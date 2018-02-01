Kylie Jenner is ‘nervous, anxious’ about childbirth, she’s ‘open to pain medicine’

One of the most “controversial” topics in the ongoing Mommy Wars is birthing plans, and whether “natural births” are best. As I’ve said, I’m not a mom, and I’ve never given birth, and the thought of something that size coming out of my body terrifies me. So I will always feel strongly that if women want to take all of the drugs, they should do that. To me, it’s just another reproductive choice, and we should trust women to make their own choices about their pain thresholds and pain tolerances. We should not bash women for WANTING to be numb from the neck down. Different people are scared of different things and you’ll still be a great mom even if you don’t have some horrific story of enduring a 30-hour labor with no drugs. Anyway, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is apparently pretty scared of the pain of childbirth, and so she’s “open” to pain medicine.
Kylie Jenner is ready to become a mom — but she has mixed emotions when it comes to childbirth.
“She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who is expecting a daughter in February with boyfriend Travis Scott.
“She wants to have an easy birth and is open to pain medicine,” says the insider, adding that the star’s nursery for her baby girl is “pink, pink and pink.”
The source revealed that Jenner’s 25-year-old rapper boyfriend “is around and supportive” during her final stages of pregnancy, but that the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.
“They have no plans to get married, or even engaged,” explained the insider. “Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that.”
Kourtney Kardashian allowed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ cameras to film her deliveries – to varying degrees – so I know she did natural, no-drug births. Kourtney also had little-to-no complications with her pregnancies and births. We don’t know if Kylie has had a healthy, no-drama pregnancy, just as we don’t know if she’ll have an easy delivery – “easy” being a relative term – but since she’s 20 years old and seemingly in good health, I would suspect she’s in pretty good shape overall. Still, it’s her call – if she wants to take all the drugs, I will not judge her at all. I hope Kris Jenner stays close too – even though Kylie and Kris don’t seem to be the closest, she’s going to want her mom and Kris should be able to give her some good advice in the home stretch. And of course none of this will be filmed. It would not shock me at all if Kylie was phasing out her part in KUWTK.
She wants it to be easy, like everything else. Labor is the easy part. It’s the rest of your life bit that comes after she might think about, besides her pink, pink, pink nursery.
That seems like kind of a silly thing to say, like there’s something wrong with not wanting a difficult or painful childbirth? Just because she planned her nursery doesn’t mean she hasn’t thought about ‘later.’ Why shouldn’t she enjoy the fun parts about being pregnant? I’m not a fan, but why be so harsh on her?
i agree shannon. she’s young and dumb but there are plenty of young and dumb people who have kids. is she supposed to never have children b/c she’s a reality star?
I agree with your second point but will be contentious about your first — there is no other medical procedure where we judge people for using anesthesia. No one gets slammed for “wanting it easy” when they get an appendix removed without going the traditional route of drinking whiskey and biting down on a piece of wood.
Parenting is hard regardless. Let parents take a break where and when they can.
Two things women get slammed for – plastic surgery and opting for pain relief during labor. In both instances, they need to back off and mind their own business.
Are you kidding me? Childbirth is never easy, regardless of the details. Saying that pain management is the easy way out is false and destructive for women.
I’m ALL for hating on the K/J clan, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with an epidural. Nothing.
Shaming women for getting drugs during birth is completely rooted in misogyny. Getting your tooth frozen and filled has similar nerve-damage risk profile as an epidural (as in, very low risk) yet you never see people bragging about how they got their filling “all natural” I wonder why that is? Oh wait, because men get cavities too.
There are literally Christian, religious sects that believe women suffering in child birth is punishment for Eve and therefore providing relief is ‘wrong’.
I believe this is a huge part of the reason the risks of a medicated labour are hugely exaggerated whereas we do not do that for any other medical procedure. No one tries to convince you to get any other procedure sans pain relief.
Well, another reason for caution about anesthesia during birth is the potential effect on the baby. That does make it different from other medical situations.
I think pregnant women just have to be ready for any contingency. A natural birth may go fine for them, but stuff happens so they need to know all the other options ahead of time. Too much pain can also affect the baby as well as the mother. Likewise with too long a labor.
