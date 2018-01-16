Kim Kardashian & Kanye West welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy

I honestly thought Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate was due in December. Whenever I saw photos of them last month, I always thought “the baby should be here by now!” In truth, we didn’t actually know the due date – Kim was somewhat stingy with some details, so maybe the baby was always due in January. Well, their surrogate gave birth to a baby girl yesterday in California.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family has officially grown! The famous couple welcomed their third child via surrogate, and the family is over the moon.
“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim announced on her app Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” Their daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., Kim added.
Good for them, all of them. I know a lot of people side-eyed Kim and Kanye using a surrogate, but seriously, she had two really difficult pregnancies and deliveries. I think Saint’s difficult delivery was the end of it for Kim – she probably could have carried another pregnancy, but there would have been no guarantee that she could give birth one more time without massive complications. So, they went with surrogacy and shockingly, they kept the whole thing relatively discreet. They used a reputable agency and Kanye hasn’t even spoken in public in more than a year.
Also: by Kim’s own admission, North absolutely loathes her little brother, so no, I doubt North is “especially thrilled” to have a new sibling. I can’t wait to hear the name… it will be good, I’m sure.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’ve got $10 on “King” as the name in tribute to MLK.
I think Blac Chyna’s son’s name is King…so nope.
Wouldn’t that be wonderful if they named her after MLK? Blac Chyna has a son named King, so they won’t choose that. I’m trying to think of other monosyllabic words (notice I didn’t say “names”).
Martina maybe.
They could call her Teeny
Perhaps they’d change it to Queen?
I say Coretta after MLK’s widow or Donda after Kanye’s mother.
i hope it’s donda somewhere in the name. when north was born some of the first rumors were that her name was kaydence donda, which i liked for those couple hours the rumor was alive.
Star?
Mercy?
Light?
Fate?
Sky?
It will likely be some ridiculous name like Goddess, Highness, Majesty, Queen or some other such ridiculous moniker the kid will have to live with until she is old enough to change it.
Princess-Starshine West (they’ll hyphenate for good measure)
Anyone watch their show last night where Kris got ear lobe surgery because Kim made a comment about her ears being big? I really hope Kim doesn’t do this to her two daughters. I hope they name her Junior West or something a little more progressive.
You do realize most of the “storylines” in that show are made up right?? Kris was getting surgey anyway in all likelihood – the same way they made a storyline about her getting her implants replaced and her facelift.
I know their show is not all “real”. But Kim does seem extremely superficial as does the rest of her family. They are always striving for “perfection”. Khloe recently admitted her family pressured her in to losing weight because it was “good for the brand”. I really believe Kim will put this same pressure on her daughters. I hope I am wrong but time will tell.
So Khloe’s blaming the family for her dysfunction. That’s news, they all do the same thing, if you don’t like a body part, replace it with one you like. Khloe’s been through enough noses to figure that out. They are repulsive, self-absorbed and obviously narcissistic. They’re talking about trading Tristan from the Cavs, and I hope they do. I don’t want that man stealing phony ass Khloe in my city. Very cynical I’m being here, but this family brings out the worst in me. @Valiantly Varnished: Kim married a man she didn’t love to get ratings. Nothing is real in their lives.
@Nancy Yeah… wanting to lose weight isn’t a “dysfunction” nor is gaining a little weight. The amount of vitriol you produced in this comment kind of makes me chuckle. Do you know them personally? Did they kick your dog or steal from you?
Didn’t Khloe fat shame Rob? Or was that one of the other sisters?
Kim probably got her shallowness from her mom. The plastic surgery obsession comes from somewhere and given that they all seem to have it (except for maybe Kourtney), I’m thinking Kris has not been a positive influence on her daughters’ self-esteem. She can take a jab about her earlobes.
Me
I think you’re wrong. Kris has demonstrated she’s the issue. If there’s distance from Kris the children seem level headed. If Kris is close they get awful plastic surgeries. Kim has distance with Kanye. It shows. Her comments and actions appear alright. Like khloe too. After her divorce she got closer to Kris and is a mess.
That Kim has remained quiet. That this hasn’t been used as a talking point. I think there’s an awareness to keep the private life private.
I don’t think I’ve ever noticed my ear lobe in my entire life.
I’m gonna go look. I don’t even know if the damn thing is one word or two
Another child that Kris Jenner and Kim will throw to the wolves.
