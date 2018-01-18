Dylan Farrow: Woody Allen ‘is lying and he’s been lying for so long’

Dylan Farrow gave an interview to Gayle King at CBS’s This Morning. It was a pre-taped, magazine-show-style segment which included the history of Dylan’s accusation against her father, Woody Allen. Dylan details the day she was molested by Woody on August 4, 1992 in Connecticut, and she cries openly when Gayle King showed her an old video of Woody vehemently denying the claim. She also explains why her story changed when she went to the pediatrician – she says she was embarrassed – and that Mia Farrow never coached her. She says Woody is “lying and he’s been lying for so long.” She also says something that professional investigators noted at the time, which is that Woody always paid special attention to her and was always touching her, holding her, cuddling her, in ways he never did to Ronan. Here’s the segment – this is difficult to get through:
When asked about the actors who worked and continue to work with Woody, she says:
“I’m not angry with them. I hope that, you know, especially since so many of them have been vocal advocates of this Me Too and Time’s Up movement that, um, they can acknowledge their complicity and maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of – of silence in their industry… I’ve been saying this, I’ve been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years and I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited. If they can’t acknowledge the accusations of one survivor, how are they going to stand for all of us?”
Meanwhile, Woody Allen’s rep made another statement in reaction to Dylan’s interview:
“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.
Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that — relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked — and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says.
But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter — as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”
I really don’t have anything else to say about this. I feel for Dylan. I think she’s doing the best she can and, despite her protests, she is very angry. She’s angry at Woody Allen and she’s angry that so many people respected him and worshipped him as an artist for so many years.
Woody Allen’s reply is pretty much a copy of what he said years ago, he’s not even trying to face this sincerely or seriously. What a disgusting old man; sadly I’m sure some will still defend him and cite the sources that say there was no abuse.
I feel like he gets off by reminding people that he got away with it despite how much of an investigation there was. There were SERIOUS questions and doubts toward him, not her, but they didn’t have enough to get any kind of conviction (especially because of his professional clout). I grew up loving certain films, and my *male* family members consider him their favorite director. I cannot bear to think about it. He’s utterly repugnant. It’s crushing. The continued denials and arrogant ways in which he pretends it doesn’t matter enough to be taken seriously…just crushing.
Sigh…there is no end for this. No peace for either side. If she felt she wanted to speak I’m glad she got her chance but there is no “bringing him down”. If he never makes another film he retires at 82 rich and with every award you can win. There will always be people who believe/disbelieve both sides (I’ve already seen it this morning in comments elsewhere). There is no closure for anyone here.
Agreed. This story is really sad as there seems to be no possible closure for any side. He is soiled and she will never have justice. He’s free and officially not guilty and she may be perceived as a liar or a naïve, coached child. This will probably be the object of some cheesy documentary in 70 years that exploits inconclusive facts for 1h.
I have reviewed some of his films in light of a new era for women and our depiction and they seem at times problematic (the Hemingway case is blatant). Some aspects are indeed troubling while other films remain for me quite important. I can separate the dog from the past genius. But like I cannot listen to Chris Brown’s songs, I cannot watch his films anymore. However, do I believe Dylan? I don’t know. Believing a woman on principle is not the same as believing a child. And Mia Farrow is deeply, profoundly problematic. Allen is probably a very cold human being, a selfish creep whose ego was stroked by everyone, but I cannot bring myself to accuse someone without proof (photos of his current wife displayed for Mia to see, while a horrendous act, are not proof he abused a child).
This whole thing is a dreadful mess. I have no doubt that Dylan believes this happened, but she was 6 and highly suggestible. None of us will ever know if Moses’ allegations of coaching are true. Deviants tend to have their “thing,” and Allen’s thing is teen girls, not 6-year-olds.
But it’s so hard to prove sexual assault unless the victim goes straight in for a rape kit and even then those can get shelved. Or argued away that it was consensual unless there’s physical signs of abuse as well. This is part of argument of the whole movement.
“…also please pay no attention to the fact that he married Dylan’s sister.”
Eye roll.
Right. He has never denied the nude photos he took of her and displayed on the mantle. He is such a POS.
Dylan,I believe you. The pain in her eyes is heartbreaking. If I was in her position,I’d be angry as hell. I would feel like I was being dismissed. She has every right to feels as she does. The pain of seeing your abuser on tv and then have people praise your abuser is beyond cruel.
I have a ton of respect for her – it must be frustrating as all hell to not be believed and feel as if she’s screaming into the void, but she keeps on pushing on. It’s also incredibly brave for her to do this interview.
Hopefully the tide continues to turn against Allen and Farrow can finally feel vindicated and get some peace.
She’s screaming to the wind. I believe her. He may have had his career, but still has to be hollow knowing most of the world believes he molested his children. Michelle Williams either was aware of her resemblance to Mia and copied the look, the waif, or it is completely coincidental?