Kylie’s fears seem quite normal. I hope her doctor has told her to prepare as for an athletic event, as a friend’s doctor did! The shape your muscles are in can help minimize the need for drugs especially. But everybody has a different pain threshold and needs to just do what they personally need to do when “stuff happens”.
Kylie is the one member of that family I could see walking away from the cameras and not looking back. Whether Kris will allow that to happen is another matter….
IMO she is basically a robot, the saddest spawn of PMK. Quint from Jaws saw her and said: she has black eyes, lifeless eyes, a doll’s eyes. Seriously though, she and Rob definitely have depressions issues I think Khloe does to some extent as well. You can’t put your every move out there and not expect people to see this. They wanted this show, got it and now have to live with the consequences. She needs a mother more than she needs to be a mother right now, but it is what it is. *Being the mother of three, use all the pain meds you can get!*
Nothing wrong with using pain meds while giving birth. When I had my daughter I told everyone I wouldn’t use the drugs, I have a fairly high threshold for pain. But when I was actually in labour for twelve hours, I was begging for the drugs, twelve more hours of labour, and two hours pushing…don’t regret taking the epidural. Anybody that judges Kylie for that can go to hell
I had a “quick” labor and took a epi because man it hurt. It also wore off enough that i was able to try to climb off table while on my knees. So pushing was so painful. Luckily once your pushes are done the pain doesnt linger. If i could have topped off that epi i would have!
Let mom’s do what works for them.
I’ve had birth without epi, because they couldn’t find the vein or however is it called in english. After the third attempt, I almost literally scared the anestecian from the room. I thought I wouldn’t need it, but after 10 (of 17) hours of very strong contractions, I wanted it. Wasn’t my lucky day, I guess.
No matter, in my country, the philosophy is that even if you get an epi, it has to wane off before the actual birth, so that you can feel you pelvis and push simultaneously with contractions, so the chance of “pain free delivery” here is pretty slim (I don’t know if it’s done differently in USA).
I don’t see nothing wrong in choosing how you want to deliver and nothing wrong in changing your mind. What I do like, however, is that there are no cesaerian sections if there is no need-you can’t get “a date” of delivery and then go to hospital to have a Ces. here: if something is wrong, if the baby isn’t in ideal position-then they plan the Cesarian-or if it’s an emergency. All of our hospitals are UNICEF partners, so you have to get info on all of the possible procedures (pro and cons for each) and first few days while you’re at the hospital, breastfeeding is most strongly encouraged.
Basically, I’m all for every woman choosing for herself, but also, for making the correct info about it widely known.
I always laugh when people think epidural will give u a pain free birth. No such thing. Even with the epidural I could still feel pressure and some pain. I was induced with pitocin(?) and had a membrane sweep, from what Ive read that makes for a more painful birth.
With my first, I wanted everything “natural,” but after my water broke, I had zero contractions for 6 hours and they gave me pitocin. After 8 hours of pitocin, I was in agony. My husband was looking at the monitor and said, “It looks like she’s just having one long contraction with no breaks and the nurse said, “That’s what pitocin does.” After that, I got the epidural.
My second and third pregnancies were drug-free home water births. At one point during #2′s birth, I told my midwife’s assistant that I didn’t think I could do this and she said, “That’s a good sign. When you feel that way, it won’t be long!” She was right and less than an hour later, my son was here.
I learned so much from births 1 and 2 that #3 seemed like a breeze.
In the end, the ONLY thing that really matters is a healthy happy mama and baby!
They insisted on my use of pitocin, only later to casually mention the very close together and intense (painful) contractions were due to the pitocin. D’oh, could’ve been warned ahead! I’m there contracting every minute with only 4 cm dilated and it goes on for three and a half hours before finally taking the epi. Glad I did it though because it was another five hours before she was actually born. Haven’t been back since lol
@sherry – your experience sounds like my first one. Broke water, was only 2 cm dialated at the time. They pushed pitocin because I was having horrible (to them) contracts. I was trying to go without the epidural, but after 10 1/2 hours of minute contractions, a minute apart and only getting to 4 1/2 centimeters I opted for the epidural. Relaxed me so that labor went faster and an 1 1/2 later I was delivering. Birth 2, I woke up, felt a push down (was a day late) and hoped I would be going to deliver soon. Broke water, by the time I got to the hospital was 7 cms, barely got the epidural in (wasn’t taking any chances) in order to deliver. Apparently was in labor all night but slept through it (I’m a heavy sleeper and I never had cramps with my periods and never went into labor). Didn’t know that about pitocin either and was not told about that effect.
