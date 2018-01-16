Prince Harry planning a ‘stag do’ in the elite ski resort town of Verbier, apparently

Here’s some interesting royal gossip, it just happens to be about Prince Harry rather than Meghan Markle or the Duchess of Cambridge. This gossip involves Harry’s plans for a “stag night,” or what we in America call a bachelor party. In America, a bachelor party can be anything – a trip to Vegas, a camping trip, one night out at a strip club, whatever. I feel like the “stag do” in Britain is slightly different – like, it’s either a pub crawl or a trip with the bros or something like that. I remember that Prince William had a remarkably quiet stag do – he and his friends spent a weekend hunting at some country estate, or at least that’s what the official story was. We never heard otherwise. Now sources claim that Harry wants a stag do that involves a skiing trip to Verbier.
Like many busy grooms-to-be, Prince Harry is juggling a full-time job with wedding preparations ahead of the big day. But it appears the royal, 33, has still found time to plan his stag do – and he is heading off to the slopes. Harry is believed to be preparing to hold his stag party in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, after royal protection officers were spotted in the upmarket bar La Vache.
According to the Daily Star, Prince Andrew has offered his £13million Chalet Helora to Harry and his friends. It is also thought that Harry and Meghan, 36, will throw a second more civilised ‘stag-hen’ party together at a polo match.
A source told the Daily Star that Harry’s royal protection officers had been spotted in Verbier.
‘I have just seen Harry’s advance close-protection team come into La Vache for lunch. They are clearly on a recce,’ the source said. ‘Quite a few of the staff recognised the Royal Protection Officers who skied with Harry in 2016.’
Another insider added: ‘Prince Andrew cleared the diary of Chalet Helora as a gift from himself and the Duchess of York.’
The bar La Vache is owned by Harry’s friend Rob Sawyer, along with rugby star Lawrence Dallagio, James Blunt and superbike champion Carl Fogarty. Friends expected to be attending the stag party include Guy Pelly, Thomas van Straubenzee and George Stoy. Verbier is an exclusive ski resort that is popular with members of the royal family and celebrities.
It would not surprise me if this was the case, that Harry was planning a ski trip with his bros. But it’s still a bit disappointing – it will be even more fodder for the argument that Harry is just as out-of-touch as his brother. Plus, it just seems like Harry is setting himself for shenanigans – he could be out in public and people could easily get photos of him doing anything and everything.
Meanwhile, this is really insidery, but the Daily Mail’s Sebastian Shakespeare claims that Harry is fighting with his dad a little bit because Charles wants his longtime aide/friend Michael Fawcett to organize Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception. Harry has flat-out refused but it’s notable because Fawcett is “taking over” more and more of the administering of Charles’ various projects.
“Prince Harry is juggling a full-time job with wedding preparations” – He’s not the worst by any means but a full-time job? Let’s not gild the lily too much here.
The full time job got me too. Just like any other groom who can’t spare a minute during his 9 to 5 or 6 schedule and must handle preparations late at night on his spare time. How does poor lamb manage to do it all?
Yeah, I was wondering what “full time job” they’re referring to lol.
He’s not even out 2-3 times a week, much less 9-5 🤣🤣
+1000
Potential King Henry Couple are multi tasking to boot. Royal Wedding Planning and continues with Royal Duties work ethics. ‘I am a Prince’ Willnot manage to have a middleton ‘decoy hen do with models’, for the hangers on royal pips.
Then Prince Harry certainly should enjoy a grand stag do and joint ‘hag’ (if reports are correct) with Princess Sparkle I/w!
Also Prince Andrew is in the mix…never good.
And this Stuabanzee is like Chuck Bass…grow up party boy.
Harry’s pals are more of a worry than Andrew’s chalet.
Every time Harry has been caught doing something foolish, he is with these people.
A trip with your friends for your stag/bachelor party doesn’t seem out of touch to me. In fact, that’s where I would be spending the most money…on the fun. Haha. Wedding dress and ring? Meh, we’ve got a budget. The reception? How long does this place stay open because I plan on being here all night. Haha!
So many normal people go overboard for their wedding in ways that they actually can’t afford and/or are taking loans to achieve their dream day. A year or so ago, I read that the average cost of a wedding in the US was $30K!!! So, if you can afford nice wedding festivities, knock yourself out. It’s a special day/time, but I don’t want to be paying it off years later.
ETA: Also, considering many men and women do the strip club thing (speaking from US perspective), I like the good time with friends angle. I like when bachelor/bachelorette parties are toasting your new life as opposed to mourning the loss of the single life.
I mean, at the end of the day Prince Harry is still a rich guy with rich guy friends. Of course, the stag party is going to be in Verbier or something like that. If I had his money mine would be too. As long as he keeps doing his job and repping the Queen well when he’s supposed to it doesn’t bother me.
Exactly. I mean what do people expect him to do? Get a couple of rooms at a Motel 7 with a couple of cases of beer??
I KNOW. I love your response and the one below. He is RICH!!! What do people expect???
This, exactly. My brother is getting married in July and he and his friends are probably going to do a camping weekend somewhere, but I have no doubt that if they were rich, they would be private-jetting off somewhere fancy. I’m no royal apologist but come on, the guy has more money than most of us combined, going on a posh ski trip isn’t at all surprising.
I agree as well. He is quite wealthy. We all know that. And we feast on news about the royal family. So let him have his fun. And let us read about it. Aside from that, nothing too see here Move along.
I dont get what’s so out of touch about this. It’s no different than a group of dudes going to Vegas. He’s staying at his Uncle’s house. It seems like what a lot of rich British guys would do for their stag-do. I’m always puzzled by what people’s expectations are for the Royal family. They will never be Joe Schmoes. They are rich and they are royal. There is a limit to how “normal” they can or will actually be. But this sounds pretty average to me
I really don’t understand what the issue is – it sounds like a normal stag trip. Perhaps 25 years ago people went on a simple pub crawl for the stag-do, but those days are long past. These days many UK grooms take longer trips to Europe with their mates (Prague and Spain are very popular stag-do destinations).
Wait, how is a weekend away with the boys for a bachelor party “out of touch?” Going forward, will all leisure travel outside of the UK be deemed “out of touch” and “disappointing?”
I’d be most concerned for the shenanigans. He doesn’t seem to surround himself with super stable, well behaved guys. He’s getting too old for obnoxious shenanigans to be ‘cute’. Hopefully they can manage to have a bunch of fun without being embarrassing.
…but so are the pals, that is, getting older. There were no shenanigans at Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica.
Let hardworking potential King Henry and technically (3rd in Line) enjoy his Wedding!
Harry is a Prince – pretty much any vacation he takes is going to be “elite”. Let’s not kid ourselves. I’m kind of confused as to how people are expecting him and MM live? They are still royalty for God’s sakes! Also, this is not some crazy Vegas bachelor party at Tao – its a ski trip with his bros, which I’m sure will be pretty discreet (to the public) and we’ll know very little details.
Oh please this comes from the Daily Star.One of the least trustworthy trash rags out there. There was also stories last year of them checking out the place for Harry and it ended up being for Will’s trip where he was ‘dad’ dancing.
