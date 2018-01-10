Hugh Grant, 57, is expecting his third child with Anna Eberstein, fifth child overall

Did anyone else do a double-take when Hugh Grant came on-stage at the Golden Globes to present the clip from Dunkirk? I second-guessed myself for a moment – was Hugh Grant in Dunkirk? No, he wasn’t. He’s just British, and Dunkirk is about British people, so I guess the Hollywood Foreign Press was like “sure, close enough.” Which is how Hugh Grant came to attend the Globes. He brought along his girlfriend Anna Eberstein. I think they’ve been kinda/sorta together for something like four years or so, although it’s difficult to know for sure. You know why? Because Hugh Grant impregnated Anna around the same time he impregnated another woman, Tinglan Hong. Tinglan was his ex, he bought her a house and they have two babies together. Anna is his on-again/off-again girlfriend and they have two babies together (close in age to Tinglan’s babies). And now Anna is pregnant again.
Hugh Grant is reportedly set to become a father for the fifth time. The 57-year-old actor’s girlfriend Anna Eberstein’s mother Susanne reportedly spoke to Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet, saying: ‘I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon.’
Hugh and Anna, who attended the Golden Globes together on Sunday evening, have two young children together – a son John, born in 2012, and a second child, born in December 2015. MailOnline has contacted representatives for Hugh for comment.
The name of their second child remains a mystery, but the birth was confirmed by Anna’s mother to a Swedish newspaper.
Due rather soon? I did another double-take. Look at her in these photos from the Globes?? She’s barely showing! But there were other photos of Hugh and Anna in LA and she did have a sizeable bump, but I still don’t think she’s due very soon. But whatever. Who would have ever guessed that Hugh Grant would be doubling down so hard on fatherhood at the age of 57? He isn’t interested in marrying any of his baby-mamas, but I guess that’s okay with them. Now I wonder if we’re going to find out that Tinglan is expecting another baby too.
All parties seem to be happy, the kids seem to be fine so I guess good for them?
They look like brother and sister.
Was he seeing two women at the same time when he impregnanted them? I’m so confused by the timeline of his creation story.
He’s not a hypocrite from what I can tell so I have no judgement on how he conducts his life, but I find the timeline….fascinating?
Meh, I am going to judge and judge hard: he and Jude Law and Mick Jagger all need to learn how to wrap it up. Being a father is more than impregnating someone and sending checks.
I am feeling salty so apologies if I offend anyone.
Agreed. And I will never understand these men having children over the age of 50.
This is not quite on point, as the men I know have been married, more than once, but I think sometimes this is the general thinking on men having children later in life and I, in no way, am commenting on a man’s ability to nurture a child at a later age: I know two men who are having large (5+) families later in life. Both have children via earlier relationships in which they were absentee fathers. It was as if the children somehow aged them; it hindered their image. For whatever reason, both men had an identical epiphany later in life — that instead of being testaments to their mortality, they realized children are the only guarantee of their immortality. Both seem to be excellent and loving fathers.
Both men are constantly looking for ways to appear younger and find more energy: hair treatments/coloring on a regular basis, HGH injections.
@: PunkyMomma
I am trying to get the gist of what you are saying here. They may be loving, caring fathers, but how does having children (and a second set at that) later in life guarantee their immortality? They may be loving fathers and that is wonderful, but how long will they be in their children’s lives? Furthermore, their grandchildren’s lives if they live long enough to know their grandchildren? It seems quite unfair.
Children are probably seen as the legacy you leave behind, but, yeah, overall, I don’t get the whole immortality thing either that people believe your children can give you.
I think someone long Hugh Grant may live a long enough-is time for his kids, given his wealth. How this works out for regular people without access to the best health-care I’m not sure though.
@ Alexis –
When I speak with these men, they seem to crow about their (1) virility (to be fathering children at this point in their life), and (2) speak about how their children “keep them young” — I can see that a bit — they have to stay aware of the trends that influence their children.
The “immortality” is an egotistical issue as I see it — more “copies” of them on the planet after their gone. It’s a legacy issue, for certain, but I can’t fathom having infants at 60, knowing your time is not only short, but the state of your health precludes you, say tossing a football with your son, or walking your daughter down the aisle.
To be clear, these men are devoted fathers, but I do think it shortchanges the child.
He wasn’t with both at the same time. It’s a messy timeline, but the actual situation is totally drama-free.
He had a very short fling with Tinglan. They ended it sometime early in her pregnancy. He bought her a house near him and they co-parent happily.
He then met Anna, and they became an actual couple and had a child.
Tinglan then wanted another child, and since everything was extremely amicable between her and Hugh, they had another child together, a sibling for their first child. They did not get back together. He’s been with Anna that whole time.
“Tinglan then wanted another child, and since everything was extremely amicable between her and Hugh, they had another child together, a sibling for their first child. They did not get back together. He’s been with Anna that whole time.”
I guess I’m…..er, fascinated, by the idea that his girlfriend was okay with him having another child with the ex just because she wanted one.
I almost wish he’d had a kid with Elizabeth Hurley, even though none of this has any bearing on my own life.
Whatever works for them, but this sounds similar to sister-wives. Does he float between households to co-parent, too?
perplexed, this is the part of the story that’s “fascinating” to me, too. It’s really unconventional and I think potentially very messy. Children are not typically gifts one bestows on exes, even if things are amicable. I wonder what the kids will think when they’re older? It’s just hard to wrap my mind around.
Meh, I side eye this. It was pretty clear he and Tinglan were a short fling and she ended up pregnant. Then Anna ended up pregnant the following year. Shortly after Tinglan gave birth to her second child. There was overlap between Anna and Tinglan between Anna’s first kid and Tinglan’s second. I don’t think he and Anna were really serious at first and he was probably free to do what he wanted. It seemed they decided to become steady around the time Anna got knocked up the second time. I don’t think he and Anna were committed at first which is why Tinglan got pregnant a second time. Obviously we’ll never really know, but Hugh did acquire 4 children in the span of four years from two different women.
I’d never guess Hugh would be this baby crazy in his 50s…same with Clooney.
Men are so lucky to be able to sire children when they want. I really hope that egg freezing becomes more pedestrian (ie in terms of price and availability).
It’s not right. By the time their kids get older these dads won’t be there for them the same a younger dad could. I don’t know how a person close to 60 can be thinking about having kids without being really worried.
It seems like all involved are okay with this arrangement, I assume it’s some sort of arrangement, so it’s a whatever to me.
I am fascinated by this arrangement, but if it works for all parties then there you go. Not quite at Simon Cowell level of weird, fortunately.
I always wonder if his dates to awards shows have to deal with the ghost of Liz Hurley hanging over them.
As for the baby mama situation, nothing about his love life is conventional and is frequently quite shady – remember the prostitute bust? He seems to have found his groove so good for him I guess.
There was a comment on Jezebel that Hugh is banned from St. Andrews University. There’s a golf tournament he attends and in his downtime he was so shameless about scurrying about the campus trying to sleep with students that they banned him altogether.
My old boss used to play golf with him. Said he was absolutely filthy.
I just googled her… Am I supposed to believe she’s 35?? Lol, ok…
You saved me doing the very same. I assumed she was closer to my age (47) and yay, for still being able to have a baby, but wow, 35 ? She does NOT look it !
35?!
First of all, rude. Second, she’s 39-40, the DM got her age wrong.
This sounds about right based on her ability to get pregnant. She does have a somewhat mature looking appearance, but I’m not sure if that’s because she’s standing next to Hugh. Maybe his age bounces off of her. When I see an older man, I suppose my automatic reflex assumption is that the partner is within a 10 year ball park range of his age (unless the person looks like Selena Gomez or something).
If it works for them and they don’t dare judge others for their birthing choices then more power to them! Awaiting the comments on how 5 children are far too much and how Grant is helping destroy the planet 1 kid at a time….or does that argument only work when its the same mother birthing all 5 children?? I know so many have “feelings” about this sort of thing.
Ok: when two people have one child, they’ve halved their numbers in the population pool. When a couple has two kids, they’ve just replaced themselves. But every kid over two? Yeah, they are adding to overpopulation. It’s just basic numbers. No “feelings” involved.
Happy now?
@Anastasia ill be happy when ppl mind their own damn business when it comes to reproductive rights and talking sh*t over things they have no right to pass judgment on. We clear???
Honestly, I’m too obsessed with the timeline of his relationships to obsess over how many kids he has.
Narcissist?
Dude has some strong swimmers.
I googled it too when Hugh Grant came out, his grandfather was at Dunkirk and he was trying to get a movie made for years. Consolation prize for not being cast?
His kids with this partner aren’t “close in age” with those he has with Tinglan, they actually overlap, as in both women were pregnant at the same time.
Other than that gossipy bit, whatever. Guess he’s happy. Nice how men can put off till 60 what women have to decide at about half that age but that’s just a relatively petty quibble/eye roll, these kids will be well taken care of, whether he’s around or not.
Still love Hugh Grant. Still think the Mindy Project pilot line … “But he sounds like Hugh Grant in Notting Hill … Yeah, but he ACTS like Hugh Grant in real life,” is a classic.
He said it on Graham that he can’t stop having children.
This is such an odd situation to me, and surprising that he wants so many children now at this point in his life. They all seem to be in agreement though, so whatever works for them.
She’s not his on again/off again. Ever since the overlap in the beginning, they’ve been together. She’s always seen with him over the years. They never even said the name of their second child, a girl. It’s so odd. Usually, the press finds out once they file the birth certificate or however it is done over there. But no name now for over a year. Talk about keeping your kids out of the limelight. I was stunned they are having a third.
They bought a holiday house in Sweden where she is from for when they visit there. Her family has talked about them together.
She’s on twitter. She’s a very strong, opinionated woman, a feminist. So whatever kind of relationship they have, I think it is mutual. And she doesn’t believe in marriage, it seems, from some of her tweets.
My food baby is way bigger sniff
Mine too, wah!
I know intellectually that I should not judge all these strangers behaving consensually etc etc but I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I apparently can’t squelch my general disgust or state of being squicked out and exasperated – and apparently I feel it’s worth typing out!
Sigh. I’ll try to be better today but for now I’m just in a state of arrested ew. :/
I’m with you, Jay.
It must be nice to be a man. who has a kid and can decide how involved they are in the kid’s life. The woman doesnt get that choice. They’re with the kid full time. Hugh can dip in and out as much or as little as he wants.
She’s only 35? Is that in Hollywood years?
Multiple women pregnant at the same time? Jesus- super classy Hugh.
OK fine, He is wealthy enough to support the Moms and as many kids as he ends up having. That is a given.
Now, IMO, In the future when the kids figure out that both Moms were pregnant at the same time…I dunno know, it is just icky to me.
Of course his lifestyle just proves The Rich are Different.
Him and Clooney, go around for years and years chasing women and then as they hit mid 50′s it’s “I wanna be a Dad!” And continually yapping on about what great Dads they are. Barf!
Jagger, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Woods and their endless kids for decades…also Barf!
Immortality? My arse. Children are not a ego massage to “keep his legacy alive”
Try funding charity work that helps exsisting people in poverty, that’s my idea of immortality.
Agreed!
They all want a piece of the pie.
i wonder if he/his family came from money aside from Hollywood. He’s loaded obvi, but he has never been apart of some franchise or huge blockbuster, Im wondering how he affords his lifestyle
From what I’ve heard, he has good investments, mostly in real estate. He is very wealthy but it’s not from acting alone (although that may have provided the seed capital.) IMBD suggests that his parents were middle class, but someone else may have more insight on that.
I also believe that the children’s homes are very close and Hugh is a fairly involved father, but again, someone else may correct me.
I’ve read a lot of gossip and stories about Hugh but Im too lazy to find the links… Lol
Anywayssss, he’s famously misanthropic and I’ve heard enough movie commentaries to believe this and all his peculiarities. The stories from directors, actors and crew have about Hugh are really revealing. He’s well known to be filthy, like a comment or above noted. He’s a college girl chaser as gawker (miss you G!) reported. I mean, the whole lecherous, addicted, charmer/wanker, posh-tosser character of Bridget Jones’ boss was supposedly based partly on Grant-types! Book and first film.
Watch any later interview with Grant and they are fun… he confesses most of this stuff, with an actorly mask. Odd guy, sleazy, self-loathing yet gets away with it by wit and deprecation but it’s…Hmmm.
He def has some sort of rotational thing with his multiple families but I get the feeling they all just see him as that guy who does the financial thing, is obviously needy became cause he’s a middle aged baby but they aren’t in it for sexual or (maybe even) emotional fidelity. Not saying he’s not a good father because there’s plenty of ways people have different values on fatherhood or responsible caregiving.
What a weirdo. Just no. It’s so strange that he has two kids with two women close together. Isn’t that odd for the kids?! It’s like those men with multiple wives. What a d!ck.
His personal life is so unusual, isn’t it?
I kind of dislike him in his “real” life and yet I will happily watch his part of Love, Actually every time I come across it. And, he really earned his money working with Julia Roberts in Notting Hill.
Ever heard his stories of behind the scenes with Julia Roberts? Funny and snarky.
p.s. I think Julia Roberts is deeply overrated, always has been, IMO.