I’ve done it both ways. Had an epidural with my first and things went well (aside from that tear in the one spot the epidural didn’t take. Ouch). My second was “natural,” but not by choice. She came so quickly, there was no time (I always thought that was a lie–guess not!) for it. That also went well. I’m just fortunate it went quickly and easily for me and would never shade a woman for using pain meds or–gasp!–having a C-section.
I have never understood why anyone would judge a woman for having an epidural. We don’t boost about “natural” migraines and broken legs do we?
My thoughts exactly. I’ve never had kids, but I do get horrific headaches sometimes (not the same thing, I know, lol) and not one person has ever judged me for taking a pill when I’m practically unable think straight because my head hurts so much. Why people would be so critical of pregnant women just baffles me.
A few years ago I would have barked back a long diatribe about this. Now I’ll just say that the idea of spinal headaches or the epidural not working we’ll freak me the eff out. (I said more below]
My one unmedicated birth though – it was astonishing to be in fairly agonizing pain with so much sensation one minute and then literally there was no pain. (Until the stitches. Owwww, even with the numbing injections). Like a light turning on.
I’m all for epidural, but after watching the aftereffects my room neighbor had after the delivery, I’m almost glad I didn’t get it. Also, does anyone know if this is correct (as I’ve heard contradicting info from two diff. doctors): that epi can be trigger for migraines and spinal pain? To this day, I get strong back ache exactly in the spot where they tried giving me a shot, and I didn’t have it before-never. But I don’t want to sound like I’m against it, because I’m really not: if I could do it, I would. The delivery was so intense that my husband claims he was scared sh+++++less that I’m gonna die, that’s how worn out I was, and that the doctors were whispering about emergency procedure behind my back…so epi would have been a blessing!
The only thing I found different after epidural was loss of sensation in my thigh. It happened on and off for about six months after
Yes, in rare people it can cause spinal headaches, but it’s not linked to migraine; it has to do with screwing up pressure in the spinal fluid.
right? my father-in-law gets serious dental work done without novocaine and the whole family thinks he’s CRAY. yet some of those same family members had a lot to say about me asking for epidurals when gave birth. I had very easy, uncomplicated pregnancies and probably would have gone the non-medicated route if not for the fact that I had two super quick, zero-to-sixty labor/delivery experiences. the pain came on so fast and was so blinding. I am grateful for modern medicine and the fact that I had access to medication to manage the pain. I don’t feel like any less of a mother for having made that choice.
Pain management in general is far more important than many people realize. Pain interferes with healing and I imagine associated biochemical changes with extreme pain might not be good for the baby either. Toughing it out is not necessarily a good choice. But pain relief methods can be problematic also. It’s a balancing act.
Right? That’s my thought too – you’re literally pushing a human being out of your body. If someone wants to do it naturally, go for it, but to me there’s not a bit of shame in wanting something for the inevitable pain. I had an epidural with both my sons and not a bit of regret. Once the pain died down, I was able to enjoy the moment more.
Such a valid point! Labor was easily the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced and I have chronic, knock you on your butt migraines! I don’t understand why it should matter to anyone but Mom to be and her care team if she has an epi or pain meds. I personally don’t think I could’ve handled it if I hadn’t gotten the epi and it actually worked in my favor because I ended up with a c section anyway (another giant battle in the never ending Mom War 🙄)
It’s sad that she feels she needs to go into hiding for her entire pregnancy. I guess a big, womanly, beautiful, pregnant belly isn’t in line with her sexy, infantile doe-in-the-headlights image.
I’ve said this before – if any one Kris’ kids have the backbone/personality to walk away from her as manager, its Kylie. She’s made plenty of money apart from the show, too.
