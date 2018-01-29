Meghan Markle & Harry will replace Will & Kate at the big Commonwealth meeting

One of the things that cracks me up the most about the entrance of Meghan Markle is that the Duchess of Cambridge’s most loyal defenders get super-touchy about how there should be NO comparison. Like, can’t two women close in age marry two brothers close in age and never be mentioned in the same breath??!?!?! So dumb. Of course there will be comparisons – everything will be compared, from their jewelry, their clothes, their work schedules, their weddings, everything. It’s going to get even more difficult for Kate’s most loyal defenders when Meghan and Kate do events together, or when one of them comes in as a replacement for the other at various events. Speaking of… Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will replace the Cambridges at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April. *cough*
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to fill the shoes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHGM). The week-long event, due to be attended by William and Kate, takes place in April, which will coincide with the time that the Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child.
The engagement this year is regarded as a particularly crucial one, with around 52 heads of state flying in for what is expected to be the largest summit in the event’s 25-year history. With Brexit edging ever closer, it’s thought that the presence of the royals will help ease the UK into better trade talks with non-Brexit countries.
Meghan, 36, now has a string of royal engagements under her belt and this could prove the last major event before the couple wed on the 19th May in Windsor. The couple are already expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service on 12th March. The grand event, which includes formal dinners galore, is also a chance for the former Suits star to fully immerse herself in the Commonwealth, which remains a key talking point for the British monarchy. The CHGM was originally scheduled to take place in the South Pacific Ocean island of Vanuatu but cyclone pam saw it relocated to UK shores.
Already in attendance are the Queen and Prince Charles, who will host several events during the week. The Prime Minister has already expressed how vital the conference could be for the UK’s relations with the rest of the world.
It was believed that the Queen was pro-Brexit because she believed in strengthening Commonwealth ties, meaning she (allegedly) felt that the British “empire” was more important than creating an alliance with European countries. This means that the royal family will be expected to “shore up” these Commonwealth ties and really wine and dine all of the various countries’ leaders just so those countries won’t suddenly decide to “leave” the empire.
This is the kind of soft-diplomacy two-step that Prince Charles tries to master and has mastered to some degree, and it’s the kind of thing in which William is still woefully unmasterful. I guess Meghan and Harry will be good substitutes though, Meghan especially. She’s a quick study, smart and capable. I expect her to be very impressive during this week. And I expect Will and Kate to go dark for the most part for six months following the birth of their third child, so we’ll probably be seeing a lot of Harry and Meghan as they “take over” Will and Kate’s schedule.
Events like this make me think it would be a good idea for Meghan to take a course in British history and economics. I’d do it if I were her, anyway. None of the royals are expected to have expertise in any of these fields – simply being British is enough. But Meghan is an American AND a woman of color, so expectations will be much higher for her, of course.
I’m sure Meghan is studying up on all things British.
I can’t see a woman that was working from a teenager, sitting still.
@Peggy – I agree. Meghan seems like the type to do her homework!
For what it’s worth, Meghan has a degree in International Relations.
From Northwestern!
Don’t believe Princess Mary had to do anything like that and she’s going to be Queen. Time and experience is all that is required; Americans are Anglophiles anyway.
No, certainly not a requirement, but it wouldn’t hurt and could actually be a great help to her. I know that my confidence soars when I feel well-versed in a subject that’s relevant to my work.
But it never is as simple as that. Certainly not here. It is always pitting them against each other in a way that pretty much never happens to men. And why is it so horrible that some feel like defending Kate. A lot of the critique against her is her looks and there’s no harm in pointing that out.
Perhaps it’s because people complain in one breath about it being ridiculous that Meghan is going to be compared to Kate for the rest of her life… and then in the next sentence try to explain why Meghan is so much ‘better’. Or how women have been historically pitted against each other, as though there’s an unspoken agreement that there’s only ONE spot for a prominent, successful woman.
The rules of sexism changes depending on who is being offended. It’s not sexist to pit them together as long as your putting the right person up or down.
