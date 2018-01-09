Miranda Kerr made a slinky Balmain dress into maternity-wear at a Globes party

Here are some photos from some of the Golden Globe afterparties, and there were a lot of after-parties. Most people just wore the same outfits they wore to the Globes, but a handful of people (B-listers, C-listers) weren’t invited to the Globes, so they just came out to party and network. And then there were a few who did change clothes, because sure, why not. Here’s Miranda Kerr at the InStyle party – this is actually her first (??) red carpet since announcing her pregnancy in November. I actually forgot she was pregnant. Her maternity dress (??) is Balmain. It’s not cute. And I don’t think this is a maternity dress – I think this is just a stretchy dress and she squeezed into it.
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson actually went to the Globes but no one noticed! Then they went to the Focus Features party. They both wore Givenchy and looked nice.
I find Hailey Baldwin to be one of the oddest of the nepotism models. She has no presence, no “look,” and she’s even more dead-eyed than Kendall Jenner. Hailey wore DSquared2 to the InStyle party. This is bad.
Diane Kruger changed outfits into this shredded Alexander McQueen look for the InStyle party. This looks like what my kitten has been doing to the toilet paper.
Kate Beckinsale in Alex Perry at the InStyle party… well… I mean, her body is HOT. I wish my body looked like that. But I think so highly of her beauty, I hate to see her looking so obvious and Emily Ratajkowski-esque.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The thing Diane Krueger is wearing..wtf? I literally have no words to describe how terrible it is
Is it terrible to say I missed having all the different colored gowns on the red carpet?
I support the movement and think it was a great idea to wear black but the fashionista in me missed the glamour.
I’ll have words, once I stop laughing and pointing like Nelson.
I pity Diane Kruger, who was attacked by feral cats at her own wedding.
Lol!
My kittens have not yet discovered the toilet paper, but I know it’s coming.
My 3 are seniors, and they still destroy rolls of paper towels when they can get them. They literally beat the stuffing out of the roll, and they wait their turn to do it.
Lmao at Kruger’s kitten inspired threads. She looks ridiculous.
Lol! I like that she’s wearing pants. She looks kinda comfortable. But other than that, no.
Wow, I like absolutely nothing about any of these.
It’s good to see Miranda Kerr so happy. She’s cradling her bump like, “look at my $100 mill divorce settlement from stick guy”. Dreams do come true!
This!!! I used to think she was so sweet and innocent until reading about her greedy ass ways. Bleh.
She does look really happy ….
I feel like Kate Beckinsale always wear the same dress, same hair and makeup.. like Sofia Vergara
Perhaps a case of red carpet branding. ;-P
I think it is a pity that Beckinsale tries to sell herself so much via her sex appeal. She is a good actress with a decent track record and she doesn’t need to be so agressively sexy on the red carpet.
Diane Kruger has officially jumped the fashion shark.
Or was attacked by it..’bride of Jaws’
And then Hailey Baldwin went to a memorial service for those poor shark victims, and that blasted shark struck AGAIN.
Ankhel your general comments on CB crack me up. ty!
Kate’s would look good without the crazy sleeves. Hailey and Diane’s are 2 of the worst fashions I’ve seen in a long time.
Hailey has done something to her face, yes? She looks very different and…pinched.
It’s called pulling a “I’m not on a substance face. No really. No REALLY!”
I heard she’s a mess and has embarrassed herself on numerous occasions. She’s on her last days of C list nepo modeling.
I noticed Aaron Taylor Johnson at the Globes, lol! He was a presenter. I’m guessing they didn’t do the red carpet, though, because I don’t remember seeing any photos.
I’m still creeped out by their relationship…
Miranda is one of my fav celebs in terms of styling – she never gets it wrong either on the red carpet or casual dressing.
Miranda Is low class and looks like it.
I expected better from Diane. Looks like Freddy Krueger got a hold of her.
MK looks great. There is no need for pregnant women to wear maternity wear. I love KB’s gown, a very elegant dress for a very elegant woman.
DK on the other hand, what was she (not) thinking?
I like her dress, although I think it would look better if it wasn’t leopard print(?). Still, the silhouette is beautiful!
I cannot believe anyone would wear what Diane Kruger is wearing. And in public.
RE Hailey Baldwin: Since I’m currently all about Bill Skarsgard, I recently saw one of his first movies, Simple Simon (Sweden, 2011). It’s a very funny, heart-warming story (which can be found in Dailymotion), and the female lead looks just like a bubbly, cheery, very funny version of Hailey.
