Kylie Jenner announced the baby name on Instagram: Stormi Webster

stormi 👼🏽

In the end, the name wasn’t Lip Kit Jenner or Butterfly Scott. In the end, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott picked out a unique name that didn’t have anything to do with the color pink, or butterfly-themed jewelry or lip kits. They chose Stormi. STORMI. Stormi Webster, not Stormi Scott or Stormi Jenner, because Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster. Did you know that?? I did not know that “Travis Scott” was a stage name. So the baby will take Travis’s birth surname. Kylie Jenner announced the name with an Instagram… which looks more like an ad for a Kylie-branded nail kit.

Coming after Chicago West, I have to say… I’m a little bit disappointed in Stormi. It feels like a very Millennial name, or a name that a 20-year-old (with little education) would choose. It makes Chicago West seem positively regal. Would I feel differently if the “i” in Stormi was a “y”? Perhaps. Stormy Webster certainly LOOKS different than Stormi. Stormi feels vaguely German and vaguely… cheap. But different strokes for different folks, I guess. It’s not my baby.

Also: variations on the name Stormi have been in the air lately, right? Ever since the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels story blew up, I feel like “Stormy” has weirdly made its way onto some baby-name lists. To be fair, Stormy Daniels is just a stage name. But on the other hand, it’s still a name associated with “banging an unhinged fascist.” (And why name your baby this so soon after a presidential sex scandal? Did people really start naming their baby girls Monika just months after the Monica Lewinsky scandal??)

Friday the 13th 🖤

161 Responses to “Kylie Jenner announced the baby name on Instagram: Stormi Webster”

  1. kNY says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:26 am

    So dumb. So, so, SO dumb.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:27 am

    The names these celebs pick…geez

    Reply
  3. Lori says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Well, its not as bad as Saint and Reign, so good for her.

    Reply
  4. V4Real says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Sounds like stormy weather

    Reply
  5. WMGDtoo says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Stormi Webster… this just keep popping in my head

    Don’t know why
    There’s no sun up in the sky
    Stormi Webster
    Since my man and I ain’t together
    Keeps rainin’ all the time.

    +++ OK.. The baby is adorable.. but not surprised they came up with this name. SMH. especially with all the talk about Stormy Daniels too.

    Reply
  6. Tana says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I’m not a fan of the name either, as I think it is too expected. And Stormi doesn’t go with Webster. Saying that, to each their own.

    I hope she is a good mother, my mum was a mom at 17, so I know it can be done, by the young and under-educated. I like that it doesn’t feel like there was a baby roll out sponsored by KUTK.

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Stormi, Reign, North, Saint, Dream, Chicago…. I would love to ask these children in 20 years what they truly think about their names. Can’t wait to hear what Khloe names her baby

    Reply
  8. Cannibell says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:30 am

    “Stormie” would have made more sense to me – as in KylIE/StormIE. But whatever. I guess it’s still better than Pilot Inspektor.

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:31 am

    it is infantil. Cute for a baby and ridiculous for a grown woman who wants to be taken seriously. Not that this kid will have that problem out in the real world.

    Reply
  10. Chrissy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:31 am

    So she named her baby daughter after the Orange Menace’s porn actress? My God, that poor child.

    Reply
  11. Mgsota says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Just a terrible time for that name. Porn star and Donald Trump immediately comes to mind….but whatever.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Well, I guess she won’t have to worry about a good stripper name if the family suddenly loses their fortune.

    Also, judging by the Friday the 13th picture, it looks like she was still getting lip injections while she was pregnant.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

      I doubt it. I think people have this misconception that if you stop getting fillers in your lips for more than a few months that it just disappears, but it doesn’t. She’s been getting fillers for a few years now and the more filler you get in the beginning, the less frequently you need to get injections. She probably still had pretty full lips when she got pregnant and this is very likely what they look like after 9 months, even without getting them touched up.

      And I cannot believe I just spent that much time talking about a Jenner’s lips. Ugh. I hate myself.

      Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:34 am

    So predictable. The weather that is….stormi, you just know the i is dotted with a heart! I hear in North Chicago, it’s going to Reign and be Stormi.