Both Meghan and Kate, are being unfairly treated, but in some eyes only one is and the other deserves it because x,y,z reason and vice versa.
I feel bad for them because they will always be judged harsher than their male counterparts. Over the most nitpicky things too.
A lot of the criticism against her is her work schedule. And there is no harm in pointing that out either.
I don’t think that’s the only criticism levelled at her.
I’ve seen people complain that she looks like a 50 year old, which…..I mean, I don’t think she has the charisma of Princess Diana (and I don’t think Meghan does either — I don’t think any of them do, not even Harry), but I don’t think she looks 50 either. I think both Kate and Meghan are equally pretty, just in different ways.
I do think she’s kind of lazy (as is William), but I don’t necessarily think she fails completely in the dressing department and I don’t think it’s implausible that William could genuinely love her.
But more often than not, criticism of Kate’s “work” schedule is used as a launch pad for digs at her hair, her smile, her make-up, her speaking voice, her dress sense and the like. It’s like “well, since Kate is ‘lazy,’ she’s earned all the bodysnark we can throw at her.”
People also compare William and Harry. Especially here. All the time. Nobody ever complains that they are pitted against each other.
I think it’s perfectly fair as they essentially have the same jobs at the moment. There’s more expectation on William and Kate because they are the future king and queen and it’s been pointed out many times that they suuuuuck. So that’s even worse. They have PR jobs and are horrible with their own PR. It seems to be getting better but considering their ages and status, they don’t work that much.
Their work ethic gets compared, but I don’t think their fashion choices, etc. get compared. I do understand that no one really cares about men’s fashion though.
I’ve said before I don’t mind the comparisons about work schedule, job “readiness”, etc…. What I do mind is any sort of comparisons about looks, weight, etc… even fashion in some cases — It’s one thing to criticize Marilyn moments or amount spent on clothes, but I could see (and have seen) people getting ruthless about comparing overall style choices. And I’m really not looking forward to any mommy-shaming comparisons when that starts up.
This definitely sounds like an event that would be in H&M’s wheelhouse, more so that W&K. I imagine Kate would be either overwhelmed and/or bored. Will could certainly handle it, but Harry is just more of the people person.
In the one of the documentaries about the Queen being 90yrs old, William described his first diplomatic reception where lots of commonwealth Ambassadors showed up in their traditional dress as strange because everyone was wearing *fancy dress.
*fancy dress is britspeak for costumes.
William, 30something man, doesn’t understand traditional dress when he sees it, and lacks the self awareness that would have prevented him boasting about it in a documentary celebrating his head of State.
I think the commonwealth deserves better than this numpty.
Lol..
Wait… so Harry and Meghan are now softening the blow of Brexit? What a weird twist.
@Annabelle Bronstein. Really is a high expectation. Like the saying goes the higher you rise the farther you can fall.
It really is a nice compliment by Buck House to Meghan that they feel she is capable of pulling this off while so new to the game. I definitely can see her studying up on her own prior and using what she learned while working in the US Embassy in Buenos Aires.
I’m kind of shocked that they are sending her on a diplomatic visit before she’s even tied the knot with H!
It is because they know that she is more than capable of handling it. She is naturally friendly, and she genuinely shows interest in people and puts them at ease, which is what you want at these functions. The 91 year old Queen can no longer stand on her feet chatting to people for hours. Charles and his wife are knocking 70 plus and they need the younger ones with more energy to help out at these big dos.
The idiots on DM are ranting that why can’t Anne or Sophie take Kate’s place. I am sure they will be there but the dignatories are sure to be more wowed by Meghan, and these events are all about keeping them on side and Britain relevant internationally.
She interned for like 3 months. Not sure it’s the opportunity some want to make it out to be.
