Alec Baldwin: The renunciation of Woody Allen is ‘unfair and sad to me’

You sort of have to hand it to Alec Baldwin – he’s an intelligent, charming man who manages to piss off nearly everyone around him. He’s a brilliant actor who has burned many bridges throughout his career simply because he ran his mouth off when he shouldn’t have. There’s something deeply contrarian about Alec – no matter how many times he has been advised to simply stay quiet and let the dust settle, Alec will barge in, uninvited, to mouth off yet again. It’s become a parody at this point – Alec says something deeply offensive, he gives a half-assed apology and promises to stay off Twitter, then after a few days he’s back at it again with tweets and ill-timed words, like a thirsty itch that needs to be scratched, always in the public sphere.
Anyway, Alec Baldwin has said words in defense of Woody Allen before. Baldwin has worked with Woody a few times, memorably in Blue Jasmine and not-so-memorably in To Rome with Love. As I keep saying, Woody Allen no longer has a constituency in Hollywood. That shifted a few years ago and now, in the current age of heightened awareness around abuse and abusers, major stars are disavowing Woody right and left with no repercussions. In fact, disavowing Woody will garner you better headlines than just keeping your mouth shut. But Alec Baldwin’s contrarian nature needed to scratch that itch. So he tweeted this on Tuesday:
Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.
WA’s talent has nothing to do with it.
This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in…nothing. What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth?
Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so.
The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.
Baldwin also retweeted some stuff about and from Moses Farrow, brother to Ronan and Dylan Farrow, who always claimed that Woody was innocent and that Mia Farrow was the abusive parent. The retweets raise an interesting point too – if we believe that Dylan Farrow is a victim of abuse, should we believe Moses’ story as well?
All that being said, for me the “no charges were filed” argument will always fall flat about any accused predator. One of the reasons why #MeToo has gained so much traction is because so many women correctly feel that the legal system was not built to protect us, and that all too often, the legal system fails us in our most desperate moments. I don’t need to see Harvey Weinstein formally charged with a crime to KNOW that he is a rapist and a predator. Perhaps the better argument for Alec is the one he makes about Moses – we should believe victims when they tell their stories. Believe Dylan. But believe Moses Farrow too, and try to understand what happened to both of them.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Honestly, I think that Mia is probably crazy af, too, and very likely abusive. But that doesn’t negate what Woody did. They can both be terrible people; the children are still the victims.
Yes, I think Mia was abusive and Woody used that to kind of in the middle of the chaos befriend Soon-Yi and abuse Dylan. Very typical behaviour.
The fact that he married a girl that he saw grow up to me is the prove of everything.
I agree. And Mia’s brother has sexually assaulted children in the past. Dylan was certainly molested by her uncle, or Woody, or both. Regardless, by all accounts Woody showed severely inappropriate behavior towards Dylan, and I believe her. That entire family is f*cked an I wish them all the healing in the world because they certainly need it.
I agree. Mia Farrow doesn’t need to be perfect, or even a nice and stable person, for her child to be abused. In fact having a really self-involved mother would make abuse in a step-parent more likely, because she’d tolerate behaviour towards her kids that a more protective one wouldn’t. I would not still be dating a man who needed therapy over his weird obsession with one of my kids.
It’s really sad to me that just as an adult woman needs to be a perfect victim to be credible at all, a child needs to have a perfect mother for same. The ways in which the onus is placed on women to determine whether male behaviour is or is not culpable are seemingly endless.
And Alec Baldwin’s right to a voice on men and their relationships with their daughters is endlessly questionable. How old was Ireland when he left foul and abusive voicemails? Ten?
“It’s really sad to me that just as an adult woman needs to be a perfect victim to be credible at all, a child needs to have a perfect mother for same. The ways in which the onus is placed on women to determine whether male behaviour is or is not culpable are seemingly endless.”
