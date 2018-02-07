Kylie Jenner announced the baby name on Instagram: Stormi Webster

In the end, the name wasn’t Lip Kit Jenner or Butterfly Scott. In the end, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott picked out a unique name that didn’t have anything to do with the color pink, or butterfly-themed jewelry or lip kits. They chose Stormi. STORMI. Stormi Webster, not Stormi Scott or Stormi Jenner, because Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster. Did you know that?? I did not know that “Travis Scott” was a stage name. So the baby will take Travis’s birth surname. Kylie Jenner announced the name with an Instagram… which looks more like an ad for a Kylie-branded nail kit.
Coming after Chicago West, I have to say… I’m a little bit disappointed in Stormi. It feels like a very Millennial name, or a name that a 20-year-old (with little education) would choose. It makes Chicago West seem positively regal. Would I feel differently if the “i” in Stormi was a “y”? Perhaps. Stormy Webster certainly LOOKS different than Stormi. Stormi feels vaguely German and vaguely… cheap. But different strokes for different folks, I guess. It’s not my baby.
Also: variations on the name Stormi have been in the air lately, right? Ever since the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels story blew up, I feel like “Stormy” has weirdly made its way onto some baby-name lists. To be fair, Stormy Daniels is just a stage name. But on the other hand, it’s still a name associated with “banging an unhinged fascist.” (And why name your baby this so soon after a presidential sex scandal? Did people really start naming their baby girls Monika just months after the Monica Lewinsky scandal??)
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
So dumb. So, so, SO dumb.
Stormi is a professional pole dancer’s stage name.
Maybe the next baby will be Raini or Snowi. Then Cloudi, Windi, and Breezi. Sunni. Foggi. Misti. Chilli.
I actually had a classmate named Windi back in the mid 90s. Her younger brothers were named Storm and Nile. I kid you not. I was always kind of stunned by their names and I was mildly curious about where they were from originally but she was not exactly in my social circle and I never bothered.
BWAHAHAHA
I was going to say “they’ve set her up with either a career as a stripper/adult film actress or a meteorologist.”
what a terrible name. EVERYONE will associate it with Stormy Daniels.
Back in November, i rescued two kittens names Stormie and Skye. They had a brother named Raine. But Stormie is a boy, so no pole dances from him, tho.
They are so self absorbed that I bet they have no idea who Stormy Daniels is. They don’t read anything that is not related to them.
LOL! I was just thinking that. Well it’s not that far off. Mommy looks like a blow up doll, so it’s definitely one step away
Stormi Webster sounds like the name of a porn star. ugh, it’s terrible!
Oh, god, Mrs Welen Melon. I was finally discharged from hospital this afternoon, and laughed so hard at your comment that I’m now worried about having busted my stitches! Too funny! ☔️ ⛈ ☀️ 🌞 🌧 ⛅️ ☁️ 💨 ⛄️ 🌶
THANK YOU.
All I could think was, Stormi is a stripper name.
Isn’t stormy Daniels the presidents porn star mistress? Not a good name for your baby. If you had it picked out before the stormy Daniels news dropped, you should have changed it. If you picked it out afterwards, that’s worse. It makes me feel like Kylie probably doesn’t follow the news.
It’s not great but it sounds a lot better than Chicago which I think is fine for a city but definitely not for a person.
Agreed. Just like ‘Chicago”. WTF is up with this family
Anyone else start hearing the old song “Stormy Weather” in their heads at this??? Lol. I’m an old movie buff and this just shot into my head 😂.
(Ok, I’ll just go sit over here by myself…😗🎶).
I can hear Lena Horne in my head.
Scootch over.
Taking the seat next to you…….
And I thought I was the ONLY one
The names these celebs pick…geez
What I don’t understand is if they already had a name picked out before she was born, why didn’t they mention that in the 11 minute video? They just put “to our daughter”. Just for more pr and to stretch this out longer?
Well, its not as bad as Saint and Reign, so good for her.
That’s how I feel. It’s better than any of the names Kim chose.
It could have been so much worse.
Sounds like stormy weather
That’s what i thought too. Secret Sinatra fans?
** Ethel Waters, before Sinatra and better
But that would be kinda cool (if they were into gothic romances or something).
Stormi, man. I wish she were at least named Storm. Still stupid, but at least the word has gravitas.
totally agree about the gravitas. That sounds like a strong woman.
Stormi Webster… this just keep popping in my head
Don’t know why
There’s no sun up in the sky
Stormi Webster
Since my man and I ain’t together
Keeps rainin’ all the time.
+++ OK.. The baby is adorable.. but not surprised they came up with this name. SMH. especially with all the talk about Stormy Daniels too.
Me, too!
Ha! I said the same thing up thread before I saw yours 😊. Great minds!
I’m not a fan of the name either, as I think it is too expected. And Stormi doesn’t go with Webster. Saying that, to each their own.
I hope she is a good mother, my mum was a mom at 17, so I know it can be done, by the young and under-educated. I like that it doesn’t feel like there was a baby roll out sponsored by KUTK.
Stormi, Reign, North, Saint, Dream, Chicago…. I would love to ask these children in 20 years what they truly think about their names. Can’t wait to hear what Khloe names her baby
Mason and Penelope must be thanking their lucky stars…
I don’t really like those two names, but at least they’re normal, not ridiculous WTF names.
Many kids hate their names, no matter what the name actually is. Then when you get older you either accept your name as it is because you’ve grown accustomed to it or you’ve acquired- or picked out- a nickname that you go by instead. And since these kids will likely be isolated from the real world their entire lives, they probably won’t have too many thoughts about their names. They fit right in with all the other weird names celebrities insist on giving their kids, usually in the spirit of being “unique”.
“Stormie” would have made more sense to me – as in KylIE/StormIE. But whatever. I guess it’s still better than Pilot Inspektor.
I thought it would be much better with “ie” too!
it is infantil. Cute for a baby and ridiculous for a grown woman who wants to be taken seriously. Not that this kid will have that problem out in the real world.
I don’t even think it’s cute for a baby, but you’re so right that it’s terrible for an adult woman someday. Hopefully she can change it if needed, but…probably won’t. No one in their family has an interest in being anything other than famous.
I cannot imagine my name, as a 33 year old woman, being Stormi or even Storm.
That poor baby.
So she named her baby daughter after the Orange Menace’s porn actress? My God, that poor child.
“Well Honey, mommy wanted to name you after the porn actress 239lb of gloop scraped out of a McDonalds grease trap cheated on his wife with… but she couldn’t spell that good…”
To be fair, she probably does not keep up with current events.
Right? Shows such a clueless lack of awareness. I know she’s young and probably not keeping up with the news, but you’d think someone in one of their families would be like…”um…one of the top news stories right now is Trump’s porn star mistress…maybe don’t name her that?”
Absolutely, another kate. A few months ago, my best friend’s son and his partner were awaiting the birth of a girl. The mum-to-be, is a poor version of this Miss Jenner, and was hell-bent on naming the baby Mayci Lie. Pronounced Lee. Fortunately,, my friend’s daughter pointed out that A) Lie is not how you spell Lee, and B) Mayci Lee sounds like a pole dancer or stripper’s name and he didn’t want her niece bearing such a name. Thankfully, the orgeoys little baby is named Poppy, which suits her perfectly.
As for Stormi…nope. But what did we expect?
Here are the bogan baby names predictions for 2018:
http://www.kidspot.com.au/birth/baby-names/baby-name-ideas/bogan-baby-name-predictions-for-2018/image-gallery/f9a81280512de279055ad59cbc086c5c
bogan:
noun AUSTRALIAN/NZinformal derogatory
- an uncouth or unsophisticated person regarded as being of low social status.
e.g. “some bogans yelled at us from their cars”
Maybe she was named after the kickass purple haired character on Rainbow Brite?
Just a terrible time for that name. Porn star and Donald Trump immediately comes to mind….but whatever.
