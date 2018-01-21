Donald Trump didn’t want the shutdown or the Women’s March to mess up his party

Embed from Getty Images

What surprises me most about the government shutdown is that people were actually surprised that the Republicans failed to do anything and that the government has shutdown. Like, why is anyone surprised? The Republicans are either part of the Suicide Caucus or they’re in Sieg-Heiling lock-step with an unhinged, baby-fisted dictator. Or both. It was inevitable that the GOP would behave like spoiled, candy-drunk children, flailing about and blaming everybody else for their own disastrous inaction. It seems almost quaint that the media is trying to treat this like any other government shutdown. It’s not. No one is behind the curtain. The emperor has no clothes. The American Empire is death-rattling. And true to form, Donald Trump biggest concern was his big party at Mar-a-Lago.

Before the federal government shutdown at midnight Saturday, President Donald Trump privately vented frustrations that the political impasse would possibly keep him from attending a glitzy inauguration anniversary bash and fundraiser set for Saturday at his Florida getaway Mar-a-Lago. Two sources close to the president, one a White House official and the other a longtime confidant, told The Daily Beast how excited he was for the event and relayed his growing concern that the potential failure to strike a deal to keep the federal government open could keep him from “my party,” as the president has said. A different source who spoke to Trump earlier this week previously told The Daily Beast that the president had joked that it would be a “shame” if a government shutdown were to occur on, or overshadow, the first anniversary of his inauguration as president. The White House officially cancelled Trump’s trip to Florida that was scheduled for Friday afternoon, and he spent the day attempting to help congressional leaders reach a deal to forestall a shutdown. Administration officials who briefed reporters on the logistics of the impending shutdown on Friday said the expiration of government funding would not necessarily impede the president’s travel plans to Mar-a-Lago or elsewhere. In particular, one official said, Trump will still be free to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, though the White House did not say whether the shutdown would affect Trump’s plans to attend the glamorous gathering of globalists. But sources didn’t report Davos coming up on Friday. For the president, it seems, the weekend’s party at his Florida estate was the more pressing engagement.

Poor Bigly Boy, no one would get him a bigly truck to go vroom-vroom and Bigly Boy just wanted to go to HIS party and not sit in boring old meetings all day. SO BIGLY SAD.

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

He’s such a loser. Here’s something else: Michael Wolff, author of Fire & Fury, told Bill Maher on Friday that there were/are a lot of rumors that Trump is having an affair with someone in the White House. Wolff said he didn’t include that in the book because no one would confirm it, but if you read the book, people should be able to figure it out. I mean… it’s Hope Hicks, right? Either Hope Hicks or Kellyanne Conway. *quietly dry heaves*

And here’s what the women of America got Bigly Boy for his Bigly one-year anniversary: a very bigly Women’s March, in every city of this country.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Most women in history to reject one man. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/KRa4kZttaB — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 20, 2018

Favorite sign so far today at the #womensmarch2018 pic.twitter.com/nKgtJruMpa — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) January 20, 2018

Austin, TX broke the record for largest gathering in Texas history. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/0RHx6s3fGz — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 20, 2018