Couldn’t agree more. In my country there’s an on going case of a 18 old girl raped by 5 men at the “San Fermines” and their defense is that is was consensual (of course RME) and they even paid a private investigator to follow her after what they did. The investigator said she was lying because after the rape she went onto vacations and to parties so apparently you have to a recluse yourself in your house or you are not a real victim.
Why hasn’t Weinstein been charged yet?
I’m no attorney, but I think Weinstein going to be very difficult to prosecute, both because many of his crimes were years ago, and because of the geographic spread of the crimes. It might be different if they could charge him with 15 rapes in NYC, but one in NYC, 1 in San Francisco, one in Paris, etc. Etc., might make things more difficult, if not impossible.
This. It’s really hard to prove.
Stop ruining Jack Donaghy for me, Baldwin.
Ugh! I know, right? That’s one of my all time favorite comfort shows (Flight of the Conchords, as well).
I thought they had sufficient evidence to bring a case forward but decided against it to protect Dylan?
that’s actually what happened.
Yea they never wanted to put Dylan through a trial
It’s tricky. The prosecutor claimed publicly they had probable cause to bring charges (he should never have done that and then not brought charges. Insanely prejudicial.) But that is not proof of guilt and there is the very real possibility he would not have been convicted. So basically it means whatever each side wants it to mean and this mess goes on forever.
Baldwin really misrepresents what happened. Without a confession, they would have had to put seven year old Dylan on the stand. She was too fragile for that.
Yes. That they had ample evidence to prosecute was stated plainly at the end of the report, and their decision not to go forward was based, the prosecutor wrote, on Dylan’s fragility resulting from the abuse.
People love to bring up he was never charged, but refuse to acknowledge the reason they gave. It had nothing to do with evidence, the problem was that it wouldn’t be in the welfare of Dylan Farrow to be put through a lengthy court trial.
The judge in the custody case believed something had obviously happened to Dylan, said there was no reason to believe she was coached, and flat out said measures had to be taken to protect her. Then he sided with Mia Farrow and gave her full custody of her children.
Okay one abuser finds it sad that another is vilified. Got it.
Thing is his arguments are largely stupid:
1. The legal system protects straight white men. THe system was built by them for them. So the legal argument is moot
2. Both Mia and Woody can be terrible abusive parents.
3. Not seeing abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Predators often single out a child.
4. Just because an abuser is “nice” to you doesn’t mean he was awful to the next
I mean this isn’t rocket science. But I don’t want to hear from Baldwin that cursed out his kid over the phone and thought that was appropriate.
THIS THIS THIS!!! AB is a narcissistic tosser who thought it was okay to abuse his daughter like that – every time I hear it, it triggers me so much. My dad was this kind of man, abusive, arrogant and a total wanker.
Aziz and Woody are men that other men see themselves in. They see the awkwardness, the faux bumble, and can’t help but empathize because we’ve all felt awkward and bumbling. They tend to avoid the overt predatory nature of these men, Aziz continuing despite many no’s, Woodys fetish for young women, in favour of their social clumsiness. Some even view those flaws as normal.
We are going to see a lot more angry people, angry that it’s been taken too far, because they worry for themselves. They see shadows of behaviours they do not want to admit are bad, so they won’t admit what those men did was bad.
The same way women need to reasses our sexual scripts, the requirement of male pursuit and male control of certain courtship steps would be one major one, men will need to do so as well.
How can you compare Woody and Aziz? One’s a pedophile and the other behaved like a jerk and a creep.
Easily, when both behaviours come from the same toxic norms.
Aziz should not be in the same category as Woody.
The predatory men category? I’d argue he does belong there.
His actions though, they aren’t in the same category as Allen’s. They are on a spectrum, where Allen’s are obviously more departed. It doesn’t remove that fact that both types are mostly caused by the same behaviour patterns.
Woah! You are making some wild comparisons. Aziz was overly aggressive on a date with an adult and stopped when she verbally said no. Woody molested a child and married his step daughter. Two VERY VERY different sutauations. Not even on the same spectrum. Not even on spectrums that run parallel.
The lady in the Aziz situation had agency she chose not to use and when she did he stopped. Dylan had no agency as a child and Woody didn’t respect her when she did try to use it. Very different.
I would say compare Woody to Jared the Subway guy. There’s a child predator.
He didn’t stop.
Speaks of similarities to me.
The crimes aren’t the same, not at all, but the actions and mind set that lead to them are. Just in smaller less egregious moments, making them easy to miss.
Where did Isobel’s comment go?
That’s how I feel…why shouldn’t we believe Moses as well? He seems just as credible.
Overall, that household sounds like it had a lot of problems and the kids suffered the most, naturally.
What exactly did happen to Moses? In any case, sounds like one disfunctional family. Such a delight to see Ronan grow up to be such an inteligent man with such moral integrity.
As for Alec. Ugh, I even have no energy to get into all the nonsence he threw in here. Well, at least Allen will still have two fans at his birthday party: Alec Baldwin and Kate Winslet.
Can Turner Classic please give his gig to someone else? Ellen Burstyn? Jane Fonda? Ileana Douglas?
Ugh, even though I know Alec is an A*hole, I still tend to enjoy him as an actor. But this is too much for me. As stated above, Allen was not NOT charged due to insufficient evidence, but because pretty much everyone thought it was in the best interest of Dylan to not pursue charges and traumatize her, an emotionally vulnerable, young child, further. This information is readily available & ignoring it is gross.
I’m going to have to argue with the “brilliant actor” bit. He may have been great at one time, but like so many others before him(Pacino, De Niro), he seems to have stopped trying at some point. I was particularly unimpressed with his lazy, toothless impression of Trump on SNL. If we’re gonna mock the man (and we are, and we should) we should be applying burns so savage that his great grandchildren will be born with scars. Instead, we’ve got Alec Baldwin pouting and saying some tired one-liner with absolutely no enthusiasm…
Thank you! I am so unimpressed and unamused by his Trump impression. It’s so lazy.
More importantly, not only are some abusers never convicted, probably most are never even on the justice system’s radar. My father molested me, my older sisters, cousins, friends but due to the time frame (roughly 1950s to 1980s) no one even talked about it although it was an open secret. Children don’t lie about this but in a lot of cases, no one even asks.
I loved Alec on 30 Rock – when I found out what he’s like outside the show it was a HUGE disappointment
We can and should absolutely believe Moses, I don’t think Mia has looked that great during all of it but that does not mean WA didn’t do it. More than one thing can be true at the same time.
As for Baldwin, what is with these dudes and the use of the word “sad”? It bugs me to no end, has Trump ruined that word forever? Yes, it’s sad that WA is a creepy assh*le who hurt his child. But more than that it’s infuriating and horrifying.
My sister and I always text each other SAD! and BAD! because sometimes you just have to laugh at Trump’s demented, limited, Seussian vocabulary.
As far as Moses and Dylan, I’ve always believed Woody was/is an emotionally and sexually abusive man who tried to psychologically damage Mia and Mia was/is an emotionally and physically abusive woman who spoke in a racist manner about Soon Yi.
It’s why I cringe a bit when some people go on about how strong and wonderful Mia is because the focus should be on Dylan. I don’t think Mia’s abuse will every truly be addressed though as people are very sensitive about how Woody smeared Mia in the press in a sexist manner (one can be a horrible person and still smeared unfairly) and will be wary of seeming to equate the two even tho Woody is clearly a much bigger monster.
And I’m not surprised that Alec stuck his foot in his mouth and I suspect a lot of people feel the same way that he does unfortunately.
IA 100%
I read yesterday and article on Vox (very well written and with a timeline of everything) about the whole thing ( I wasn’t even born at the time) and it was such a mess. Holding press conferences in front of the Manhattan Supreme Courtl, friends acusing one another publicly etc.
I understand Mia’s decision to not make Dylan go through a trial.