Well, I guess she won’t have to worry about a good stripper name if the family suddenly loses their fortune.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt it. I think people have this misconception that if you stop getting fillers in your lips for more than a few months that it just disappears, but it doesn’t. She’s been getting fillers for a few years now and the more filler you get in the beginning, the less frequently you need to get injections. She probably still had pretty full lips when she got pregnant and this is very likely what they look like after 9 months, even without getting them touched up.
And I cannot believe I just spent that much time talking about a Jenner’s lips. Ugh. I hate myself.
Lol amazing kitten
You can also get permanent fat transplants, now, which will stay for months if not years if you’re lucky. She may have had that done and just puff them up occasionally with injections.
So predictable. The weather that is….stormi, you just know the i is dotted with a heart! I hear in North Chicago, it’s going to Reign and be Stormi.
Nancy! I totally thought that ‘i’ will be dotted with the heart as well!
lol It would be my Dream to go to North Chicago if it were to Reign and be Stormi. Love it Nancy! lol
They must have a Dream that the children will become meteorologists in Illinois. Every Stormi day in North Chicago, Penelope leaves a Mason jar outside to measure how much Reign has fallen. Those kids are Saints
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not verbatim, but…it was like “Big S, little a, little n, big D, little i…oh, and there’s a circle with a little heart at the end”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how soon she will say how much of a ‘hands on mom’ she is. There’s no way she can change the baby without scratching the crap out of her with those nails.
That was my first thought, too.
It just sounds trashy. And the “i” makes it worse. North, Saint, and Chicago are off beat but don’t sound cheap, just different. Poor girl will grow up with a stripper name, and worse, I’m afraid no matter what she looks like it won’t be good enough until she becomes 1/2 plastic.
Agree, about the “i” making it sound cheap.
Totally.
I lost count of the Bambis, Tiffanis, Brittanis (and a Britni) all with an “i” I had while teaching. Maybe not horrible as a kid up to age 5, but after? Not so much fun, esp. as a 30 or older lol
That’s my beef with the name Stormi, too. It looks cheap, unfinished and tacky. It’s the name an uneducated teenager would pick for her child. I’ve made my peace with the weird names Kim has picked for her 3, but Stormi as a name is just flat out dumb.
I prefer the names Kim picked over Stormi, at least they don’t sound like stripper names.
Haha, “Stormi” feels vaguely German? No. Stürmi maybe…
No matter what, I don’t feel it. With the Kimye kids it feels like they at least constructed a story that feels a bit plausible and maybe it really has a meaning to them.
The name Stormi seems oddly… incomplete. I don’t know how to put it better.
Why not Stormee? Or Storm E.?
🙄
Fingers crossed it’s a nickname
Uhh for what? “Stormanthia” “Stormessa” “Stormalina”?
Stormette?
I’m praying her name is Storm and it’s a nickname
Yeah, Storm would be badass but Stormi is just plain asinine
I actually like the name. Kind of appropriate.
Me too. Her baby. She gets to select the name.
But we get to make fun of it. Gossip blogs are good stress relievers!
I kinda like it
Me too. I wonder if there is a middle name. Stormi Jacque Webster or some such.
When anyone tells me their baby name I always imagine that named being called out in court proceedings and then decide which side of events that name would be on. Is the name what you would expect a judge to have, a barrister or the accused? Stormi will have some tough times ahead.
I love this! I always think of it as a judge’s name – The Honorable Stormi Webster? No. But I like your idea of finding which part the name fits.
Stormi is definitely the defendant in small claims court, who wrecked your cousin’s truck and tells the judge it wasn’t her fault because she was high.
…on meth.
There’s so many ‘regular’ people who name their kids awful names. This is not at all a celebrity thing. The thing is – the more often this happens, the less likely the names are going to be hated later in life. All the other kids will have just as ‘cutesy’ names.
My great gram thought MY name was super strange when my parents told them. My husbands grandmother thought it was super strange. Erin/Erinn is not an uncommon name – we live in Nova Scotia – there’s SO many Irish and Scottish people in this area. But to them it was an odd name. My great gram just pointed it out the one time to my parents and then later on made a point of saying “I like that name. It grew on me”.
I legit know a girl who’s named her kid Storey. Like a three storey house. It’s definitely up there with the dumber names – and I’m exhausted this morning and can’t think of some of the others. But I know plenty of doozies.
My youngest is named Erin. Love the name. I named my oldest KristIN – instead of spelling it KristEN. People thought that was strange. As a teacher I tried to avoid names that the kiddos would have to explain or pronounce for the teacher. Had many with weird spelling of names (Antijuan, Alois (boy’s name, never learned how to pronounce it because the student said “Al” when I asked), Therese and Therese H for identical twins, etc.)
I went through a phase where I wanted to change it to something like “Amy” or “Sarah” or “Jane”. Which are all great names. But Erinn suits me. I love it now. I’ve joked about naming any future daughters after myself. The Lorelai Gilmore effect. And to great grams credit, she was in her 90s when I was born – so she probably thought she was quite hip once she realized she liked my name.
For the most part, I look at it like you do. I was originally going to be a teacher – but switched gears mid way through my bachelors degree. And a LOT of my family members are teachers. So we all have pretty ‘solid’ names. My aunt has told me that any name I’m going to bring up, she’s going to run it through her memory of any kids with that name because there were a few absolute terrors that she can’t imagine her future niece or nephew sharing a name with. But I see that as a challenge
I do like some ‘unique’ names – but I do try to look at how they would sound at all stages of life. Or going with an older style name but using a less known nickname as a twist. There was a guy in my dorm in college who’s name was Tor. I always liked it. Could use Victor, but go by Tor. Just little twists like that. I know so many people who have kids that share their name with SO many other kids in their class. There’s a good balance somewhere when it comes to finding something unique but not confusing.
I wouldn’t name a kid Stormi – but I don’t think it’s the worst name out there. There’s a big trend in names like that lately, so I don’t think the kid will ever feel like the odd one out. At the end of the day – everyone’s name was made up at some point. It sounded strange to someone. A woman at work named her daughter Scotia. She had moved out of the province and never imagined she’d be living in Nova Scotia again. But she did. So she’s kind of joked about that before, but the kid is SO cute – she won’t ever have a problem.
One of my childhood friends was named Erin. For a long time I thought it was only a girl’s name and was super confused when a boy named Aaron started going to our school.
I know all about being named something weird. My name is Germanic and while it’s not uncommon in Europe, I’ve never met or even heard of anyone else with it in the US. Souvenir shop trinkets with names on them were always a disappointing experience as a child. My name also amused my idiot classmates to no end. I used to hate it but now I don’t because I’m literally the only one with my name and people remember me better because of it.
Interesting because many times when I took my daughter where I needed to give her name the person spelling it would spell it Aaron. I was like, no Erin.
We all know the proper pronunciation of Aaron is “AY-AY-RON,” of course.
Me Too! As a kid I was always so traumatized that I couldn’t find a souvenier license plate or key chain with my name on it. I have an unusual name as well and people are always mispronouncing it, asking its origin, etc. and Hated It. I always promised myself that when I had kids I wouldn’t give them an unusual or unique name.
As an adult, I certainly am ok with it, but I don’t bother correcting people anymore when it is mispronounced.
I wouldn’t even name a butterfly ‘Stormi.’ Is her daughters middle name ,Danielle? This isn’t the worst I’ve ever heard, but giving your innocent baby the same name of a porn star who had an affair with the most embarrassing, irresponsible prick in the world, is a little weird
Sure. It’s not like the kid was ever going to be named Sarah (I love that name). But I have to say, Jacques Webster is a kind of a beautiful name. Why do you need to call yourself Travis Scott???
I thought Jacques Webster was beautiful as well! Credit to his parents.
His parents must be proud. Just read he pleaded guilty nine months after getting arrested for “allegedly” inciting a riot at a concert. These Kardashian girls know how to pick them.
I was so surprised to see Jacques Webster was his real name…should have kept it.
In fairness, using a pseudonym means keeping people out of your private life for longer.
