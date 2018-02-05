DC Comic fanboys are being racist about ‘Black Panther’ on Rotten Tomatoes

Last year, there was yet another dumb controversy involving Rotten Tomatoes. Warner Bros owns a minority stake in Fandango, and Fandango is RT’s parent company. Do you see how that works? By any metric of corporate synergy, that means Rotten Tomatoes would work a little bit harder to be “nice” to Warner Bros films. The problem is that RT uses a somewhat simple metric for their scores. Plus Warner Bros’ biggest franchises – the DC Comic movies – are utter crap lately. So instead of rejiggering the metric or, you know, making better movies, WB got Rotten Tomatoes to embargo the sh-tty RT score of Justice League, even though the movie was widely panned. People could still read the sh-tty reviews, but the RT score just wasn’t released until the last second.

Since fanboys are dumb, they’ve started blaming Rotten Tomatoes for the sh-tty scores of their beloved sh-tty movies. Because here in the decline of an empire, people really have enough time to care about such picayune things, I swear. DC Comic fanboys think there’s a RT conspiracy against THEIR films, and that conspiracy involves Marvel and Disney. So they’ve decided to fight back by being super-racist about Black Panther.

Rotten Tomatoes has denounced a Facebook group attempting to flood its site with poor audience scores for Disney and Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero pic Black Panther. The film, opening in theaters Feb. 16, is a bold move by Marvel and Disney in featuring a virtually all-black cast. The movie is generating keen interest, with one major tracking service predicting a $130 million-plus domestic debut. Other box-office observers believe that number could even climb to $150 million. “We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously. While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement issued Thursday. The Facebook group goes by the name “Down with Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys.” In recent days, the group created the event, “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes,” that drew 3,700 participants. In December, the same group claimed it waged a campaign to flood Rotten Tomatoes with poor reviews of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The group makes unsubstantiated claims that Disney somehow manipulated the press into creating negative buzz for Warner Bros.’ DC movies, and says it is waging the Black Panther campaign in response. Not long after Rotten Tomatoes issued its statement, the group’s Facebook page was no longer available and appeared to have been deactivated. Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment. After the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in summer 2017, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg vowed to curb hate speech on his social media platform.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

AGAIN, if Rotten Tomatoes is bending over backwards to appease any company, it’s Warner Bros NOT Disney/Marvel. Warner Bros is basically RT’s corporate partner, not Disney. While I agree that the critical love that Marvel films get is sometimes mystifying, I feel like it’s more of a trend than anything else. The trend is towards Marvel films being pretty well-done. The trend is towards WB f–king up their most valuable franchise. Anyway, I’m sure there will be a million stories about people being racist a–holes around Black Panther’s release. Stay strong, peeps.