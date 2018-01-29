Jenny McCarthy debuted her blue Smurf hair at the Grammys: try-hard & dumb?

Embed from Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attended the Grammys last night. I would get mad about Jenny’s try-harding, but honestly, the red carpet perked up a bit when she arrived. It was a fairly boring carpet, and as soon as Jenny came out with her blue hair, I was living for the mean comments. The reason why they were there was pretty simple: Donnie stars on a CBS show, so he was asked to present a Grammy (he got one of the country music awards), and Jenny is a famewhore so she decided to attend the Grammys with her husband.

I don’t even have an ID for her black dress. I don’t even care? It was shiny, and the little gloves reminded me of Madonna. The sunglasses reminded me that Jenny is a legend in her own mind. And the blue hair reminded me that she’s a 45-year-old woman who still behaves like a teenager. Apparently, Jenny dyed her hair because she “was just bored.” As Betty Draper once said, only boring people are bored. Here’s the video of their red carpet interview:

This is me, the whole time Jenny McCarthy/Donnie Wahlberg are talking. – J #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tMoZUA7AbQ — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 29, 2018

Can someone explain what Jenny McCarthy is famous for in 2018, besides promoting the return of measles? — Judy Berman (@judyberman) January 29, 2018