True. But not if you then impregnate a Jenner and she gives your baby your real name.
Wasn’t the name of the porn star that claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump „Stormy Daniels?“ poor child.
i named my baby something normal and everyone has a f-ing opinion on it anyhow. you can’t win.
LOL.
That’s true. People can’t seem to mind their own business.
I don’t like it. But Stormi is better than Chicago or Apple, which are absolutely idiotic names, and if I was named Chicago or Apple by my parents, the minute I was able to, I would legally change my name.
I like Chi (Shy) it’s sweet, and I always liked North. It’s pretty…but Reign, P, Saint are all stupid IMO. who calls a sweet little girl Pee?
Sweet Pea! At least it’s a nickname for a conventional name, Penelope. I think Kourtney is the only one who actually put some thought in naming her children, well maybe not so much with Reign, but Lord Disick is his father.
Notice that they don’t seem to go with names that have been in the family, unless the father has some Aunt Stormi somewhere in his line. Decades ago I read some study about that but the details escape me. It does seem to indicate some disconnect, though.
Definitely very young mothers are especially likely to make up names like this. We’ll get used to it.
Very popular dog name where we live….
Will be like David Bowie’s son who changed his later. I worked in travel in Texas and a woman had to get a ticket for her daughter, she said it’s Chiquita, I said excuse me, yes just like the banana. So there you go.
Or I know of a Tiffany Ring..
He didn’t have to change his name, actually. Zowie Bowie was just a nickname based on his middle name and his dad’s stage name. Duncan Jones was his legal name from birth and Duncan himself confirmed that on Twitter a few years ago to stop the rumours. David Bowie gave the media a funny name to protect his son’s privacy.
I hope that Stormi is also a nickname and the child has a regular name in her documents, but it’s Kylie Jenner, so it’s unlikely.
That’s actually pretty brilliant!! What if we’re all being trolled and the crazy names are fakes to give their kids privacy??
Anyways, I’m not down with Stormi, but it could have been worse, are we really saying Butterfly would have been better?!?! No.
That actually is a good idea.
I never get why people can’t give their kids a decent legal name and then save the quirky, goofy, ridiculous stuff for nicknames.
I went to nursing school with a girl named Stormy, she’s probably about late 40′s by now…so the name has been around for awhile. I like it ok, better than Chicago, ugh.
*the Bill Clinton scandal.
While the name Stormi Webster is terrible and definitely a stripper name, I was growing up until middle school, I knew a girl named Tragedy. It doesn’t get any worse than that. A mother. Named her. Newborn. Baby. TRAGEDY.
It’s perfect for a family with stage ambitions not Supreme Court ambitions for their kids. It’s got a 70s Brandi/Mandi/Dusti feel to it.
Ugh. Not only does it bring to mind a porn star (hopefully everyone will have forgotten about that by the time this kid is old enough to realize), but it sounds like something one of the pregnant girls I went to high school with would have named their daughter. Definitely a stripper name, but I can’t say I’m surprised. I suppose it could definitely be worse. But the ‘i’ at the end bugs; I can’t stand names like that lol
She looks so sad. I always feel sorta bad for the younger Jenners. They never had a chance.
Don’t feel too sorry. She’s making the most out of it. Famewh*res are built that way!
Ofcourse we expected a “crazy”name so whatever,Gotta day not a huge fan of this girl but the way she’s handled the pregnancy,reveal & Name etc I actually like her better now.
I think I’m the only one that loves Kim’s kids’ names!!
I kind of like the name. But she’s really in love with her lips, isn’t she, lol.
Stripper name. Stormi Rain About to hit the stage…however you feel about strippers is up to you but that name is a stage name for a girl stripping to pay her way “through school “. Fits perfectly for this family…creativity is at a level 2.
I’m currently expecting my second, but I’m ooolllldd (41). I use an app to track doctor’s appointments and kick counts etc. There’s also an anonymous message board on the app and I rarely visit. But when I do there’s usually someone taking a poll on which baby name they should choose. Some of them are pretty over the top (I’ve seen Almond, Fury, Jettison, Waterfall, Alleesheeah pronounced like Alicia…). On the one hand I sort of feel like it’s never anyone’s business what someone else names their kid. On the other hand, life is unfair and hiring managers have unchecked bias and why saddle your child with a name that will make it that much harder to be taken seriously? This kid (Stormi) will likely have a trust fund and not have to worry about such things. But everyday people who give their kids wacky names just seem thoughtless to me. My nephew legally changed his first name when he was 8 (to a very basic name, Jason) because his mom had chosen an over the top, hard to spell or pronounce name. All because it sounded unique.
I honestly have more problems with the “normal” names with stupid spellings. (Like “Ashyley” and other nonsense.) At least with a fancy name, people have to ask.
Lol, reminds me a girl we had at our store named “Syndara” who would basically throw a fit and correct everyone (over the radio, IN FRONT OF CUSTOMERS) to say it “SynDARE-A” instead of “SynDARa.” Every. Single. Time. Nobody was sad to see her go by the end, let me tell you. Take that shit up with your dumbass parents for giving you a name from a scifi novel.
Plain Storm would actually be really nice, hoping that Stormi is just a nickname and her name is Storm Webster
Not my favorite name and would have preferred if she had just spelled it “Stormy.” Much less cutesy.
I was really hoping she’d name the baby Mariposa, which would have been miles better.
I don’t get the big deal. They may have had this name picked out for months. I know 2 different women named Stormy, and it’s fine. Congrats to them.
TMZ has a story about her name. I think they are doing damage control at the moment. TMZ is stressing that someone bought that baby a blanket embroidered with Stormi, in late January, so the baby’s name came before the stripper story, really it did! They’ve been reading the criticism, too.
This family loves reading about themselves. I really think they read the comments too. I guess they love self-abuse lol.
Say hello to 2 month + old Stormi. Yup…that baby looks far, far more than 9 lbs. To me, Stormi is a negative name. Sunny the opposite. I knew sisters with those names in childhood. My mom would say she felt bad for Stormy because it was like her mom predicted she would be troubled.
So Storm for short?
Mimi?
Stow?
Mimi’s not bad. Still sad.
How in the hell can you tell a child’s weight based a photo of her fingertips and her cheeks? With love, relax. How will it benefit you in life to prove that this baby is 2 months older than Kylie says she is??
Would have loved it if she had named her “Jennifer” and stunned us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m sure her parents had her name picked out before the Stormy Daniels nine days’ wonder, and if so they’re right not to change it.
Also Stormer was my favorite character on Jem and the Holograms.
If they had named her Stormer, I would have been here for it! The Misfits were so much better than the Holograms.
Jem forever!
Moneypenny424…..I think I love you.
Stormi isn’t as bad as I expected, but I’m an old lady so I’ve got two gripes: 1.) just spell it correctly, ffs, 2.) it’s a name that will stay cutesy as she ages, which she may dislike when she’s older.
(Personally, I’m of the opinion that a good name should be long enough to have formal version and a familiar/diminutive, which is why I’m not a fan of one-offs like “Anne” or “Jon” should I ever have children. Give them a Johnathan or an Annabelle to put a resume and let them be John and Annie at home.)
I like your name Veronica. Do they call you Ronnie? I hope you use your full name. There’s a Jennifer in my family, and she likes it because she’s Jen, Jenny or Jennifer. I wish I would have started out posting my birth name, but Nancy after my grandma is forever my moniker on this site…..lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Otherwise, I’m Veronica. I like the name. It’s not common but it’s not completely archaic, either. I do, however, get miscalled Victoria all the time, which surprises me because I don’t consider that one particularly common, either.
Vee is cool. People like to call one another by the first initial. But Veronica is the ticket. Love the name. If those silly Kardashians actually wanted pretty names instead of stage names, they’d go for the classics. They lose, you win!
@Veronica, I think your name is a beautiful name. No nickname needed.
A friend deliberately chose single syllable names for her children so they wouldn’t get called by a nickname. She hated nicknames.
