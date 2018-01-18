Princess Charlotte ‘speaks some Spanish’ because of the Spanish nanny Maria

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge started nursery school on Monday, January 8th. Much like George at that age, I get the feeling that Charlotte is a handful – very outgoing, talkative, opinionated, etc. I get the feeling/vibe that George has “settled down” a bit as he’s gotten older, perhaps even gotten a bit more shy. But Charlotte is a little princess, and she seems to still be at the “no mommy, I’m going to do THIS!” phase. That confidence is great to see, and it speaks well of how William and Kate are raising their kids. Don’t forget Nanny Maria’s influence either – according to People Magazine’s sources, Nanny Maria is teaching Charlotte some Spanish!

When Princess Charlotte started preschool this week, her confidence was clear to all who saw her adorable first-day-of-school photos. And even when she’s not posing for her mom’s camera, that princess sparkle shines through. “She’s very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away,” says a source in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. The 2-year-old, who turns 3 in May, “is so polite, but also fun and energetic,” says the source, adding, “She has beautiful manners.” The talkative toddler has another talent, too: She speaks some Spanish. Nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is from Spain. Parents Kate Middleton and Prince William hand-picked Willcocks Nursery School for their daughter. “They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education, and they were impressed by the team who work there,” says a royal source. While Charlotte’s big brother, 4-year-old Prince George, heads across the city to Thomas’s in Battersea, Charlotte’s $12,000-a-year school is just a stone’s throw from the family’s London home, Kensington Palace. Charlotte is attending every day, royal sources say. There, she finds a gentle, welcoming environment. “It is friendly and quiet,” says the mother of a former pupils. “They have a lovely time, and all the mothers are really positive about it.”

Here in America, I think Spanish is the most common second language. It’s considered a good thing here, to simply have multilingual children, regardless of which languages they know. There are so many Spanish-speaking parents in America – and, quite honestly, Spanish-speaking nannies – that kids end up absorbing the language at a young age. Which is great – kids are sponges, and it’s easier to learn other languages at a young age. That being said, is this frowned-upon in British royal circles? Surely, British princesses should learn French, not Spanish! But wait… doesn’t William speak some limited Spanish too? Hm. In any case, VAMOS Charlotte. Be the royal rule-breaker!

Update: I apologize if asking a question about royal children’s second languages was offensive. I truly didn’t know – and I still don’t know – if royal children are supposed to learn specific “second languages” and if certain languages are “frowned upon” within the Windsor family. The family is so stuffy and there are all of these rules about languages. Like, the Queen knows some German but she’ll never speak German in public. She knows French and she’ll speak French in public. That was what I was asking – which languages are “acceptable” within the family?

