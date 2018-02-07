Donald Trump has demanded a bigly, Bastille Day-like military parade in his honor

Kim Jong-Bigly demands to be celebrated with a large military parade. Cadet Bone Spurs received five military service deferments in the Vietnam War era, but he still thinks he’s in charge of the military junta that runs the current banana republic called America. He takes pleasure in the kinds of things that a 4-year-old likes: giant trucks that go vroom-vroom, bigly tanks and sparkling medals, and schoolyard insults. So Cadet Bone Spurs has DEMANDED to be glorified by the United States military with a bigly parade in his honor.

President Trump’s vision of soldiers marching and tanks rolling down the boulevards of Washington is moving closer to reality in the Pentagon and White House, where officials say they have begun to plan a grand military parade later this year showcasing the might of America’s armed forces. Trump has long mused publicly and privately about wanting such a parade, but a Jan. 18 meeting between Trump and top generals in the Pentagon’s tank — a room reserved for top-secret discussions — marked a tipping point, according to two officials briefed on the planning.

Surrounded by the military’s highest-ranking officials, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., Trump’s seemingly abstract desire for a parade was suddenly heard as a presidential directive, the officials said.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” said a military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the planning discussions are supposed to remain confidential. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”

American shows of military strength don’t come cheap. The cost of shipping Abrams tanks and high-tech hardware to Washington could run in the millions, and military officials said it was unclear how they would pay for it.

A White House official familiar with the planning described the discussions as “brainstorming” and said nothing is settled. “Right now, there’s really no meat on the bones,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. Still, the official said Trump is determined to have a parade. “The president wants to do something that highlights the service and sacrifice of the military and have a unifying moment for the country,” the official said.

The inspiration for Trump’s push is last year’s Bastille Day celebration in Paris, which the president attended as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump was awestruck by the tableau of uniformed French troops marching down Avenue des Champs-Elysees with military tanks, armored vehicles, gun trucks and carriers — complete with fighter jets flying over the Arc de Triomphe and painting the sky with streaks of blue, white and red smoke for the colors of the French flag. Aboard Air Force One en route home from Paris last July, aides said Trump told them he was dazzled by the French display and said he wanted one at home.

To be clear, Cadet Bone Spurs doesn’t want a bigly parade because he thinks it will help unify the country, or because he wants to honor the sacrifices of veterans and servicemen. He wants a bigly military parade because he thinks it will make HIM feel bigly. Because then he’ll get to brag about all of HIS tanks and HIS servicemen and how they’re all there for HIM, because they support HIM. He sees himself as Generalissimo Bigly, despot-general of the Russian Confederated States of America.

95 Responses to “Donald Trump has demanded a bigly, Bastille Day-like military parade in his honor”

  1. Maya says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Oh the irony – Bastille Day is celebrated to remember the day the People threw out the French Monarch.

    I am all for an American Bastille Day where the good American people takes to the street alongside the military to throw out Trump and his cronies.

    This will be the mother of all parades..

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Pretty much confirming that his penis is tiny and doesn’t work so he has to compensate with parades of big guns.

    We don’t have money in our budget for Medicaid but we can waste millions on parades of weapons and on sending Princess Nagini and her entourage on vacations to the Olympics.

    Reply
  3. Leducduswaz says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

    A unifying moment for the country… Hopefully, yes, everyone will finally agree that he’s a power drunk maniac who needs to be done away with posthaste. Not likely, but maybe…

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:51 am

    A big dick swinging parade for President Anus and all of his tiny penised followers who probably also never actually served in the military or who who actively seen service. But yeah, us snowflakes shouldn’t be so triggered by this or how the talk of not supporting him should now be considered treason. Nothing dictator-y about this at all. Nope.

    Too bad this jackass doesn’t know how to read or understand the actual history of Bastille Day.

    Reply
  5. Jessica says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I thought that L’Enfant’s DC design is untenable for military parades. Did’t we go through this for the inauguration?

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      February 7, 2018 at 9:54 am

      Yes, I recall something about the streets not being able to withstand the weight of the tanks and other equipment. So on top of the millions to put on this farcical salute to Diaper Donnie, it will potentially cost millions more to repair the damage.

      Reply
      • delphi says:
        February 7, 2018 at 1:29 pm

        YES! My dad (who is a history nerd to top all history nerds) said that if the weight of that much military vehicular traffic goes through DC, not only will it cause millions of dollars of damage to the roads, sidewalks, and inevitably the DC Metro system (big ups to building our capital on a swamp), so many of the streets won’t be wide enough to host that kind of traffic.

        Russia does these things in Red Square for a reason, folks.

  6. Maria F. says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I think it is better to honour the military by taken care of the Vets. As long as there is no money for their physical and mental health care, I find this an abomination.

    If it really should happen (and let’s face it, weirder things have already during this administration), then people have to take to the streets.

    Reply
  7. ALOT says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:54 am

    He is a disaster.

    Reply
  8. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Excellent picture choice Kaiser, in that top photo he looks like a toddler that is annoyed at having to share and wait his turn. Which is exactly who is he at his core.

    Reply
  9. AbbyRose says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:59 am

    They are going to present this as “honoring the troops” so if you are critical of it, you are against the troops. Just like taking a knee to protest police brutality became “dishonoring the flag” and dishonoring the military. Or not clapping for him is treasonous.

    Reply
    • Maria F. says:
      February 7, 2018 at 8:17 am

      yes, I see that on Twitter. But they do not have a come back when you argue the costs, especially considering the problems the Veterans are facing.

      Reply
    • H says:
      February 7, 2018 at 9:12 am

      I’m a veteran and it’s a waste of time, resources and Washington DC can’t handle the traffic. I’m a Gulf War vet and when that war was over there was a parade. I was there and you couldn’t move on the Mall in DC. That was in 1991. I grew up in the area and sometimes it takes 45 minutes to go 8 miles! It would be a nightmare in 2018.

      Please let some Trumpster call me unAmerican. I always ask them, “So when did YOU serve?” That shuts them up.

      Reply
    • Juls says:
      February 7, 2018 at 10:13 am

      Keeping in mind that the troops won’t have a choice in this, whether they support him or not. They do not have the power to stand up to him like the intelligence agencies do. And he will say “look how much MY military adores ME!” And anybody that protests this or speaks against it will be called unpatriotic and/or traitors. Remember after 9/11 and the illegal war started, anybody that opposed Bush was called unpatriotic and un-American. These same people then turned around and called Obama every name in the book. These same people will be calling for protesters to be shot or deported.

      Reply
  10. DiligentDiva says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:02 am

    This probably gonna be the worst thing he’s done so far. What president has a parade in his own honor?

    Reply
  11. Jayna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I am so embarrassed he is our POTUS. This is bizarre, simply bizarre, but so indicative of who he is. He is enamored with dictators, and he loves the idea of showing ours is bigger than theirs, showing battlefield vehicles, heavy military equipment in parade, instead of showing we are about peace and unity. Well, with him, we aren’t.

    Can you imagine on the day of his inauguration how obsessed he was with wanting tanks going down the road? What a message coming into office as a new POTUS. I was dumbstruck back then. How are we here with this idiot? Such a shallow and stupid megalomaniac is what we are suck with and stuck with the idiots that love him.

    Reply
  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Just … a random parade? What?

    Reply
  13. jwoolman says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:06 am

    So is the federal government going to pay for the extensive repairs to the streets after Cadet Bone Spurs’s bigly parade? Or will D.C. be left to pay for it by itself, just as Puerto Rico has been left dangling?

    What a maroon.

    Reply
  14. Tina says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Apparently the last time this happened, in 1991, they had to re-pave Constitution Avenue because the tanks sank down into it a couple of inches.

    Reply
  15. Eric says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:08 am

    As Maddow discussed last night, there are discrepancies on how Emperor Zero is paying into the Trump/Russia legal defense fund trust.
    The inauguration raised $107 mil for a VERY small party. Where’s the leftover dough?

    Maybe Dotard wants to charge taxpayers for a “Ive got a microscopic Dick!” Parade but use the cash to pay for witnesses in the investigation. This is a conflict to boot.

    Anyway, let’s make
    #MicroDickParade
    Trend

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Who is our designated survivor? I’m just sayin’……

    Reply
  17. seraph7 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Instead of criticising our NHS, why doesn’t he spend his damn energy finding a decent civilised healthcare solution for his country?
    As for the parade, that is pure dictator chic. I am increasingly worried about America. Please do the right thing in the mid-terms and end this nightmare!

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:17 am

    He probably burns with envy when he sees the military marching, songs being sang, and flags and banners with Kim Jong Uns face being flown in worship of North Koreas dictator.
    His tweet will be “my parades better and bigger than yours, Kim Jong Un! Look at all of the shiny tanks and the biggest crowd in history that came to see me”

    Reply
  19. LizB says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:21 am

    The second I heard Trump would be a guest for the parade on 14 July in Paris, I thought “Mother of God, he’s going to want that in D.C.”

    Reply
  20. Ophelia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Thank goodness he stopped himself from saying he wanted a show-of-force parade like the one in Russia, North Korea, or China… for now.

    Reply
  21. PlayItAgain says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Jee-sus… He is such a nightmare. I’ve been afraid he’d try something like this, considering how enamoured he is of dictator states. He’s a toddler who constantly needs to be told what a big boy he is.

    Reply
  22. Lila says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Oh this is all about him. Trump will do anything to manipulate the narrative. He will claim to say it is about the American people wanting to show how they love and support the military, but ultimately it’s about a big crowd for him. Waste of tax money and our military has better things to do with their time. He should try to make Mexico pay for it.

    Reply
  23. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:59 am

    drump has fond memories of his stint in the New York Military Academy, sent there because he was a blooming psychopath. He bullied administrators to give him a position of power over the other boys and apparently was so overbearing and abusive that he was removed to another role without any power. But little deluded baby fists still saw the demotion as glorious and important.

    The parade is another stunt (part of his psychopathic schtick) to make others fear him.

    I don’t think Mueller will be impressed.

    Reply
  24. Shelley says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I find the story about Hope Hicks new boyfriend, Orangina secretary, disgusting. Secretary cannot get a security clearance like Kushner because of beating up his wife. Is there anything about these folks that is minimally acceptable?

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      February 7, 2018 at 9:17 am

      No, only truly disgusting folks work for drump.

      Hicks, for all her wardrobe and heavy makeup flourishes, is a very rough person. She learned the PR trade from Harvey Weinstein’s PR manager Matthew Hiltzick.

      The fact that she subjects herself hourly to baby fists’s creepy demands of loyalty and ego pampering says everything about her.

      Reply
    • chitownmama says:
      February 7, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      No, every single one is grossly incompetent, ignorant, racist, corrupt to the core and in on the heist being perpetrated by this “presidency”. All roads lead to corruption. Every single one—whether it’s that Patton woman in New Jersey, Ben carsons son, the sketchy contracts awarded post hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico—oh and let’s not forget our current secretary of education is related to the founder of black water so we all know where those “security” contracts for the next wag the dog war conflict bigly will distract us with. Seriously, this site helps me laugh when most days I just want to put my head in my hands and cry at what they are doing to us. Don’t even get me started on Javanka!!!!😡

      Reply
  25. OT Hush says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:09 am

    If EZ really cared about our military he’d spend that money on our veterans, gold star families and currently serving members of our armed forces. How his base can support a parade is beyond my comprehension. Mueller save us now and we promise to support a parade in honor of matching orange jumpsuits for Trump and his regime.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      February 7, 2018 at 9:23 am

      OT Hush, But as you point out, he doesn’t care about the military troops. Everyone and everything must submit to his ego and demands. He may try to couch it in patriotic terms but it’s all about him.

      Now that the FBI and CIA have shown they won’t abide his bullying, he’s going after the military.

      Reply
  26. Twinkle says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries replies Monday to DT’s ridiculous “You don’t clap for me-you are treasonous” comments:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_TTrX_RZ2Y

    Rep.Tammy Duckworth replies too:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvoBixN8PeE

    These two rebuke DT eloquently and passionately.

    Reply
  27. lobbit says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:16 am

    The current administration has me feeling like WW3 is just a few tweets away, so the idea of a convoy of military tanks lumbering through the nation’s capitol makes me extra uncomfortable. Can we skip that part?

    Reply
  28. SoulSPA says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:19 am

    DOTUS = spitting image of a shameless dictator with no b**ls from a b* republic.

    Reply
  29. Lizzie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:34 am

    this is not funny. this is tragic but damn if your writing doesn’t make me giggle…Generalissimo Bigly….i die.

    Reply
  30. Veronica says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Well, that’s not terrifyingly petty and dictate-like at all. Nope, everything is fine here!

    Reply
  31. Monsy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Fully expect him to wear somekind of a military uniform the day of the parade

    Reply
  32. Tess says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I want them to look me in the eyes and tell me how much this is going to cost and then tell me why there’s not enough money for healthcare and social services, but all these psychopaths would probably do it without even blinking.

    Reply
  33. robyn says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Trump’s fake love of the military makes me ill. There’s a t-shirt out that says HURRY UP, MUELLER. My sentiments exactly!!!!

    I’ve come to see that only Trump could get away with all the grotesque things that he says and does because he is completely and utterly without shame. It’s a missing chip inside his brain.

    Reply
  34. flebel says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:55 am

    It is time for a military coup d’eta.

    That is what they do to despots.

    Reply
  35. CooCooCatchoo says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Kaiser doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to the Big Orange Dummy. Keep up the terrific work, K!

    Reply
  36. Monsy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:07 am

    btw our military parade has puppies https://twitter.com/9GAGGifs/status/910486361643405312

    Reply
  37. WhatwasThat? says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:19 am

    As an older person..remembering my parents who were in WW2..the build up of Nazi Germany started with parades..Germany First …equals America First…type rallies and making some citizens ‘Others’…stoking the bitterness from WW1…
    Those who do not learn from history are likely to repeat it….
    The Republican Party have a choice to make here…this is a slippery slope and Fox News and that slug on it is like Goebbels….
    I hope that those of you who know some supporters of this man can help to ease this hard core support into the light of knowledge ..it is difficult and painful and requires patience ..
    I truly hope that this can happen otherwise I think it is a dangerous path he is taking you all and the world possibly…

    Reply
  38. adastraperaspera says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Another distraction, and a way to free up cash he can siphon off. Just say NO.

    Where are the Russian sanctions???

    Reply
  39. Pandy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Let Canada pay for the parade costs. Mexico has The Wall.
    Jeezus.

    Reply
  40. Esmom says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Best tweet I saw: “Our 71-year-old President with an approval rating well below 50% is throwing a parade for himself, but please tell me more about how millennials all want “participation trophies.” (OhNoSheTwitnt)

    Reply
  41. happy girl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    You know, this motherf***er is so disturbing, he is now rendering me mute. Just don’t know what to say….

    Reply
  42. Lori says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    If he wanted to honor them he would have paid them a little more instead of wasting all that money on a parade.

    Pathetic.

    Reply
  43. Lyla says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    If he really wants a parade, let’s all
    parade him down to prison.

    Reply

