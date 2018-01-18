“Kevin Spacey is being investigated in the UK for a third sexual assault” links
  • January 18, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kevin Spacey speaks at the Founders Festival Bits & Pretzels

Scotland Yard is investigating a third sexual assault case about Kevin Spacey. I wonder if anything will come of these British investigations? [Jezebel]
Kevin Spacey was apparently racist this whole time too. [Dlisted]
Justice 4 Paddington 2. [LaineyGossip]
Johnny Depp spends $2 million a month, which is mind-boggling. [Wonderwall]
Tiffany Trump befriended EJ Johnson? [OMG Blog]
Donald Trump & John Kelly are boy-beefing? [Pajiba]
The Grammys will have a tribute to victims of gun violence. [JustJared]
Christopher Meloni got a mohawk? [Seriously OMG WTF]

2016 US Open Tennis Championships

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““Kevin Spacey is being investigated in the UK for a third sexual assault” links”

  1. kNY says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Good.

    Reply
  2. Jag says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I used to like him. I hope that they put him in jail for his crimes.

    Reply
  3. noway says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Can one of these cases actually go to court soon? I know some have been in civil court previously, but it bugs me that none of these even the ones that are within the statute of limitations have gone to criminal court since the movement started. I’m happy for the movement and the solace it gives it’s victims, but when are we going to get to actually putting these criminals in court. I just want a more stable way to go after them.

    Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Welp, it seems like Spacey is getting a mouthful of karma. Good.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) just released a statement on Twitter. She was sexually assaulted last night.

    Reply
  6. Mina says:
    January 18, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    I doubt anything will happen to Kevin Spacey in the criminal sense, but it’s good that authorities at least let us know they are investigating so it’s not just social outrage, it gives the victims’ ordeal more weight.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    January 18, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Two million a month? I could retire on that, VERY comfortably.

    Reply
  8. Frosty says:
    January 18, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Wait, WHAT? The Senate just passed FISA reauthorization 65-34. Check out who among the dems voted for this. https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=115&session=2&vote=00012
    So, after a year now of hysteria over Trump’s unfitness and instability, his dementia, not to mention his being a Russian puppet, Schumer, Feinstein and Kaine all voted to extend, rather than curb, his power?
    What a joke. On us.

    Reply
  9. Alyse says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    For great news today: NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner (not husband) have announced that she is pregnant & expecting in June! A pregnant PM, who will give birth in office, and her male partner will be staying home when she goes back to work after 6 weeks off.
    So proud!! Breaking that glass ceiling!!!
    Also great for her partner as a positive role model for men who want to stay at home with the kids :)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment