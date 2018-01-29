Cardi B in Ashi Studio at the Grammys: over-the-top or simply perfect?

The red carpets in 2018 have been stale as hell. It’s not that the potential isn’t there – the Golden Globes carpet had a great vibe of sisterhood and joy – but the red carpet shows literally have no idea how to talk to celebrities about everything. Ryan Seacrest doesn’t understand that it’s not either/or: you can ask about the Time’s Up pin AND ask about the fashion. Anyway, on the dull Grammys red carpet, Cardi B was a rare breath of fresh air. She was enjoying herself and feeling herself and you could tell from her first moment with Giuliana Rancic, when she did a sing-songy “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling overwhelmed, nervous, everything…I feel it all, butterflies in my stomach and vagina.” I love it. She wore this over-the-top Ashi Studio dress which completely suits her. She performed with Bruno Mars and basically she was one of the best parts of the night.
“How are you feeling?”
Cardi B: #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Inn4l94hEu
— Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 28, 2018
People were SO MAD about SZA. She was nominated for five Grammys and lost them all, including Best New Artist. She lost that one to Alessia Cara, who has been a major recording star for YEARS, right? Anyway, SZA wore a big Versace dress – which I liked – and she performed “Broken Clocks.”
Sza – Broken Clocks @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/d2cG4tdU4A
— snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) January 29, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Ok. Cardi B is hilarious. Finally found my feel good meme of the week.
Butterflies in my vagina?!?
That’s called being horny right? So she’s walking the carpet in heat? Lmao.
Petty aside – I really hate when women stand with their feet turned inwards. It’s so little girlish looking.
She’s ridiculous, but in a way I can deal with and lets that dress work.
YES!!! That stance infuriates me!!
I think they might have caught her when she was turning around and stopped in the middle. That honestly looks like she was in motion immediately prior.
And I am with you, I loathe that stance. It comes off as shy widdle girlie nonsense (see: Lena Dunham who inexplicably poses like that a lot).
I don’t get it. I have been listening to SZA and Cara for a few years now. Why were they both nominated in the New Artist category?
I love Cardi B. LOVE. During Her song with Bruno you can tell that everyone on the stage with loves her too.
Yes! Love her.
Good grief. I don’t feel like I have bugs in my vagina when I’m nervous
It wouldn’t be Cardi if it wasn’t over the top. I mean she could do a classic gown and look stunning but it’s just not ever gonna happen.
Yeah I did love Cardi b, but so much has happened. She defended her homophobic husband to be and…I’m just…I’m over her.
I love her music but I’m over her.
Really?! Sh*t.
He explained what he meant by his lyric, which wasn’t something homophobic, she believed him, as did a lot of other people. She believed him, so she defended. Let’s stop ostracizing women for things the men in their lives do.
I don’t care for Cardi or Offset, but I don’t think he’s homophobic, he is comfortable around gay people and there are videos and pics which proves that.
Agree with @Peeking, Cardi explained that his use of the word “queer” was in the traditional definition of the word as in “weird”, that he didn’t know that the word now means something else. It’s not like she was defending him as being a homophobe. She was trying to say that he isn’t.
I believe her in her defense of him. So far she really comes across as authentic. Time will tell.
I should’ve been clear, my issue with Cardi is that she said, “Why don’t y’all educate people? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBTQ community,”
Why do we have to educate you? Why do black people, gay people etc. constantly have to edcuate people, when Google is free?
That’s placing the blame on us for his ignorance.
The Migos also have shown homophobic ways before this, so yeah, I could think it was a mistake if this hadn’t happened last year
https://pitchfork.com/news/71471-migos-not-cool-with-support-of-ilovemakonnens-homosexuality-thats-wack-bro/
So maybe my issue lies more with the Migos and Cardi’s defense, the Cardi herself.
At 26 he’s never heard the word “queer” used as anything other than strange? I find that VERY hard to believe.
That being said – it’s not on her for what he says/does. But when she does publicly make a statement/defense, she IS putting herself into the situation. So I think it’s fair to criticize the way she defends him – but not criticize her for his choice of words.
We can’t hold Cardi responsible for what he said. But let’s not kid ourselves, he knew exactly what he was saying and what that word means today. That was just the generic excuse and apology because he got called out on it. Migos do take issues with gay people, this isn’t the first time.
@Erinn it may be hard to believe but hey, it could be possible.
Cardi B herself used the word tranny sometime back. She was called out on it and her response was that she didn’t know that was not a word to use, that it had any negative connotations. She said she used it all the time amongst her transgender friends and that it was never a problem.
Say it with me now: Cardi B is not responsible for the words that come out of her fiance’s mouth.
“Cardi B is not responsible for the words that come out of her fiance’s mouth.”
True. Also true? The people we choose to be closest to us, that says something about us.
But Jamie, that’s something Quavo said, not Offset. They apologized as a group because Quavo is a member of the group.
I don’t understand why you’d take offence to Cardi asking to be educated. We hate when they’re ignorant, and hate when they’re asking for information directly from the source.
(I just realised this is the second thread I responded to you on. Not stalking you, I promise.) 😊
I take offence because I’m a gay black women, whose always being told to “edcuate” adults in thier racism, homophobia or ignorance. Maybe I was harsh on Cardi but I do not care if they have gay friends or stylist. That’s the same as saying” I have black friends so I can’t be racist.”
She hangs with people who I feel are homophobic. She told gay people in 2018 that we should “educate” them, putting the responsibility on us. If she has gay friends she could’ve easily asked. I’m tired of it.
I don’t like Cardi’s words and I’m sick of the Migos making the same mistakes.
I don’t know how else to put it.
Google. Or ask your friends but don’t tell the gay community to edcuate y’all, we aren’t your teachers. If you want to know use the resources at hand.
I also must clarify that I have a issue with the way she defended him. The words from her mouth. Offset seems to not care about Cardi, she always defends him and goes on rants to excuse his cheating and everything else he does, and he never does the same for her.
I want better for her. I do think she’s an nice girl but I feel like her association with the Migos will be her downfall.
@Jamie13 Thanks for clarifying. It does seem a tad problematic all this. She does come across as someone who speaks first and checks later but hopefully she’ll learn? And ditch the guy!
I just had to go check on Alessia Cara’s wiki page because “new artist” did seem strange. She’s been around for about 3 years. And for all 3 of those years she’s been winning “best new artist” at an awards show each year. 2015, 2016, 2017, and now 2018. HOW SWAY? Lol
Yea I’m mad about SZA.
Cardi B is fun but she annoys me because she lacks accountability.
What is the story with the accountability? I am a bit confused about her. There is a “love her” camp and a “she’s problematic” camp.
I interpret it as viewing her as someone who talks a lot and in a idiosyncratic way. Not long ago we had a long CB post about an interview of hers with commenters complaining about the fact that we accepted something sexist she said if I recall correctly just because it’s her and it’s “the way she talks”, you know, from the “hood”. She does seem to be very intense and funny and unguarded like Lawrence in her beginnings which can hide a lot of “problems”.
I honestly don’t know much about her so I cannot judge. I just like her music and she made me giggle in this post.
She defended Offset’s homophobia and has said racist “jokes” before then got mad when people called her out.
OMG!! That looks like the weaved foam they use to pack stuff in so it doesn’t break during shipping….it is SOOO RIDICULOUSLY BAD! And the other dress would probably be ok minus the sleeves. Basic, but ok. With the sleeves it’s overdone.
How tall is Cardi B? In that one picture Rancic looms over her and she is 5’8” in heels with Cardi B supposedly 5’6” in heels too. She looks a good foot shorter. Is she sitting down on the carpet or something?
Cardi B. made me laugh so hard, bless her! “in my vagina” and that’s real talk – it’s not horniness. I’m feeling that way today over a deal that may or may not happen (in my life). She just put into words! I’m not crazy about her dress but she carried it off. I kinda loved it.
who is she?
it’s funny without context she comes off as a bit vulgar and trashy
That’s because she is.
She’s a former stripper who appeared on Love & Hip Hop NY. She was lucky enough to get a rap recording deal. Her biggest hit is Bodak Yellow and she has featured on other artists singles.
ok got it! but she is like breaking records right?
Understatement of the year. Trash.
Cardi B is my spirit animal. I freaking LOVE HER
SZA looks gorgeous tho I’m not the biggest fan of the dress. Don’t hate it but I feel it’s been done before? Cardi isn’t a pretty gjrl and it’s harder to see it when she’s called dark skinned women roaches ans verbally and physically attacked a dark skinned woman on national television for daring to be upset that Cardi was sleeping with her boyfriend.
On Friday, I was trying to get into a wedding gown in a store. It was the last one, in a very small size. Halfway in, I had to admit to myself, this isn’t happening. I spotted myself in the mirror, disgruntled, with white tufts angling wildly away from my body, the train still at knee height.
Cardi in that first photo? Her dress, her face, her pose? Me three days ago, haha.
I love Cardi B’s dress! She’s a funny lady and she’s definitely proven naysayers wrong that she will be a one hit wonder!
