Dylan Farrow: Woody Allen ‘is lying and he’s been lying for so long’

Dylan Farrow gave an interview to Gayle King at CBS’s This Morning. It was a pre-taped, magazine-show-style segment which included the history of Dylan’s accusation against her father, Woody Allen. Dylan details the day she was molested by Woody on August 4, 1992 in Connecticut, and she cries openly when Gayle King showed her an old video of Woody vehemently denying the claim. She also explains why her story changed when she went to the pediatrician – she says she was embarrassed – and that Mia Farrow never coached her. She says Woody is “lying and he’s been lying for so long.” She also says something that professional investigators noted at the time, which is that Woody always paid special attention to her and was always touching her, holding her, cuddling her, in ways he never did to Ronan. Here’s the segment – this is difficult to get through:

When asked about the actors who worked and continue to work with Woody, she says:

“I’m not angry with them. I hope that, you know, especially since so many of them have been vocal advocates of this Me Too and Time’s Up movement that, um, they can acknowledge their complicity and maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of – of silence in their industry… I’ve been saying this, I’ve been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years and I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited. If they can’t acknowledge the accusations of one survivor, how are they going to stand for all of us?”

[From Deadline]

Meanwhile, Woody Allen’s rep made another statement in reaction to Dylan’s interview:

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup. Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that — relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked — and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says. But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter — as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”

[From Vulture]

I really don’t have anything else to say about this. I feel for Dylan. I think she’s doing the best she can and, despite her protests, she is very angry. She’s angry at Woody Allen and she’s angry that so many people respected him and worshipped him as an artist for so many years.