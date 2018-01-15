Queen Elizabeth actually doesn’t give a crap about her jewelry or the crown jewels

Queen Elizabeth II visits Kingston upon Hull

Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t sit down, like a peasant, for interviews. She speaks, of course, in formal speeches, in the simplified small talk of receiving lines, and that sort of thing. But the Queen does not submit to being questioned by a peasant. She does not “answer questions.” So this was weird, right? The Queen agreed to some kind of “interview” for a documentary on The Smithsonian Channel about coronations and crown jewels. She spoke to Alastair Bruce and she actually TOUCHED the crown jewels on-camera. She sort of jostled them around on what seemed like a shockingly shoddy table. Some videos:

As it turns out, those people who did get to watch the documentary – who has the Smithsonian Channel???? – were sort of amazed by how QEII seemed rather disengaged with all of those magnificent jewels. Like, she was sitting there with an absolutely gigantic diamond brooch, looking at the Koh-i-Noor and all of those sapphires and diamonds and she felt nothing. Alastair Bruce confirmed as much to People Magazine:

In a revealing new documentary, Queen Elizabeth speaks rather matter-of-factly about the royal jewels — and there’s no denying her sense of detachment. While she takes the Crown Jewels’ cultural and symbolic role very seriously, she’s just not interested in jewelry on its own, an expert says.

“The Queen is entirely disinterested in jewelry as a person,” says Alastair Bruce, who spoke with the Queen for The Coronation documentary, which airs on the Smithsonian Channel on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. “There are plenty of people I know who are excited about what they have in a box in their bedroom. The Queen is the guardian of a considerable quantity of jewelry, setting aside the Regalia, but “I don’t see her as somebody who’s particularly interested in diamonds and sitting there [cooing over them] like Elizabeth Taylor… Jewelry is one of the elements that helped her deliver the fact that she is Queen to the people she comes in contact with. It’s the trappings, and all these elements and symbols are seen by her as part of the job.”

The 91-year-old monarch displays a wry sense of humor during the documentary, and she surprisingly remarks at how “sad” the pearls on her Imperial State Crown seem – as they should be “alive” in the sea. She has certainly mastered the art of not appearing to enjoy the trappings of royalty and the fabulous artifacts that surround her and the sheer luxury of her position. This is a woman, who despite her estates, castles and racehorses, has modest tastes.

“The British public quite like the fact that she doesn’t go off on holiday on a beach by the Mediterranean but gets into country clothes, walks around in the rain and gets eaten by the midges in Scotland,” Bruce says. “She doesn’t appear to be exploiting the office for her own good. The symbols of the Regalia reminded her a bit of all that. That this is not for me, she learned it too from her father. I am making conjecture but the evidence is sort of there.”

I believe QEII probably doesn’t care too much about the giant setpiece-jewels like that because she doesn’t believe they are “hers” – they belong to the nation, I’m sure that’s how she sees it. But clearly, she does like jewelry. She liked brooches and pearl necklaces and very simple stuff. But yes, I’ll believe that she probably isn’t visiting her jewelry vault regularly to play with her jewels, which… let’s be honest, all of us would love to do. I could play in her jewelry vault for DAYS.

QIPCO Champoins Day

40 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth actually doesn’t give a crap about her jewelry or the crown jewels”

  1. LAK says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:12 am

    The nickname of the brooch she’s wearing in the documentary is ‘granny’s chips. It’s 2 ginormous diamonds on a pin, official name: Cullinan III and IV. It’s part of a set of 9 diamond jewellery made from the *chips off the Cullinan diamond rock presented to King Edward 7 from the South African government of 1907

    *chips being relative because look at the size of those things.

    In 1910, Queen turned the chips into jewellery incorporated into various pieces of royals jewels, and there they remain. They are easy to pick out when worn because they are huge stones.

    More about the rock and the ‘chips’
    http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.co.uk/2012/04/queens-top-10-diamonds-1-cullinan.html

    http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.co.uk/2012/04/cullinans-part-2-grannys-chips.html

    • Des says:
      January 15, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Damn, I didn’t know the Cullinan diamond got turned into brooches. Those things are HUGE.

    • notasugarhere says:
      January 15, 2018 at 9:56 am

      She talked about that in the show – how this was the first time these diamonds had been reunited since they were first cut (the Granny Chips and the one in the crown).

