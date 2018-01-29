Jenny McCarthy debuted her blue Smurf hair at the Grammys: try-hard & dumb?

Embed from Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attended the Grammys last night. I would get mad about Jenny’s try-harding, but honestly, the red carpet perked up a bit when she arrived. It was a fairly boring carpet, and as soon as Jenny came out with her blue hair, I was living for the mean comments. The reason why they were there was pretty simple: Donnie stars on a CBS show, so he was asked to present a Grammy (he got one of the country music awards), and Jenny is a famewhore so she decided to attend the Grammys with her husband.

I don’t even have an ID for her black dress. I don’t even care? It was shiny, and the little gloves reminded me of Madonna. The sunglasses reminded me that Jenny is a legend in her own mind. And the blue hair reminded me that she’s a 45-year-old woman who still behaves like a teenager. Apparently, Jenny dyed her hair because she “was just bored.” As Betty Draper once said, only boring people are bored. Here’s the video of their red carpet interview:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

40 Responses to “Jenny McCarthy debuted her blue Smurf hair at the Grammys: try-hard & dumb?”

  1. ncboudicca says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:51 am

    Blue hair and big sunglasses trying to distract us from something else she’s done to herself? Her face was already frozen on NYE, so it can’t be that. New boobs?

    Reply
  2. Slowsnow says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:53 am

    “…besides promoting the return of measles” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  3. Willa says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:53 am

    Jenny Mc Carthy is always try hard and dumb. The smurf hair just completes it.

    Reply
  4. Girl_ninja says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:54 am

    She abd her husband are always try hard and dumb. Did anyone ask ger about vaccination and her role in the rise of childhood diseases?

    Reply
  5. Eiré says:
    January 29, 2018 at 6:55 am

    It’s not really a question of *if* it’s try-hard and dumb, is it?

    The real question is, how low can she go?

    Reply
  6. Lorelai says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Oh FFS, she looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  7. magnoliarose says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I could barely look at her once I became fixated on Donnie’s cosmetic contouring situation on his face. I spy several bronzers working hard with his bisque BB cream.
    Her blue hair is a blatant attention grab of course, but I want to study him with a magnifying glass.

    Reply
  8. smcollins says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Yes and yes, as well as another new face.

    Reply
  9. Lolo86lf says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Yes, she looks try-hard and that hair isn’t doing her any favors. That dress is not even well fitted. She looks like some sort of rebel without a cause, and she is way past that age.

    Reply
  10. Lilith says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Dumb and Dumber To.

    Reply
  11. Tia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:43 am

    These days it’s the anti-vax and being Melissa’s cousin (apparently the resentment at the plump brunette rather than the skinny blonde cousin making it big was *epic*).

    Reply
  12. RN says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I haven’t seen a picture of her in years. If you hadn’t told me who this is, I never would have recognized her. She has a completely different face!

    Reply
  13. deets says:
    January 29, 2018 at 7:54 am

    With combat boots, my teen self would have loved this.so that is to say it’s about 20 years out of date.

    She should have hired a professional hair colourist instead of doing it at home.

    Reply
  14. Patricia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I can’t even watch that clip it’s so try-hard and uncomfortable. Wow they are a perfect match. The desperation just reeks. And yes Jenny looks ridiculous. I’m all about individuality and self expression but that’s a whole different thing than attention seeking.

    Reply
  15. Nancy says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I forgot she was married to Markie Mark’s less relevant brother. She always sought out attention, usually with her loud mouth, so the hair is less annoying, even if she resembles a Smurf. My dude, blue socks?

    Reply
  16. StormsMama says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I like his show 😆😆 with Bridget M and Tom Selleck 😅😆

    Reply
  17. Beth says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:51 am

    They’re both has been’s and need to be try-hards to remind people who they are and that they’re still around

    Reply
  18. Aerohead21 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Looks like someone had some work done on her face…blue hair, giant sunglasses, and the gloves ruin that dress which is already iffy on it’s own…

    Reply
  19. KiddV says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:57 am

    She looks like Kim Basinger in that last photo, only not as pretty.

    Reply
  20. LB says:
    January 29, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I am probably in the minority, but I actually like it!

    Reply
  21. vespernite says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Oh FFS Donnie! Can you please wake up and leave her try hard butt! UGH! #DonnieDoBetter

    Reply

