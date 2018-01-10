Hugh Grant, 57, is expecting his third child with Anna Eberstein, fifth child overall

Did anyone else do a double-take when Hugh Grant came on-stage at the Golden Globes to present the clip from Dunkirk? I second-guessed myself for a moment – was Hugh Grant in Dunkirk? No, he wasn’t. He’s just British, and Dunkirk is about British people, so I guess the Hollywood Foreign Press was like “sure, close enough.” Which is how Hugh Grant came to attend the Globes. He brought along his girlfriend Anna Eberstein. I think they’ve been kinda/sorta together for something like four years or so, although it’s difficult to know for sure. You know why? Because Hugh Grant impregnated Anna around the same time he impregnated another woman, Tinglan Hong. Tinglan was his ex, he bought her a house and they have two babies together. Anna is his on-again/off-again girlfriend and they have two babies together (close in age to Tinglan’s babies). And now Anna is pregnant again.

Hugh Grant is reportedly set to become a father for the fifth time. The 57-year-old actor’s girlfriend Anna Eberstein’s mother Susanne reportedly spoke to Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet, saying: ‘I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon.’ Hugh and Anna, who attended the Golden Globes together on Sunday evening, have two young children together – a son John, born in 2012, and a second child, born in December 2015. MailOnline has contacted representatives for Hugh for comment. The name of their second child remains a mystery, but the birth was confirmed by Anna’s mother to a Swedish newspaper.

[From The Daily Mail]

Due rather soon? I did another double-take. Look at her in these photos from the Globes?? She’s barely showing! But there were other photos of Hugh and Anna in LA and she did have a sizeable bump, but I still don’t think she’s due very soon. But whatever. Who would have ever guessed that Hugh Grant would be doubling down so hard on fatherhood at the age of 57? He isn’t interested in marrying any of his baby-mamas, but I guess that’s okay with them. Now I wonder if we’re going to find out that Tinglan is expecting another baby too.