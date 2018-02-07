Kylie Jenner announced the baby name on Instagram: Stormi Webster

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

In the end, the name wasn’t Lip Kit Jenner or Butterfly Scott. In the end, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott picked out a unique name that didn’t have anything to do with the color pink, or butterfly-themed jewelry or lip kits. They chose Stormi. STORMI. Stormi Webster, not Stormi Scott or Stormi Jenner, because Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster. Did you know that?? I did not know that “Travis Scott” was a stage name. So the baby will take Travis’s birth surname. Kylie Jenner announced the name with an Instagram… which looks more like an ad for a Kylie-branded nail kit.

Coming after Chicago West, I have to say… I’m a little bit disappointed in Stormi. It feels like a very Millennial name, or a name that a 20-year-old (with little education) would choose. It makes Chicago West seem positively regal. Would I feel differently if the “i” in Stormi was a “y”? Perhaps. Stormy Webster certainly LOOKS different than Stormi. Stormi feels vaguely German and vaguely… cheap. But different strokes for different folks, I guess. It’s not my baby.

Also: variations on the name Stormi have been in the air lately, right? Ever since the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels story blew up, I feel like “Stormy” has weirdly made its way onto some baby-name lists. To be fair, Stormy Daniels is just a stage name. But on the other hand, it’s still a name associated with “banging an unhinged fascist.” (And why name your baby this so soon after a presidential sex scandal? Did people really start naming their baby girls Monika just months after the Monica Lewinsky scandal??)

