Jenny McCarthy debuted her blue Smurf hair at the Grammys: try-hard & dumb?

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attended the Grammys last night. I would get mad about Jenny’s try-harding, but honestly, the red carpet perked up a bit when she arrived. It was a fairly boring carpet, and as soon as Jenny came out with her blue hair, I was living for the mean comments. The reason why they were there was pretty simple: Donnie stars on a CBS show, so he was asked to present a Grammy (he got one of the country music awards), and Jenny is a famewhore so she decided to attend the Grammys with her husband.
I don’t even have an ID for her black dress. I don’t even care? It was shiny, and the little gloves reminded me of Madonna. The sunglasses reminded me that Jenny is a legend in her own mind. And the blue hair reminded me that she’s a 45-year-old woman who still behaves like a teenager. Apparently, Jenny dyed her hair because she “was just bored.” As Betty Draper once said, only boring people are bored. Here’s the video of their red carpet interview:
This is me, the whole time Jenny McCarthy/Donnie Wahlberg are talking. – J #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tMoZUA7AbQ
— Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 29, 2018
Can someone explain what Jenny McCarthy is famous for in 2018, besides promoting the return of measles?
— Judy Berman (@judyberman) January 29, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Blue hair and big sunglasses trying to distract us from something else she’s done to herself? Her face was already frozen on NYE, so it can’t be that. New boobs?
THIS. She debuts a new face every year at NYE and then it settles around this time. I figured the glasses were for covering up some eye work.
“…besides promoting the return of measles” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Honestly one of the funniest things I have read lately!
Love the measles comment. I would not call down a woman for wearing blue hair at the age of 45, nor any other fashion choices women choose at an older age. It really bothers me when younger people “decide” what older people should or should not wear. Jenny’s blue hair is her deal and if she loves it, why not.
Let’s leave it that she’s a vapid, ignorant individual who is directly responsible for illness, disabilities and deaths. She should not be provided with a platform for anything, anywhere.
Yes! I seriously laughed out loud at that one! 😂
Perfect!
I’m dying!
May that be her epitaph. HAHAHA!
Jenny Mc Carthy is always try hard and dumb. The smurf hair just completes it.
They are both try hard. I remember watching a clip of their show where he literally gives her an enema because she doesn’t feel good.
Which is not exactly my first line of defense when I don’t feel good.
Ewwwww
Ick. She’s beyond gross, stupid, wilfully ignorant and fame-whorey. They are both try-hards who should just give it up. And she looks ridiculous.
She abd her husband are always try hard and dumb. Did anyone ask ger about vaccination and her role in the rise of childhood diseases?
It’s not really a question of *if* it’s try-hard and dumb, is it?
The real question is, how low can she go?
I’m taking a wild guess and saying that, for her, there’s still a lot of low to go.
Oh FFS, she looks ridiculous.
It looks like she’s wearing a rubber hair mask, like she cut the face off the mask and just wore the hair.
I could barely look at her once I became fixated on Donnie’s cosmetic contouring situation on his face. I spy several bronzers working hard with his bisque BB cream.
Her blue hair is a blatant attention grab of course, but I want to study him with a magnifying glass.
I think he’s also shaded in his hair line to make it appear more full.
Yes! The hairline is ridiculous looking. I think he’s also either used make-up on some thinning patches, or he’s using that nasty looking shake-on stuff that is advertised on television. “Your friends won’t be able to tell!” I was recently up close and personal on an elevator, behind a guy using that shake-on hair. It was so awful looking, like a weird brown rats nest.
It looks like he’s gone full-on Joey Lawrence and is just going to draw on his features and lost hair from now on.
Yes and yes, as well as another new face.
Exactly. She wanted plastic blue hair to match her plastic face. Try hard but also pathetic.
Yes, she looks try-hard and that hair isn’t doing her any favors. That dress is not even well fitted. She looks like some sort of rebel without a cause, and she is way past that age.
Dumb and Dumber To.
These days it’s the anti-vax and being Melissa’s cousin (apparently the resentment at the plump brunette rather than the skinny blonde cousin making it big was *epic*).
She did make it big, her time has just passed.
I haven’t seen a picture of her in years. If you hadn’t told me who this is, I never would have recognized her. She has a completely different face!
I used to go to a New Years Eve party every year and we’d always have the show on in the background, and would spend most of the night discussing how jacked up her face is. Every year it was worse and worse.
With combat boots, my teen self would have loved this.so that is to say it’s about 20 years out of date.
She should have hired a professional hair colourist instead of doing it at home.
I can’t even watch that clip it’s so try-hard and uncomfortable. Wow they are a perfect match. The desperation just reeks. And yes Jenny looks ridiculous. I’m all about individuality and self expression but that’s a whole different thing than attention seeking.
I forgot she was married to Markie Mark’s less relevant brother. She always sought out attention, usually with her loud mouth, so the hair is less annoying, even if she resembles a Smurf. My dude, blue socks?
I like his show 😆😆 with Bridget M and Tom Selleck 😅😆
They’re both has been’s and need to be try-hards to remind people who they are and that they’re still around
Looks like someone had some work done on her face…blue hair, giant sunglasses, and the gloves ruin that dress which is already iffy on it’s own…
She looks like Kim Basinger in that last photo, only not as pretty.
I am probably in the minority, but I actually like it!
Oh FFS Donnie! Can you please wake up and leave her try hard butt! UGH! #DonnieDoBetter