Also, since Kanye is bi-polar does anyone think that he and Kim are aware of the risk of passing that disease on to one of the kids?
Kim is problematic in a lot of ways but I’ve never seen her throw her kids “to the wolves”. For all her sins, she seems to be a good, loving mother.
What a loathsome comment.
Why is it a loathsome comment? Is someone has a condition that is thought to have a genetic component, why would he or she want to pass it on to the next generation.? It’s selfish.
I have two first 1st cousins with Huntington’s. Disease. Both their father & grandmother died from it. My aunt, their mother, never told them about their father’s condition. They both have children & are angry that their mother never told them. Both have said that they would have never had kids if they knew that they could pass Huntington’s on to the next generation.
Should we all just sterilize ourselves?!
(To be honest, I don’t want to have kids for a similar reason… but that’s MY choice. You realize parents with bipolar disorder can read your comment, right?)
As a parent with depression, my goodness you’re right. Guess I’ll just go whack the kids on eBay, soz kiddies! Hope this prevents you from having a similar issue because heaven knows those of us with mental health issues don’t deserve normal lives.
Thank you, Bess, for showing me the light.
I AM bipolar and your comment is SICK.
I’m assuming that wasn’t aimed at my obvious sarcasm, Blaire?
@Blaire Carter it’s pretty obvious that Skoochy was being sarcastic. Calm down.
I just assumed Blaire was actually replying to Bess in the topmost “parent” thread
Your mother must be so proud.
Thought we as a society had moved past the eugenics argument?
What a terrible thing to say. As if being bipolar precludes you from being able to be a good parent or precludes a child from living a good life.
What a nasty, cruel comment. Kim may not be the world”s most stable individual but I have never read or heard of anything that suggests she is not a good parent. Get gone and stay gone.
I absolutely have no side eye on the surrogacy. From all accounts, her pregnancies were very difficult and I don’t blame her for wanting another child, but not another pregnancy. Plus, I totally get it because I HATED being pregnant.
I sympathize. I was very fortunate. My pregnancy was the best nine months I ever spent, followed by a quick, easy delivery. I wish all women could have had my experience.
I was surprised to read that people judged her for having a surrogate. She had so many issues and she was clearly so uncomfortable and unhappy when she was pregnant. I used to feel pain just looking at her ankles. I’m happy for her that she was able to have another baby with probably a much more positive experience this time around.
This. I wouldn’t mind a fourth child. I would mind a fourth pregnancy, delivery, recovery….
Maybe Kanye will send her an e-mail regarding the baby’s name …
CHORTLE
bahahahahaha
LOL
I had a gallstone when I was 30 weeks along and I had gall bladder surgery with severe complications then an emergency c-section and life support for four days. I would’ve done surrogacy if I had the means and energy to be a mother of two but it wasn’t meant to be. I have zero issues with K&K doing so only I hope these children have positive role models somewhere in their lives. Don’t know why but am thinking of the name Martina but that’s probably not unique enough.
I don’t think people side eyed the surrogacy so much as people don’t believe her pregnancies were actually difficult. That’s her fault since the whole family lies about anything and everything. I personally don’t believe it because I had some of the same complications she did, and the constant pap strolls would have been impossible. And someone who was able to get pregnant twice in 3 years while saying she was suffering infertility issues doesn’t ring true either. But I have no problem for anyone using a surrogate that wants to. And I do believe she loves her kids and is a good mom, even while not agreeing with he things she is teaching them.
That’s where I fall. Kim maintains that she needed a surrogate because she had placenta issues. But the issues she claims to have had are almost exclusively seen in women who’ve had c-sections, which Kim maintains she’s never had. That’s. …weird. She’s also told some story about retaining placenta for weeks after the birth (which would be pretty horrific if true). I’ve always felt like she just had rough pregnancies and didn’t want to do it again. Which I don’t judge a woman for feeling that way! But I’ve always thought she was lying about her issues.
I never had a csection but did have placenta accreta with my last pregnancy. Yes, it is often seen in women with prior sections but not always. I’m proof. I almost bled to death. But thanks for your stellar medical opinion. Retaining pieces of placenta is not all that uncommon at all-especially when it had prior needed to be torn from the uterus. Learn enough yet?
Um, marigold, you may want to take your own advice. Kim claims to have had placenta previa, not accreta (people magazine has the links in their article) (the more you know!) In women who’ve never had a c section, previa occurs in less than .5% of pregnancies. In women who’ve undergone c-section, it’s around 10% (Tori Spelling had it, but that makes sense). Kim goes back and forth constantly with her alleged issues. Like I said, if she just didn’t want to be pregnant, again, I’d respect the honesty.
Also, if you noticed, I did not say placenta issues are exclusive to women with c sections. But they almost are – if you google, you’d note that c section is the single largest risk factor for both placenta accreta and previa. The fact that they occasionally occur in other births doesn’t negate that the overwhelming majority happen in one certain group.
She’s always claimed to have had accreta. Check YOUR facts. And anyone can get previa. If you have either once, you are likely to have it again. Do you think I don’t know about it after having it? Don’t be deliberately obtuse.
https://www.kimkardashianwest.com/behind-the-scenes/409-high-risk-pregnancy/
My point still stands. Women without prior sections can have accreta no matter how much you might not trust a Kardashian.
She always looked so swollen and uncomfortable. Wearing long coats in the middle of summer and ankles the size of her calves…I have no trouble believing she had medical issues or was miserable or whatever she wants to say. You could read it all over her face. She just didn’t look well, whether that was medical or personal, she was obviously stressed and uncomfortable.
Yeah, I don’t believe these people either. Not a single word from their inflated lips. Nope. It’s another outsourcing for them. Let someone else handle it.
I’m doubtful she really needed a surrogate either. I think she just didn’t want her body weight to fluctuate again. Especially since her figure is mostly what she’s known for.
My thoughts exactly.
Aaaw congrats! Babies are such a blessing. I want to know the name now!
Anyone who “side eyes” how someone chooses to reproduce is ridiculous. It is no one’s business. Who cares if Kim had difficult pregnancies or easy pregnancies?? If surrogacy was the right choice for her… so be it. Why people feel the need to add their opinion about someone else’s reproductive choices is beyond me. It is 2018 and it is great that women and families have all sorts of options for reproduction… why can’t we just say congrats and leave it at that?
Yes!
They make some really beautiful kids.
Yes they really do…with Kim’s original features and Kanye’s features…you can’t go wrong. So cute !
They have a beautiful family and I’m thrilled for them!
Days after Kylie had hers apparently… I’m just saying
LOL why would Kylie want to be their surrogate (if that’s what you’re hinting at)? Actually you’re not allowed to be a surrogate if you haven’t already given birth before. I think they like the attention this “is Kylie pregnant or not” story is getting. They are going to keep rolling with it even after the child is born. I think they don’t want to ruin Kylie’s “image” by allowing pregnancy pics to get out. I think she wants to “bounce” back quickly after the baby is born as if it never happened lol.
I don’t think she’s there surrogate, I think something happened like Kylie was jealous of Kim for getting another baby and wanted one for herself. I think Kylie views herself as in direct competition with Kim. Look the make line stuff, or how Kylie has altered her looks to look more like Kim and less like a Jenner.
I think that’s what’s more going on. Kylie got pregnant because she knew Kim was gonna have a surrogate and wanted to one up her. Who’s Kris Jenner gonna be more concerned about Kylie who’s having a baby for the first time, or Kim and her third baby via- surrogate.
@DiligenetDiva Or maybe Kylie simply got knocked up by accident and decided to have the baby. Sometimes the simpler answer is the right one
Do you honestly think that if Kylie
was their surrogate they would keep it secret?? It would be a MAJOR storyline on their show. Kris would be talking about it all the time. Not to mention the legalities of it. I believe you have to have given birth previously before they allow you to be a surrogate.
Agreed but what I don’t understand is why she hasn’t talked about being pregnant. Wouldn’t Kylie being pregnant be a major storyline too?
I think Kylie either looks bad with the fillers and gaining weight OR they think keeping it quiet will make her fans go crazy over her and her products. or she’s having a new show w her as mom
People side-eyed them having a surrogate? I must’ve missed that because all I saw was praise.
My sister wanted a little sister, and loathed our baby brother for a while, so perhaps North will be happier with the sister.
I’m sure the name will be eye-rolling-inducing. Hopefully, they’ll prove me wrong.
Cool.
Oh my goodness. She’s looking more and more like Latoya Jackson 😕
