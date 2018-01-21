Donald Trump didn’t want the shutdown or the Women’s March to mess up his party

What surprises me most about the government shutdown is that people were actually surprised that the Republicans failed to do anything and that the government has shutdown. Like, why is anyone surprised? The Republicans are either part of the Suicide Caucus or they’re in Sieg-Heiling lock-step with an unhinged, baby-fisted dictator. Or both. It was inevitable that the GOP would behave like spoiled, candy-drunk children, flailing about and blaming everybody else for their own disastrous inaction. It seems almost quaint that the media is trying to treat this like any other government shutdown. It’s not. No one is behind the curtain. The emperor has no clothes. The American Empire is death-rattling. And true to form, Donald Trump biggest concern was his big party at Mar-a-Lago.
Before the federal government shutdown at midnight Saturday, President Donald Trump privately vented frustrations that the political impasse would possibly keep him from attending a glitzy inauguration anniversary bash and fundraiser set for Saturday at his Florida getaway Mar-a-Lago. Two sources close to the president, one a White House official and the other a longtime confidant, told The Daily Beast how excited he was for the event and relayed his growing concern that the potential failure to strike a deal to keep the federal government open could keep him from “my party,” as the president has said.
A different source who spoke to Trump earlier this week previously told The Daily Beast that the president had joked that it would be a “shame” if a government shutdown were to occur on, or overshadow, the first anniversary of his inauguration as president.
The White House officially cancelled Trump’s trip to Florida that was scheduled for Friday afternoon, and he spent the day attempting to help congressional leaders reach a deal to forestall a shutdown. Administration officials who briefed reporters on the logistics of the impending shutdown on Friday said the expiration of government funding would not necessarily impede the president’s travel plans to Mar-a-Lago or elsewhere. In particular, one official said, Trump will still be free to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, though the White House did not say whether the shutdown would affect Trump’s plans to attend the glamorous gathering of globalists.
But sources didn’t report Davos coming up on Friday. For the president, it seems, the weekend’s party at his Florida estate was the more pressing engagement.
Poor Bigly Boy, no one would get him a bigly truck to go vroom-vroom and Bigly Boy just wanted to go to HIS party and not sit in boring old meetings all day. SO BIGLY SAD.
This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018
He’s such a loser. Here’s something else: Michael Wolff, author of Fire & Fury, told Bill Maher on Friday that there were/are a lot of rumors that Trump is having an affair with someone in the White House. Wolff said he didn’t include that in the book because no one would confirm it, but if you read the book, people should be able to figure it out. I mean… it’s Hope Hicks, right? Either Hope Hicks or Kellyanne Conway. *quietly dry heaves*
And here’s what the women of America got Bigly Boy for his Bigly one-year anniversary: a very bigly Women’s March, in every city of this country.
Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018
Most women in history to reject one man. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/KRa4kZttaB
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 20, 2018
Favorite sign so far today at the #womensmarch2018 pic.twitter.com/nKgtJruMpa
— Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) January 20, 2018
The future is female. And progressive. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/vjPF7d5ZAY
— Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) January 20, 2018
Y'all are killing it with these signs. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/AVyxhBE6aj
— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 20, 2018
Austin, TX broke the record for largest gathering in Texas history. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/0RHx6s3fGz
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 20, 2018
This makes Trump’s inauguration look like the DMV on a Monday. #TrumpShutdown #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/ITxdwKYVFE
— UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) January 20, 2018
I am so proud of my fellow women. I cant really do anything for you here from London but I will send my prayers, wishes and strength to all of you who are fighting for equality and justice.
As for the shutdown, the rats are as usual trying to blame the democrats for this but the public won’t have it.
They control the Senate, House and the White House and they can govern? Yeah November will show them what the country thinks of their job.
I am not a woman but I am extremely proud of them as well. Just the fact that they ignored the cold weather to march against Donald Trump is great.
The GOP controls all branches of GOVT and still can’t get anything done EXCEPT give tax breaks to thier rich and wealthy sponsors
The GOP obstructed President Obama at every single turn so much so he had to sometimes resort to executive orders to get certain things done for which he was heavily criticized and yet Trump Has probably outpaced Obama with the use of executive orders despite GOP control of both houses
This admin will really go down as a shameful part of Ameriican History
I don’t think Trump went to Florida, his son and daughter-in-law were stand ins for him.
So maybe the folks that were paying over 200 thousand to take a picture with him will get a refund.
IKR?!!! Can you even imagine paying a quarter mill for dinner with the president, plus travel costs, and then get there to find no president and that Eric and Lara Trump are the substitute hosts??? I mean, there’s no question that they are “lesser” Trumps…
200 thousand for meeting DJT seems very excessive, let alone to meet the slow(est) Trump.
What I can’t imagine is any other President of the US ever in my lifetime baldly charging people hundreds of thousands of dollars to rub elbows with him. Talk about cheezy — and isn’t that against the rules of ethics for a POTUS?
@Lahdidahbaby
Of course, it’s against the rules but the Congressional Rethugs refuse to enforce the rules against this a** as he robs the country blind.
Out of all the Trump spawn, they got Eric. Karma strikes deplorable supporters of the Fascist Cheeto.
Well done ladies. The GOP OTOH can go f*** themselves with the widest-bore shotgun they can find for using nine million innocent lives as a bargaining CHIP to try and destroy those of the Dreamers. And then having Paul Ryan claiming that they’re the “pro-life” party whilst Mitch McConnell officially objects to keeping funding for military workers going (like they did in 2013) so they could use those people as political pawns as well. They’re not even trying to pretend that they’re not evil incarnate.
And has anyone pointed out to Trump that the job growth he’s constantly bragging about actually slowed in 2017, to its lowest level since 2010? Which means that he has done WORSE than Obama did six years running. Sigh…
The GOP tried to use two vulnerable groups to get the Dems to play ball and it didn’t work. We all know they could’ve authorized CHIP months ago or did a DACA deal months ago. But they wanted those tax cuts to make sure their retirements were cushy.
They didn’t even have 50 votes. Can’t wait to vote out these idiots
I’m sure his moronic supporters will eat his excuses right up, but honestly this is historic. It’s the first time in history government has shut down under a one party government. Trouble brews for 2018.
They do! It’s painful to read the blind support. Which is really just people admitting they’re ignorant and/or racist, but not saying it outright becaise they’re cowards. Meanwhile his critics are raising solid points that all should want answers to.
Almost as of its justifiable to ruin a nation just to not let a woman hold that seat. Or just to validate their hatred. Idk…
But so proud of the majority jere stepping out and being seen. We can’t privately hope to change things anymore. And soon… elections
The justifications that Drumpf supporters make are jaw-dropping. If you reallllly want to know what all they are saying, check out WSFA’s Facebook page and the comments on any of their articles about the shutdown. It’s a pretty popular news station for Montgomery, AL and many other cities in the state.
It’s just… Sad.
I couldn’t go and I am so sorry I didn’t.
I’m just going to ignore this assh*le for a few minutes (for once) and just remember how great it was to be part of the crowd yesterday, how positive it was and see the true Northwest spirit in my fellow marchers. I wasn’t able to participate last year, so this was really special.
+1
The double dipping continues…fundraiser at Maralago, while Trump also gets the profits from holding the event as his venue cause we know he isn’t discounting anything yet requires the Gov’t to use his properties.
The voice recording on the White House comment line currently is an illegal and unethical partisan attack on Democrats. I have written the White House demanding that whoever authorized and made that unethical and illegal recording must be fired immediately.
I just contacted them, thank you for the reminder. It’s the stuff like this they do that just drives me crazy. Not only ridiculously petty, but baldly authoritarian.
And just tacky and unprofessional.
My sister is going bonkers over this. She works for a state agency and their ethics rules prohibit any kind of partisan statement in the workplace and she knows federal employees face the same rules.
Didn’t the White House release a statement in which they seriously use the word “losers” to describe the Democrats? I can’t remember where I saw it yesterday but I was surprised they didn’t just go all the way and call them “losers and haters”.
I marched yesterday and it was a record crowd here in my mid-sized city in Western Oregon. It was fantastic. #GrabThemByTheMidterms
It feels like the marches were even better this time around. We’re not losing momentum. Even Naples FL had a decent turn out.
On a gossipy note, the affair is probably Nikki Haley. There is a passage that basically says she would do *anything* for power. Yuck.
I honestly cannot imagine him being attracted to anyone that old. Not that *I* think she’s that old, but *he* would think she’s too old.
And she is Indian – not white. There is no way he would risk alienating his base by having an affair with Nikki Haley. My money is on Hope Hicks.
as most of my friends in the US did not walk yesterday, I was a bit afraid that the momentum had died down, so I am very happy to see that there were huge numbers of attendees again!
Regarding the affair, Wolff said that Trump has a paternal relationship with Hope Picks and Ms. Alternative facts/ Skeletor is too old for Bigly’s taste so it’s got to be another woman in the WH. But it doesn’t even matter, like SNL said he could be having sex with Don Jr and it wouldn’t matter the GOP would just say he’s a family man! I’m proud of the Democrats for actually holding the line for once.
And we also see and hear trump’s feelings on his actual daughter… so, paternal relationship does not disqualify him banging her. *shudder*
*shudder* and gags.
Since when has trump having a father-daughter relationship with someone mean that he doesn’t think of them as a sexual object and wish he could have sex with them? He’s obsessed with his own daughter and wishes he could date her.
Not only would the GOP be defending Orangina but all the evangelicals would be coming up with all kinds of obscure scripture to make it ok for DJT to give it to his male son. Because Jesus and stuff.
Ok that photo of the little girl with the “Build a wall and my generation will tear it down” just made me cry. The winner for comic relief yesterday, in my book, was a toddler holding a sign that said “I’m also 6’3″ and 239.” Lol.
I was so happy to see the resistance hasn’t diminished, and sickened by so many deplorables’ petty and hateful responses to the marches.
@ Esmom re: little girl with the sign–me too! I teared up seeing that awesome sentiment!
When I saw that photo my first thought was what awesome parents he must have. Someone is raising her to be “woke”. Fantastic! What times we live in…
“This makes Trump’s Inauguration look like the DMV on a Monday.” Gold.
Every single person that turned up is a rock star. Nothing but love and respect.
Brava Ladies!!! I am so proud!
Because of illness, I can’t march. However, I can knit. These past two Decembers I put out a call on Facebook for friends and fam planning to march and who wanted a hat free of charge.
The hats take about two hours to knit each on large needles with super bulky yarn. It’s a way I can help and it’s a pleasure to be able to participate in this way.
I had 25 pussy hats out there yesterday from coast to coast, including two in NYC, 8 in Michigan, and one in L.A.
I also participated by knitting pussy hats. I didn’t march last year because I was heavily pregnant and this year I was/am sick, so I’m glad I could do a little something to be part of the movement.
that is so awesome!!!
Would it be weird if I said I am getting emotional at looking at all my fellow women coming together?! I love the little girl with the sign about build a wall & my generation will tear it down! Perfection and truth!!!!
Not weird. It’s inspiring and encouraging. The thing that has been killing me is all the hateful or clueless comments about it from the right. One woman on FB, in response to a friend’s post with her photos from the march, was like “Yeah nice pics but you should have heard the President’s speech yesterday, so beautiful.” It’s mind boggling. But it’s interesting how the right simply can’t seem to mobilize in large numbers. Unless it’s to vote for Trump, of course. Grr.
Is that the POSOTUS’ speech in which he railed against babies being BORN from their mother’s wombs at nine months and it has to stop?!!
Nothing screams “heartfelt” like lazily reading from an autocue without having the slightest idea what you’re talking about, having once tried to persuade your mistress-turned-wife to have your younger daughter aborted to avoid paying child support…
Yes, the very one. So for her takeaway to be that it was “beautiful” is discouraging, depressing, maddening proof that some minds simply cannot be changed.
I would be more inspired if that translated to more than just black women showing up and not voting for rapists and pedophiles. Lets not forget the number of women that JUST VOTED for Moore.
Original TC. Hope Hicks for the win. It makes sense, DT can be paternal without being paternal. Feeds his obsession with Ivanka without legal ramifications. See Stormy Daniels info about DT comment about Ivanka. Other than both Daniels and Ivanka being oversexualized tits on sticks, I don’t see resemblance.
There’s also a theory based on a paragraph in the book that the affair is with Nikki Haley.
If true, I wonder if he realizes that Nikki is a WOC.
And don’t forget, one of Trump’s supporters, Mark Steyn, went on Fox to remind everyone that “at least White Supremacists are American.”
The GOP is not just incompetent, but disgustingly racist and bigoted, too.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it is Hope Hicks/ Nikki Haleyhaving an affair with Donald Trump. It can’t be Kellyann Conway because she looks old like a raisin and raisins are healthy. Donald Trump like is women young. So it has to be Hope Hicks/Nikki Haley.
They will have disgusting faces from everyone because, who in someone’s right mind is going to have an affair, rather yet sleep with this slug.. #sideeye #eww. #ugh
I’ve heard it’s Nikki Haley also. He’s been flouting his vices for years because he’s an arrogant asshat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep…it’s gonna be a great day when the Kush gets his. The “he went to Jared’s” jokes and memes alone will be amazing.
Sure would love to see it happen before I lose my mind!
Yes, the sooner the better. We need some good news from true patriot, Mr. Mueller. He’s been awfully quiet lately. I hope it’s the calm before the storm.