Her internship at the US Embassy in Argentina has a slight “Melania Trump went to college” quality to it. Meghan was certainly an intern at the embassy, but there’s no exact time frame on how long. Meghan always says “a few months” or simply that she interned there without any mention of timeframe. Apparently she also perfected her Spanish while there, but of all the interviews and press she has done throughout the years, there’s no evidence of her speaking any Spanish. In some interview, someone asked her to if she could speak Spanish and Meghan slightly hesitated to answer and looked as though she hoped they wouldn’t ask her to say something.
Meghan majored in International studies at one of the top Universities in the world and did intern at a US Embassy. Since then she met with governmental representatives both at the UN and through One Young World. Not sure how that invites a comparison to Melania. As for her Spanish, while I doubt she would qualify as fluent I did notice that she would respond to Spanish Instagram comments in Spanish so she has some grasp of the language.
The internship is a small issue, the main point is that Meghan is very intelligent and the Palace is confident that she will be able to handle such an event. You don’t even need to have a degree in international relations, you just need to be well read, keep up with current affairs and be polite and personable and Meghan ticks all of these boxes.
How exactly can you get an internship in an US Embassy in Argentina without speaking the official language of Argentina? Don’t you have to prove your language skills in your application? And usually embassy staff are expected to speak the native language at a rather higher level.
Honestly, that sounds fishy.
@HH
Meghan likely speaks very good Spanish having learned it at prep school but she also may be rusty or not comfortable with her pronunciation. With her background she could definitely learn the language fluently with full immersion in 3 months.
@SV – The comparison to Melania and college is because the bigger picture can be verfied, but the details get murky. When people started delving into Melania’s time at university, things didn’t add up. Melania did at least attend university at some point, but which university, what she studied, and if she graduated hasn’t been answered in detail. In regards Meghan, MM certainly did intern, but there’s no timeframe given. I don’t doubt that she has some grasp of the spanish language, but that’s not the same as speaking it. If someone asks if one speaks a language and the answer is a straight yes, the assumption is either fluency, proficiency, or can easily hold a conversation with a native speaker. While Megan interned at the embassy and that’s commendable and a great opportunity, I think more is being made of it than is warranted.
@PrincessK – Yes, as I posted below, this event is more in Meghan’s wheelhouse than Kate’s. I just think people are touting the internship as more than what it is.
@Malako – Not necessarily. It helps, but is not a requirement. It depends on the individual’s role and if they will be interacting with the public. Also, as a student, internships are used to increase proficiency, but you’re not expected to have it.
@Jessica – I’m not sure if one can speak the language well, but also be rusty. That seems like an oxymoron. Not being comfortable with her pronunciation may be more to the point. She may have perfected her Spanish while in Argentina, but at this point that’s over a decade ago. She’s done a lot of press, particularly when Suits was a large phenomenon starting out. I’m just skeptical on her speaking abilities without any video of such (and particularly her hesitation when asked about it). Celebs who speak a second language have been recorded at some point speaking in said language.
I honestly don’t think I’ve seen anyone making her work at the embassy into anything more than what it is: an experience in international diplomacy that she can draw upon in her professional life.
LMAO at this being the British governement’s strategy for Brexit, I guess H&M can’t be any worse than the inept, greedy, deluded shower that’s currently leading the country.
Honestly, being an Irish person these days is like watching a never ending game of how-badly-can-we-screw-this-up-tennis.
Word. Megan can’t be worse than our PM right now, tbh. Although I do think that we can’t afford to have Royalty — we’re too broke.
Sigh. 9% of our exports go to Commonwealth countries, whereas 44% of our exports go to EU countries. The Commonwealth is small in population size, and geographically dispersed (as opposed to that enormous trading bloc literally right next door). We are so shooting ourselves in the head. None of the royals are going to make more than the tiniest bit of difference here.
My other half works in food production here in Ireland and was at a work event/conference type thing recently and they were told that the UK has to import one third of its food from the EU as it cannot produce enough to feed its expanding population, I am in insurance and the effect Brexit will have on EU wide insurance agreements (non life directives) has been underestimated, so much work has to be done and I don’t know if people even realise the half of it. At this point I don;t know if there is enough time to negotiate all the agreements needed.
