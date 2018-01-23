“Tiffany Haddish will certainly see Call Me By Yo’ Name & This Dunkirk” links
  • January 23, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

2017 New York Film Critics Awards - Arrivals

Tiffany Haddish was a glorious mess at the Oscar nominations announcement this morning. “This Dunkirk” was great. [LaineyGossip]
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank are sort of cousins? [Dlisted]
The other Real Housewives are making fun of Countess LuAnn. [Starcasm]
Good news for Taika Waititi! [Looper]
Ryan Reynolds wants to remake Clue, which is stupid because that movie is a classic. You wouldn’t remake Casablanca, would you? [Pajiba]
Mark Wahlberg says his muscles are all-natural. [JustJared]
OMG, Steven Tyler’s kitten looks just like my Baby Panther! [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’m sure we’ll see a few of these messy, giant Giambattista Valli gowns on some Oscar presenters this year. [GoFugYourself]

 

5 Responses to ““Tiffany Haddish will certainly see Call Me By Yo’ Name & This Dunkirk” links”

  1. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    “You wouldn’t remake Casablanca, would you?” Please don’t encourage them because you know it is only a matter of time.

    Reply
  2. Jeezelouisie says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Ellen is SIXTY!?!?!?!?!?

    Reply
  3. Pedro45 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Paul Thomas Anderson wants to meet Tiffany Haddish. I would pay good money if he then introduces her to Daniel Day-Lewis and there is video of said introduction.

    Please, universe. This is everything I didn’t know I needed in these dark times.

    Reply

