Kim Kardashian & Kanye West welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy

I honestly thought Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate was due in December. Whenever I saw photos of them last month, I always thought “the baby should be here by now!” In truth, we didn’t actually know the due date – Kim was somewhat stingy with some details, so maybe the baby was always due in January. Well, their surrogate gave birth to a baby girl yesterday in California.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family has officially grown! The famous couple welcomed their third child via surrogate, and the family is over the moon. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim announced on her app Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” Their daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., Kim added.

Good for them, all of them. I know a lot of people side-eyed Kim and Kanye using a surrogate, but seriously, she had two really difficult pregnancies and deliveries. I think Saint’s difficult delivery was the end of it for Kim – she probably could have carried another pregnancy, but there would have been no guarantee that she could give birth one more time without massive complications. So, they went with surrogacy and shockingly, they kept the whole thing relatively discreet. They used a reputable agency and Kanye hasn’t even spoken in public in more than a year.

Also: by Kim’s own admission, North absolutely loathes her little brother, so no, I doubt North is “especially thrilled” to have a new sibling. I can’t wait to hear the name… it will be good, I’m sure.