Lana del Rey in Gucci at the Grammys: sad sack dress or vintage glam?

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Granted, I wasn’t watching every single second of the Grammys, but Lana del Rey was sort of a non-presence there, right? She came to the red carpet early, wearing this drapey Gucci sack dress and a star crown, and posed her face off. And then… nothing. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal and she lost to ED BLOODY SHEERAN. And that was it. Like, we didn’t see her at all the rest of the night. No performance, no cutaways, nothing. Oh, apparently this look was meant as an homage to Hedy Lamarr!

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Sam Smith’s green Cerruti 1881 suit was surprisingly controversial, right? People either loved it or hated it. While I do find it sort of nouveau-leprechaun, it was sort of cool to see a man wear a bright color. I wasn’t expecting to enjoy his performance either, but it was really good! I do like him a lot though.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Pink in Armani. This gown is several years old, but I don’t remember seeing it on a red carpet before. Probably for good reason, because this gown is a mess! It’s sort of crazy to me that Pink got all dolled up in this (bad) Armani gown and then she took it all off for her very low-key, jeans-and-tee performance. It’s weird, right?

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Reba McEntire in Jovani. She is timeless.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to “Lana del Rey in Gucci at the Grammys: sad sack dress or vintage glam?”

  1. grabbyhands says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Unfortunately, Pink looks like she trapped and skinned a bunch of Fraggles and made a gown out of it.

    Reply
  2. Sullivan says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Ok, I can kind of see the Hedy Lamar homage, but only because you mentioned it. I like the crown of stars.

    Reply
  3. Patricia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:40 am

    The dress is perfectly Lana. I love her.

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I LOVE how cranky Lana always looks. Like my girl Theron. It cracks me up.

    Reply
  5. Frida says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Lana looks like a ghost wandering the halls in her nightgown. I think it’s the hair.

    Reply
  6. Lizzie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Lana del Rey’s dress is incredible. I’ve been feeling all these frilly insane Gucci dresses the last two years and this one comes in a close second to nicole kidman’s parrot dress from last year. just stunning.

    Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Oh yeah, she’s trying to do Lamarr in ZIEGFIELD GIRL (1941), I can see it.

    Reba needs to lay off whatever she’s doing to her face, she looks more and more like a marionette.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Lana is such a sad soul.

    Reply
  9. Livealot says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:01 am

    i can’t with lana’s plastic surgery

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Pink looks absolutely ridiculous

    Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Is Lana’s dress meant to fit like that? I like the general idea of it, but it looks like she went in for fitting, but then lost a lot of weight right before the event.

    Reply
  12. RedOnTheHead says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I love that pic of Reba! The illusion dress against that black wall makes her look like she has an 18” waist. For some reason that just makes me giggle.

    Reply
  13. reverie says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Lana… it’s a bit of a cheap 70′s spin on Hedy Lamarr’s star crown/dress… but nah. It looks awful. And so does her hair and makeup.

    Reply
  14. Va Va Kaboom says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Forgive me, but my first thought was “oh, I’d forgotten Lana Del Rey existed”. I think she looks lovely though.

    Reply
  15. Aerohead21 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I love Lana Del Ray’s look. I think Sam Smith looks goofy. I love Pink’s dress, but only on her. It’s a very unique look and not just anyone could pull it off.

    Reply
  16. Lylia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I love Lana’s dress. I kid you not I have a purse that looks like Pink’s dress. I get compliments about it all the time. I think it takes a certain personality to wear that dress and Pink nailed it. Yes, Sam looks like a leprechaun but I am loving it.

    Reply
  17. Ozogirl says:
    January 29, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I love Pink’s dress! It’s so her!

    Reply
  18. Anastasia says:
    January 29, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Why does Lana’s face look so…waxy?

    And for some reason I can’t pinpoint, Reba McEntire has ALWAYS annoyed me. I’m sure she’s a wonderful person, but…I don’t know if it’s the country accent shtick or the homey-downhome thing, I don’t know. She’s always bugged.

    Reply
  19. Ankhel says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Sam Smith looks like he’s one silly cane away from threatening to blow up Gotham.

    Reply
  20. serena says:
    January 29, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    I like Lana del Rey’s look, it’s very ‘her’ and has that sort of vintag-y and melancholic feeling I’ve come to expect from her.

    Reply
  21. Veronica says:
    January 29, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    I mean, what about Lana Del Rey isn’t sad sack? Her music is designed to make you want to lie down in a field and dream of the sweet release of death.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment