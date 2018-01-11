Meghan Markle’s half-sister won’t stop talking sh-t about Meghan & her mother

I wish that Meghan Markle’s extended family would leave her alone. I wish that American and British tabloids would stop interviewing Meghan’s half-sister Samantha in particular. Samantha is not some “dodgy uncle” who pops up once a year to say something inappropriate. Samantha Grant is actually out here, week after week, selling her sister out, spreading malicious sh-t about Meghan and their family. It’s gross. I saw yesterday that In Touch Weekly had a new interview with Samantha and I just shrugged and hopped everyone would ignore it. Nope. The Daily Mail picked it up, as did many of the British tabloids. So I guess we have to talk about it.
The truth is out! Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant reveals all about the soon-to-be princess’ private world and shares never-before-seen photos of the two as little girls.
“She was extremely well-behaved and respectful. If she wanted something, she’d say it in a forthcoming, diplomatic way,” half-sister, Samantha Grant says of Meghan as a child. “She was well mannered, tidy and disciplined.”
The sisters haven’t spoken in several years. Samantha blames the distance, in part, on her former stepmom, Doria Ragland, 61, a social worker and yoga instructor who had Meghan with Samantha’s dad, 73-year-old Thomas Markle, a former lighting director on shows such as General Hospital. (They split in the 1980s.) Samantha claims that ever since Prince Harry and Meghan began secretly dating in 2016, Doria “just shut everyone out” — including Samantha and her half-brother, Thomas Jr. “In my mind Doria wanted to run around and seal off all the hatches. She became very possessive and controlling.” So controlling, Samantha says, that Doria wants to live with Meghan and Harry in the palace!
Samantha also blames Doria for Meghan’s infrequent contact with their father, who filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and now lives in Mexico. “Meghan’s education, her connections in the entertainment industry that got her her first job on Suits and even before then…he gave her so much of who she is,” Samantha tells In Touch.
She feels Meghan should return the favor — financially. Referencing the costly Ralph & Russo gown Meghan wore in her engagement photo shoot, Samantha says, “If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad.”
Despite the distance between Meghan and Thomas, Samantha believes that Harry called her father to ask permission to pop the question. “That’s the proper way of doing it. Harry is respectful that way, and I know my dad thinks fondly of him,” she says. And yet Harry has never actually met his future father-in-law. “We don’t know why. I think with distance, time and schedules, it’s hard. Plus, my dad had a bad leg for a while. But he’s doing better now. He’s working with a doctor to improve [the leg] so it minimizes his pain and he’ll be able to walk Meg down the aisle.”
Will this be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Meghan? The fact that Samantha is talking sh-t about Meghan’s mother Doria? Doria didn’t “shut everyone out” – she was being discreet because Meghan was dating a prince, and Doria knows all of these dodgy relations can’t wait to cash in with tell-all interviews. Meghan is a grown-ass woman who can choose for herself who she wants to talk to, and clearly, she cut her half-siblings out of her life for a reason. I would love it if Meghan released a statement through official Kensington Palace channels saying “Samantha Grant does not speak for me, does not know me or my mother and I would greatly appreciate it if everyone stopped paying her for these trashy interviews.”
As for Samantha being paid… if Samantha can make thousands of dollars selling out her family to the tabloids, surely she can spend some of that money on her father.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
Meghan needs a can of B*#@!BeGone.
LOL! Better stock up on a case.
Lol, fab!
I have a case or two in storage I will forward one for her. I can dust off some of my old school cans I created during the beginning of my career. Harsh but effective.
And great for the environment. As in everyone’s.
While Tabloids are probably running these stories, I have no doubt it’s just “filler.” She’s one of those people that run there mouth so much that they make themselves look bad. There’s not an inside scoop as much as someone who’s willing to say anything and everything for attention/money. Her father’s side of the family is bringing far worse on themselves than Meghan.
ETA: I think after seeing Meghan’s hair back, I like her with less hair. Kind of like Halle Berry. Long hair doesn’t make them look ugly by any means, but their faces are just too beautiful to be hidden/distracted by layers of hair. When Meghan has her hair down and straight, she looks pretty. However, in the photos above and yesterday, she looked incredibly striking.
Her features are delicate and she has expressive eyes and a big smile. I think she should wear styles that show off her face more. I agree.
100% to the last line. Spend some of that tabloid money on your dad and the two of you can think fondly of Harry from Mexico together.
Aaaaaaaaaand she’s not getting an invite.
What’s that expression….you can’t choose your relatives? Samantha sounds like a jealous, vindictive shrew whose trying to cash in as much as she can on Meghan. I doubt very seriously if she’s ever been close to Meghan and has most likely not had any contact with Meghan well before Harry entered the picture. Attacking Dora would be the last straw for me….no one messes with Mom.
And it pisses me off that Samantha said their dad would still walk Meg down the aisle when I’m sure I heard on the BBC that her mum would? I hope she releases an official statement too. Split up families are hard enough to deal with privately, this must just feel like such a betrayal to her, must suck.
Samantha behaves like someone with a raging personality disorder. I am not a psych so I am not diagnosing her but she sure as h.ll acts like it. She is trying to control the wedding from afar through the media! She is one manipulative vindictive trashy woman.
At one point it is on the tabloids for continuing to enable this strega.
Ah Samantha is never going away.
Jealousy is a poisonous thing
It’s not even just the jealousy. It’s the opportunism. She’s obviously getting paid for these interviews. She’s literally selling her sister out for quick cash and the sad thing is that she’ll be able to keep doing it. Interviews after the wedding, that she’s surely not going to be invited to. Interviews if Meghan gets pregnant. The list goes on. It’s really disgusting.
OMG I JUST GOOGLED HER I HAD NO IDEA SHE WAS SO MUCH OLDER. Samantha and Megan didn’t have the same childhood, I am even more shocked at her lunacy now!
Tom Jr. and Samantha are Meghan’s half siblings. Sam is 17 years older than Meghan. After Tom and Doria divorced, Meghan went back and forth between parents. According to Sam, she raised Meghan for their father, for several years. There are several photos of them together. Of course Sam talking to the press is completely wrong. Supposedly Tom, age 73, has health concerns, and needs financial help. Meghan is the deep pocket, the only one with money. Sam has MS, and is in a wheelchair. I actually think they all want to go to the wedding.
That second picture of Meghan is lovely. The half sister needs to stop talking and eff off.
Not acknowledging her is the best thing Meghan can do…Samantha is desperate to be seen.
I’m still skeptical that her father will be walking her down the aisle though. It does seem like there is bad rupture for Meghan with her family. Maybe moving to Toronto was the best thing that ever happened to her.
That is what I thought.
I think she tried to handle it discreetly but NOOOOO.
I always thought that was why Harry made that comment. I know if it were my spouse I would be extremely angry and ready to go to war. It is difficult to sit by and not be able to protect a loved one. He can’t say a word.
I mean this is insane and I feel bad for her. I wonder how much of this the sister believes (different from the truth mind you) and how much of this is her sensationalizing her book. Don’t get me wrong she’s a sh*t person either way because you couldn’t pay me to sell out a friend let alone family. While her brother gave a sound bite he didn’t sound nearly as bitter as the sister does. So I wonder where that disconnect is.
Samantha’s own mom has said she’s angry, toxic and an outright liar. Good enough for me.
Ah yes, I can already see the magazine titles “British tax payers to pay for pa Markle bad leg”.
Half sister would look better to just tell innocuous childhood stories with a positive spin. Magazines would still buy them, and she would not come out as sour and greedy as she is now.
The sister will never go away as long as she gets paid to talk trash, particularly because she is always complaining about Meghan not helping them financially. Becoming very famous is the best thing that could habe happened to Samantha, she just found a cow to milk for the years to come.
A comment from KP would just add fuel to the fire and Samantha would be thrilled to elicit such a response.
Samantha Grant Markle – yes, she recently changed her name back to Markle – seems mentally unstable. I’ve watched a couple of interviews with her and she appears delusional, needs and cut off from reality. She’s clearly cashing in on her half-sister’s new fame. Why else would she start using the same last name again? It’s pathetic how slimy gossip sites are clamouring to talk with her. Both sides (media and Samantha) disgust me. Leave Harry and Meghan alone. Meghan has so far kept it classy and said nothing about this nutjob.
The media will not take the moral high ground because they are in the business of selling gossip. And Meghan’s family is the gift that keeps on giving!
I’m sure there are family members Meghan is close to, but we do not hear from them. Unfortunately it is the idiots from her father’s side that have been allowed to set the tone & narrative which has left a bad impression.
Is there anything the palace can do to shut these relatives up? Or will commenting just stoke the flames? Also I wonder if it’s more difficult to deal with these relatives because they are not based in the UK.
Nothing but a blatant money grubber. She ought to be ashamed of herself. This just makes me feel bad for poor Meghan.
