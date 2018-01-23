“Tiffany Haddish will certainly see Call Me By Yo’ Name & This Dunkirk” links

Tiffany Haddish was a glorious mess at the Oscar nominations announcement this morning. “This Dunkirk” was great. [LaineyGossip]
"I gotta see this Dunkirk, seems like a lot of people like it." –Tiffany Haddish, here for the twinks pic.twitter.com/d1jTL19g5w
— Slade (@Slade) January 23, 2018
Inject Tiffany Haddish saying "Timothée Chalamet in Call Me Be Yo'Name" directly into my veins every morning. I shall live on this forever. pic.twitter.com/HYvZzjhNrJ
— Slade (@Slade) January 23, 2018
“You wouldn’t remake Casablanca, would you?” Please don’t encourage them because you know it is only a matter of time.
There’s nothing Hollywood wouldn’t remake. Nothing.
Remaking Casablanca is like opening the Seventh Seal: world ends, world burns. We’d deserve it. 😏
Ellen is SIXTY!?!?!?!?!?
Paul Thomas Anderson wants to meet Tiffany Haddish. I would pay good money if he then introduces her to Daniel Day-Lewis and there is video of said introduction.
Please, universe. This is everything I didn’t know I needed in these dark times.
