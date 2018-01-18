“Kevin Spacey is being investigated in the UK for a third sexual assault” links

Scotland Yard is investigating a third sexual assault case about Kevin Spacey. I wonder if anything will come of these British investigations? [Jezebel]
Kevin Spacey was apparently racist this whole time too. [Dlisted]
Justice 4 Paddington 2. [LaineyGossip]
Johnny Depp spends $2 million a month, which is mind-boggling. [Wonderwall]
Tiffany Trump befriended EJ Johnson? [OMG Blog]
Donald Trump & John Kelly are boy-beefing? [Pajiba]
The Grammys will have a tribute to victims of gun violence. [JustJared]
Christopher Meloni got a mohawk? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Good.
I used to like him. I hope that they put him in jail for his crimes.
Can one of these cases actually go to court soon? I know some have been in civil court previously, but it bugs me that none of these even the ones that are within the statute of limitations have gone to criminal court since the movement started. I’m happy for the movement and the solace it gives it’s victims, but when are we going to get to actually putting these criminals in court. I just want a more stable way to go after them.
Good point!
Welp, it seems like Spacey is getting a mouthful of karma. Good.
Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) just released a statement on Twitter. She was sexually assaulted last night.
Oh no.
Do you have a link? I went to her Twitter and only saw a recent post about a robbery.
You can see screenshots of what she wrote if you search her name on Twitter. Apparently she posted it on Twitter and Instagram but they’ve both been erased. Not sure if she was hacked or just regretted posting it?
ETA: She wrote, “I never understood sexual assault until tonight. I always sympathized, but never truly felt the pain of it until right now. My dignity and pride was broken. I am completely at a loss for words. I feel for anyone that has felt this pain that I feel right now. But I promise, I will not let a moment go by that I don’t try to make a difference.”
I doubt anything will happen to Kevin Spacey in the criminal sense, but it’s good that authorities at least let us know they are investigating so it’s not just social outrage, it gives the victims’ ordeal more weight.
Two million a month? I could retire on that, VERY comfortably.
Wait, WHAT? The Senate just passed FISA reauthorization 65-34. Check out who among the dems voted for this. https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=115&session=2&vote=00012
So, after a year now of hysteria over Trump’s unfitness and instability, his dementia, not to mention his being a Russian puppet, Schumer, Feinstein and Kaine all voted to extend, rather than curb, his power?
What a joke. On us.
For great news today: NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner (not husband) have announced that she is pregnant & expecting in June! A pregnant PM, who will give birth in office, and her male partner will be staying home when she goes back to work after 6 weeks off.
So proud!! Breaking that glass ceiling!!!
Also great for her partner as a positive role model for men who want to stay at home with the kids