    Reply
  14. Lorelai says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:35 am

    That poor child. SMH

    Reply
  15. VSK says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I wonder how soon she will say how much of a ‘hands on mom’ she is. There’s no way she can change the baby without scratching the crap out of her with those nails.

    Reply
  16. Aang says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:41 am

    It just sounds trashy. And the “i” makes it worse. North, Saint, and Chicago are off beat but don’t sound cheap, just different. Poor girl will grow up with a stripper name, and worse, I’m afraid no matter what she looks like it won’t be good enough until she becomes 1/2 plastic.

    Reply
  17. Nina says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Haha, “Stormi” feels vaguely German? No. Stürmi maybe…
    No matter what, I don’t feel it. With the Kimye kids it feels like they at least constructed a story that feels a bit plausible and maybe it really has a meaning to them.

    The name Stormi seems oddly… incomplete. I don’t know how to put it better.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Why not Stormee? Or Storm E.?
    🙄

    Reply
  19. Backwards says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Fingers crossed it’s a nickname ;)

    Reply
  20. Swack says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I actually like the name. Kind of appropriate.

    Reply
  21. queenE says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I kinda like it

    Reply
  22. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:52 am

    When anyone tells me their baby name I always imagine that named being called out in court proceedings and then decide which side of events that name would be on. Is the name what you would expect a judge to have, a barrister or the accused? Stormi will have some tough times ahead.

    Reply
  23. Erinn says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:53 am

    There’s so many ‘regular’ people who name their kids awful names. This is not at all a celebrity thing. The thing is – the more often this happens, the less likely the names are going to be hated later in life. All the other kids will have just as ‘cutesy’ names.

    My great gram thought MY name was super strange when my parents told them. My husbands grandmother thought it was super strange. Erin/Erinn is not an uncommon name – we live in Nova Scotia – there’s SO many Irish and Scottish people in this area. But to them it was an odd name. My great gram just pointed it out the one time to my parents and then later on made a point of saying “I like that name. It grew on me”.

    I legit know a girl who’s named her kid Storey. Like a three storey house. It’s definitely up there with the dumber names – and I’m exhausted this morning and can’t think of some of the others. But I know plenty of doozies.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      February 7, 2018 at 9:14 am

      My youngest is named Erin. Love the name. I named my oldest KristIN – instead of spelling it KristEN. People thought that was strange. As a teacher I tried to avoid names that the kiddos would have to explain or pronounce for the teacher. Had many with weird spelling of names (Antijuan, Alois (boy’s name, never learned how to pronounce it because the student said “Al” when I asked), Therese and Therese H for identical twins, etc.)

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        February 7, 2018 at 9:24 am

        I went through a phase where I wanted to change it to something like “Amy” or “Sarah” or “Jane”. Which are all great names. But Erinn suits me. I love it now. I’ve joked about naming any future daughters after myself. The Lorelai Gilmore effect. And to great grams credit, she was in her 90s when I was born – so she probably thought she was quite hip once she realized she liked my name.

        For the most part, I look at it like you do. I was originally going to be a teacher – but switched gears mid way through my bachelors degree. And a LOT of my family members are teachers. So we all have pretty ‘solid’ names. My aunt has told me that any name I’m going to bring up, she’s going to run it through her memory of any kids with that name because there were a few absolute terrors that she can’t imagine her future niece or nephew sharing a name with. But I see that as a challenge ;)

        I do like some ‘unique’ names – but I do try to look at how they would sound at all stages of life. Or going with an older style name but using a less known nickname as a twist. There was a guy in my dorm in college who’s name was Tor. I always liked it. Could use Victor, but go by Tor. Just little twists like that. I know so many people who have kids that share their name with SO many other kids in their class. There’s a good balance somewhere when it comes to finding something unique but not confusing.

