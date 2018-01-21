Donald Trump didn’t want the shutdown or the Women’s March to mess up his party

What surprises me most about the government shutdown is that people were actually surprised that the Republicans failed to do anything and that the government has shutdown. Like, why is anyone surprised? The Republicans are either part of the Suicide Caucus or they’re in Sieg-Heiling lock-step with an unhinged, baby-fisted dictator. Or both. It was inevitable that the GOP would behave like spoiled, candy-drunk children, flailing about and blaming everybody else for their own disastrous inaction. It seems almost quaint that the media is trying to treat this like any other government shutdown. It’s not. No one is behind the curtain. The emperor has no clothes. The American Empire is death-rattling. And true to form, Donald Trump biggest concern was his big party at Mar-a-Lago.

Before the federal government shutdown at midnight Saturday, President Donald Trump privately vented frustrations that the political impasse would possibly keep him from attending a glitzy inauguration anniversary bash and fundraiser set for Saturday at his Florida getaway Mar-a-Lago. Two sources close to the president, one a White House official and the other a longtime confidant, told The Daily Beast how excited he was for the event and relayed his growing concern that the potential failure to strike a deal to keep the federal government open could keep him from “my party,” as the president has said.

A different source who spoke to Trump earlier this week previously told The Daily Beast that the president had joked that it would be a “shame” if a government shutdown were to occur on, or overshadow, the first anniversary of his inauguration as president.

The White House officially cancelled Trump’s trip to Florida that was scheduled for Friday afternoon, and he spent the day attempting to help congressional leaders reach a deal to forestall a shutdown. Administration officials who briefed reporters on the logistics of the impending shutdown on Friday said the expiration of government funding would not necessarily impede the president’s travel plans to Mar-a-Lago or elsewhere. In particular, one official said, Trump will still be free to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, though the White House did not say whether the shutdown would affect Trump’s plans to attend the glamorous gathering of globalists.

But sources didn’t report Davos coming up on Friday. For the president, it seems, the weekend’s party at his Florida estate was the more pressing engagement.

Poor Bigly Boy, no one would get him a bigly truck to go vroom-vroom and Bigly Boy just wanted to go to HIS party and not sit in boring old meetings all day. SO BIGLY SAD.

He’s such a loser. Here’s something else: Michael Wolff, author of Fire & Fury, told Bill Maher on Friday that there were/are a lot of rumors that Trump is having an affair with someone in the White House. Wolff said he didn’t include that in the book because no one would confirm it, but if you read the book, people should be able to figure it out. I mean… it’s Hope Hicks, right? Either Hope Hicks or Kellyanne Conway. *quietly dry heaves*

And here’s what the women of America got Bigly Boy for his Bigly one-year anniversary: a very bigly Women’s March, in every city of this country.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

55 Responses to “Donald Trump didn’t want the shutdown or the Women’s March to mess up his party”

  1. Maya says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I am so proud of my fellow women. I cant really do anything for you here from London but I will send my prayers, wishes and strength to all of you who are fighting for equality and justice.

    As for the shutdown, the rats are as usual trying to blame the democrats for this but the public won’t have it.

    They control the Senate, House and the White House and they can govern? Yeah November will show them what the country thinks of their job.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:29 am

      I am not a woman but I am extremely proud of them as well. Just the fact that they ignored the cold weather to march against Donald Trump is great.

      Reply
    • blogdis says:
      January 21, 2018 at 12:06 pm

      The GOP controls all branches of GOVT and still can’t get anything done EXCEPT give tax breaks to thier rich and wealthy sponsors
      The GOP obstructed President Obama at every single turn so much so he had to sometimes resort to executive orders to get certain things done for which he was heavily criticized and yet Trump Has probably outpaced Obama with the use of executive orders despite GOP control of both houses
      This admin will really go down as a shameful part of Ameriican History

      Reply
  2. Peggy says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I don’t think Trump went to Florida, his son and daughter-in-law were stand ins for him.
    So maybe the folks that were paying over 200 thousand to take a picture with him will get a refund.

    Reply
  3. Elkie says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Well done ladies. The GOP OTOH can go f*** themselves with the widest-bore shotgun they can find for using nine million innocent lives as a bargaining CHIP to try and destroy those of the Dreamers. And then having Paul Ryan claiming that they’re the “pro-life” party whilst Mitch McConnell officially objects to keeping funding for military workers going (like they did in 2013) so they could use those people as political pawns as well. They’re not even trying to pretend that they’re not evil incarnate.

    And has anyone pointed out to Trump that the job growth he’s constantly bragging about actually slowed in 2017, to its lowest level since 2010? Which means that he has done WORSE than Obama did six years running. Sigh…

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

    The GOP tried to use two vulnerable groups to get the Dems to play ball and it didn’t work. We all know they could’ve authorized CHIP months ago or did a DACA deal months ago. But they wanted those tax cuts to make sure their retirements were cushy.
    They didn’t even have 50 votes. Can’t wait to vote out these idiots

    Reply
  5. Veronica says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I’m sure his moronic supporters will eat his excuses right up, but honestly this is historic. It’s the first time in history government has shut down under a one party government. Trouble brews for 2018.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      January 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

      They do! It’s painful to read the blind support. Which is really just people admitting they’re ignorant and/or racist, but not saying it outright becaise they’re cowards. Meanwhile his critics are raising solid points that all should want answers to.
      Almost as of its justifiable to ruin a nation just to not let a woman hold that seat. Or just to validate their hatred. Idk…

      But so proud of the majority jere stepping out and being seen. We can’t privately hope to change things anymore. And soon… elections

      Reply
    • Reindeer says:
      January 21, 2018 at 11:57 am

      The justifications that Drumpf supporters make are jaw-dropping. If you reallllly want to know what all they are saying, check out WSFA’s Facebook page and the comments on any of their articles about the shutdown. It’s a pretty popular news station for Montgomery, AL and many other cities in the state.

      It’s just… Sad.

      Reply
  6. minx says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I couldn’t go and I am so sorry I didn’t.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I’m just going to ignore this assh*le for a few minutes (for once) and just remember how great it was to be part of the crowd yesterday, how positive it was and see the true Northwest spirit in my fellow marchers. I wasn’t able to participate last year, so this was really special.

    Reply
  8. MJC says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:44 am

    The double dipping continues…fundraiser at Maralago, while Trump also gets the profits from holding the event as his venue cause we know he isn’t discounting anything yet requires the Gov’t to use his properties.

    Reply
  9. lightpurple says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:46 am

    The voice recording on the White House comment line currently is an illegal and unethical partisan attack on Democrats. I have written the White House demanding that whoever authorized and made that unethical and illegal recording must be fired immediately.

    Reply
  10. vava says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I marched yesterday and it was a record crowd here in my mid-sized city in Western Oregon. It was fantastic. #GrabThemByTheMidterms

    Reply
  11. Ladyhands says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:19 am

    It feels like the marches were even better this time around. We’re not losing momentum. Even Naples FL had a decent turn out.

    On a gossipy note, the affair is probably Nikki Haley. There is a passage that basically says she would do *anything* for power. Yuck.

    Reply
  12. Maria F. says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:22 am

    as most of my friends in the US did not walk yesterday, I was a bit afraid that the momentum had died down, so I am very happy to see that there were huge numbers of attendees again!

    Reply
  13. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Regarding the affair, Wolff said that Trump has a paternal relationship with Hope Picks and Ms. Alternative facts/ Skeletor is too old for Bigly’s taste so it’s got to be another woman in the WH. But it doesn’t even matter, like SNL said he could be having sex with Don Jr and it wouldn’t matter the GOP would just say he’s a family man! I’m proud of the Democrats for actually holding the line for once.

    Reply
  14. Esmom says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Ok that photo of the little girl with the “Build a wall and my generation will tear it down” just made me cry. The winner for comic relief yesterday, in my book, was a toddler holding a sign that said “I’m also 6’3″ and 239.” Lol.