I don’t know if I believe none of this will be filmed. I think that is part of the reason we’ve seen so little of Kylie – increasing interest for the show. Does she still have Life of Kylie? I think PMK is hoping Kylie’s pregnancy will be a ratings gold mine.
Where is the father in all of this? In all the stories I’ve looked at never mention the father. As far as having an epidural – go for it if you want.
Well they helpfully said that he’s “around”….yikes.
I don’t think they are still together.
Yea I don’t see why people shame others for their birthing plans. I get why my doctor friends shade people that choose birthing plans against best medical advice for them…but otherwise I don’t get it.
You have OB friends? My god, I would love to hear stories.
I fully drank the “unmedicated is best” koolaid before I had my first, so as the universe frequently does in that situation, I had to have a section for a very large breech baby. I have since had two induced VBACs, one with an epidural and one with no pain meds (and had that labor not taken three hours, start to finish, I would have had an epidural for that one, too).
I am so, so, so grateful for the existence of epidural medicine. I am so, so grateful for the existence of modern obstetrics, especially in the big university hospitals where they have taken a lot of knowledge from their midwife counterparts.
You do you, Kylie. Not pregnant I am definitely squicked out by the large bore needle and I am not using the other word one purpose somas not to get lightheaded, but oh man. I have never, ever been more grateful for a thing in my life than I was for an epidural in hour six of pitocin labor.
I thought Kourtney did have an epidural…. I remember being surprised by it… maybe I’m wrong 🤷🏼♀️
This is a primo example of a child having a child. It hurts just a tad, Kyles. She has gone through so many body transformations, she has to have had some pain. But, that was to make her beautiful, this is only giving birth, PUSH!
Kylie is twenty years old, not a child. She has plenty of friends and family, money. I’m sure she has enough experience with infants, I think she will be fine
Yes, she is twenty years old, and actually looks older, but is extremely immature. If you’ve ever witnessed her on their show, you’d understand. She is surrounded by her family, but they can’t have the baby for her, and that’s her fear, the pain. She and her sister both admittedly suffer from anxiety which according to them forced them out of high school to be home schooled. So yes, perhaps she will be fine, because she has great wealth and will have all the help she needs with the baby, but perhaps it’s time she helped herself…..Rob as well.
I’ve never given birth, but throughout my sisters pregnancy, she acted like she was brave and heroic because she wanted “natural birth, ” and would be refusing any pain medication. Ha! After being in labor for 10 minutes, she must have realized how big a baby is and how small the spot they come out of is, and she sure did end up screaming, crying, wanting and getting an epidural. Mommy! Beth! It hurts sooo much!
A birthing baby is still large relative to one’s junk, but they smoosh pretty significantly and one’s vaginal opening gets enormous. Just FYI.
Those people amuse me, to be honest. Childbirth is one of – if not THE most – painful things a woman can experience and after that it takes a lot of special hormones to “forget the whole thing” and not resent the baby afterwards.
How about building an equivalent moralizing cult about men passing kidney stones without medicine or painkillers? Yeah, I didn’t think so.
This article lays it out well, how women’s pain goes minimized and untreated; how it’s part of women not being trusted to know best about their own bodies:
http://www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/551198/
Tell me about it, ALLY. I’ve been in hospital for 5 weeks now, and in that time have had 4 surgeries to try to clear up 2 staph infections (one common, one rare) in my leg. I’ve walked about with a massive cavity in my leg for 2.5 weeks, packed with a large vacuum dressing attached to a drain/pump. This hospital is a large, very busy teaching hospital. In the last week, I’ve had 3 males in my room. It’s a public hospital, so space is at a premium. As soon as they come in from theatre, they ask for pain meds. The meds knock them out. As soon as they awake from their slumber, they ask for more, more more. They get shirty when they’re told they need to wait 2 hours before they can have any more. They’ve all had they’re dressings changed, and squealed like babies. I felt like telling them, “Harden up, mate. You’ve got a dry dressing because you’ve taken some bark off after stacking your motorbike. Check it out the next time the nurses come to pull out the massive sponge from my cavity, and imagine it dragging on the flesh and nerves as they take it out, and when they replace it with a big, new, dry sponge before poking it down…” I know we all feel pain differently, but two of these blokes were quite ok to nip outside for cigarettes with their girlfriends whenever they felt like it. Maybe the Aussie sun has affected their pain threshold.
