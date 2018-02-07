Ben Affleck’s dad: ‘Hollywood is a disgusting place… that’s a major factor in Ben’s drinking’

This interview, supposedly with Ben Affleck’s father, is from the british rag Grazia, so it could be completely fabricated. It seems suspicious, but the fact that they’ve named the source gives it a tinge of legitimacy. Plus if they made this up they did nail the Affleck persecution complex. This sounds like something that Ben Affleck’s dad would say. All he has to do is blame J.Lo for Ben’s career slump. Anyway Ben’s dad supposedly told Grazia that it’s so hard for Ben, because he has to deal with being famous. Also he’s trying to achieve balance in his life, especially when it comes to staying sober. Ben and his people do talk like this. As background, Affleck’s parents divorced when he was 12 and his dad was a chronic alcoholic who became homeless, although he eventually got sober and became an addiction counselor. Here’s what Timothy Affleck, who is also Casey’s dad, said:
On the movie industry affecting Ben’s drinking
‘It has taken a toll on both of my sons,’ the 74-year-old told Grazia last week. ‘Hollywood is a disgusting place. I think that’s been a major factor in Ben’s drinking. You’re kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family. It affects your whole life. I think that’s one of the dangers of the film industry.’
He went on to blame his own relationship with alcohol for Ben’s stints in rehab – the actor has also previously spoken of this as a catalyst for his own drinking problem. ‘I was a chronic, severe alcoholic for several years. I had to recover and, happily, I did,’ he said. ‘Ben has always been serious about getting sober. There is no question about that. He wants a balanced life and he is working at it.’ Explaining the reason for Ben’s 2015 split from Jennifer Garner, he said, ‘It’s very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It’s a hard, taxing life.’ He advised Ben not to dwell on the divorce, adding, ‘In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time. It’s as common as dishwater, it’s nothing to dither about.’
Timothy, who starred alongside Casey in his 2010 film I’m Still Here, refused to take accusations of sexual misconduct levelled at both of his sons at face value…
‘You’d have to ask them,’ said Timothy of the claims. ‘It doesn’t interest me, they know what they’re doing. They’re both kind and good men. They treat women well, I can guarantee that. After 40 odd years, you know your kids.
‘Both of my sons are hard workers. They have a tremendous amount of empathy, they don’t forget where they came from, they’re very kind and generous. Those are the qualities that I value.’
No one but Ben is responsible for Ben’s drinking. There are other factors, but there always are when it comes to alcoholism. I was on board with this being a real interview, and it still may be, but have you ever heard an American person use the word “dither?” When was the last time you heard the expression “as common as dishwater?” It’s like they tried to add colloquialisms but they’re too British. Also, the part where Timothy admits “I was a chronic, severe alcoholic” sounds straight from Ben’s Wikipedia page.
Assuming this is all above board, isn’t it what you would expect to hear from Ben and Casey Affleck’s dad? “My sons are good men,” “It’s hard for Ben,” “He wants a balanced life.” Ben makes things harder for Ben than they need to be, and I suspect he saw his dad sabotaging his own life too.
Ben Affleck is shown holding Girl Scout cookies outside church on 1-28 (credit: Pacific Coast News) and with Jennifer Garner outside their son’s basketball game on 2-3 (credit: Backgrid). He’s also shown on his motorcycle on 1-14 rolling up to church (credit: WENN).
“Hollywood is a disgusting place-”
And your sons are some of the people making it so.
This. ^ ^ ^
+1000
my very first thought!
Agreed!
Exactly. Both of their harassment/assault accusations happened in a professional setting, to women who were simply trying to do their jobs.
The Industry is so disgusting that his son has a $200 million dollar networth
And that means he could walk away and move anywhere, at any time. He’s not locked down to working 40+ years to hopefully retire, like most of us. Why does he choose to stay?
(In Church Lady voice…) Let’s see, why would little Benny Boy stay in what Daddy says is a terrible cesspool of a business? Could it be — GREED?
He can afford the best treatments and yet he’s still a drunken mess.
I don’t care for Ben. In fact he’s a pos. But he has kids and they deserve better than this.
Total agreement
Grazia usually does not cover heavy stories like this, it is more, the 30 hottest skits at Zara, or the cutest tops at Whistles…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so nice he bought Girl Scout cookies.
What’s everyone’s favorite?
He looks rough.
Thin Mints of course. I am not uncouth.
And yes he does.
Used to love Samoas, but since they’re made with GMO ingredients – at least that’s what I’ve read – I avoid them.
I’ve only had the girl guides cookies (Canadian). I always get their version of the thin mints in the fall. I could take or leave the spring chocolate or vanilla ones. But those minty ones are addictive.
“Ben Affleck is shown holding girl scout cookies outside church”. Couldn’t he find a little old blind lady to help across the street too? Plan your photo ops better, batbump!
Also, Thin Mints.
“They treat women well, I can guarantee that. After 40 odd years, you know your kids.”
Lol. There is no way he could have said this, is there?
I buy that Team Ben makes excuses for him and enables him. The truth is Ben Affleck would be drunk and self destructive no matter what industry he chose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
Classic enabling. And alcoholism is never past tense.
No wonder these people struggle with recovery.
If he had been a blue collar worker, he’d probably be at the pub or drinking at home each night. Or if in business, he’d be heading to happy hour and social events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is an addiction counselor? Wow. He needs some time alone in a room with Jeff Vanvonderen or Candy Finnigan.
LOL, SO TRUE.
“They treat women well”
Ben Affleck is a notorious cheating deadbeat husband, no matter what you feel about Jennifer Garner there is no doubt in my mind that his cheating was a form of emotional abuse for her.
Cheating on you’re wife repeatedly doesn’t mean you’re treating women well.
And Casey Affleck has sexual harassment claims against him, and like Ben was a notorious cheater on his wife.
His sons do anything but treat the women in there lives well.
+1 dirtbags, both of them.
Don’t forget Ben groping Hilarie Burton on camera, and he was also accused of groping women at the Golden Globes or something a few years ago.
Leaving your family vacation because you suddenly felt the urge to do Las Vegas and the nanny = treats women well. Suuure.
“It’s a hard taxing life.”
Making millions of dollars, having women throw themselves at you and being able to get your kids in the best schools is not a taxing life. Working two (or more) minimum wage jobs just to keep a roof over your family’s head, having no health insurance or savings is a taxing life.
No one forced Ben and Casey to go to Hollywood and they’ve both had amazing opportunities that millions of others can only dream of. Literally. If they screwed up their lives it’s on them, no one else.
If I made that kind of money, you would never hear me complain. Working a minimum wage job while being in debt is hard. I do my best, though
Yes it is. Hugs to you @Lily.
And it’s a life that at this very moment, w/o warning, preparation, and/or formal resignation he can EASILY walk away from, having achieved much more than most in this and any industry, and w/o worry of “starting over” financially or professionally, even in finding other less “demanding” creative outlets, if wanted.
Which is why Ben hasn’t left the industry and likely never will.
I want Jen’s bag in the photo. It is the right shade of blue I am looking for.
I think it’s a Louis Vuitton Sofia Coppola bag.
Brit here. The phrase in the UK would be “dull as dishwater”, not “common as dishwater”…
My husband’s father was an alcoholic, died young, so when my husband started drinking heavily in his 20s it frightened him and he quit. That was 35 years ago this year. When you have an alcoholic parent it can be a lesson, or not, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad was an alcoholic, died when i was 8. I did drugs and alcohol when i was younger. Then i just stopped cos i knew my chances. I did it for my mum at the time.
I wasn’t an addict. I was wild teenager, doing modeling and going to school. I just pushed myself into it all and sort of had a moment of clarity.
While this does sound like something a father would say about his sons I question the legitimacy of it for two reasons: the number one being if Timothy Affleck is an addiction counselor than he knows that the blaming others and blaming circumstances for addictive behavior is a no no. One has to take full responsibility for their addiction before they can even begin to get sober. So that just rings a bit false to me. Second: Has Ben’s father EVER given an interview before? And if he did would it be to Grazia magazine? Wouldn’t it be People or at the very least US Magazine?
Just because one is in a certain profession, doesn’t mean they are good or competent at it. Then again, he could be an OK counselor to anyone outside his own family (objectivity).
That motorcycle pic made me lol. You can try to be cool, just be aware it doesn’t always translate.
There’s a really gross blind item on ‘Crazy days and nights’ suggesting that an A+ list star is drinking himself to death because of a blackmail video. It purports to show the guy in a liaison with an underage girl. Some guessed Ben. But, who knows?
That site is totally crap.
Yes, it is.
Someone from Datalounge made that up and sent it in, to see if they would run it.
That site is total bullsh*t.
“You are kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family.”
The problem is that most famous actors like Hugh Blackman, Chris Hemsworth, and even Matt Damon are able to “shed that persona and go home to their family.” Ben obviously was not able to do that,. And I do believe if you are unable to do that & have a family, you need to move elsewhere.( Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth come to mind!
I think he is trying to understand the circumstances that created the person that is ben. I dont see it as excuses per se but trying to see how did he get there? Hollywood IS a horrible place for an addict like ben. It doesmt foster soberity, family or monogamy. It is a filthy place and Ben is a major player.
If anything I think his dad sounds hopeless about Ben- like he doesnt think Ben will ever start acting right to me.
Well, this interview shows how Ben and Casey got to be the way they are.
Alcohol doesn’t “make” you cheat on your wife, destroy your career, gamble away thousands of dollars, grope and sexually harass women and be an all around terrible human being. Alcohol doesn’t make you do anything and using it as an excuse for terrible behavior is a crutch. Ben is an alcoholic but to blame all his problems on alcohol is just another way of not taking responsibility. Like father like son indeed
“Fahers lay the foundation for their sons.”
