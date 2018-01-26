Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin ‘is really like my brother, we’re very familial’

Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. I’m trying to watch the video right now and I honestly can’t get past her hair!! What is wrong with me? And what is wrong with her hair?? I have a #blessed life with my Indian hair genes, I know, so I shouldn’t be mean about Gwyn’s hair, but she’s a 45-year-old woman and she’s still clinging to this straw color and keeping it so long and fried. I can’t. Anyway, Colbert is remarkably nice about everything, and she was on the show just to shill for her Goop Empire. Here’s the video:
The big headline – beyond her hair still being awful – is that Gwyneth is still saying words about her conscious uncoupling from Chris Martin. Regarding the man she had sex with regularly for years, resulting in two children, Gwyneth said: “He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial. It’s nice, it’s great.” She needs to find a different way of saying this. She’s said it before, and so it’s like her go-to line now and it’s awful. You don’t describe an ex-lover/husband as “like a brother.” It’s creepy. When asked if she thinks conscious uncoupling could work for every divorcing couple, Gwyneth said: “Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
Here’s another clip with Goop and Colbert. I guess we’re supposed to give her props for making fun of herself, but all I can think about is how much bad science she promotes and profits from.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I couldn’t believe how tart the Goop mockery was on Modern Family recently, down to the hair and mannerisms. Especially with Chris Martin also doing a guest role in the same season.
Nice to see Mira Sorvino again, though!
Lol when Mira said the stickers do work, you just have to stick them in your colon I could not stop laughing.
That’s a weird statement. Why couldn’t she have just gone with the good friends angle?
I’ve always had a view of her as desperate. I think it’s because I remember when she was trying to emulate Carolyn Bessette’s look (beauty + fashion) and Goop missed the mark. Goop has all the trappings of an it girl, but without “it.”
Right – she could have just said we are still family, and still friends – the family part remains. Something like that. The fact that he feels like her brother is sort of insulting. Maybe she is isn’t a fan of Dakota and is trying to give him a little dig.
I think it is code for “the sex s*cked”…
That’s exactly what it is.
This. And considering the rumors that they both stepped out in the marriage, I believe it. I think they love each other but lost their sexual attraction to each other after they had their kids.
She’s used this brother line before and it always strikes me as weird.
Like she’s trying to neuter Chris in some way.
Why not just say we are good friends and parent our kids together…….like everybody else says in that situation.
She bugs. Sorry not sorry!
Wow, first uncoupling and now your ex can be like a sibling, Goop is going to throw divorce attorneys into a into a tizzy.
> You don’t describe an ex-lover/husband as “like a brother.” It’s creepy
I see nothing creepy about, it seems like a burn to me.
People may find this creepy, and that’s their own business, but this is literally how my divorced parents think about each other. Being “married/lovers” didn’t work for them, at all. They don’t feel sexual towards each other, that fell apart really early in the relationship.
Then my dad’s parents both died long before my parents spilt up, so my maternal grandparents told him he still was their son in their minds after the divorce, because they were the only parents he had left. My dad was even at the hospital beds of both my mother’s parents when they died.
So I, personally, don’t find it creepy at all. Good to know other people will though.
I don’t think it’s creepy. If that’s how they feel, good for them. Better than being at each other’s throats.
And her hair looks like a lot of people’s hair here in the South, it’s just what happens when you put highlights in dark blonde/very light brown hair.
I don’t find Paltrow siblings comment creepy nor a burn. So they arent romantically interested in each other but still love each other. I think brother/sister is perfectly okay way to define a divorced couple’s relationship. And I like her hair in the interview.
My brother is my good buddy, and an ex can turn into a good buddy too, so this doesn’t seem weird to me either.
Once you’re not boinking, the fact you *used* to boink can become pretty irrelevant. And often has to become so, if you want to just be friends now.
She is engaged and happy. Watch the transformation when her “brother” remarries. Psycho chick.
Yea, someone younger and starts another little family to boot!
Brother? That’s kind of gross. I can’t say anything bad about her hair, because mines the same style, just a little darker and thinner
It’s dated and boring. Brassy and thin on the ends. Don’t think she’s ever had another style. What’s good at 25, doesn’t always work at 45. If this was anyone else, I probably wouldn’t notice, but we’re talking about goop here!
She had the short hair in the 90s, it was so cute!
I think she looks amazing, with that slamming body—yeah. Wearing a bit too much makeup here for my taste, and agree she could use a trim—a good inch off the ends—but her hairstyle suits her face very well. Gals, when you hit 45, you will understand it is not too old for long hair! Especially if you feel and look as vibrant as GP clearly does.
Of all the things she says, IMO that’s not offensive or creepy. Lots of divorced people use that term. Friend who uses it says it’s just that they get along great, they are treated part of family (and extended family), welcome to family gatherings, no sexual tension, you’re protective of them as you would be a sibling, etc.
Yeah I don’t find it creepy. That’s how long term relationships sometimes end – the passion dies and you realize you’ve become more like brother and sister or roommates living under the same roof. It ends BECAUSE the other person starts feeling like a brother.
I think her hair is just brassy and that’s throwing it off. Not like it looks great anyway, but I have the same fine blonde hair and it can look really stringy/greasy/fried despite being healthy. I keep mine shorter and blunt for that reason.
Something not nice: wth is going on with her skin? The skin on her chest/arms looks weird and splotchy. Bad tan? Maybe that’s just how her skin is? I’m honestly asking.
Something nice: I like that while she’s definitely had some boob work in the pasts she’s letting them be fairly naturalish. It’s refreshing to not see rock hard, perky boobs someone over 35. Especially someone with kids.
She’s a freckly blonde in her 40s who enjoys sun and doesn’t seem to use sunscreen much. She has lots of sun damage.
Ick. She could have gone with something like “Chris and I are friends now, we share kids and they come first.” But no she had to be weird about it.
I kind of get what she’s saying. He’s moved from husband role to just a ‘family member’. Their divorce didn’t seem to be some kind of battle – it seemed like two people who realized they were no longer in romantic love and knew they had to make a change. They probably genuinely love each other – but in the kind of way that you love a family member and not a romantic partner. The probably still feel somewhat protective of each other and are still fond of the other as a person in the way that siblings are. You sometimes are annoyed by them, but you love them regardless.
The only thing weird about it is that we automatically take the creepy context and process it as her saying “I feel like my ex who I used to boink is now like my brother” because that’s just how our brains work in the messed up world we live in.
I really don’t think she meant it as an insult at all – and probably thinks it was more complimentary. They’re still a big, pretty happy family. But mom and dad just don’t feel that way for each other anymore.
I love Clocks. The only way I could handle a failed marriage to the person who sings and plays piano on that song would be to convince myself he was only like a brother…..
I am really not into Coldplay but I love that song.
I’m more concerned about the middle part she won’t let go.
Her and Sarah Jessica…it does no favors to either of them!
My goodness Colbert had a script, she is really chilling her life, that’s all she does. Engagement, conscious uncoupling, the sapphire, … and when it comes to the film Iron Man, she sounds completely over it. Man is she dull.
For someone who always is banging on about health etc., she looks the exact opposite. It’s true women at some point choose their ass or face…
How rude. The health benefits of having a slimmer body shouldn’t be ignored at the expense of having a ‘prettier face.’
Not at all. She smokes, she tans and it effects her face. She has a great body, but IMO a very unhealthy connection with being thin. She has talked about being depressed because she gained weight after a pregnancy. Her 3 hour daily work outs?? Yea, that’s not obsessive at all…
It’s not about a pretty face, IMO, it’s about unhealthy looking skin. She just looks like someone who indulges in wine, cigarettes, and sun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Between her, Jen Garner and Jen Meyer, it’s like a competition to prove how awesome their divorces are, how great their ex spouses are being and how much everyone loves each other and gets along. Kinda makes you wonder… well then, why get divorced in the first place?
Because they make better friends than spouses…? That’s what it is like for my parents.
True if the husband can’t be faithful and that’s not working for the wife but they have kids together, ideally you’d stay friends and no longer care where his penis goes.
I clicked on the video. Her hair doesn’t look fried here at all. It usually does, but as far as this appearance, her hair looks fine to me. But I really loved that jumpsuit on her. She looked great walking out in it.
Stephen Colbert was adorable in the interview. I love him.
Ehh…same thing happened to me with my ex who I was with for 10 years…About 8 years in…it felt like I was having an intimate relationship with my brother…and that feeling STAYED! I’ve been with my current partner going on 20 years and it’s STILL hawt and heavy…so that can happen…but…MY GAWD…her…HAIR?!?! WHY DOES SOMEONE NOT TELL HER THAT IT’S AGING THE HELL OUT OF HER AND IT’S THE OPPOSITE OF HAWT?!?!
I actually think her hair looks healthier than it has lately.