Oh, there isn’t. It’s a nightmare. We’ll still be dealing with this in 20 years. I’m also actually amazed that it’s only one third of our food that we import from the EU. (Not that that isn’t bad enough).
Well said Tina!
I am from continental Europe. I fully acknowledge the UK’s right to decide on Brexit / Remain.
But I worry about the UK and its future. I doubt that Brexit it a wise move. Norway isn’t a EU member but they have to pay nearly as much as the EU members for access. I just don’t see the advantages in Brexit for the UK.
Not to mention that the Commonwealth will end – it is inevitable. The EU is the UK’s future. The Commonwealth is its past. Many Commonwealth countries will wait out Elizabeth (out of respect) and then look at becoming Republics. The ones that aren’t ready for it at that point will do it eventually.
Signed – an Australian.
There are 52 countries in the Commonwealth of which only 16 have the Queen as head of state. Those 16 are the only ones that will review the British monarchy choice of head of state. Their membership of the commonwealth isn’t predicated on having the Queen as head of state and unless they make a different choice with regards membership, there is no reason for them to be expelled from the commonwealth because they removed the British Monarchy as head of state.
The Commonwealth is an economic block that started out as countries with previous ties to Britain, but that’s no longer the case nor is it a prerequisite to join.
Further, the headship of the commonwealth is voted NOT inherited. The Queen is continually voted in out of sentiment and pragmatism, but there is no guarantee that her heirs will be voted in after her death. She has been lobbying hard over the past decade to turn that headship into an inheritance favouring the British monarchy and her heirs. We shall know the success of her lobbying efforts after her death.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-37609806
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/719623/Queen-criticised-lobbying-politicians-Prince-Charles-head-Commonwealth
Honestly the British government is delusional if they think the royals have any impact on this kind of stuff.
Well, I think a lot of Commonwealth countries are waiting out Elizabeth II to look at being Republics at this point; but that’s as far as the monarchy’s real influence in this goes. In the end it comes down to what their people want and what works best for each country. Once the Queen dies a lot of the sentimentality for the Commonwealth will go with her. My great-grandparents’ generation fought in WWI for the UK, my grandparents’ generation fought in WWII (and when Australia was badly threatened by the Japanese the UK told us we couldn’t have our troops back as only the UK mattered – we only made it because the Americans came to our rescue); but those generations are sadly leaving us now. That feeling of connectivity is dissipating as new generations come into power. Why on earth would young generations want Charles as their official head of state based on the opposite side of the planet? It makes no sense whatsoever. The UK isn’t even a particularly strong trade partner for most Commonwealth nations.
This is completely logical. Of course W&K can’t schedule travel so close to her due date.
The conference is in London. No travel required.
Meh, London can still require a lengthy commute. Even so, it doesn’t make sense for her to book important meetings so close to her due date.
HoustonGrl: I’m not an advocate for those women who work until their water breaks so you won’t find any argument from me on that point with regards to Kate.
I simply wanted to point out that this conference is in London therefore travel isn’t a huge factor.
And whereas Kate gets a pass, i don’t see why William should.
They…live in Kensington Palace.
I looked up the dates but I have a feeling Catherine will have the baby during the first week of April. We’ll see.
Why is William going to go dark the first six months after the birth? He’s not having the baby.
I am British, with parents from other Commonwealth countries/dependants (Jamaica and Malta)and I voted for Brexit. I am well informed on this issues and although I live in the US, I do pay property taxes in the United Kingdom. I do not appreciate Ms. Markle’s comments on this subject in the past. It is our right as Britons in a sovereign nation, to determine our future, in the same way that people can disagree with the vote. That is the reality of life and what democracy is all about. As long as Ms. Markle keeps her political views to herself, I hope that she enjoys the summit and cocktail parties.
And it is also your right to suffer the consequences of making a bad choice.
That is your opinion, which you are entitled to. Britain survived before the common market and it will continue to do so after. Britain has survived a lot worse over more than a thousand year history and it will continue to do so. Have a great day!
