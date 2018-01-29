Cardi B in Ashi Studio at the Grammys: over-the-top or simply perfect?

The red carpets in 2018 have been stale as hell. It’s not that the potential isn’t there – the Golden Globes carpet had a great vibe of sisterhood and joy – but the red carpet shows literally have no idea how to talk to celebrities about everything. Ryan Seacrest doesn’t understand that it’s not either/or: you can ask about the Time’s Up pin AND ask about the fashion. Anyway, on the dull Grammys red carpet, Cardi B was a rare breath of fresh air. She was enjoying herself and feeling herself and you could tell from her first moment with Giuliana Rancic, when she did a sing-songy “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling overwhelmed, nervous, everything…I feel it all, butterflies in my stomach and vagina.” I love it. She wore this over-the-top Ashi Studio dress which completely suits her. She performed with Bruno Mars and basically she was one of the best parts of the night.

People were SO MAD about SZA. She was nominated for five Grammys and lost them all, including Best New Artist. She lost that one to Alessia Cara, who has been a major recording star for YEARS, right? Anyway, SZA wore a big Versace dress – which I liked – and she performed “Broken Clocks.”

Sza – Broken Clocks @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/d2cG4tdU4A — snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) January 29, 2018