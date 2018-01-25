Erykah Badu: ‘I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler’

There are some interviews I read where I’m like “I need to be high or drunk to really get in the mood for reading this.” Erykah Badu’s Vulture interview was like that, probably because I honestly think she might have been high when she gave the interview? Who knows though. It starts out wacky, with Badu explaining music vibrations and why Kendrick Lamar is hip with kids (or something) and then the talk turns political. To be 100% fair to Vulture, the interviewer was basically begging Badu to say “no comment” about so much of this sh-t and she just kept on f–king talking about Hitler and how he was a good painter. I’m not even joking. Vulture eases into it by asking her about Bill Cosby and she talks about the parable of Jesus and Barabbas. Vulture is like “…?” and a mess of sh-t happens. You can read the full piece here.

She loves Bill Cosby: “I don’t want to get scared into not thinking for myself. I weigh everything. Even what you just asked me, I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment. Because I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people. I know I could be crucified for saying that, because I’m supposed to be on the purple team or the green team. I’m not trying to rebel against what everybody’s saying, but maybe I want to measure it. Somebody will call me and ask me to come to a march because such and such got shot. In that situation I want to know what really happened. I’m not going to jump up and go march just because I’m green and the person who got shot is green. The rush to get mad doesn’t make sense to me.

Her defense of Louis Farrakhan and her refusal to denounce anti-Semitism. “But I never made a statement about Louis Farrakhan — ever. What you’re talking about happened in Palestine. At the time, the working title of my album was Saviours’ Day — which is a holiday for the Nation of Islam but also my birthday. So I’d gone to Palestine.. and journalists asked me, “Do you believe in Louis Farrakhan? Do you follow him?” Sure I do. I’ll follow anyone who has positive aspects. He single-handedly changed half of the Nation of Islam to clean eating, clean living, caring for their families. He has flaws — like any man — but I’m not responsible for that. I said I’ve appreciated what he’s done for a lot of black Americans. I mean, I’m not Muslim, I’m not Christian, I’m not anything; I’m an observer who can see good things and bad things. If you say something good about someone, people think it means that you’ve chosen a side. But I don’t choose sides. I see all sides simultaneously.

The good in Hitler: “I’m also okay with anything I had to say about Louis Farrakhan. But I’m not an anti-Semitic person. I don’t even know what anti-Semitic was before I was called it. I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.

Vulture replies “come again?”: “Yeah, I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.”

Vulture was like “Hitler was a terrible painter”: “Okay, he was a terrible painter. Poor thing. He had a terrible childhood. That means that when I’m looking at my daughter, Mars, I could imagine her being in someone else’s home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it’s just the Pisces in me.

What the what? She goes on and on about she’s a Pisces and an empath and she doesn’t even watch the news because she just feels too much, but really she just sounds… I don’t know, like she’s making a choice to be ignorant. It’s ignorant to sit there with a straight face and say that you can even have empathy with Adolf Hitler because he was a wonderful painter who had a terrible childhood. WTF?

Also: this is far from the first time Badu has had some strange/unpopular/insane/problematic thoughts. She previously blamed young girls for wearing clothes which could tempt men into being predators and claimed that R. Kelly had “done more for the blacks than anyone else.” That was in 2015/2016!!

The British Fashion Awards 2017

63 Responses to “Erykah Badu: ‘I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler’”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Somebody call Tyrone and tell him come home and talk some sense into this woman.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Never thought I’d be in the position to tell Erykah Badu to sit down, but here we are.

    Sit DOWN Erykah Badu!

    Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:06 am

    She named her daughter Mars?

    Reply
    • Elkie says:
      January 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

      Her kids are Mars, Puma & Seven. Which is the only thing I know about her!

      Hitler was apparently very good to his dog, fought to improve animal welfare standards in abattoirs and introduced the first ever smoking ban in government buildings to, erm, prevent the “right” kind of people from being killed by poisoned gas.

      Still a bit more in the negative column though…

      Reply
      • tegteg says:
        January 25, 2018 at 8:33 am

        I remember history teachers always thought it amusing to ask “Which man would you rather have as president?”