Well, it’s not as bad as Reign, Chicago, Saint or Dream. Like if I had to be named Chicago, Dream or Stormi I’d definitely pick Stormi. Like other commenters said, Stormie would have been more clever since it would resemble Kylie’s spelling.
Haha, out of those 3 names, I’d pick Chicago (and I don’t even like it!)
I don’t care for it personally, but having been on the receiving end of a lot of judgement about my choice of names I’ll say as long as she and her partner are happy with it everyone should leave them be.
It’s not as bad as it could be.
I’m in my 40′s and went to school with a Stormy. Cute little kid, he was very sweet. I also knew an October, an older gentleman (he would have been in his 60′s or 70′s then) who’s first name was Peter and so was his second name. I also know siblings who are Summer, Autumn and Spring (hi guys if you are reading this!!).
My kids have traditional names but Stormi doesn’t seem that out there to me. Compared to some of the other names that have made news over the last few years, it seems fairly normal. At least she didn’t hit Frank Zappa territory.
I knew an April Showers in school. Hand to God.
I believe it. My dad knew a Cherrie Pancake when he was a kid.
One of my friends decided to change their name choice at the last minute because they realized “Candace Kane” would be shortened to “Candy Kane.” I told them at least they realized that BEFORE she was born.
I also knew a “Kara Okee” growing up. Yeah, she was not pleased with her parents for that one.
People can name their kids whatever they choose but personally the name “Stormi” seems so negative. I guess they live in sunny Cali so it’s different for them…but the last few years there have been so many sever storms around the world because of climate change…I just don’t see the name as cute or sweet…I see it as stressful !
As a side note, is there a reason none of the grand kids have middle names? Not that I think a middle name is needed…just wondering.
As I am just on my way out, I’ll post one more….I wondered the same thing about middle names. The only one I can think of is Mason Dash Disick. Kourtney, being the oldest and at the time, the most conventional or traditional, actually used the unusual name as the middle name as opposed to her moronic sisters! So if Mason grows up and wants to have a creepy name like his cousins, he can go by M. Dash!!
Dash is the name of their clothing stores and also part of Kourtney’s last name…so I get it and Dash is a name I kind of like. It’s not that bad.
That’s what I meant. She chose Dash because it was a part of her family name, a link to her father. But, wisely she chose it as his middle name, giving him the option as an adult to go by Dash if he preferred it over Mason. Her sister’s kids just don’t have a chance.
While I don’t like it, I have to say 85% of kid’s peers are named some ridiculous variation of Jayden, Cayden, Brayden, Ayden, Brooklyn, Makayla and Cadence. And I lost track of all the Sophie’s and Isabelle’s. So I reserve my disdain and eyerolls for those names.
I worked in daycare and can confirm! Tons of Aidens, Haydens, Jaydens, Braydens, Paytons, Caydens….many spelled completely different from one another (Paetyn). Also can confirm tons of Sofies and Sophias.
We did name our daughter Monika, but it’s her middle name and she was born about 18 months before the Monica Lewinsky stuff hit the news. I was thankful then it was just her middle name–she’s never gone by it.
Stormi is just stupid.
Our first dog was named Stormy because she came to our house in the middle of a thunder storm.
Maybe she has a competition with her sisters, who can come up with the dumbest baby names. Poor child
I don’t hate Stormi (though Stormy would have been slightly better imo). Was expecting MUCH worse!
I like it, though I have a friend named Storm so I don’t find it that strange.
They name all of their children dog-names
My actual name is extremely common where I’m from, esp in my age group.
It’s also very common in a neighboring country, as well as in Arabic-speaking countries (slightly different spelling, same pronunciation).
EVERY TIME, without fail, I tell an American my name, I get “oh, that’s a strippers name” … sigh.
That being said, Stormy instead of Stormi would’ve been better in my opinion (that no one asked for).
Or Storm, because X-Men.
So bad.
Stormi Webster sounds like a soap opera name.
I like it, but it sounds more like a boy name to me. Certainly better than what Kim/Kanye named their kids.