Oh wow, that sounds rough. I hope you’re getting all the treatment and medical attention you require, and that you feel much better soon.
ALLY – I don’t have time to read that, but from your synopsis, that makes sense.
I do wish that we had some different options for pain relief in labor. Nitrous, only rarely available in the US for labor, doesn’t do anything for me, narcotics and opioids can be used, sparingly, and only in early labor and they’re not common because of that whole “limp babies” thing, TENS seems to offer limited benefits, and I loved my epidural, but that’s a pretty serious deal and has it’s own risks….
I wanted a natural birth, just wanted to see what the body does naturally. Well, my blood pressure was spiking so I agreed to have my water broken to keep me moving along as I was laboring incredibly slowly. Holy lord, once my water was broken I was screaming for the epidural. The pain went from entirely manageable to unspeakably horrible. And I’m a lifelong chronic pain sufferer (nerve issues), and was terrified of the epidural. But I couldn’t wait to get it once that induced labor started. No shade NO SHADE to any woman. The epidural let my labor progress after it had stalled, and helped me give birth before my blood pressure issue became truly dangerous. Modern medicine is a gift. Get it, Kylie! And then take your sweet baby and run for the hills away from the cameras.
With my first, I tried to go drug free. Like you, my labour was unproductive and I’d been at it for a day. I asked for an epidural and had my first 2 hours later (they’d told me it would be at least 8 hours). So for my second, I just asked for one as soon as I could. It turned out the cord was wrapped around her neck and the doctor had to reach in to unwind it. It felt bad enough with an epidural; can’t imagine how bad it would’ve been otherwise. So, the message here is “Get the medicine if you want it.”
Y’all are heroes! “Get the medicine if you want it” indeed, and I would add, there is no virtue in pain.
I think she is hiding the pregnancy to debut a show with better ratings. If she’s not, then I’ll believe she is truly sick of the cameras, which is, good for her. Nonetheless I wish Kylie a smooth delivery.
Maybe I’m just a big scaredy-cat. I didn’t even consider the possibility of not using an epidural. Is it safe? Yep. Will it harm the baby? Nope. Let’s go.
I ended up having a c-section due to a complication. However, as long as the end game was a healthy baby, there were too many other things to worry about.
I hope she has a safe delivery! It may not be easy and it may not happen the way she wants it to but what matters is that her and baby are safe and healthy. I hope she takes the time to really snuggle her little one and soak up all their time together, it goes quick!
Women judging women is nothing new but my gawd, I hate it when women one-up each other regarding births and being a parent. Wanna eat your placenta? Go ahead, borrow your infant’s bib. Wanna deliver at home in your bathtub swimming in your fluids? Party on Garth. Wanna punch out a10-pounder biting on a stick? Have at it, but under no circumstance do you make anyone feel less than for accepting anything their medical practitioner offers. I had c’s so I had to get the big back shot and in my case, one of them messed up my lower back. I think it was the second because they had to reinsert, and I’ve had pain there ever since (many years lol). But who said any of it was easy. My boobs are like balloons from a week-old party, but my boys sure were healthy baby pigs! My scars periodically itch to this day, but three little bundles were safely extracted, and one enjoyed his first far-reaching sprinkler pee during liftoff. It’s a universal human experience, and at the same time acutely personal and ripe with a full range of emotions. We have to celebrate women and all the choices we get to make!
“… Jenner’s 25-year-old rapper boyfriend “is around and supportive” during her final stages of pregnancy.” L-O-L on into infinity.
I can definitely understand why she’s been in hiding by reading these comments. People are mean. No wonder Kylie has self esteem issues. Geez.
Where? All the comments above are not saying she’s unattractive or fat. They are discussing birthing plans and one comment seems judgey.