        Man 1 ////Man 2
        Alcoholic ////Loves Animals
        Two Mistresses ////Vegetarian
        Smokes ////Doesn’t Smoke
        Assoc. w/ Crooked politicians //// War Hero

        Man 1 is FDR and Man 2 is Hitler. Idk what the point of it is, other than to show us that even “heroes” and villains are flawed? Kind of stupid to ask who you’d rather have as a leader without talking about their political views, IMO. Man 1 wants to help us out of a terrible depression, Man 2 thinks certain people should be gassed. Pretty obvious who you’d rather have as president when the question contains pertinent information.

      • Spicecake38 says:
        January 25, 2018 at 9:16 am

        Even Hitler loved dogs-That’s the old saying I was taught when I was debating on whether or not to stay married to my verbally abusive ex husband.I was telling my friends all of the good things about him,and they were like ,sweetheart,’even Hitler loved dogs’-That statement is meant to say even the worst form of humanity may have one positive-don’t think that person is okay based upon one single positive.

      • Scal says:
        January 25, 2018 at 9:43 am

        He loved dogs until he didn’t. He used his favorite dog to test the cyanide capsules he used to kill himself, and then had her puppies shot after he died. A big part of his ‘love for dogs’ was german propaganda during the war.

      • Nick says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:30 am

        ^^^was going to say this.

      • Lama Bean says:
        January 25, 2018 at 10:40 am

        I’ve never heard “Even Hitler loved dogs,” but a friend constantly tells me “Even Hitler had a girlfriend.”

      • wood dragon says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:16 pm

        He was vegetarian too and he’s sort of responsible for the Volkswagen, but other that…I got nothin’. Too many black marks against that man’s character – for reasons no one should forget.

    • Loopy says:
      January 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

      And a son called Seven

      Reply
  4. Alix says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Kookier than a Jaden Smith interview.

    Reply
  5. queenE says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Cocaine is a helluva drug

    Reply
  6. sparrow2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:11 am

    She doesn’t look well, does she…

    Reply
  7. Renee2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:12 am

    You know, I remember when I was in undergrad and she first came out, I never liked her, something always seemed off with her. I can’t with any of her mess, aside from her veganism.

    Reply
  8. Alot says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I think she is just trying to be controversial. She knows that everything she says is going to piss people off.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Don’t most celebrities have staff or pr people in the room when they do interviews? To prevent the celebrity from embrassing themselves?

    Reply
  10. burnsie says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Is there a necklace in her mouth…?

    Reply
  11. Hh says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I’m not sure if she’s cancelled in my mind, but I’m just gonna enjoy her past works. Don’t know if I’ll see it for anything new she puts out.

    Also, not everyone is all good or all bad. Or perhaps the better way to say it, is that not everyone has only good or bad qualities/character traits. However, you need to have a more nuanced conversation about it (and I probably wouldn’t have used Hitler). Or perhaps, it’s not a conversation to have in public. And if you’re going to have it in public, let’s not throw Hitler’s name around so casually.

    I’ll need to look up what she said that’s anti-Semitic. Plenty of anti-semitism still exists, but sometimes people will wrong stretch that label to fit any criticism of Israel, which doesn’t allow for productive dialogue.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:55 am

      What is there to look for? Anyone who follows Louis Farrakhan is an antisemite. There is no gray area with that. He has praised Hitler and spewed hate about Jews. The Nation of Islam is on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s site as a hate group along with the Klan and Neo Nazis.
      It is always somewhat acceptable to be mildly antisemitic.
      I care about Israel, but I am American. That is like me going up to Catholics and asking them what their take on the latest happenings at the Vatican concerning the scandals with the priests. And then being hostile when I don’t like their answer.
      There is too much focus on that problem when serious atrocities are going on that are ignored. A lot of it is because of Christian’s obsession with the region. Before the Brits got involved Jews and Muslims lived together in peace.
      So criticism is warranted but as long as it is fair and knowledgeable and not second-hand nonsense from people who haven’t been there and don’t know the history.
      Erykah has been there in body, but her mind has been MIA for well over a decade. She is marinated in coke residue.

      Reply
  12. trollontheloose says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Hitler: he killed 35M people but he was a painter. You Know: ART.
    Cosby: He rapes because he is sick. You know not gonna judge someone I love. and you know ART.
    Woody Allen: He molested his daughters because he loves them and he’s a good filmmaker and I won’t judge nor criticize because you know ART.
    Polanski: You know ART.

    I think Badu is one of these stupid jacked head who thinks that you can’t jail artists.
    “Oh but he’s done so much good. Don’t forget that”. and she has the same line of thinking as Kate Winsley and Cotillard “I don’t know anything about their private lives so i can’t judge if I don’t have proofs because everything is hearsay” as well as many others sicko who buy nazi artifacts”If you knew me you’d know I’m not racist. I just love the nazi era”. So I woud love to have her in front of people who went to Daschau and other concentration camps and tell them :You’ve been gazed but Hitler has some good in him. Did you see his paintings? surely if you’re grandmother before being butchered and holed up in mass grave had seen his ART she will agree.. or the Cosby’s victims “but he gave money to Black teens so they can go to college and Dr Huxtable”.. sick. sick sick.. she is cancelled even though I knew she was wacko and pretend she is enlightened.

    Reply
  13. HK9 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I love you Erykah but no. If you’re an empath, you’d be empathetic to Cosby’s victims and note that he’s not sorry and if he had the chance he’d do it again.

    Reply
  14. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I won’t comment on the Cosby stuff. To me as a white person, he was part of my childhood and I loved him and The Cosby Show until all the sh*t came out. But I can imagine that to many black people he was/is one of their icons who was not *just* an icon to them but to America as a country. That hasn’t happened that often yet. I can’t presume to understand what that feels like.

    Hilter, however. Hitler was responsible for one of the worst crimes in recorded human history. GTFO with the painting. He also loved his dogs. So? Whenever people say they can see good in everyone I think “That means nothing. What is the purpose of that statement?” He liked to paint. He orchestrated a world war, the Holocaust, set 3 continents on fire, and is responsible for millions upon millions of deaths. What weights heavier??? And yes, he was a crappy painter.

    I just … get riled up when it comes to Hitler. I mean who doesn’t.

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      January 25, 2018 at 8:39 am

      I’m black. I fell out with Cosby after he made what I thought were ill-informed, ignorant, not well-thought out comments about blacks and poverty and living in the ghetto. So, I am glad that he *ss is being dragged through the courts and publically revealed to be a rapist. However, I acknowledge that through his comedy routines and even his television shows (Fat Albert (which I watched as a kid) and The Cosby Show (which I can admit was good) made a lot of people laugh and feel good BUT what he did to those women (who, yes, were looking for a come-up) wasn’t right. Erykah and others who sing Cosby’s virtues need to acknowledge that that morally outweighs his ability to make people laugh and escape into TV land for 1/2 hour.

      Reply
    • marianne says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:00 am

      I can kind of get if she was trying to say that the world isnt so black and white. Theres many shades in between. But perhaps she didnt articulate that well. At least I hope so. Because Hitler having a soft side by painting doesnt excuse what he did.

      Reply
  15. Nancy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:26 am

    There are scores of people on YouTube who want you to believe all the good in Hitler. I don’t care if he was Jesus’ second cousin…..the man wanted to wipe out all the Jews on the planet. He brought so much carnage and committed so many atrocities, his name shouldn’t even be spoken other than to remind us of how evil man can be. This woman needs to sit down and watch tapes of the men, woman and children in the death camps. Shame the hell on her.

