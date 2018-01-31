“Tom Hardy got a ‘Leo Knows All’ tattoo after losing a bet” links
  • January 31, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tom Hardy got a “LEO KNOWS ALL” tattoo because he lost a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio about whether he (Hardy) would get an Oscar nomination. [Wonderwall]
A second source says Donald Trump’s pee tape is real. [Pajiba]
Lainey’s analysis on the Harvey Weinstein-Rose McGowan mess. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin? Hm. [Dlisted]
Alexandre Vauthier’s latest collection isn’t my cup of tea. [Go Fug Yourself]
Canadian cops get high & want Cool Ranch Doritos. [The Blemish]
Joanna Gaines gets paid a lot just for showing up. [Starcasm]
Brandi Glanville worries she’ll be targeted on Celebrity Big Brother. [Reality Tea]
Yes, this story really wasn’t all that inspiring. [Jezebel]
Simone Biles talks about Larry Nassar and everything else. [Buzzfeed]

4 Responses to ““Tom Hardy got a ‘Leo Knows All’ tattoo after losing a bet” links”

  1. eto says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Wow did not need to see that pee tape thing right before lunch

    Reply
  2. TheBee's says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I would sin with Tom Hardy…… that’s all I can say…. :-S

    Reply
  3. Persistent Cat says:
    January 31, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Because that’s what adults do.

    Reply
  4. Millenial says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Today I learned Tom Hardy has Instagram. Going to go creep on him.

    Reply

