“Tom Hardy got a ‘Leo Knows All’ tattoo after losing a bet” links

Tom Hardy got a “LEO KNOWS ALL” tattoo because he lost a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio about whether he (Hardy) would get an Oscar nomination. [Wonderwall]
A second source says Donald Trump’s pee tape is real. [Pajiba]
Lainey’s analysis on the Harvey Weinstein-Rose McGowan mess. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin? Hm. [Dlisted]
Alexandre Vauthier’s latest collection isn’t my cup of tea. [Go Fug Yourself]
Canadian cops get high & want Cool Ranch Doritos. [The Blemish]
Joanna Gaines gets paid a lot just for showing up. [Starcasm]
Brandi Glanville worries she’ll be targeted on Celebrity Big Brother. [Reality Tea]
Yes, this story really wasn’t all that inspiring. [Jezebel]
Simone Biles talks about Larry Nassar and everything else. [Buzzfeed]
Wow did not need to see that pee tape thing right before lunch
I would sin with Tom Hardy…… that’s all I can say…. :-S
Because that’s what adults do.
Today I learned Tom Hardy has Instagram. Going to go creep on him.
