look is divine but her tattoos are awful…they remind me of paint splatters and might be fine with a white T, but will wreck any sleeveless gown she wears. So sorry…can’t be fixed now.
I love Shailene’s look…very striking. But Zoe’s earrings are also amazing…I was loving all the emeralds on black last night.
They all looked fab. I particularly loved how delicate and ethereal Nicole’s dress was. Though she needs some much better wig work.
I thought, or I hoped, this year would be different. It wasn’t. Same beauty contest, who is the fairest of them all. Oprah did it all, said it all, and I applaud her. I just watched clips, won’t be able to get through a season of these shows. It’s not about what it should be this year, it’s about what it’s always about, who looks the best. While I believe some took tiny steps forward in the me too movement, or women’s rights in general, the vast majority took a giant step backward to the same old same old, who are you wearing? Keep reinforcing it’s not how you feel, it’s how you look.
i love how “oiled” Alexander Skarsgard’s hand looks in this pic…..is that weird? lol
I thought Zoe was perfection. Then followed by Laura and Nicole (except for her hair). I thought Reese’s overall look was underwhelming and not very flattering.
I really like Shailene’s whole look here. It’s definitely a step up from her usual fashion, I feel. She always looks kind of greasy sand dirty to me but she looks very elegant and well put together here. They all look very nice IMO.
While I loved big little lies and I love me some Alex, does anyone think it’s weird to award his performance as an abuser at a show which became so dedicated to raising awareness for victims?
I don’t think it’s weird. It’s a work of fiction. Think of how hard it must have been for an actor to pull that off so convincingly. The same goes for Nicole too. I can see why they became so close during filming. They both deserved to win those awards. I think the portrayal of the couple they played will open eyes to the issue of domestic violence that it’s not always cut and dry. There are so many factors that make a victim stay that outsiders cannot understand. BLL can open up that dialogue of understanding.
No not weird – just acting. It’s a tough role to take on.
I definitely think he should have won for the role., it was definitely some amazing work.
Regarding everything going on right now, I still think he should have won. He helped bring it out of the closet and into the light. Which is something that needed to happen, and the way it was handled on the show was devastating and beautiful from a artistic standpoint. They really showed (IMO) what it can be like in an abusive situation, and the pains gone to cover it up and the way it affects those involved, particularly in regards to the children on the show.
No. These are awards for acting. He acted a part well and was awarded for it. The end. Do you ask if it’s strange that actors are awarded for playing like serial killers and stuff?
They all looked amazing. I think I like the top of Shailene’s dress the most but that’s the only thing. In terms of my style Zoe’s is my favorite. Classic, clean with statement jewelry
Reese for the win with Laura and Zoe a very close second. It seems like the Time’s Up pins were meant for the men to wear, which I hadn’t realized.
Loved all of these! Zoe’s my favorite (earrings and pixie cut!!!). Nicole and Reese look classic and beautiful (props to Reese for all the work BTS, credit where is due). Shailene took quite the risk, and it paid off IMO. The only part that made me sad about Alex winning was that he didn’t bring any of his brothers with him (ahem, Bill and Gustav).
It’s been pointed out on fan sites that as close as the Skarsgard family is, Alex doesn’t seem to be very close with Bill and Gustaf. Like there’s some odd animosity or competition between Alex and Gustaf/Bill. I’m a huge Skarsgard fan and I’ve been kind of saddened to see Bill and Gustaf take some shots at Alex in interviews. Makes me a little sad cause I like them all for their amazing talents. Mainly though, I can’t wait for their younger brother Valter to start making his mark. He’s gorgeous and a pretty good actor himself.
I don’t know any of this gossip, what kind of shots did they take at him? Big Little Lies completely opened my eyes to how talented he is! I’m glad he’s been winning awards for it. That’s a rough character to take on and a lot of actors would be afraid of people seeing them as that character. And he’s very, very sexy.
Deffinitely Zoe. I think there probably was some fear from women that if they ware simple strapless dress and big, bold earings whey won’t stand oit becuse there is a risk of having many more doing the variention of the same look. The winner here is Zoe who took the risk and for me delivered one of the best looks of the night
Zoe looks absolutely amazing from head to toe. But I love Nicole in her gown. It’s beautiful on her. Reese looks great. Laura looks great. I don’t mind Shailene’s gown. It’s unique.
I think Zoe is my favorite but I think they all look amazing. Reese’s is great, probably my 2nd favorite. Don’t love the top of Shailene’s.
Congrats to them on all thr wins.
While Reese always looks fab, I thought it was Laura Dern, hands down. In many ways I think Dern was the best part of Big Little Lies — Kidman had the much showier role, but how Dern played her brittle part was far more subtle and interesting; to give that character heart wasn’t easy and the scene where she’s getting ready for the party and talks about the other women with her husband … perfect — and she’s having one hell of a year.
Not to mention that, at 50, she looks better than most 30 year olds. Dern for all the wins.
Shailene, by the way, looked awful. Hair. Dress. … Nothing worked. Frumpy is the word that comes to mind.
I liked Shailene’s look when I saw her on TV, but in this picture it does not look good. I’m a total magpie and was hoping with all black there’d be MORE jewelry on everyone, but LOVED Zoe and all her jewels – so beautiful. I’m a Reese apologist and think she looked great, and I liked the no-makeup makeup. I’m the opposite with Nicole Kidman. I just never like what she wears, and this dress is fine.
First, Zoe. Then, Nicole.
I suspect Nicole’s hair might be covering some facelift scars.
I liked Laura Dern’s dress best. I also really liked her speech. Zoe’s earrings are amazing! Her bone structure kills me! So lovely like her mom. Reese and Nicole looked pretty too but Shailene’s dress didn’t do it for me.
Zoe for the win….
Dern’s dress was #1 for me & I loved her timely & articulate acceptance. Nicole’s dress moved beautifully, Shailene’s high-waisted tight bodice needed a different bra. Zoe’s tats always distract me, as they seem haphazard & for a younger person rather than the mature woman she’s evolved to be. It’s her art statement of course, but like Miley Cyrus & some other performers, placement seems unplanned.
I liked Reese the best…but gosh I can’t stand her! She just seems like such a phoney to me…
Nicole’s hair looks so dry, damaged, and fried. She needs to stop bleaching her hair and give it a rest. Why doesn’t anyone say anything to her? Keith? C’mon. No one is that beautiful that ugly hair should be overlooked.
Zoe, Reese and Laura in that order.
Why no Laura Dern in this post? Loved her dress and her speech.