I believe her and I agree with her about the complicity. I’ve been saying this forever. A lot of people in hollywood have been complicit to people like Weinstein, Spacey, Singer, Allen, etc. They wouldn’t have decades of victims if they didnt have help
Ugh this is all so awful. Poor Dylan. Poor Ronan and Moses and Soon-Yi and her children. Their family is so broken.
And can’t it be all the ways? Woody molested her. She was scared, her story changed and she was embarrassed. Mia had issues of her own that were made worse by Woody’s gas lighting. Mia tried to help Dylan get the right words in case she needed to take the stand or talk to the police or just tell her story in general. That’s the coaching Moses saw.
I don’t see why we have to believe one or the other when there is obviously a mix of things going on there. People and situations like this are often complex. I hope they all find the hope and healing they need.
By the time I was 4, I had 27 broken bones. NYS Child Welfare let that happen. Dylan, I believe you.
Oh my god. I am deeply sorry you had to live this.
Child Protective Services all over the country is underfunded and incompetent. I don’t live in New York, but have a similar story. Despite my mother breaking my brothers leg when he was six months old, despite the very visible physical abuse documented in school photos and teacher reports, despite the fact she tried to drown both my brother and I in the bathtub, despite the fact we were continually drugged with xanax and other otc cough medicines, CPS never did anything for us here.
It’s no wonder I have never gone public with my story of being sexually abused by my grandfather, who held a position of authority in the LDS Church. Nothing will happen and like Dylan, I’ll be left screaming into the void for the rest of my life.
There are so many children failed by the system and it’s heartbreaking. Often times case workers have loads so large they can’t do anything but fail. I’m so sorry that happened to you. I hope your life is full of happiness now.
@ CharlieBouquet, I’m so sorry & want to send you a big *hug*. I’m wishing you all of the health & happiness your heart desires. *Hugs again*.
Offcourse she is angry
She is the only one left to pick up the pieces, to forget, to move on while seeing her abuser escape justice ( not just in court of law but also socially, morally), being famous, winning accolades, exerting power, living a seemingly happy fullfiling family. It’s enough to traumatize someone.
Her abuse and treatment reminds me so much about Sidney Sheldon’s Tell me your dreams. Like the book was based on this tragic incident
And people still go on with Mia is horrible , she coached Dylan, what about what Moses say. Because Dylan, an adult female, is just not credible enough on her own, mature enough to not realise and distinguish between real and fabricated memory and she is just monster Mia’s puppet.
I wish her all luck.
I hope Dylan gets some form of justice and/or peace from this nightmare at some point in her life. I can’t even imagine screaming and crying for people to believe me to no avail for 20+ years. I feel horrible for her and I believe her.
I believe Dylan. At this point, nearly three decades later, she has more to lose if she were perpetrating a lie. It takes a lot of courage for a victim like Dylan to come forward and open themselves up to public scrutiny with all of the questions from the press and possible disbelief and scorn from the public. She also has to deal with the continued denials from the accused (in this case Woody Allen). Dylan is not looking for money or damages. As she said, she is speaking her truth.
I applaud the courage of Dylan and other victims of sexual abuse and harassment in coming forward.
I believe her and always have. The documents from the judge convinced me.
On a slightly different point, what is the legal position in the USA regarding this? (I’m a Brit.) What is the statute of limitations here, could you still take him to court, or could he try to sue her for defamation etc? She is very brave in speaking out.
His statement about NY state services isn’t even true. They reported that there was enough to prosecute him but it would be traumatic for the child. What a POS.
No that is accurate, the NY Child State Welfare investigation was a different thing and they would not decide on prosecution anyway. The decision not to move forward on the evidence they had (due to fragility) came from the prosecutor’s office in consultation with her mother.
Doesn’t make him not a POS but, well, you see how this all gets muddled so there is no resolution.
And the judge ruled against visitation due to the credibility of the claims. I believe her (and agree he is a POS).
I believe Dylan, and she is incredibly brave for not only telling her story, but for continuing to fight for herself and what she knows to be true.
I don’t know… considering he married his other daughter, I don’t find Dylan’s story that hard to believe…
I believe you Dylan.
As if a bunch of “experts” are going to know whether or not a child was molested. And what era are we talking about? I wouldn’t be surprised if most of these so called psychs were Freudian males. How can you expect a child to behave a certain way under these circumstances? It’s obviously not an exact science. I BELIEVE YOU DYLAN!!! MY HEART IS WITH YOU.
I always believed Dylan but seeing her cry and hearing her voice break is just another level. It makes me sad for the little girl she used to be and so fucking angry for the woman she is now. And yes, we do know what happened on that day, Dylan told us!
I believe you Dylan
I believe you Dylan.x
