Busy Philipps: Quentin Tarantino you are f-ing canceled

Busy Philipps has no problem saying what’s on her mind and right now, it’s Quentin Tarantino. As Kaiser reported yesterday, audio of Tarantino claiming Roman Polanski’s victim “wanted to have it” resurfaced after Uma Thurman revealed he had spit on her, choked her with a chain, and had her do a dangerous stunt that left her with permanent damage. I’d never known about the Stern interview before yesterday and I’ll be honest, I still haven’t listened to it. I don’t need to hear it to be incensed by his comments. Busy did listen to the interview and although she isn’t asking everyone else to, she does want to make sure everyone knows what Tarantino said. According to a series of tweets Busy posted on Monday, she is done with the director in every way. NSFW – language, just in case you didn’t get that from the headline.

SORRY YOU HAVE TO LISTEN TO THIS FUCK QUENTIN TARANTINO YOU ARE FUCKING CANCELLED. https://t.co/ucjMfftBdO — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018

Like fucking spiting on an actresses face and choking her wasn't enough. Fuck this guy. Fuck anyone who works with him. I'm embarrassed that I ever auditioned for him. Fuck him. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018

That I fucking showed up in SHORT SHORTS AND FLIP FLOPS as requested because I WANTED THE JOB. This business sucks and enables predators and FUCKING ENOUGH. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018

Btw this was 10 year ago. I'm SURE IM TOO FUCKING OLD NOW. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018

Ok. Sorry. I have to go put my two girls to bed and pray that they they get to grow up in a world where drugging and raping a child at 13 isn't laughed off in a radio interview "because she wanted it". — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018

I think a lot of people feel like Busy does about this. A man would go to such lengths to protect a person he finds talented, he’d put the onus of a sexual crime on a 13-year old girl who had been drugged. Unbelievable. Busy’s tweet that she’d been told to audition in short shorts and flip-flops for Tarantino almost sounded like a trigger. It reminded me of when Rose McGowan posted Adam Sandler’s awful audition demands. I won’t have any problem adding Tarantino to the list of people I don’t watch/support. I think Kill Bill Vol. 1 was the last thing I saw of his anyway. I assume he will find a friendly outlet to publish his side, just like he did after Uma’s interview but I honestly can’t think of anything he could say that would make this better. Even an apology would ring hollow. So, I’m all for Busy for calling him out on it in the way she did. Because the truth is, Tarantino might be inconvenienced by this but ultimately work will come find him while talented people like Busy have to hustle every day.

Busy’s day did improve, though, because she got one of Kim Kardashian’s promotional packages. She’s a “Bae” btw. I don’t care about the perfume itself, but I’d love to get my hands on that chocolate heart.

Put my kids to bed and found a special package in our fridge. A CHOCOLATE HEART FROM @KKWFRAGRANCE. I posted the whole thing on Instagram stories but here's a taste(no pun intended) pic.twitter.com/ic5th7AcFA — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018