        I wouldn’t name a kid Stormi – but I don’t think it’s the worst name out there. There’s a big trend in names like that lately, so I don’t think the kid will ever feel like the odd one out. At the end of the day – everyone’s name was made up at some point. It sounded strange to someone. A woman at work named her daughter Scotia. She had moved out of the province and never imagined she’d be living in Nova Scotia again. But she did. So she’s kind of joked about that before, but the kid is SO cute – she won’t ever have a problem.

    • Wren says:
      February 7, 2018 at 11:32 am

      One of my childhood friends was named Erin. For a long time I thought it was only a girl’s name and was super confused when a boy named Aaron started going to our school.

      I know all about being named something weird. My name is Germanic and while it’s not uncommon in Europe, I’ve never met or even heard of anyone else with it in the US. Souvenir shop trinkets with names on them were always a disappointing experience as a child. My name also amused my idiot classmates to no end. I used to hate it but now I don’t because I’m literally the only one with my name and people remember me better because of it.

      Reply
  24. Beth says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I wouldn’t even name a butterfly ‘Stormi.’ Is her daughters middle name ,Danielle? This isn’t the worst I’ve ever heard, but giving your innocent baby the same name of a porn star who had an affair with the most embarrassing, irresponsible prick in the world, is a little weird

    Reply
  25. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Sure. It’s not like the kid was ever going to be named Sarah (I love that name). But I have to say, Jacques Webster is a kind of a beautiful name. Why do you need to call yourself Travis Scott???

    Reply
  26. Ted says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Wasn’t the name of the porn star that claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump „Stormy Daniels?“ poor child.

    Reply
  27. Lizzie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:00 am

    i named my baby something normal and everyone has a f-ing opinion on it anyhow. you can’t win.

    Reply
  28. Jayna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I don’t like it. But Stormi is better than Chicago or Apple, which are absolutely idiotic names, and if I was named Chicago or Apple by my parents, the minute I was able to, I would legally change my name.

    Reply
  29. jwoolman says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Notice that they don’t seem to go with names that have been in the family, unless the father has some Aunt Stormi somewhere in his line. Decades ago I read some study about that but the details escape me. It does seem to indicate some disconnect, though.

    Definitely very young mothers are especially likely to make up names like this. We’ll get used to it.

    Reply
  30. Spikey says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Very popular dog name where we live….

    Reply
  31. AG-UK says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Will be like David Bowie’s son who changed his later. I worked in travel in Texas and a woman had to get a ticket for her daughter, she said it’s Chiquita, I said excuse me, yes just like the banana. So there you go.
    Or I know of a Tiffany Ring..

    Reply
    • Norman Bates' Mother says:
      February 7, 2018 at 9:01 am

      He didn’t have to change his name, actually. Zowie Bowie was just a nickname based on his middle name and his dad’s stage name. Duncan Jones was his legal name from birth and Duncan himself confirmed that on Twitter a few years ago to stop the rumours. David Bowie gave the media a funny name to protect his son’s privacy.

      I hope that Stormi is also a nickname and the child has a regular name in her documents, but it’s Kylie Jenner, so it’s unlikely.

      Reply
  32. mellie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I went to nursing school with a girl named Stormy, she’s probably about late 40′s by now…so the name has been around for awhile. I like it ok, better than Chicago, ugh.

    Reply
  33. Marlene says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:45 am

    *the Bill Clinton scandal.

    Reply
  34. Rachel Phelps says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    While the name Stormi Webster is terrible and definitely a stripper name, I was growing up until middle school, I knew a girl named Tragedy. It doesn’t get any worse than that. A mother. Named her. Newborn. Baby. TRAGEDY.

    Reply
  35. AngieB says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:00 am

    It’s perfect for a family with stage ambitions not Supreme Court ambitions for their kids. It’s got a 70s Brandi/Mandi/Dusti feel to it.

    Reply
  36. Shannon says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Ugh. Not only does it bring to mind a porn star (hopefully everyone will have forgotten about that by the time this kid is old enough to realize), but it sounds like something one of the pregnant girls I went to high school with would have named their daughter. Definitely a stripper name, but I can’t say I’m surprised. I suppose it could definitely be worse. But the ‘i’ at the end bugs; I can’t stand names like that lol

    Reply
  37. Meh says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

    She looks so sad. I always feel sorta bad for the younger Jenners. They never had a chance.

    Reply
  38. Adorable says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Ofcourse we expected a “crazy”name so whatever,Gotta day not a huge fan of this girl but the way she’s handled the pregnancy,reveal & Name etc I actually like her better now.

    Reply
  39. Chlo says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I think I’m the only one that loves Kim’s kids’ names!!

    Reply
  40. Rachel in August says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I kind of like the name. But she’s really in love with her lips, isn’t she, lol.

    Reply
  41. JA says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Stripper name. Stormi Rain About to hit the stage…however you feel about strippers is up to you but that name is a stage name for a girl stripping to pay her way “through school “. Fits perfectly for this family…creativity is at a level 2.

    Reply
  42. Lindy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I’m currently expecting my second, but I’m ooolllldd (41). I use an app to track doctor’s appointments and kick counts etc. There’s also an anonymous message board on the app and I rarely visit. But when I do there’s usually someone taking a poll on which baby name they should choose. Some of them are pretty over the top (I’ve seen Almond, Fury, Jettison, Waterfall, Alleesheeah pronounced like Alicia…). On the one hand I sort of feel like it’s never anyone’s business what someone else names their kid. On the other hand, life is unfair and hiring managers have unchecked bias and why saddle your child with a name that will make it that much harder to be taken seriously? This kid (Stormi) will likely have a trust fund and not have to worry about such things. But everyday people who give their kids wacky names just seem thoughtless to me. My nephew legally changed his first name when he was 8 (to a very basic name, Jason) because his mom had chosen an over the top, hard to spell or pronounce name. All because it sounded unique.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 7, 2018 at 10:29 am

      I honestly have more problems with the “normal” names with stupid spellings. (Like “Ashyley” and other nonsense.) At least with a fancy name, people have to ask.

      Lol, reminds me a girl we had at our store named “Syndara” who would basically throw a fit and correct everyone (over the radio, IN FRONT OF CUSTOMERS) to say it “SynDARE-A” instead of “SynDARa.” Every. Single. Time. Nobody was sad to see her go by the end, let me tell you. Take that shit up with your dumbass parents for giving you a name from a scifi novel.

      Reply
  43. Cas says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Plain Storm would actually be really nice, hoping that Stormi is just a nickname and her name is Storm Webster

    Reply
  44. Moneypenny424 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Not my favorite name and would have preferred if she had just spelled it “Stormy.” Much less cutesy.

    I was really hoping she’d name the baby Mariposa, which would have been miles better.

    Reply
  45. EMc says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I don’t get the big deal. They may have had this name picked out for months. I know 2 different women named Stormy, and it’s fine. Congrats to them.

    Reply
  46. Savasana Lotus says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Say hello to 2 month + old Stormi. Yup…that baby looks far, far more than 9 lbs. To me, Stormi is a negative name. Sunny the opposite. I knew sisters with those names in childhood. My mom would say she felt bad for Stormy because it was like her mom predicted she would be troubled.

    So Storm for short?
    Mimi?
    Stow?
    Mimi’s not bad. Still sad.

    Reply
  47. Texasho says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Would have loved it if she had named her “Jennifer” and stunned us all.

    Reply
  48. Amy Tennant says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Wouldn’t be my choice, but it’s not my daughter. I only considered fairly conventional names for my kids and still had so many people weighing in on it that I caved and didn’t really name my babies what I wanted. And then people complained anyway. (These are family members, not perfect strangers). I regret that I didn’t do what I wanted. So if Stormi is the name her parents loved, great. I hope for a life of unclouded days and a sunny personality for her. Like someone on here said, she could go by Mimi, or even change it if she hated it, or go by her middle name.

    And I’m sure her parents had her name picked out before the Stormy Daniels nine days’ wonder, and if so they’re right not to change it.

    Also Stormer was my favorite character on Jem and the Holograms.

    Reply
  49. Veronica says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Stormi isn’t as bad as I expected, but I’m an old lady so I’ve got two gripes: 1.) just spell it correctly, ffs, 2.) it’s a name that will stay cutesy as she ages, which she may dislike when she’s older.

