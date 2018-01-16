Prince Harry planning a ‘stag do’ in the elite ski resort town of Verbier, apparently

Here’s some interesting royal gossip, it just happens to be about Prince Harry rather than Meghan Markle or the Duchess of Cambridge. This gossip involves Harry’s plans for a “stag night,” or what we in America call a bachelor party. In America, a bachelor party can be anything – a trip to Vegas, a camping trip, one night out at a strip club, whatever. I feel like the “stag do” in Britain is slightly different – like, it’s either a pub crawl or a trip with the bros or something like that. I remember that Prince William had a remarkably quiet stag do – he and his friends spent a weekend hunting at some country estate, or at least that’s what the official story was. We never heard otherwise. Now sources claim that Harry wants a stag do that involves a skiing trip to Verbier.

Like many busy grooms-to-be, Prince Harry is juggling a full-time job with wedding preparations ahead of the big day. But it appears the royal, 33, has still found time to plan his stag do – and he is heading off to the slopes. Harry is believed to be preparing to hold his stag party in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, after royal protection officers were spotted in the upmarket bar La Vache. According to the Daily Star, Prince Andrew has offered his £13million Chalet Helora to Harry and his friends. It is also thought that Harry and Meghan, 36, will throw a second more civilised ‘stag-hen’ party together at a polo match. A source told the Daily Star that Harry’s royal protection officers had been spotted in Verbier. ‘I have just seen Harry’s advance close-protection team come into La Vache for lunch. They are clearly on a recce,’ the source said. ‘Quite a few of the staff recognised the Royal Protection Officers who skied with Harry in 2016.’ Another insider added: ‘Prince Andrew cleared the diary of Chalet Helora as a gift from himself and the Duchess of York.’ The bar La Vache is owned by Harry’s friend Rob Sawyer, along with rugby star Lawrence Dallagio, James Blunt and superbike champion Carl Fogarty. Friends expected to be attending the stag party include Guy Pelly, Thomas van Straubenzee and George Stoy. Verbier is an exclusive ski resort that is popular with members of the royal family and celebrities.

[From The Daily Mail]

It would not surprise me if this was the case, that Harry was planning a ski trip with his bros. But it’s still a bit disappointing – it will be even more fodder for the argument that Harry is just as out-of-touch as his brother. Plus, it just seems like Harry is setting himself for shenanigans – he could be out in public and people could easily get photos of him doing anything and everything.

Meanwhile, this is really insidery, but the Daily Mail’s Sebastian Shakespeare claims that Harry is fighting with his dad a little bit because Charles wants his longtime aide/friend Michael Fawcett to organize Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception. Harry has flat-out refused but it’s notable because Fawcett is “taking over” more and more of the administering of Charles’ various projects.