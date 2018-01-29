Lana del Rey in Gucci at the Grammys: sad sack dress or vintage glam?

Granted, I wasn’t watching every single second of the Grammys, but Lana del Rey was sort of a non-presence there, right? She came to the red carpet early, wearing this drapey Gucci sack dress and a star crown, and posed her face off. And then… nothing. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal and she lost to ED BLOODY SHEERAN. And that was it. Like, we didn’t see her at all the rest of the night. No performance, no cutaways, nothing. Oh, apparently this look was meant as an homage to Hedy Lamarr!
Sam Smith’s green Cerruti 1881 suit was surprisingly controversial, right? People either loved it or hated it. While I do find it sort of nouveau-leprechaun, it was sort of cool to see a man wear a bright color. I wasn’t expecting to enjoy his performance either, but it was really good! I do like him a lot though.
Pink in Armani. This gown is several years old, but I don’t remember seeing it on a red carpet before. Probably for good reason, because this gown is a mess! It’s sort of crazy to me that Pink got all dolled up in this (bad) Armani gown and then she took it all off for her very low-key, jeans-and-tee performance. It’s weird, right?
Reba McEntire in Jovani. She is timeless.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Unfortunately, Pink looks like she trapped and skinned a bunch of Fraggles and made a gown out of it.
@ grabby hands : I saw the picture and thought “Lord, is she pregnant again?”
But the Fraggle Rock comment catches the image better.
Fraggle Exactly! Pink’s dress reminds me of Lady Gaga’s meat dress but instead of meat its muppet remains.
Love Lana Del Rey’s dress
Fraggle genocide, oh no! 😂 😂 😂
Ok, I can kind of see the Hedy Lamar homage, but only because you mentioned it. I like the crown of stars.
The dress and the crown are really nice, the problem is her hair, it doesn’t go with the whole visual. And her face is so different I barely recognized her.
Thats her old face coming back if I remember correctly. I watched a video of her at a singing competition before she made it and she looks a little more similar to her old self here.
I like the dress and the crown. Her consistently dour expression kind of ruins it, but the dress is pretty.
The dress is perfectly Lana. I love her.
Somewhere in LA Angelina emergency-calls her stylist to get her the same Gucci sack in black, tho.
You know she does.
“But without the sparkles and the split, minion. The Leg only pops out in all its glory once every five years.”
I LOVE how cranky Lana always looks. Like my girl Theron. It cracks me up.
It is funny. At first, I thought bloggers were purposely using grumpy photos to be funny until I realized she always looks like that.
Lana looks like a ghost wandering the halls in her nightgown. I think it’s the hair.
Lana del Rey’s dress is incredible. I’ve been feeling all these frilly insane Gucci dresses the last two years and this one comes in a close second to nicole kidman’s parrot dress from last year. just stunning.
Oh yeah, she’s trying to do Lamarr in ZIEGFIELD GIRL (1941), I can see it.
Reba needs to lay off whatever she’s doing to her face, she looks more and more like a marionette.
Lana is such a sad soul.
i can’t with lana’s plastic surgery
Pink looks absolutely ridiculous
Is Lana’s dress meant to fit like that? I like the general idea of it, but it looks like she went in for fitting, but then lost a lot of weight right before the event.
I love that pic of Reba! The illusion dress against that black wall makes her look like she has an 18” waist. For some reason that just makes me giggle.
Lana… it’s a bit of a cheap 70′s spin on Hedy Lamarr’s star crown/dress… but nah. It looks awful. And so does her hair and makeup.
Forgive me, but my first thought was “oh, I’d forgotten Lana Del Rey existed”. I think she looks lovely though.
I love Lana Del Ray’s look. I think Sam Smith looks goofy. I love Pink’s dress, but only on her. It’s a very unique look and not just anyone could pull it off.
I agree, Pink looks like she’s having fun in it, and it kind of suits her.
Reba is not timeless, she looks like she’s tightened every couple of months. Ouch.
I love Lana’s dress. I kid you not I have a purse that looks like Pink’s dress. I get compliments about it all the time. I think it takes a certain personality to wear that dress and Pink nailed it. Yes, Sam looks like a leprechaun but I am loving it.
I love Pink’s dress! It’s so her!
Why does Lana’s face look so…waxy?
And for some reason I can’t pinpoint, Reba McEntire has ALWAYS annoyed me. I’m sure she’s a wonderful person, but…I don’t know if it’s the country accent shtick or the homey-downhome thing, I don’t know. She’s always bugged.
IS she a wonderful person? I recall rumors a few years back that she’s actually pretty mean behind the scenes, but I’m wondering if I’m confusing her with someone else.
Sam Smith looks like he’s one silly cane away from threatening to blow up Gotham.
I like Lana del Rey’s look, it’s very ‘her’ and has that sort of vintag-y and melancholic feeling I’ve come to expect from her.
I mean, what about Lana Del Rey isn’t sad sack? Her music is designed to make you want to lie down in a field and dream of the sweet release of death.
