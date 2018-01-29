“Omarosa went from the White House to the Celebrity Big Brother house” links

Embed from Getty Images

American Celebrity Big Brother is happening and the cast includes Omarosa, Brandi Glanville and… Mark McGrath? [Starcasm]

The reason for that “release the memo” BS is that Devin Nunes is trying to get Rod Rosenstein fired, or something. [Pajiba]

I’m not going to cover this Scott Baio-Nicole Eggert thing because it’s a mess, but suffice to say that I believe Nicole Eggert. [Dlisted]

Jay-Z was the most important non-Grammy winner. [LaineyGossip]

There were so many Faux Kardashians (Fauxdashians?) at the Grammys. [Go Fug Yourself]

Donald Bigly’s gold toilet drama. [The Blemish]

Rosanna Arquette: female agents at CAA told me to stay quiet about Harvey Weinstein. I believe her, I just wish she would name names. [Wonderwall]

Recap of Sister Wives. [Reality Tea]

Cardi B & Bruno Mars’ performance was awesome. [Jezebel]

People were really shook about Hillary Clinton’s Grammy appearance. [Buzzfeed]

