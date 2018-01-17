Duchess Kate in an orange, £220 Boden coat in London: cute or twee?

In the Duchess of Cambridge’s fairy tale, I think she’s obsessed with buttons. She must accumulate all the buttons in all the land. Buttons make her whole. The whole world is a button hole and Kate has just the button to make everything right. She screams “more buttons!” into her mirror, mirror on the wall. Anyway, these are photos of Kate visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital to launch “the latest phase in the institution’s ambitious redevelopment project.” This event is pretty much a garden-variety royal event, in case you were wondering. This is what Will and Kate have been avoiding for years – the endless parade of hospital openings and building unveilings and school redevelopment launches. This is the bread-and-butter of royal work.

Kate wore a new coat to this event, because I guess the million other coats in her wardrobe just wouldn’t do! Buttons and coats, and coats with tons of big buttons. This coat is by Boden, which I’m led to believe is a mid-range mass-market label popular with middle-class moms in Britain. This coat costs £220, which actually sounds affordable by Kate’s standards. Check out the big plastic buttons! I’m fine with them, actually – while the color bugs me, I would have liked this a lot if not for the ruffled pockets and ruffled cuffs. My God! Those ruffles took a decent coat and made it into something really twee.

Kate spoke as well! And she memorized her little speech. This was a lot better than anything we have ever seen from her.

The Daily Mail said that it was really cold this morning in London and that Kate seemed to be going bare-legged. I guess Meghan’s stunning Burberry trousers didn’t affect Kate at all – Kate would NEVER cover her legs in such peasant-y things. It’s either skirts or jeggings for Kate. Also: she blended her wiglet a little bit better today but it’s still noticeable.

82 Responses to “Duchess Kate in an orange, £220 Boden coat in London: cute or twee?”

  1. Clare says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Her voice/accent give me heebie jeebies…and I live in England surrounded by posh twats all day every day. Its WEIRD! Like she doesn’t open her mith all the way or something…trying to emulate BBC newsreaders from 40 years ago?

    Reply
    • Hh says:
      January 17, 2018 at 7:57 am

      The accent sounds forced, but I’m over it if she’s gonna continue to speak well. It’s such a great improvement over what we’ve seen. She seemed relaxed and genuinely appreciative. She didn’t have to look down, so no hair touching. Thumbs up for sure.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:08 am

      I think it’s much earlier than that, but mixed in with Diana’s pitch and intonation.

      Reply
    • Talie says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:52 am

      The problem is that she was probably given elocution lessons by some dinosaur in Buckingham Palace…but I think she would’ve been better served maintaining the same accent her sister has. She’d be more comfortable.

      I mean, William and Harry do not speak like their father, so…

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        January 17, 2018 at 9:30 am

        Firstly, Buckingham Palace didn’t give her elocution lessons. It’s never been recommended to anyone, and it would be surprising if such a recommendation was made.

        Secondly, posh accents are not necessarily desirable in the UK anymore. Regional accents are better and even the royals, with few exceptions, have toned down their posh accents.

        This is all on Kate. We know she took elocution lessons from one Anthony Gordon Lennox to prepare for her wedding, but like the overdone hair, make up and clothing duchess makeover, she went overboard on the accent.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        January 17, 2018 at 9:36 am

        I get quite annoyed when people automatically blame the Palace for things Kate struggles to do – she’s an adult not a child, someone who is perfectly capable of making her own decisions. Decision like speaking they way she does – she choose to speak like that, no one made her.

      • Talie says:
        January 17, 2018 at 9:45 am

        Vanity Fair had an article before their engagement saying she was instructed to work on her voice. There are even pap videos from that time of her changing accent. This was in the making for quite some time.

      • LAK says:
        January 17, 2018 at 10:01 am

        Yes, she changed her accent and voice, and there are videos and biographers using her former classmates as source material to prove it, but this was all on Kate, not the Palace.

        Her accent is posher than the Queen’s own accent. Definitely miles posher than her own husband’s accent. Why would the palace require her to speak posh better than The Queen or William?

        And btw, Vanity Fair is full of lies and misinformation where the royal family is concerned, and i say that as a VF fan and subscriber since 1992.

    • SoulSPA says:
      January 17, 2018 at 9:12 am

      Ok, I’ve seen the video. Major improvement as per notes-free 45 secs little little speech. Haven’t really listened to what she’d said as I was mesmerized by the hands gestures and expansions. Thirteen or 14 at least, plus two other attempts. In less than a minute. But not touching hair. Not once! Hurray!

      Reply
  2. Maum says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Wow. Hold your horses.

    I actually like her styling here.

    Coat is a little bit too buttoned up (literally) and I am not mad about the frilly sleeves but the colour is nice and warm which suits a sunner winter’s day in London and I quite like the brown shoes/clasp and nude dress combo.

    Reply
  3. Talie says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Yes, that speech was better for her. Hmmm She does seems to be stepping up her game lately…not to get too conspiracy theorist.

    Reply
  4. Liberty says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Yay! She read my Boden suggestion here last week that someone laughed at! :-) . Lol. Affordable, classic, but maybe not eough buttons, but a way to be more relatable and less cash-splashy. Her jeggings and endless striped tops already looked Boden-y to me. They have the color she needs.And lots of kids wear and some menswear too.

    Boden is a major mum and young office worker brand, in every UK office I visit the 20-something account and marketing people always have the catalogue on their desk or on screen at lunch hour. And they do a big business in the US, too.

    Reply
  5. Alix says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:40 am

    The ruffly cuffs are barely noticeable — neither are the buttons, honestly; I quite like the color and cut of the coat.

    Boden is a pretty awesome brand, and they have a US site (bodenusa.com)

    Reply
  6. Léna says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I like this color on her

    Reply
  7. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:41 am

    If it wasn’t for the ruffles, I would totally wear this coat for work with camel pants.

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I’m always befuddled as to why she never removes her coat indoors, I’d be boiling hot!

    Reply
  9. JenB says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I like the coat on her. IMO the ruffles are a cute touch and kind of sweet with her small baby bump.

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:44 am

    This coat, open with black pants and a white top/blouse would actually look really great. I’m not a fan of the way she wears coats and I hate orange but at least she’s changing it up? Also, I know people like to make fun of Boden but I love their clothes. I don’t wear them top to toe but they have great options for more casual office wear.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I really like the coat and did not even notice the ruffles until I read the comments. Nice bright color which pairs nice with the tan dress underneath.
    I can forgive the BUTTONS (capitalized for emphasis) on this one.

    Reply
  12. aquarius64 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Aren’t Harry and Meghan scheduled to visit Wales today? Sounds like a cowinkidink.

    Reply
    • Sienna says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:20 am

      I think they have one tomorrow, as does William. I’ve read where William is supposed to be scheduled alone, but Kate may decide to go, too.

      Reply
      • lovedhaim says:
        January 17, 2018 at 8:42 am

        She actually has two engagements today. This one and she’s going to visit a primary school in the afternoon. She also had unannounced engagement last Jan 6 – attending a conference at Anna Freud National Centre. Only few photos were posted on the afnccf page.

        And, aren’t their engagements and schedules made prior to the event? So i highly doubt she just suddenly decided to go do work today just because the other two are scheduled to work today too. I’m just glad she’s actually working as much as she can before her maternity leaves comes up.

        I also don’t like the color of the coat but she looks great in it.

  13. SoulSPA says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Blow my mind away, please. Is it January? Still January? Kate’s working? Not on holiday? Is it a parallel reality or universe? Is it true?

    Reply
  14. Chrissy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:50 am

    How many coats does this person need? Such waste…

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Am I the only one who doesn’t get what the big deal with the buttons is? It’s either that, or a zipper, or a belt. Total non-issue for me. That being said, I just want to see moar of Meghan’s style! Not a diss on Kate, but I already know what her style is.

    Reply
    • Kasey1 says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:32 am

      All (three) of my coats have buttons too 😂I’m also not a giant fan of tailored “work” pants on my body shape and I would always pick a skirt or dress for work.. so I guess while not loving Kate’s fashion I’m with her on that!

      Reply
    • minx says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:59 am

      Yeah, I don’t get the button issue either. I can see where it might be too much when she has gold buttons on the front and also up the sleeves.

      Reply
    • manta says:
      January 17, 2018 at 10:08 am

      No you’re not alone. Maybe because I’ve left Paris more than 15 years ago for a tropical island, and haven’t owned fall/winter clothes since then, I’m not really up to winter fashion.

      But back in the day I had many coats and all had buttons. Only a belt is annoyoing and you basically end up tucking the upper part to keep warm. Zippers were for jackets.
      My trenchcoats had buttons, my cardigans had buttons. Maybe one or two sailor coats with tassels (but I suspect those would upset people too).

      I understand the annoyance when she has multiple rows of them but other than that.
      But again I chose to live on a place where one layer of clothes is enough to leave the house, so my expertise is very low.

      Reply
    • Lobbit says:
      January 17, 2018 at 10:32 am

      Its ridiculous – who on earth has ever heard of a button backlash lol. It’s only a big deal because it’s Kate. Just like wearing hair pieces is only a ever a problem when Kate wears them.

      That said, I agree with you. I want to see more of Meghan. Kate always looks fine to me. Totally uninspiring but not at all offensive. I hope Meghan is a bit more…punchy? Like the Queen Letizia of Spain, maybe.

      Reply
      • vavavoom says:
        January 17, 2018 at 11:14 am

        The constant referals to her ‘wiglet’ is started to become tired arent’ they? If she does, if she doesn’t .. who cares? So many people wear hairpieces or extensions or wigs. She’s someone who is photographed gazillions of times in one outing. I’d want to look my best, as well.
        Have you noticed the millenials nowadays with their spider lashes? Some of my son’s school staff have them, and it looks so ridiculous . And the overdrawn brows?? But if it makes them feel better. … What is the big deal of a little wiglet. LOL

  16. Beth says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I’d like it better in a different in a different color and I don’t love ruffles, but I didn’t notice the ruffles. Most of my coats have buttons, and a few have zippers, because that’s what keeps the coat closed

    Reply
  17. llamas says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Wow! I’m really impressed. She’s been working a lot. The cynical part of me says it’s because she’s gonna take 3 months off. Though maybe she’s turning a new leaf!