@Keepitreal
The country will survive, but many of the people won’t.
I mean really, she made that Instagram post before she probably even imagined marrying Harry and what it would entail vis a vis keeping political opinions to herself. If she said something yesterday, it’d be one thing, but it’s not.
So by your logic, why are some people in the public eye held to comments they made 30 years ago. Her opinion on the matter pertain whether she met Harry or not. I enjoy and welcome debate, but the British people will all survive (despite the previous poster’s dramatic comments). I was born before the UK joined the EU and we survived then and we shall survive as a people after. I wish you both a lovely Monday….got to get back to work, but this has been fun.
Stone age men survived, too … a good life isn’t just about survival. That is too easy as a counter argument.
And I very much do not appreciate someone who lives in another country, and will not have to suffer the consequences of Brexit, voting in the referendum.
Voting for Brexit is like punching yourself in the face.
Palace intrigue moment: I think Charles is more than happy to put Meghan & Harry up to the task because jealous William can’t stand when little brother one-ups him, and that may cause him to continue this spurt of work he’s done in the last few months. It’s just up to H & M to make sure that they aren’t found wanting compared to the other royals in terms of workload (since it’s so easy to outshine the Cambridges at this point).
Or maybe it really is the simple reason of it being very close to Kate’s due date and H & M happy to fill in for them?. Not everything has to be the result of jealousy.
I forgot about Kate’s due date!
Well this makes sense given that Kate is due to give birth in April. It wouldn’t be comfortable anyways for a 9 month pregnant woman to sit through an excruciating boring week of diplomatic meetings (this is what it sounds like to me) with a bunch of foreign heads of state in attendance. Kate and William get a pass on this one, but it doesn’t excuse all the other times they’ve gotten out of obligations for flimsy reasons.
I’m sure some women here probably have stories that they worked until their due date and you get my total admiration if you did.
I don’t see why William, future head of state which may include the Commonwealth, can’t show up.
To be with Kate? I know most people will think William is using Kate’s pregnancy as a reason to not do more work and that is totally valid. I have my suspicions. It might be also because Kate asked him to be there for her.
The image of William rushing out of a diplomatic meeting with many heads of state because his wife has gone into labor is pretty amusing I admit.
It totally makes sense that Kate wouldn’t participate in this, given her due date. Why can’t William step up, though? I imagine he’ll be there for a lot of the less-glamorous meetings.
Depends on how close the meeting is to her due date. If he wants to be with to go to the hospital, then it makes sense not to go.
And how many other men can laze around at home just in case their wives go into labour? They usually arrange it so that when the call comes they can attend.
Harry & Meghan made a point of mentioning the commonwealth during their engagement interview. I have a suspicion that they’re going to be used by the establishment to try to shore up the commonwealth countries whose citizens want to abolish having the Queen as head of state. The cynic in me can see Meghan’s race being used to try to reach out to the African & Caribbean nations.
A country that voted for Brexit doesn’t see the irony of imposing its head of state onto other countries! The Brits need the commonwealth to reaffirm their status as a ruler & it brings back nostalgia of the old empire. These countries barely benefit from it however. It would serve as poetic justice if the countries were to have their own Brexit & break away from Britain!
I think it’s a little soon for this. Meghan still has training wheels for Royal life. But she mentioned in the interview that she was interested in the Commonwealth they may have had this in the works already. I think the other royals will be there, like Anne and Sophie. And I don’t think Kate was at the other Commonwealth meetings no matter where they were. Will and Kate, the future monarch and queen consort, should be there. William can go. And Meghan would do a better job than Trump when it comes to diplomacy.
“Like, can’t two women close in age marry two brothers close in age and never be mentioned in the same breath??!?!?! So dumb.”
This is extremely facetious. No one is saying that mentioning them in the same breath is the same thing as drawing unflattering comparisons for clicks.
Insulting your readers by calling them dumb is a really, really bad idea.
BYE.