    I was so happy to see the resistance hasn’t diminished, and sickened by so many deplorables’ petty and hateful responses to the marches.

    Reply
  15. happy girl says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:47 am

    “This makes Trump’s Inauguration look like the DMV on a Monday.” Gold.

    Every single person that turned up is a rock star. Nothing but love and respect.

    Reply
  16. Mrs. Smith says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Brava Ladies!!! I am so proud!

    Reply
  17. Mrs. Wellen Melon says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Because of illness, I can’t march. However, I can knit. These past two Decembers I put out a call on Facebook for friends and fam planning to march and who wanted a hat free of charge.

    The hats take about two hours to knit each on large needles with super bulky yarn. It’s a way I can help and it’s a pleasure to be able to participate in this way.

    I had 25 pussy hats out there yesterday from coast to coast, including two in NYC, 8 in Michigan, and one in L.A.

    Reply
  18. HeyThere! says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Would it be weird if I said I am getting emotional at looking at all my fellow women coming together?! I love the little girl with the sign about build a wall & my generation will tear it down! Perfection and truth!!!!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      January 21, 2018 at 10:37 am

      Not weird. It’s inspiring and encouraging. The thing that has been killing me is all the hateful or clueless comments about it from the right. One woman on FB, in response to a friend’s post with her photos from the march, was like “Yeah nice pics but you should have heard the President’s speech yesterday, so beautiful.” It’s mind boggling. But it’s interesting how the right simply can’t seem to mobilize in large numbers. Unless it’s to vote for Trump, of course. Grr.

      Reply
      • Elkie says:
        January 21, 2018 at 11:31 am

        Is that the POSOTUS’ speech in which he railed against babies being BORN from their mother’s wombs at nine months and it has to stop?!!

        Nothing screams “heartfelt” like lazily reading from an autocue without having the slightest idea what you’re talking about, having once tried to persuade your mistress-turned-wife to have your younger daughter aborted to avoid paying child support…

      • Esmom says:
        January 21, 2018 at 12:05 pm

        Yes, the very one. So for her takeaway to be that it was “beautiful” is discouraging, depressing, maddening proof that some minds simply cannot be changed.

    • Nicole says:
      January 21, 2018 at 11:30 am

      I would be more inspired if that translated to more than just black women showing up and not voting for rapists and pedophiles. Lets not forget the number of women that JUST VOTED for Moore.

      Reply
  19. Shelley says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Original TC. Hope Hicks for the win. It makes sense, DT can be paternal without being paternal. Feeds his obsession with Ivanka without legal ramifications. See Stormy Daniels info about DT comment about Ivanka. Other than both Daniels and Ivanka being oversexualized tits on sticks, I don’t see resemblance.

    Reply
  20. GreenBunny says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:49 am

    There’s also a theory based on a paragraph in the book that the affair is with Nikki Haley.

    Reply
  21. Rapunzel says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:56 am

    And don’t forget, one of Trump’s supporters, Mark Steyn, went on Fox to remind everyone that “at least White Supremacists are American.”

    The GOP is not just incompetent, but disgustingly racist and bigoted, too.

    Reply
  22. Kiki says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised if it is Hope Hicks/ Nikki Haleyhaving an affair with Donald Trump. It can’t be Kellyann Conway because she looks old like a raisin and raisins are healthy. Donald Trump like is women young. So it has to be Hope Hicks/Nikki Haley.

    They will have disgusting faces from everyone because, who in someone’s right mind is going to have an affair, rather yet sleep with this slug.. #sideeye #eww. #ugh

    Reply
  23. Eric says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I’ve heard it’s Nikki Haley also. He’s been flouting his vices for years because he’s an arrogant asshat.

    Mark my words, Emperor Zero will go absolutely bat-shithole cray when Jared is indicted by Mr Mueller. It’s an inevitable conclusion bc JK money-laundered. THAT will a great day to be alive peeps!

    Reply