    (Personally, I’m of the opinion that a good name should be long enough to have formal version and a familiar/diminutive, which is why I’m not a fan of one-offs like “Anne” or “Jon” should I ever have children. Give them a Johnathan or an Annabelle to put a resume and let them be John and Annie at home.)

    Reply
  50. Littlestar says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Well, it’s not as bad as Reign, Chicago, Saint or Dream. Like if I had to be named Chicago, Dream or Stormi I’d definitely pick Stormi. Like other commenters said, Stormie would have been more clever since it would resemble Kylie’s spelling.

    Reply
  51. Lady Keller says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I don’t care for it personally, but having been on the receiving end of a lot of judgement about my choice of names I’ll say as long as she and her partner are happy with it everyone should leave them be.

    Reply
  52. Eden75 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:05 am

    It’s not as bad as it could be.

    I’m in my 40′s and went to school with a Stormy. Cute little kid, he was very sweet. I also knew an October, an older gentleman (he would have been in his 60′s or 70′s then) who’s first name was Peter and so was his second name. I also know siblings who are Summer, Autumn and Spring (hi guys if you are reading this!!).

    My kids have traditional names but Stormi doesn’t seem that out there to me. Compared to some of the other names that have made news over the last few years, it seems fairly normal. At least she didn’t hit Frank Zappa territory.

    Reply
  53. me says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:15 am

    People can name their kids whatever they choose but personally the name “Stormi” seems so negative. I guess they live in sunny Cali so it’s different for them…but the last few years there have been so many sever storms around the world because of climate change…I just don’t see the name as cute or sweet…I see it as stressful !

    As a side note, is there a reason none of the grand kids have middle names? Not that I think a middle name is needed…just wondering.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      February 7, 2018 at 11:24 am

      As I am just on my way out, I’ll post one more….I wondered the same thing about middle names. The only one I can think of is Mason Dash Disick. Kourtney, being the oldest and at the time, the most conventional or traditional, actually used the unusual name as the middle name as opposed to her moronic sisters! So if Mason grows up and wants to have a creepy name like his cousins, he can go by M. Dash!!

      Reply
  54. reverie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:29 am

    While I don’t like it, I have to say 85% of kid’s peers are named some ridiculous variation of Jayden, Cayden, Brayden, Ayden, Brooklyn, Makayla and Cadence. And I lost track of all the Sophie’s and Isabelle’s. So I reserve my disdain and eyerolls for those names.

    Reply
  55. Anastasia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    We did name our daughter Monika, but it’s her middle name and she was born about 18 months before the Monica Lewinsky stuff hit the news. I was thankful then it was just her middle name–she’s never gone by it.

    Stormi is just stupid.

    Reply
  56. I'm tellin ya says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Our first dog was named Stormy because she came to our house in the middle of a thunder storm.

    Reply
  57. Cherryl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Maybe she has a competition with her sisters, who can come up with the dumbest baby names. Poor child

    Reply
  58. Penelope says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I don’t hate Stormi (though Stormy would have been slightly better imo). Was expecting MUCH worse!

    Reply
  59. Nic says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    I like it, though I have a friend named Storm so I don’t find it that strange.

    Reply
  60. mela says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    They name all of their children dog-names

    Reply
  61. XJayGer says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    My actual name is extremely common where I’m from, esp in my age group.
    It’s also very common in a neighboring country, as well as in Arabic-speaking countries (slightly different spelling, same pronunciation).

    EVERY TIME, without fail, I tell an American my name, I get “oh, that’s a strippers name” … sigh.

    That being said, Stormy instead of Stormi would’ve been better in my opinion (that no one asked for).
    Or Storm, because X-Men.

    Reply
  62. Cupcake says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    So bad.

    Reply
  63. Jayna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Stormi Webster sounds like a soap opera name.

    Reply
  64. Ozogirl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I like it, but it sounds more like a boy name to me. Certainly better than what Kim/Kanye named their kids.

    Reply

