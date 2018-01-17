Sharon Stone: ‘We were raised to accommodate men… in my generation’

Sharon Stone has a new project coming out called Mosaic by HBO and Steven Soderbergh. It’s an interactive murder mystery in which the watcher gets to choose how they watch the storylines. Reader/viewer involvement projects kind of fascinate me so I will probably give this a try. If you don’t want to work for your entertainment, HBO will release it as a six-part miniseries on January 22nd.

In Mosaic, Sharon plays the murder victim, that’s not a spoiler, that’s straight from IMDb. The role is being discussed as her comeback, which is odd to me as her IMDb has her working steadily. So, I assume the comeback refers to the size of the role, she’s out front in the Mosaic promotion. As Sharon told Harpers Bazaar in 2014, she suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in 2001 and had a significant recovery period following that. Lee Cowan with CBS Sunday Morning interviewed Sharon about her comeback and the discussion turned to her status as a sex symbol and whether she’s been a victim of sexual harassment, to which she answered by way of a 10-second laugh.

Sharon Stone laughed out loud—for a full 10 seconds!—when Lee Cowan asked her on CBS Sunday Morning if she ever experienced inappropriate behavior during her time in Hollywood. “I don’t really know how to ask this in a delicate way, but were you ever in a position like that, that you felt that you were uncomfortable?” Cowan asked. As Stone cackled, he said, “You’re laughing. I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh or ‘Are you kidding me? Of course I was’ laugh.” After composing herself, Stone looked Cowan dead in the eye. “I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection,” she told him. “I’ve seen it all.” Stone is a supporter of the Time’s Up movement, and like many of her peers, she wore black in solidarity at the 2018 Golden Globes. “We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation, and women so often lose their own identity to the identity of the man that they’re with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they’re with,” she said. At last, the actress said, “We’re starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered, or powerful, or valuable.”

[From E! News]

You can watch the clip here. The part that is getting the most attention is Sharon laughing at Lee’s question on harassment. I think the message she’s trying to make is that most people, men in particular, still don’t seem to grasp how common harassment is and that women were taught to grin and bear it. It’s a dramatic way for her to make her point but I’m not sure it’s the most helpful way to make it. But her point about women being raised to accommodate men is a good one. I don’t feel I’ve ever lost my identity to the man I was with, but I do know that many issues that women face like menopause, periods, gravity on the aging body, etc. are expected to only be discussed among women. At a recent get-together I discussed my loss of energy and how it’s affect my running schedule during perimenopause. A friend told me later that her husband had been uncomfortable with “us talking about such intimate things.” She was honestly scolding me for saying the word “perimenopause,” even though I only mentioned it was affecting my sleep and energy. Like Sharon, I am really tired of holding my tongue just because some man in the room was taught only his problems matter.

Here is the trailer for Mosaic: