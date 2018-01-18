Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers busted cheating on his girlfriend, who posted it to IG

Today, in “some men are still trash” news, Alex Pall, half of the EDM duo The Chainsmokers (responsible for that terrible song “#Selfie”, so that should be his strike one) got caught cheating on his girlfriend of almost four years.
Tori Woodward, a beautiful NYU grad (and, in my estimation, too good for the guy in the first place), caught her Grammy-winning beau kissing another woman, thanks to some grainy CCTV footage. Tori quickly shared the video to Instagram and let Alex (deservedly) have it. In posts which were deleted by Instagram because they allegedly did not “follow community guidelines” (really?), she accompanied the video with the caption, “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.” She later posted a second clip, warning her followers that, “Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it.” She added, “Alex is disgusting.” Hell hath no fury.
But wait, she’s not done. She later shared more, elaborating, “After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he’s remorsely cheated on me.” This coming from a guy who told ABC in an October 2016 profile that Tori was with him “before all of this craziness happened” and that “it’s really hard to meet people who are compatible and to be supportive of our lifestyle.” I don’t think Tori was sold the “lifestyle” that included cheating. Of course, this is the same guy who bragged in a 2016 Billboard article, along with his bandmate Drew Taggart, that their penis sizes were 17.34 combined inches (ugh). Alex told Billboard “Even before success, pussy was number one. Like, ‘Why am I trying to make all this money?’ I wanted to hook up with hotter girls. I had to date a model.” What a troll.
Tori detailed how Alex lied to her face and then gradually admitted he had cheated. And, worst of all, Tori pointed out that “What’s perhaps most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.” What a douche.
I admire her for using her words effectively to send a clear message that this sort of behavior should not and cannot be tolerated – and her followers have been supportive. She thanked them and let them know that, “I’m moving on with my life with the satisfaction that I’m liberated from a horrible person.”
Not surprisingly, Alex’s people have kept hush-hush since Tori took to Instagram and shared her feelings. All I have to say is brava, Tori, hopefully your words and actions will encourage women who have been disrespected and treated wrongly to free themselves from losers like this guy.
Photos: Instagram, WENN.com. Thanks to Radar Online for the details for this story
YES Tori! Men lying and gaslighting is so destructive to women. Men, just be honest if you don’t want to be monogamous! It’s a health issue for your partner. Good for her 👏🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go tori!! It’s a physical AND mental health issue. Sadly, some people just like the thrill of ‘getting away w it.’ Also, lol Corey @ selfie being strike one against this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shocking. Douchebro cheats on his hot and smart girlfriend. I refuse to support the chain smokers after a series of increasingly stupid and offensive interviews and comments.
But poor girl. Her words are quite eloquent and she will find someone better than this a-hole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, at this point I just assume if a man is famous/an athlete, he is cheating, and it’s just a nice surprise if he’s not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Don’t know how anyone handles being married to a famous person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way she handled this is unique and perfect! Usually when people (all genders) strike back at cheating partners they look kind of trashy too…but in this case, I find myself super proud of her and I admire how classy and direct she was about this.
That guy is trash. Good riddance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to say the same, it’s shockingly mature and she put some deep thought into it. I wasn’t expecting that when I saw the headline. Good for her, she’s obviously too good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get it, Tori.
his lack of apology, and trying to mansplain that the rules of their relationship changed, he just didn’t tell her before, oh my god. She has some extremely good control to keep going through that train wreck of a conversation. I hope she wins the lottery in her next partner, and he gets scabies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How did he explain away the comments he made in that magazine article? It’s always been all about the pussy, I needed to beg famous so I could date hot, model chicks? He seems like such a douche-bro and his actions are sure matching his words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like douchebags. Just quintessential a-holes. I remember that Billboard article and thought they were trolling. It was so awful. I can’t believe she lasted 4 years
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLOLOL at the guy getting busted. Good for Tori for pulling through the pain with such strength and brava to all of her (very true) words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess he meant that literally when he said baby pull me closer in the backseat of your rover. Never been a fan but I kind of like that song.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The posts are now deleted/ removed
I don’t know why!
Good for her. And she is lucky that she found out now and can get well rid of the douchebag.
Imagine not knowing and investing valuable years for this asshat?
I mean, enjoy all you want sleeping through half the world , break up with your partner before that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems social media Terms of Service only apply to women and people of color 🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were articles in various places a few weeks ago about people being banned from several social media sites (facebook is the one I remember) because typing things like ‘men are trash’ broke terms of service. I hope this link is ok to post: https://www.avclub.com/warning-saying-that-men-are-trash-will-get-you-banned-1820991277
I guarantee it’s along those lines as to why her posts were removed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well at least she never married or had kids with this douche bag.
Small favors I guess.
Cheating on a partner should be attempted murder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the STD issue alone is enough to make him the scum of the earth.
Honesty is SO important, but it can’t exist without a foundation of respect. I know plenty of polyamorous couples, and STD
screenings and long, honest discussions don’t “kill the mood”, they put everyone on the same page and keep everyone safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait a minute. I resent her telling impressionable young men and women that men are trash. Irresponsible and hyperbolic. She can express her pain and betrayal without condemning an entire gender. Besides, this dude has always been problematic af but it’s time to burn it down because he hurt you, you, you? *eyeroll*
He’s a douche. It’s not that you didn’t think he would cheat. You didn’t think he would cheat on you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I hate that narrative. There are plenty of women in the world who are ‘trash’ as much as men. I wish she’d gone with something more like “Guys like this are trash – they’re not worth a second of your time” instead. But I mean – she was hurt. She was angry, so here we are. Other than that though, I appreciate that she made a point to try to make an impact.
And the dude is a garbage person. He must have been laying it on thick with her- I hope she wasn’t seeing his “persona” in their private life and just being blind to it. I hate any man who pulls the “all men do it” card with cheating. They must have had some pretty shitty men in their life to look up to growing up for them to believe that it’s something everyone does. I get that they surround themselves with people like that now – birds of a feather and all that – but that kind of attempt to validate your shitty actions doesn’t just randomly jump up in adulthood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men and women cheat at roughly the same rates but somehow weak women have made it a feminist issue. Ridiculous and pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and, truthfully, women cheat on their partners too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All men are not trash. She will date a man again, and will probably marry one too down the road. She may even give birth to a male one day. She needs to change the way she thinks. She’ll meet someone better. Women cheat too…women abuse too…women do trashy things too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume she is in her 20s and just had a horrible breakup with a cheating partner. I think this is her spur of the moment reaction.
It will take a few months and she will move on.
Its not always possible to have sane and composed thoughts and post them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for saying this! I actually think trashing/shaming people on social media is childish and really spinning out of control. Men and women are both capable of cheating & being douchey. As awful as it is, does it really require public shaming? You were in a toxic relationship – luckily you found out before things got even more serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this isn’t the point but how did she get the video? Is it from
Their house or a hotel? I guess he prob had cctv at his property? Also she’s way more composed with these messages than I think I would have been
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU. That’s all I can think about honestly. How did she have those images and how does she know it’s him? Is this her house (if so, he’s quite dim…)? Why did she believe this douche in the first place? Does she not read the press? So many questions…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s from their house. They have cameras around the property. He’s so stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably thought she was too “dumb” to know how to review the security footage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Remorsely”? Gah. Are you sure she went to NYU?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Meena lol I noticed that too. I call that emotional spelling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that these guys pretty much admitted they went into the business to get girls (and Pall was dating his now ex for a considerable amount of years at that point) shows a lack of (critical) thinking skills on her part.
They’re douchebags who proudly proclaimed to be douchebags. A lesson for her to believe when somebody is showing them who they are in public like a badge of honour.
And strike 1 would be his face actually!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my only issue with all of what she said! What was she trying to say? Remorselessly? Is that a word? Remotely might have worked if she was trying to say it wasn’t even remotely the first time he cheated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oversharing. Millenials are indeed exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, because millennials are the only people who are exhausting & overshare on social media… *eyeroll* I wish people would stop generalizing a whole generation. We’re not all the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, i know some boomers who, because they didn’t grow up with the internet like millennials, have zero filter and boundaries on facebook. detailed descriptions of their private medical issues, malicious gossip shared publicly because they don’t know how to share to only friends, detailed descriptions of family or friends’ issues shared with everyone, etc.
there are people who don’t know boundaries on social media, and people who do. period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While you aren’t the “only”, your generation is the most attention seeking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Bethany!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I find exhausting is the people who constantly look down on millennials. Were your parents’ generation ever so rude, condescending and judgmental about your generation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her, and she made a great statement. He and partner always seemed like a pair of typical little shits since that interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never heard of him, but he’s another example of a sleezy, horny guy who feels no guilt. Knowing there’s so many pigs like him out there is why it’s so hard for me to trust a guy. I hope Tori never looks at him again and never gives him another chance
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That “combined penis size” comment was about the ones on their heads, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, oversharing. Millennials, like little kids, love to be in the spotlight for any reason. Do we really need to know all of this? Say he is a cheater and move on.
BTW, I hate when women say all men are bad. I married a good one and this really offends me. There are plenty of great guys out there, but unfortunately we don’t hear as much from their happy partners. They aren’t bitching about them on social media!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It offends you???? It offends you that she made a statement during an emotional time that questioned the integrity of men? Just because YOU found a good one, doesn’t mean she will! Sorry that “offends” you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes, she got cheated on by the ugly one? Life is cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what a jerk. ugh, i’ve hated the chainsmokers way before this, but i guess it’s possible to hate them even more. i hope she’s able to move on & realize she deserves so much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve just only recently heard of these guys. That song. Sick boy. Ugh. Terrible.
Good for her exposing and leaving him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The douche meter broke on this guy. How could she expect anything more from him. You can choose between fabulous red carpet photos or your dignity. Unfortunately, too many pick the former.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. For a woman supposedly enrolled in or graduated from USC’s law school, she isn’t too good at reading people. She chose the red carpet lifestyle over common sense. Hopefully her picker will be better next time.
As for him, yup a total douche. He will have his pick of bimbos. Probably won’t have a shot at a woman of substance anymore but I doubt he cares.
I’d like to know where she found that video.
And finally, I’ve seen a lot of pics of them leaning away from each other. I’m no body language expert, but…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they started dating before he got famous, (not sure how long they’ve been around but it feels like ages, ugh) I’d imagine he told her that all of his trashy behaviour and interviews were just for PR and part of his public persona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being cheated on is horrible, being lied to by the one who you think loves you most is horrible. I get it. I know it. But the speeches of those who have been cheated on always sound kind of sanctimonious to me. Men are dogs… blah blah blah… I would never… blah blah blah… strong woman… blah blah blah… evil person… blah blah blah. Stuff happens, especially when you’re with a douchebag. At least she knows he was batting way out of his league now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% agree. Girl should have known better after his words in that article, about getting hotter girls and sleeping with more women. She can finally move on now, but I won’t be surprised that after some ‘sex addiction therapy’ they will be loved up again on IG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all i have to say is – these guys were smart to become famous b/c they look like busted ass hobbits and seem like they have horrible personalities to match
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right?!?!!!
they always look dirty and grimey!!!
maybe we should start sending them lavender soap??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Captioning a photo of yourself and your SO as “Prize Pony” is disgusting. I would have broken up with him over that alone, not to mention that awful interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is it always the men with a face like a slapped arse who have the highest level of delusional entitlement re: dating models?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. Both of those guys have resting douche face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found out I had been cheated on this year. It truly sucks and very hard to comprehend when there is little remorse from the cheater. I feel her in that it does feel great to be liberated from an asshole. I thank her for sharing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse