Duchess Kate’s public speaking has actually improved a lot, right?

Many people had questions about the Duchess of Cambridge’s ensemble in London on Tuesday. The biggest question was: where are the buttons? The buttons are Kate’s signature at this point, but nary a button could be found on Kate’s Sportmax coat (with the enormous lapels). As it turns out, Kate hid her glorious buttons on her blue Seraphine Maternity dress – there were prominent buttons on the empire waist of the dress, which you can see in these photos. It costs about $90 and it has kind of retro cut.

Kate’s also been trying harder than ever to make speeches lately. The first five years of marriage, Kate rarely spoke in public. Many believed that she was terrified of public speaking, which is a pretty common fear… but one that can be overcome with training and practice, especially if you’ve signed on for one of the biggest public relations jobs in the world.

I do think she’s gotten better. She’s still just reading off of a page, but she’s doing a lot better with not having her head completely down, and not fussing with her hair. She showed some degree of comfort with the speech too, which says to me that she had probably rehearsed it. I still believe that part of Kate’s issue with public speaking is that she’s trying to do too much with her posh-sounding accent, but whatever. I’m not going to harp on and on about it. She’s actually improving and that should be acknowledged.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of speculation about what Kate is having this time around, and of course which name she and William will chose. The betting odds are on Alice for a girl and Albert for a boy. I really hope Albert isn’t in the mix for a first name, honestly. It’s fine if they want to use Albert for a middle name, but surely they could go with a different male name from the Windsor line? And I think Alice would be a good choice!