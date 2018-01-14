Venus Williams’ new boyfriend is a 25-year-old millionaire, he’s ‘not a fortune-hunter’

Embed from Getty Images

Venus Williams arrived in Australia about a week and a half ago. She played the smaller tournament in Sydney – where she lost to a resurgent Angelique Kerber – and she’s been in Melbourne ever since, preparing for the Australian Open. She was finalist in last year’s Aussie Open, and everybody’s talking about how difficult Venus’s draw is this year. I’m honestly concerned that she might lose in the first round. We’ll see.

But while she’s in Melbourne, Venus is apparently enjoying herself with her new boyfriend. Venus seemed to break up with her previous boyfriend, who was a hot male model or something, and she’s been with this new guy for about four months or so. They’ve been seen on dates in New York and Palm Beach, and now he’s in Melbourne with her. He’s a millionaire, apparently, and twelve years younger than her…? Get some, Venus.

It’s love, set, match for Venus Williams, as friends wait to see if her new boyfriend, millionaire Nicholas Hammond, will sit courtside for her Australia Open matches. The pair has largely flown under the radar, but insiders close to the super jock don’t expect that to continue much longer. “He’s a wealthy financier who goes between California and New York,” according to a source, who, along with other Williams’ associates, say Hammond’s name has come up a lot Down Under as Williams readies for this weekend’s tournament. “She likes that he’s very private,” according to our spy. We’re told that Venus affectionately calls her beau “Nicky” and she’s telling friends she’s “very happy.” Hammond — who’s 12 years younger than Williams — isn’t in it for the money, according to our spy. “He’s definitely not a fortune hunter,” we’re told. “She’s head over heels for him.” The “very handsome” 25-year old is an heir to Walter Annenberg’s TV Guide fortune. His parents are socialite Dana Hammond and her ex-husband James. “Nicky has met up with Venus in Palm Beach, where his family has a $20 million mansion as well as in the Hamptons, where they have a $20 million house,” we’re told. We also hear that Hammond was Williams’ date to her sister Serena’s wedding in November. According to our source, Venus has expressed an interest in having kids, despite Vogue magazine’s report on Wednesday that her 36-year-old sister Serena, overcame life-threatening complications in September when she gave birth to her first baby.

[From The NY Daily News]

If Serena is increasingly an open book with her private life, Venus is a mystery. People rarely talk about her love life or her personal life. Did you know she quietly got her college degree a few years ago, and that’s currently working on her MBA? Did you know that she’s the second-highest earner in the history of the WTA, second only to Serena? My point is that Venus is smart, Venus is rich, and Venus keeps her sh-t locked down. While I don’t think that a 25-year-old TV Guide heir is “the one” for Venus, I hope she’s having fun.