Timothy is not helping Ben by just blaming Hollywood. Timothy’s alcoholism has also played a major part in the breakdown of his sons. Maybe he does know( but did not state it publicly) But if he doesn’t, he is not helping his son(s) or himself!
It’s as common as dishwater, it’s nothing to dither about. Seriously? Just pay her off and move on, son! Everyone does it!
To the judge-y commenters regarding his father being an addiction counselor: I am a recovering alcoholic, and all of the addiction counselors I have met are recovering addicts themselves. It comes from being in a better place and wanting to help others also get to that better place.
You are so right. Someone who has recovered from something understands the battle so much better than those who have not and makes a powerfully ally to the addict.
I think, however, that the comments directed toward the dad here are because he is blaming the environment for Ben’s addictions, which is exactly NOT what an addict should be (or is typically) counseled on the quest for sobriety. They need to accept personal responsibility for their choices – which also empowers their ability to choose better little by little.
My best wishes for you that you may use your better place to lead many others there…
Yep, my comment wasn’t about someone in recovery shouldn’t be an addiction counselor. It’s more breathtaking that an addiction counselor (Dad Affleck) doesn’t seem to put much emphasis on BA (it’s because he’s an actor, it’s Hollywood, it’s his childhood) taking personal responsibility for his actions.
Again, it’s a quote of a quote here. But when I watched Intervention (yay, TV!), I always gave Jeff and Candy props since they were in recovery themselves. Jeff actually had to leave the show for a while to address his own issues in recovery.
Maybe Dad Affleck is a great counselor, but from the quotes here, it sounds like he may be an enabler of his sons.
American here. I once worked for a company whose top people couldn’t make a decision; I always referred to them as the ‘dithering duo’. ‘Common as dishwater’, now that I’m unfamiliar with.
I believe that the interview is real. It’s been online for almost a full day now, Gossip Cop would have refuted it if it were fake. Eonline has reprinted it, not sure about People. The columnist (Katy Forrester) is on her twitter saying that she tracked down Ben Affleck’s dad this week and that he’s an honest, stand up guy. She is based in LA. Tim Affleck is a (failed) screenwriter himself. Is a man his age using a word like “dither” really so hard to believe? Not everyone is an idiot, you know.
I’m not surprised that Tim Affleck apparently doesn’t like Jen Garner and isn’t bothered that his son divorced her. He had to leave his own enabling wife in order to get sober. He probably recognizes the traits of a toxic, codependent relationship.
Ben has enough money that he really does not have to work another day in his life, so he could easily leave “disgusting” “enabling” Hollywood and New York and go somewhere and fade into the woodwork. No one would miss him! He can fly in and see his kids as much as he is now or he could move to some other part of California that is less celebrity/paparzzi over populated get his kids and retreat into the shadows on visitation days. I don’t think he is allowed to have them on his own yet. His choice to stay where he is and do what he does.
He is DEFINITELY NOT good to women – he cheated on Garner so many times and the few that have gone public with their stories on him are just the tip of the iceburg I’m sure. Lots of money paid out to keep them quiet and on the down low.
If Ben (and Jen Garner) were really serious about their family and the kids’ well-being, they’d take the hundreds of millions of dollars they’ve earned and the awards that they’ve won and move out of the pap zone and get out of the business. They would live somewhere where their kids aren’t hounded almost every day and don’t tell me that it isn’t possible. Both are very selfish, fame-obsessed industry people, apparently, who put their careers and “brands” ahead of their kids’ privacy and normalcy. It’s so effed up. What Tim Affleck neglects to acknowledge is that his son chooses to live the life that he does every day of his life. Waaaah wah, go cry and complain to someone else.
To those asking why Ben hasn’t moved away, well, he’s an admitted drunk with half a leg to stand on when it comes to custody and visitation. A better question is, why hasn’t Jennifer Garner moved away and given her kids a normal life? Her career these days consists of credit card commercials, movies no one bothers to see, pap strolls and her instagram. Yet her kids are photographed every day of their lives and she’s okay with that. Ben can’t very well take the kids and go when Jen holds all the cards custody-wise. Just saying. Plus, if he would move to NYC to get away and be with his gf, all of you would be crowing about how he abandoned them. So which is it?
I agree. Even though he’s divorced her, she still controls a huge part of his life. He will never be able to move away from Hollywood as long as Jen continues to live there and make a living off her pap strolls and credit card commercials. She using those kids as pawns for her PR game and as weapons against their father in her little PR revenge game/paparazzi strategy.
the DM is notorious for re-phrasing interviews with Americans to include all kind of UK sayings over American ones that the person likely used, so I bet this is real and Grazia does the same thing.
If Hollywood is so bad for him, then retire. He certainly has enough money and accolades at this point. The thing is, H town is not the problem, it’s him and his disease. He has been in a downward spiral since separating from his wife. Look at how awful he looks! He’s aged 10 years.
