“Tom Hardy got a ‘Leo Knows All’ tattoo after losing a bet” links

Embed from Getty Images

Tom Hardy got a “LEO KNOWS ALL” tattoo because he lost a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio about whether he (Hardy) would get an Oscar nomination. [Wonderwall]

A second source says Donald Trump’s pee tape is real. [Pajiba]

Lainey’s analysis on the Harvey Weinstein-Rose McGowan mess. [LaineyGossip]

Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin? Hm. [Dlisted]

Alexandre Vauthier’s latest collection isn’t my cup of tea. [Go Fug Yourself]

Canadian cops get high & want Cool Ranch Doritos. [The Blemish]

Joanna Gaines gets paid a lot just for showing up. [Starcasm]

Brandi Glanville worries she’ll be targeted on Celebrity Big Brother. [Reality Tea]

Yes, this story really wasn’t all that inspiring. [Jezebel]

Simone Biles talks about Larry Nassar and everything else. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images