    • Imqrious2 says:
      January 15, 2018 at 10:19 am

      They were literally the size of golf balls….I was fascinated by them…and the jewels in the regalia!!!! OMG, just gorgeous! Frankly, I think I got a better look at them on tv than I did seeing them in The Tower lol. I did like how mischievous she seemed at times through the interview.

      But what fascinated me MOST was seeing TQ sitting WITH HER LEGS CROSSED AT THE KNEE!!! Lolol. We have *never* see that before. Isn’t there some “rule” that the ladies sit knees/legs together, and only ankles may be crossed? I coukd’ve sworn I read that lol. Still, startled me to see her sitting that way 😊

  2. Carol Hill says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Have been reading about the Queen’s jewels for years. The Queen does not care personally about jewelry. She always wears her engagement ring and the pearl earrings of her grandmother. She also wears certain pieces given to her by her parents regularly. The rest, she wears because it belongs to the Queen. She is not terribly interested in the jewelry. That job belonged to her grandmother, Queen Mary, who bought many of the Russian Crown Jewels and increased the supply of jewelry available to the Queen by hundreds. We should all have that type of grandmother!!

  3. lower-case deb says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:14 am

    play with it for days?
    i’d settle for no less than moving my bed to the inside of the vault!

  4. Merritt says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:18 am

    I think the Queen likes jewelry that has personal meaning to her like her engagement ring, the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, and her wedding gift bracelet among others.

  5. Meow says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:24 am

    They are just rocks, after all.

  6. notasugarhere says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I watched it and didn’t find her disinterested at all. I thought she was funny and engaging, while the interviewer was scared spitless because he didn’t know how to respond to her dry wit.

  7. SammySushi says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Her Majesty’s Jewel Vault is a fabulous website. Lots of articles on the Cullinan diamond and where the 9 major pieces have ended up.

    The Royal Order of Sartorial Splendour regularly looks at and has reader polls on the tiaras of the European monarchies.

  8. Leducduswaz says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I’m going to have an image of the Queen swimming around her jewelry vault like Scrooge McDuck all day. Thanks for that.

  9. PIa says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I guess am not surprised. Liz is an outdoorswoman, and it was shown in the Crown that Margaret is the more feminine one who likes fashion and the jewelry.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      January 15, 2018 at 10:44 am

      The Queen always sounds fairly ‘disengaged’ or ‘detached’, I think it is an affectation of the upper classes not to show excitement or deep feelings about anything. She has been very well trained to hold in her emotions or rein in any form of eagerness and this has stuck with her all her life. I think it was the inability of this family to show deep warmth or a range of emotions that drove Diana crazy. Harry has decided to free himself of that kind of stiffness, and is not afraid to hug people. I wonder if the Queen has ever hugged any ordinary person, or even members of her family?

      Interestingly, I feel that Charles is much more in touch with his feelings than William is. But I do feel that the Queen in her later years has tried to be a bit more relaxed e.g the James Bond thing and Invictus. But she probably knows that she has to be confined to that straightjacket called the British Monarchy.

      I imagine the only thing the Queen gets excited about are horses or her corgis.

  10. Tan says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:39 am

    If you are covered with gigantic jewels from birth, I would think it makes anyone disenchanted.

    No wonder she and her descendants have no respect and value for money .

  11. Luca76 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Ah the spoils of Colonialism charming.

  12. Seraphina says:
    January 15, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I really loved the videos. Loved watching QE. She made me smile. I would love to play with those jewels and be allowed to go into the vault. Wow. I think I would have weekly visits and talk to each piece. Sigh. Maybe she is not interested also due to her age. My mom told me after a certain age, she lost interest in thy stuff and I know a lot of women who said the same. I personally think I love too much to let that happen to me.

  13. Enough Already says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:07 am

    The greed and tyranny these jewels represent would make me ashamed to wear them. With the exception of coronation pieces I would only wear newer pieces commissioned and paid for by myself and/or family members from my own lifetime. None of that stolen, tainted, inherited stuff.

  14. A says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:11 am

    This annoyed the shit out of me. They need to give back those stolen jewels.

  15. homeslice says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:12 am

    For some reason, this makes me like her more…

  16. HadleyB says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:35 am

    She really lights up when she talks about her horses or you see her with her horses. She’d rather be in Scotland all day or out riding with her horses I think.

  17. Betsy says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Pearls need to be worn to shine.

  18. Sherry says:
    January 15, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I think the Queen sees being Queen as a job and she dresses for work when she knows she’ll be seen. She wears bright colors and her big royal jewels almost like a costume or uniform.

    She seems to be happiest when she’s in the country with her dogs and horses.