What is going on with fashion in general lately? Everything looks so cheap to me. Maybe it’s just all the faded, mismatched, or shiny black fabric at the globes this year, but almost everyone’s dress looked cheap. And with all of the sheer and lace stuff, you can see the seams, and the seams even look cheap to me. Wonky, not straight, bubbling sometimes. So there’s this cheapness/poorly made quality to lots of things lately but then the actual styles…
I HATE the totally see through gown with granny panties thing. One cannot look elegant in something like that. And if it’s not see through, it’s super covered up with superfluous sleeves. The number of gowns we saw that I just wanted to cut the sleeves off of was staggering. And sometimes, the way the dress is designed, it looks like the ladies are wearing a long sleeved T-shirt under an actual gown—why? Why is that a thing? And then there’s the whole mismatched thing. Tops of dresses that don’t match the bottom. A complete dress that then has some extra skirt or sleeves tacked onto it. Or a dress that has a diagonal line from shoulder to hip, with the right top side looking like something totally different from the bottom left. I don’t get it. A lot of the time it really seems like two different dresses are just cut in half and sewn together, it rarely looks like an intentional, well thought out design element. And then there is the shredded, deconstructed, or cut out looks. I find it jarring and it rarely looks good. A small cut out somewhere on the bodice like Miranda here, yes, but a huge gash of a cutout on the leg like Hailey, no. I’m also not understanding all of the weird, tacked on, afterthought seeming extra pieces of fabric thing. Either it’s huge puff sleeves, or a massive trailing side bow.
It just seems like everything I’m seeing lately is so tacky. Either overdesigned with lots of extra details, super cheap looking fabric, dresses that have no merit or design element other than some gimmick like “2 dresses tacked toghether to make 1,” or see-through everything. What is happening in fashion? Why is it so hard to find something that looks classy, expensive, well tailored, and stunning?
Word. It’s been happening for a few years. I think it has to do with the pace of fashion these days. Designers have to put out so many collection on such tight schedules that they don’t have time to think for five minutes. And it feels like they don’t design for the women who wear their clothes anymore. They seem to design for fashion weeks and for the fashion girls like Alexa Chung or Kate Bosworth who – on the red carpet at least – will wear the latest and absolutely anything, without showing much personal style. The ones who do design for women to actually look and feel great in their clothes are a dying breed. Valentino comes to mind. Alaia was one. And Oscar de la Renta. Call them old fashioned but they designed gorgeous, well-constructed clothes that made women look fantastic.
It is a problem, and it is why I like so few red carpet looks lately. It is either tired, cheap looking, amateur, uninspired, overwrought or tacky. There are few looks I like, and I think it is because there are not enough solid designer muse relationships right now. The people wearing these yawn-inducing looks don’t seem to be brimming with personal style themselves, so they don whatever without considering if it suits them.
Too many stylists without any inspiration.
It drives me crazy because there are small unknown designers who could use the chance and would kill it, but they all run to the usual suspects so blah and meh.
There is on every red carpet only a handful of good decent fashion that warrants conversation otherwise it is just a parade of variations of the same problem.
Sigh…. I want to look like Kate beckinsale.
And Miranda looks great. She’s not be of those women who only looks pregnant from the side.
Seriously, I’ve seen pictures of Hailey Baldwin dozens of times and I never remember who she is or I identify her as someone else!
Don’t shoot me. I like Diane’s look. Close up, it’s really cool and something I’d totally get into. I remember when I was in my late teens and early 20s playing the tennis circuit. Every chick would wear the cute white ensembles, and I’ve always hated matchy matchy crap. I’d wear the skirt part of the expensive tennis garb, but go crazy with my mismatched tops. Remember the dawn of mismatched earrings, assymetrical hair and hemlines? I never wore matched earrings :p. I hate the sheer trends, seeing panties (or nothing) underneath, but Diane’s deconstruction is awesome paired with simple pants. I’m running for cover now.
I like it too.
Beckinsale doesn’t usually do those deep cuts, so I’m actually okay with her whipping it out for once. It’s a shame her career never really seemed to take off because she is really talented.
I legit forgot Miranda Kerr was pregnant. Guess she’s going for cash baby #2.
This is why fashion bothers me. I appreciate beautiful, classic pieces, but the atrocities worn by Hailey Baldwin and Diane Kruger should not be called fashion IMO.
MK’s dress looks cheap like a Charlotte Russe discount evening dress. Balmain is the worst ugliest nonsense on a consistent basis I have seen in a long time. This is bad for anyone and extra ugly as maternity wear. My friend calls it a redneck prom dress. That neckline has been worn on too many budget reality shows that the designer has to be careful.
She does get points for styling her hair.
Diane’s thing looks like someone closed their eyes and just threw elements on her as a new kind of experiment design technique.
Kate B always goes too far even though she is lovely.
Kate Beckinsale is kind of morphing into the actress who played her ex’s love interest in one of the Underworld movies — Rhona Mitra.
Kate Beckinsale is nothing like Emily Ratjakowski. Kate Hudson’s dress, on the other hand …
And WHY was Hilary Baldwin there? Or Kendull?
Gosh, what has Kate done to her face? She was so, so beautiful and she doesn’t even look like herself anymore. I hate that even someone as beautiful as she thought she had “improvements” to make.
Hailey Baldwin looks like she’s seen some sh-t. MK’s dress looks like something you could buy for $25 in the “bodycon” area of Amazon. Kate B is so gorgeous I can’t say a bad thing about her.
