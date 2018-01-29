“Omarosa went from the White House to the Celebrity Big Brother house” links

American Celebrity Big Brother is happening and the cast includes Omarosa, Brandi Glanville and… Mark McGrath? [Starcasm]
The reason for that “release the memo” BS is that Devin Nunes is trying to get Rod Rosenstein fired, or something. [Pajiba]
I’m not going to cover this Scott Baio-Nicole Eggert thing because it’s a mess, but suffice to say that I believe Nicole Eggert. [Dlisted]
Jay-Z was the most important non-Grammy winner. [LaineyGossip]
There were so many Faux Kardashians (Fauxdashians?) at the Grammys. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Bigly’s gold toilet drama. [The Blemish]
Rosanna Arquette: female agents at CAA told me to stay quiet about Harvey Weinstein. I believe her, I just wish she would name names. [Wonderwall]
Recap of Sister Wives. [Reality Tea]
Cardi B & Bruno Mars’ performance was awesome. [Jezebel]
People were really shook about Hillary Clinton’s Grammy appearance. [Buzzfeed]
California needs to do something about Nunes and Rohrabacher too.
This is hysterical. Trump is a joke.
Because OF COURSE she did.
I just want to know was Bruno and his dancers wearing Cross Colors??? I remember that brand…super popular in the 90′s ! I can see it making a comeback.
Trump supporters: Hillary needs to go away.
Also Trump supporters: Well what about crooked Hillary?
How was she a top adviser to the POTUS and wasn’t able to make not 1 connection that would allow her a cushy 6 figure consulting job?
There are two reasons. One reason is because of who she is and the other is because of society. As a person, she’s garbage. She looks out for number one and will step on anyone as long she’s climbing to the top. However, on a larger level, she’s a Black woman operating in a society that just elected Trump. A society where women and minorities must prove themselves, but white men get by on being just that (especially if they’re wealthy). So while Corey Lewandowski was a trash human being who was able to fail up and become a visiting fellow at Harvard, Black women don’t get those sorts of chances.
That’s what coonery will get you. Everyone knows they can’t trust or tolerate her so she’s not welcome anywhere.
@HK9 – I still can’t believe she was willing to leave the Black community behind thinking Trump and his ilk were going to embrace her. Foolishness and arrogance are so dangerous.
Ill be tuning into the Olympics but utubing the epic throw downs between Brandi and Omarosa my money’s on Brandi…girlfriend is a last word freak!
The dress Brandi’s wearing looks like the lining is spanks and they’re slightly starting to curl….
What is going on with Brandi’s face?? She is a beautiful woman- I wish she’d lay off the Botox
Omarosa was very quiet during the whole “shithole” comments made by 45. She was hinting she had some “interesting” things to tell the world about her time at the White House. So spill the tea already or is she waiting for the highest bidder for her words of wisdom?
I bet she’s working on a “tell all” book right now. But to be honest, she probably had to sign a NDA by the White House.
If I were betting, I’d say Brandi will fight with Omarosa, hit on Mark McGrath, be besties with Shannon Elizabeth, be envious of Ariadna, and offend Keshia.
Brandi and Omarosa will be arch rivals but everyone will hate both of them.
