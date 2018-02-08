Meghan Markle’s shady half-siblings are really mad that she DGAF

At the end of the day, I am laughing about Meghan Markle’s shady relatives. It seems like all of the sketchball relatives are from her father’s side of the family, and there are various half-brothers and half-sisters who are all selling their stories to British and American publications. My guess is that eventually, there will cease to be a market for the “shady Meghan Markle relative talks sh-t about Meghan” stories. It won’t happen this year, but eventually that market will die out. But in advance of the May wedding, expect Peak Shadiness from the Markles. In Touch Weekly spoke to Meg’s half-brother Tom, the same one who has been calling up the Daily Mail on a regular basis to chime in on every royal story. Tom provided email evidence to In Touch Weekly that… like, Meghan doesn’t give a sh-t about him.

In an exclusive interview with In Touch magazine, Meghan Markle’s half-brother Tom Markle Jr. reveals that she ignored his plea for help – whose life has been ‘under a microscope’ since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November. Tom, 51, tells In Touch that he and his lawyer have been going back and forth with the palace, trying in vain to connect with the future royal and asking for her help dealing with the international scrutiny. “My lawyer had a phone meeting with her lawyer, and he emailed me some of [Meghan’s] direct words. She said, ‘That’s distant family and I don’t know those people.’ That’s pretty harsh,” Tom tells In Touch, calling it “a slap in the face” and “below the belt.” Tom finds it “ridiculous” that Meghan thinks of him as a stranger. “I spent a lot of time with her growing up,” explains Tom, who was 14 and living with his dad, now 73, and Thomas Markle Sr.’s then-wife, Doria Ragland, 61, when Meghan was born. In the past year, Tom says, he’s lost work and has had to move three times because of all the interest in Meghan. “There was a time where people were following me around at work, taking pictures and posting horrible stories about me and my family saying I’m a white supremacist, a drug addict and a dealer, all this crap that just isn’t true,” he explains. “My attorney was reaching out to her people and the palace to basically [help us] try to get a retraction for all these false stories in [countries] where there are different laws,” he tells In Touch. But despite his lawyer’s pleas for the palace to “take some action to protect him,” emails show that a rep from Harry’s office simply told him, “I am so sorry to hear you have been having a tough time with the media.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

Surely he could use the money he makes selling out his half-sister to pay for all of these lawyers he needs? And I honestly hadn’t heard that he’s a white supremacist – wouldn’t it be easy enough to clear that up in one of the many interviews he grants on a monthly basis? Just think of the mental gymnastics it takes to get through this article feeling any sympathy for Tom? Few people would have known about him if he had not been giving interviews to British tabloids for the past year. So when people did do some digging on him, then he complains and says it’s all too much and can’t you just leave me alone, and here are all of the emails which you can publish. I love Meghan’s response – “That’s distant family and I don’t know those people.” Cut ties and move on, Meg.