Maybe Baldwin does such a good job playing Trump because they are both a lot alike… entitled, arrogant, and constantly spewing garbage from their mouth? I really think they are very similar men.
Holy shit Alec. Just stop talking. Woody MARRIED HIS DAUGHTER. I also find it curious that Moses happened to work on a bunch of his father’s films as he was promoting that his sister was lying about the abuse. Woody is CREEPY AF, period.
I don’t know what to think about Moses. I wasn’t old enough to remember the whole thing in real time, but I believe Dylan, first, before anyone else in this equation.
The fact remains that in totality Woody’s behavior has been the most reprehensible. His has a clear pattern of inappropriate behavior. He was pen paling a 13-year-old in the 70s. Susan Sarandon, regardless of what anyone feels about her, said everyone knew Woody liked girls. There are photos of him hanging around Jeffrey Epstein who has been found guilty of running an underage sex slave ring involving Prince Andrew and 45.
He married his stepdaughter, and that alone is enough to believe he shouldn’t be supported anymore. Married to Mia or not, he is the father of Soon Yi’s siblings and was an adult figure in her life. Regardless of Mia’s shortcomings, this is about Woody Allen molesting his daughter. No victims would ever be believed if we waited for the justice system to do the right thing.
This family was a mess, but Woody is the one who committed crimes against a child. There is no reason to think it is a lie.
Woody Allen is a filmmaker. He has not saved lives or invented a cure for illnesses or done anything warranting this suspension of belief because of what he has accomplished. The world will survive without his films.
Alec should hope more nasty details about Allen don’t surface because he has attached himself to Woody now. Just like Blake Lively. I can’t forget her stupid words in Cannes. Most people worked with him and stayed quiet but unnecessarily going on the record to defend him can’t be erased.
He did NOT marry his stepdaughter. Perpetuating this nonsense isn’t helping anyone. It was an egregious ethical transgression to marry his ex girlfriend’s daughter, but it was not incest. Also, liking teens is NOT the same thing as liking small children! And, as someone who not only lived through the saga, but saw Moses daily for years, I can assure you he is the most credible witness here. Mia coached Dylan. Mia ruled the roost with violence and intimidation.
Woody and Mia were together for TWELVE years. It may not have legally been a marriage (nor is anyone actually calling it incest) but he would have been the adult male father figure in her life and literally watched her grow up. We need to stop pretending that it’s not gross.
And underage girls are children. Or are you trying to imply that teenagers can’t be molested?
Cue all the people who will defend him saying Soon-Yi wasn’t Woody’s daughter, just his stepdaughter. Which really makes it so much better, obviously. (Sarcasm)
When I write that Soon-Yi wasn’t his daughter it’s not defending him, it’s being more accurate about his perversions. It’s a warped relationship even without SY being his daughter. If you take that as defending him, whatever.
Dylan’s story was backed up by 3 adults. Then we also have stories like those of Mariel Hemingway (read about him trying to take her to Paris. I reeks of someone grooming both a teen and her family). Then we also have his movies which tend to feature old men and young women. Then we have his marriage to his stepdaughter.
If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…
IMO, Mia is a POS too. Any mother who continues a relationship with a man who is unsafe and “must never be alone with her daughter”, is not a mom. They are the hand that lowers the mouse into the snakes mouth.
Just f you to Alec Baldwin. How many ways can he think of to support sexually predatory males?
Kaiser wrote: “There’s something deeply contrarian about Alec – no matter how many times he has been advised to simply stay quiet and let the dust settle, Alec will barge in, uninvited, to mouth off yet again. It’s become a parody at this point – Alec says something deeply offensive, he gives a half-assed apology and promises to stay off Twitter, then after a few days he’s back at it again with tweets and ill-timed words, like a thirsty itch that needs to be scratched, always in the public sphere.”
Except for the promises to stop tweeting, you have just described Donald Trump to a T, Kaiser. No wonder Baldwin’s Trump impression is so spot-on.
HE. MARRIED. HIS. STEPDAUGHTER.