    Reply
  18. L84Tea says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Wow, she is doing pretty good lately with her styling. I really am liking her hair this length and I hope she sticks with it for a while. She has nice hair, but the long locks that she’s had since college needed a break. As for the coat, I kinda love it. The color is warm and flattering on her, and I really love the little ruffle on the sleeves. The only part I don’t care for is the ruffle on the pockets–it’s just a touch too much. But overall, she looks great!

    Also, I am not really convinced she is wearing a wiglet here…

    Reply
  19. Really says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Kate has been looking good. I like the coat on her. Nice fit and color.

    Reply
  20. Petty Riperton says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:37 am

    The “young royals” all actually working with no vacations yet? This is good let’s see how long it lasts.

    Reply
  21. Anna says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Looks like it was one of Kate’s New Year’s resolutions to become better at public events.

    Reply
  22. mary s. says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:42 am

    She looks great! I love that coat, especially the ruffles. I really like the color of the shoes with the coat and am glad she didn’t ruin the look with those nude pumps she thinks go with everything.

    Reply
  23. Elaine says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:47 am

    “Ahh…now THAT’S some good button.” Kate to her closet of buttons.

    Reply
  24. Shutterbug99 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Is this two days in a row?! Kate is a busy bee these days!

    Reply
  25. JaneDoesWork says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I actually really like this entire look! I’m not into the ruffles either but they’re not super noticeable. Good color pairings too!

    Reply
  26. Anare says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I generally have no trouble with British accents but I can’t understand most of what she says. She swallows her words. Listening to her speak is so annoying. The coat is kind of twee and I’m not a fan of that color on such a large scale. It’s like she’s trying to dress like the queen. 🙄

    Reply
    • Karen says:
      January 17, 2018 at 9:39 am

      You took the words right out of my mouth. I could not understand her. She also rushes her speech because she is nervous. A good speech has some pauses. She still needs lots of work in that department.

      I thought the coat looked tight-not meant for a pregnant woman. Plus I find it so odd that someone is inside and does not take off their coat. It seems rude.

      Reply
  27. Whataboutme says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:33 am

    She needed the extra push from a new girl joining the family. 😉 Now she has to work because there is someone to compare her too.

    Reply
  28. Anon55 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:45 am

    She looks lovely! As someone who was also terrified of public speaking, I really respect the strides she’s made. Maybe there is a Royal Toastmasters Club? I know my peasant-y club made all the difference for me. I feel like this site is so eager to rip her (and others) apart and the negativity strikes me in especially high relief this AM. Maybe I’m just in a particularly good mood because of 2 bonus days off due to snow! We never get that where I live!

    Reply
  29. dodgy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Actually, I think Boden is the level of Kate Middleton’s style, tbh. No matter how high end her stuff is, on her she just makes it look like Boden, tbh.

    Reply
  30. homeslice says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I buy mini boden for my daughter…she’s six, she would look adorable in this coat. On a grown woman??? Oy.

    Reply
  31. Jessica says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:00 am

    She barely looks pregnant; she carries magnificently.

    Reply
  32. alegria says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I don’t get the button hate. Coats have buttons so…
    I never would have thought orange would suit Kate so well. It’s a lovely shade and it really suits her. Lovey sunny (but COLD) day in London today, she certainly picked the right colour. She looks wonderful.

    Reply
  33. LizB says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I don’t mind the buttons so much, but wish she would STAHP with the flipping flaps already! Gah!

    I like Boden.

    Reply
  34. graymatters says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:11 am

    We’ve been saying for years that if Kate were to just do a few engagements per week consistently she’d improve her public speaking skills. And, look! She’s doing it now. She looks like she’s enjoying herself, too, so that’s all great.

    It’s good timing, too. She’ll leave an impression of hard-working future queen Kate in people’s minds when she takes off for maternity leave next year so that Meghan will need to do twice as much twice as well for anything like equal respect. I know it’s how the monarchy survives, but it is kind of depressing to think about.

    Reply
  35. Vinot says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:14 am

    XanaxBot 3000 here to steal your coat beep boop buttons

    Reply
  36. vava says:
    January 17, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I like the color on her, but this coat does NOT fit her properly.

    The styling is boring as usual.

    Good that she didn’t touch her hair, this must be a first. Now if she can just get those hand movements under control, and open her mouth when she speaks, she could do a pretty good short speech.

    Reply
  37. KiddV says:
    January 17, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I like the color of the coat on her. Are her shoes brown or black? In some photos they look brown, almost matching her hair, in others they look black. The faux pocket flaps and the ruffle at the sleeves are too much.

    I’m glad she’s stepping up for these few months before the baby is born, with both kids in school she really has no excuse. She does seem to be more secure and at ease now. I wonder if helping Meghan (assuming she’s helping Meghan) has given her more confidence in her royal role.

    Reply

