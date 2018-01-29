Meghan Markle & Harry will replace Will & Kate at the big Commonwealth meeting

One of the things that cracks me up the most about the entrance of Meghan Markle is that the Duchess of Cambridge’s most loyal defenders get super-touchy about how there should be NO comparison. Like, can’t two women close in age marry two brothers close in age and never be mentioned in the same breath??!?!?! So dumb. Of course there will be comparisons – everything will be compared, from their jewelry, their clothes, their work schedules, their weddings, everything. It’s going to get even more difficult for Kate’s most loyal defenders when Meghan and Kate do events together, or when one of them comes in as a replacement for the other at various events. Speaking of… Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will replace the Cambridges at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April. *cough*

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to fill the shoes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHGM). The week-long event, due to be attended by William and Kate, takes place in April, which will coincide with the time that the Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child. The engagement this year is regarded as a particularly crucial one, with around 52 heads of state flying in for what is expected to be the largest summit in the event’s 25-year history. With Brexit edging ever closer, it’s thought that the presence of the royals will help ease the UK into better trade talks with non-Brexit countries. Meghan, 36, now has a string of royal engagements under her belt and this could prove the last major event before the couple wed on the 19th May in Windsor. The couple are already expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service on 12th March. The grand event, which includes formal dinners galore, is also a chance for the former Suits star to fully immerse herself in the Commonwealth, which remains a key talking point for the British monarchy. The CHGM was originally scheduled to take place in the South Pacific Ocean island of Vanuatu but cyclone pam saw it relocated to UK shores. Already in attendance are the Queen and Prince Charles, who will host several events during the week. The Prime Minister has already expressed how vital the conference could be for the UK’s relations with the rest of the world.

It was believed that the Queen was pro-Brexit because she believed in strengthening Commonwealth ties, meaning she (allegedly) felt that the British “empire” was more important than creating an alliance with European countries. This means that the royal family will be expected to “shore up” these Commonwealth ties and really wine and dine all of the various countries’ leaders just so those countries won’t suddenly decide to “leave” the empire.

This is the kind of soft-diplomacy two-step that Prince Charles tries to master and has mastered to some degree, and it’s the kind of thing in which William is still woefully unmasterful. I guess Meghan and Harry will be good substitutes though, Meghan especially. She’s a quick study, smart and capable. I expect her to be very impressive during this week. And I expect Will and Kate to go dark for the most part for six months following the birth of their third child, so we’ll probably be seeing a lot of Harry and Meghan as they “take over” Will and Kate’s schedule.