    Reply
  16. Beth says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Wow. This lady needs to get a clue. She looks exhausted or high as a kite. A nap or sobering up won’t help, because she’s always seemed clueless and ignorant

    Reply
  17. Honey says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I will jump out here. I THINK I understand her point: people who do bad and even horrible things can and probably do have have some virtues and redeeming qualities. Ok. I can acknowledge those qualities; however, I cannot and will not have compassion or empathy for them. Nor will I ever use those pro-social qualities as a way to neutralize, excuse or argue positively on behalf of people who have done heinous things to others even if they have been subjected to deep trauma themselves. That’s just me.

    Understanding something or even acknowledging positive aspects of people who comment heinous acts against others should not outweigh the harm that they’ve done. And neither should it call for fence-sitting behind the shield of supposedly waiting for all of the facts (all of the facts in most situations will never be known and most things are subjective or circumstantial) or sitting behind some bogus shield of needing to see to full picture to the degree that you have basically ignored the harm done to others because you want to be fair to the person who has done the harm. Perspective taking is one thing but to not call a rapist a rapist, a pedophile a pedophile, and rogue policing rogue policing in the name of being a humanist doesn’t help humanity at all.

    Peace.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Trying to get attention.

    Reply
  19. Appalachian says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Why is she doing this…?

    Erykah, somebody…hit the brakes.

    Reply
  20. marc kile says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Its kinda hard to slag her when she’s not in her right mind the comment about Hitler proves that.

    Reply
  21. elimaeby says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:47 am

    She was crazy enough to get pregnant with 3 Stacks’ baby. I’m not shocked here. Disappointed, but not surprised.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Crazy demented bitch.

    Reply
  23. Lala says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I cancelled Ms. Badu a LONG TIME AGO…because she thinks she’s so deep and avant garde, but she always came off trifling as hell and mean as a rattle snake to me…

    Reply
  24. Parigo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Someone once told me Hitler couldn’t have been all bad because he was nice to his dogs. 🤢

    Reply
  25. Danielle says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I *think* she was trying to say trauma perpetuates more trauma. This is a personal anecdote and could be brushed off as my way of healing and reconciling, but….One side of my family has a history and problem of abuse. And in every case, they were sexually abused themselves. I do mean literally. In most cases, disregarding psychopaths, but some of them too, people who hurt other people have experienced it first hand. THAT BEING SAID. You don’t need to make references to people to make that point. You could use case study statistics or simply say what you mean. We are all a mixed bag and some of us don’t capacity, willing or unwilling, either mentally, physically, or otherwise suppress and properly handle that pain/trauma. And so they simply perpetuate it. Do they need love and prayers and empathy? Yes. Can and should you do it from afar in most cases? Absolutely. I completely agree with her sentiment but Jesus Christ she butchered the delivery.

    Reply
  26. j says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I HATE when people play devil’s advocate – using an extreme example you don’t really believe to make a point. in order to…win the interview? which by her own words, she was doing. It just muddies the argument and confuses everybody.

    i think she accidentally brought up an important point – there are no perfect victims or perpetrators. that’s a real conversation to have. neither side looks/behaves like what we’d expect a lot of the time. however, she’s revealed herself as an apologist for abusers and harmers of others.

    Reply
  27. mela says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:22 am

    is that a string of drool hanging from her mouth?

    is she trying’ to look froth at the mouth cray? man she use to be so cool and beautiful, what happened? she’s a has been

    Reply
  28. reverie says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Oh man. Another example of a good person with nothing but good intentions trying to apply their philosophy to a given situation and coming off idiotic, out of tune, detached, high af and cold. In theory what she was saying is ultimately what the world needs more of… goodness, perception, facts, warmth and love. But even those things when applied to delicate situations like the Holocaust just don’t work. Philosophy and reality just don’t work. Oh Erica…

    Reply
  29. HannahF says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    As a family law attorney I frequently tell my clients that no one is all good or all bad but rather we are all shades of gray. While most of us are in the middle somewhere, there are people who fall on each end of the spectrum. To me, as a child of Holocaust Survivors, Hitler and Farrakhan are at the far, far, FAR end of the spectrum. Nothing they have done is forgivable. NOTHING.

    Reply
  30. Izzy says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    And now my Jewish a** is here to tell her to Take. Several. Seats.

    Reply

