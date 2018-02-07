Ben Affleck’s dad: ‘Hollywood is a disgusting place… that’s a major factor in Ben’s drinking’



This interview, supposedly with Ben Affleck’s father, is from the british rag Grazia, so it could be completely fabricated. It seems suspicious, but the fact that they’ve named the source gives it a tinge of legitimacy. Plus if they made this up they did nail the Affleck persecution complex. This sounds like something that Ben Affleck’s dad would say. All he has to do is blame J.Lo for Ben’s career slump. Anyway Ben’s dad supposedly told Grazia that it’s so hard for Ben, because he has to deal with being famous. Also he’s trying to achieve balance in his life, especially when it comes to staying sober. Ben and his people do talk like this. As background, Affleck’s parents divorced when he was 12 and his dad was a chronic alcoholic who became homeless, although he eventually got sober and became an addiction counselor. Here’s what Timothy Affleck, who is also Casey’s dad, said:

On the movie industry affecting Ben’s drinking

‘It has taken a toll on both of my sons,’ the 74-year-old told Grazia last week. ‘Hollywood is a disgusting place. I think that’s been a major factor in Ben’s drinking. You’re kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family. It affects your whole life. I think that’s one of the dangers of the film industry.’ He went on to blame his own relationship with alcohol for Ben’s stints in rehab – the actor has also previously spoken of this as a catalyst for his own drinking problem. ‘I was a chronic, severe alcoholic for several years. I had to recover and, happily, I did,’ he said. ‘Ben has always been serious about getting sober. There is no question about that. He wants a balanced life and he is working at it.’ Explaining the reason for Ben’s 2015 split from Jennifer Garner, he said, ‘It’s very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It’s a hard, taxing life.’ He advised Ben not to dwell on the divorce, adding, ‘In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time. It’s as common as dishwater, it’s nothing to dither about.’ Timothy, who starred alongside Casey in his 2010 film I’m Still Here, refused to take accusations of sexual misconduct levelled at both of his sons at face value… ‘You’d have to ask them,’ said Timothy of the claims. ‘It doesn’t interest me, they know what they’re doing. They’re both kind and good men. They treat women well, I can guarantee that. After 40 odd years, you know your kids. ‘Both of my sons are hard workers. They have a tremendous amount of empathy, they don’t forget where they came from, they’re very kind and generous. Those are the qualities that I value.’

[From Grazia via The Daily Mail]

No one but Ben is responsible for Ben’s drinking. There are other factors, but there always are when it comes to alcoholism. I was on board with this being a real interview, and it still may be, but have you ever heard an American person use the word “dither?” When was the last time you heard the expression “as common as dishwater?” It’s like they tried to add colloquialisms but they’re too British. Also, the part where Timothy admits “I was a chronic, severe alcoholic” sounds straight from Ben’s Wikipedia page.

Assuming this is all above board, isn’t it what you would expect to hear from Ben and Casey Affleck’s dad? “My sons are good men,” “It’s hard for Ben,” “He wants a balanced life.” Ben makes things harder for Ben than they need to be, and I suspect he saw his dad sabotaging his own life too.