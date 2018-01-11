Meghan Markle’s half-sister won’t stop talking sh-t about Meghan & her mother

I wish that Meghan Markle’s extended family would leave her alone. I wish that American and British tabloids would stop interviewing Meghan’s half-sister Samantha in particular. Samantha is not some “dodgy uncle” who pops up once a year to say something inappropriate. Samantha Grant is actually out here, week after week, selling her sister out, spreading malicious sh-t about Meghan and their family. It’s gross. I saw yesterday that In Touch Weekly had a new interview with Samantha and I just shrugged and hopped everyone would ignore it. Nope. The Daily Mail picked it up, as did many of the British tabloids. So I guess we have to talk about it.

The truth is out! Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant reveals all about the soon-to-be princess’ private world and shares never-before-seen photos of the two as little girls. “She was extremely well-behaved and respectful. If she wanted something, she’d say it in a forthcoming, diplomatic way,” half-sister, Samantha Grant says of Meghan as a child. “She was well mannered, tidy and disciplined.” The sisters haven’t spoken in several years. Samantha blames the distance, in part, on her former stepmom, Doria Ragland, 61, a social worker and yoga instructor who had Meghan with Samantha’s dad, 73-year-old Thomas Markle, a former lighting director on shows such as General Hospital. (They split in the 1980s.) Samantha claims that ever since Prince Harry and Meghan began secretly dating in 2016, Doria “just shut everyone out” — including Samantha and her half-brother, Thomas Jr. “In my mind Doria wanted to run around and seal off all the hatches. She became very possessive and controlling.” So controlling, Samantha says, that Doria wants to live with Meghan and Harry in the palace! Samantha also blames Doria for Meghan’s infrequent contact with their father, who filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and now lives in Mexico. “Meghan’s education, her connections in the entertainment industry that got her her first job on Suits and even before then…he gave her so much of who she is,” Samantha tells In Touch. She feels Meghan should return the favor — financially. Referencing the costly Ralph & Russo gown Meghan wore in her engagement photo shoot, Samantha says, “If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad.” Despite the distance between Meghan and Thomas, Samantha believes that Harry called her father to ask permission to pop the question. “That’s the proper way of doing it. Harry is respectful that way, and I know my dad thinks fondly of him,” she says. And yet Harry has never actually met his future father-in-law. “We don’t know why. I think with distance, time and schedules, it’s hard. Plus, my dad had a bad leg for a while. But he’s doing better now. He’s working with a doctor to improve [the leg] so it minimizes his pain and he’ll be able to walk Meg down the aisle.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

Will this be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Meghan? The fact that Samantha is talking sh-t about Meghan’s mother Doria? Doria didn’t “shut everyone out” – she was being discreet because Meghan was dating a prince, and Doria knows all of these dodgy relations can’t wait to cash in with tell-all interviews. Meghan is a grown-ass woman who can choose for herself who she wants to talk to, and clearly, she cut her half-siblings out of her life for a reason. I would love it if Meghan released a statement through official Kensington Palace channels saying “Samantha Grant does not speak for me, does not know me or my mother and I would greatly appreciate it if everyone stopped paying her for these trashy interviews.”

As for Samantha being paid… if Samantha can make thousands of dollars selling out her family to the tabloids, surely she can spend some of that money on her father.