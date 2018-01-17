Alec Baldwin: The renunciation of Woody Allen is ‘unfair and sad to me’

You sort of have to hand it to Alec Baldwin – he’s an intelligent, charming man who manages to piss off nearly everyone around him. He’s a brilliant actor who has burned many bridges throughout his career simply because he ran his mouth off when he shouldn’t have. There’s something deeply contrarian about Alec – no matter how many times he has been advised to simply stay quiet and let the dust settle, Alec will barge in, uninvited, to mouth off yet again. It’s become a parody at this point – Alec says something deeply offensive, he gives a half-assed apology and promises to stay off Twitter, then after a few days he’s back at it again with tweets and ill-timed words, like a thirsty itch that needs to be scratched, always in the public sphere.

Anyway, Alec Baldwin has said words in defense of Woody Allen before. Baldwin has worked with Woody a few times, memorably in Blue Jasmine and not-so-memorably in To Rome with Love. As I keep saying, Woody Allen no longer has a constituency in Hollywood. That shifted a few years ago and now, in the current age of heightened awareness around abuse and abusers, major stars are disavowing Woody right and left with no repercussions. In fact, disavowing Woody will garner you better headlines than just keeping your mouth shut. But Alec Baldwin’s contrarian nature needed to scratch that itch. So he tweeted this on Tuesday:

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. WA’s talent has nothing to do with it. This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in…nothing. What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth? Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.

[From Alec Baldwin’s Twitter]

Baldwin also retweeted some stuff about and from Moses Farrow, brother to Ronan and Dylan Farrow, who always claimed that Woody was innocent and that Mia Farrow was the abusive parent. The retweets raise an interesting point too – if we believe that Dylan Farrow is a victim of abuse, should we believe Moses’ story as well?

All that being said, for me the “no charges were filed” argument will always fall flat about any accused predator. One of the reasons why #MeToo has gained so much traction is because so many women correctly feel that the legal system was not built to protect us, and that all too often, the legal system fails us in our most desperate moments. I don’t need to see Harvey Weinstein formally charged with a crime to KNOW that he is a rapist and a predator. Perhaps the better argument for Alec is the one he makes about Moses – we should believe victims when they tell their stories. Believe Dylan. But believe Moses Farrow too, and try to understand what happened to both of them.