Honestly, I don’t think Samantha cares about alienating Meghan. I’m sure this is her way of creating a bit of a nest egg for her and her own family since she’s disabled. She’ll do any interview or say anything, as long as she’s paid.
So is this woman trying to repair her relationship with Meghan or wants to hurt her? All this running to the tabloids is certainly no way to get close to Meghan again or much less get an invite to the wedding.
I would say neither. She’s looking for attention and a fast buck.
As I thought originally when the engagement was announced: bucketloads of sh!t from States-side but never thought it’d come from her family. I thought it’d be from Hollywood and some acquaintances or friends or business relations. Now, will that woman or her brother keep coming up with info about Meghan pre and post wedding? I don’t recall any situation similar to this as regards the BRF. The Midds shut down relatives and friends from long before the wedding. But the British media still trashed Kate. Now there are different factors: US and the first amendment, a divorced family with no sense of cohesion, no real or apparent power of the BRF to control the media to some extent.
Meghan better get used to it, because it ain’t going to stop anytime soon.
So she’s not invited to the wedding, correct?
Samantha seems to be more bitter ans angry about her step mom and the vitriol is not just Jealousy for Meghan , its a mix of jealousy/ hatred for step mom and more beautiful step sister together
So how much money do you think samatha has made from these interviews?? That is disturbing and worrisome that she is making money off of this.
I would say at this point 6 figures. Not high but in the low.
With every interview this jerk gives, it becomes very easy to see why she isn’t in MM life! She’s clearly the a shady mo fo.
I hope Meghan never acknowledges what this woman is saying. It’ll only give her validation imo. The more she talks, the worse she looks and I’m hoping Meghan realizes this and let’s her continue to dig herself deeper into her delusional little hole.
Doria did what any mother would do if their child started dating such a high profile person, and didn’t want to mess it up for their child. Samantha is just delusional, and didn’t raise any of her children, (who don’t speak highly of her now), so she probably doesn’t understand a mother protecting their child.
Meghan has such warm eyes.
The $75,000 for the gown – $75,000 to help her dad was so uncalled for. For all we know she offered him help and he refused to accept it.
I really hope the “sister” won’t be able to cash in on all that cr*p she’s spewing. She’s so pathetic.
I can’t believe she keeps getting paid for these interviews. She has no real insight into anything about Meghan. All of her stories from Meghan’s childhood are so generic there something an adult acquaintance could come up with. Also….meghan’s Parents are divorced why would Doria continue to facilitate a relationship between Samantha and Meghan when there is no indication Meghan wants that nor any evidence Samantha wants to maintain a relationship for any reason besides getting money.
Something obviously happened between Meghan and her dad. And actually her former friend that sold her out to the tabs cryptically said something about how when Meghan lived with him in high school she had to “parent him to some extent.” So I wouldn’t be shocked if he doesn’t in fact walk her down the aisle because that doesn’t sound good and they do not sound close.
This is just a classic case of what happens in a lot of step families. Even though these are grown adults who are entirely responsible for their actions, I can’t help but think that some of the blame has to go on their father Thomas Markle Sr. There is clearly a lot of resentment & jealousy with the father’s older children from his first marriage. Usually the children from the first marriage will (rightly or wrongly) feel they are being neglected in favor of their father’s new family. It is the father’s responsibility to try to achieve some discord & balance between both families, but clearly Thomas Markle Sr failed in that regard. But rather than blame their father for the breakdown, the children will vent all of their anger on their new sibling or step mother.
Agree, and Meghan’s siblings are so much older than he(Sister is 51), so they probably didn’t have time for Meghan, because they were living their own lives.
Well, I finally started watching Suits It’s on Amazon Prime.. I am hooked. Meghan is definitely not one of the main characters, but I love all of them. Gina Torres is the bomb, and her wardrobe on the show is to die for. I love that she’s the managing partner over all these guys. I love the characters Harvey Spector (amazing), Michael Ross, Louis Litt and their rapid-fire banter back and forth. I love Harvey’s legal assistant, Donna. Meghan does a great job also. Her character Rachel is being developed more in season 2.
The banter between Gina and the three male characters, Harvey, Michael and Louis, is brilliant and so is the back and forth dialogue between Harvey and Donna or Donna with anybody. I am now a few episodes in on Season 2.
Samantha is disgusting and has no shame. Jealousy and greed are so ugly. It’s very obvious why MM hasn’t spoken to her sister in years and why she will definitely not be invited to the wedding or have anything to do with her or Harry in the future.