There’s definitely some shade being thrown at her in some of the comments here. Not all of the comments but some of them for sure. I just feel bad for her based on all of the articles about her on this site and the readers’ comments. Not just the comments on this post alone.
I did it both ways and have got to tell you that an unmedicated, homebirth was the best decision I made but it was my decision and I’m not going to knock anyone for their choices. My c-section was horrid. The hospital was awful, the drugs were awful, the pain was awful, recovering from surgery was awful, I hated the whole damn thing. I did a homebirth after the c-section and it was brilliant. I won’t lie and say it didn’t hurt but it hurt way less, took less time and the healing was quick. That said, empowerment is about choice and women need to be able to make that choice especially for one of the biggest moments in their life.
So…she’s really pregnant?
I took prenatal classes before I had my first child. The nurse that taught them had the best advice – she said what ever helps mom be mentally healthy whether that means epidural or doula assisted water birth or whatever you choose, you have to go with what is going to make you feel best. If mom is happy and relaxed that is always the best possible situation for baby.
I wanted to go drug free but I had a mispositioned baby and was given pitocen with the first. I needed that epidural to get through it with my sanity. It was the right choice for me. I was able to go drug free with my second birth as everything went much easier. It was the right choice for that labour. I’m glad I was able to experience a natural birth but I was only able to do so because I had the confidence of having given birth before and I had an awesome nurse who helped me make it through.
In my opinion NO ONE not even another mom has the right to judge a woman for her birthing choices.
@knotslaning.. Precisely. And sometimes the choices are extremely limited. I was made to have c-sections following a pretty horrific ordeal, and recovery was as you said. Awful. My hospital experiences, however, were wonderful and accommodating. But I kid you not, I’ve had too many stinging comments thrown my way over the years. I had envisioned normal and natural, but I got traumatic complete with code blues, scores of staff running around and multiple transfusions. A friend of mine had to visit her preemie in the NICU for six months before bringing baby home. Bad circumstances only get worse when criticized by busibodied and hurtful, hateful women.
how long after the birth til they announce her and baby daddy broke up? I predict 3 months after the birth he ends things with her and trots out a new instagram girlfriend
(if he hasn’t officially already dumped her, though it’s pretty obvious he is MIA).
I’m an anaesthetist in the UK- I’ve not got children myself but have plenty of experience placing epidurals in labouring women.
As somebody else said upthread- there’s no other medical procedure in the western world where people would try to go without analgesia, and you don’t get a prize for being “natural”.
At the end of the day, the birth belongs to the woman and nobody else and it really irritates me when people’s family/friends/society in general put pressure on them to try to avoid pain relief. It’s your birth, do it however you want and feel proud of yourself for making the right choices for you and baby, regardless of what anybody else thinks.
I still don’t think she’s pregnant tbh
Perhaps she should have thought about the pain before deciding to have unprotected sex that could possibly lead to the birth of a child. We all know this was not planned. Even the K-clan admitted that. She may be twenty years old, and may be a multi-millionaire business mogul, but all these eyes see is an immature young lady that doesn’t know what the real world is like. I do hope the childbirth part goes well for her regardless if she uses pain medication or not. Just like everything else, it is her choice, not anyone else’s.
I feel a little sorry for her. Her mother raised her to be no more than a glorified blow-up doll. Her baby will have a sibling born to another mother around the same time she gives birth, with another sibling due about two months after that.
She must have extremely low reserves of self-worth because she keeps having relationships with guys who are just plain ugly. Sorry, but it’s true.
She’s a 20-year-old who has a mother who is only concerned with raking in money. A mother who uses her daughters to keep *herself* in the spotlight and who pretty much destroys any male in her orbit, including her son. I can’t stand her and yet E! keeps that show rolling along. This is the only place I click on K stories because once in a while I need to vent my spleen.
For my first baby I laboured for 22h before giving birth “naturally” (i.e. no epidural; no pain relief). I HATED it (this is an understatement).
For my second I will be getting the epidural.
That being said, I also have friends who gave birth to their first without an epidural and were comfortable enough with how it went to do it again, so it depends on individual experience, I guess.
In short: there is no “correct” or “better” way to labour; go with what feels right
