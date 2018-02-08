Busy Philipps: Quentin Tarantino you are f-ing canceled

Busy Philipps has no problem saying what’s on her mind and right now, it’s Quentin Tarantino. As Kaiser reported yesterday, audio of Tarantino claiming Roman Polanski’s victim “wanted to have it” resurfaced after Uma Thurman revealed he had spit on her, choked her with a chain, and had her do a dangerous stunt that left her with permanent damage. I’d never known about the Stern interview before yesterday and I’ll be honest, I still haven’t listened to it. I don’t need to hear it to be incensed by his comments. Busy did listen to the interview and although she isn’t asking everyone else to, she does want to make sure everyone knows what Tarantino said. According to a series of tweets Busy posted on Monday, she is done with the director in every way. NSFW – language, just in case you didn’t get that from the headline.
FUCK THIS GUY. https://t.co/ucjMfftBdO
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
QUENTIN IS CANCELLED. Cc: @yashar https://t.co/ucjMfftBdO
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
SORRY YOU HAVE TO LISTEN TO THIS FUCK QUENTIN TARANTINO YOU ARE FUCKING CANCELLED. https://t.co/ucjMfftBdO
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
Like fucking spiting on an actresses face and choking her wasn't enough. Fuck this guy. Fuck anyone who works with him. I'm embarrassed that I ever auditioned for him. Fuck him.
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
That I fucking showed up in SHORT SHORTS AND FLIP FLOPS as requested because I WANTED THE JOB. This business sucks and enables predators and FUCKING ENOUGH.
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
Btw this was 10 year ago. I'm SURE IM TOO FUCKING OLD NOW.
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
Ok. Sorry. I have to go put my two girls to bed and pray that they they get to grow up in a world where drugging and raping a child at 13 isn't laughed off in a radio interview "because she wanted it".
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
I think a lot of people feel like Busy does about this. A man would go to such lengths to protect a person he finds talented, he’d put the onus of a sexual crime on a 13-year old girl who had been drugged. Unbelievable. Busy’s tweet that she’d been told to audition in short shorts and flip-flops for Tarantino almost sounded like a trigger. It reminded me of when Rose McGowan posted Adam Sandler’s awful audition demands. I won’t have any problem adding Tarantino to the list of people I don’t watch/support. I think Kill Bill Vol. 1 was the last thing I saw of his anyway. I assume he will find a friendly outlet to publish his side, just like he did after Uma’s interview but I honestly can’t think of anything he could say that would make this better. Even an apology would ring hollow. So, I’m all for Busy for calling him out on it in the way she did. Because the truth is, Tarantino might be inconvenienced by this but ultimately work will come find him while talented people like Busy have to hustle every day.
Busy’s day did improve, though, because she got one of Kim Kardashian’s promotional packages. She’s a “Bae” btw. I don’t care about the perfume itself, but I’d love to get my hands on that chocolate heart.
Put my kids to bed and found a special package in our fridge. A CHOCOLATE HEART FROM @KKWFRAGRANCE. I posted the whole thing on Instagram stories but here's a taste(no pun intended) pic.twitter.com/ic5th7AcFA
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 6, 2018
While I was never a huge Tarantino fan, I maybe watched a small handful of his movies and my opinion of him progressively got worse after Weinstein, this week I finally read up on him and…. DAMN.
I truthfully had no idea that he was so freaking deranged, and it’s chalked up as him being a talented director and method acting for the actors.
I had never seen one of his movies until Django Unchained (then I also checked Kill Bill and could hardly stomach it). I also saw The Hateful 8 later on.
The treatment of women in all the movies is AWFUL.
Someone must have forgotten that Kerry Washington has her face smeared with Leonardo Di Caprio’s blood in the movie (a very disgusting scene!); Jennifer Jason Leigh gets beaten up for laughs and fun in the hateful 8…
His early films were good, but he also had a very good producer to rein him in. After KILL BILL, they made one more film together, INGLORIOUS BASTERDS, before parting ways. Every film without that producer has been a study in self indulgence for QT was left free to explore every idea that popped into his head unchecked.
I watch his later films with dismay because they needed to be edited (alot) and curated better. You can see what he was trying to do, but with no one to rein him in, it is all self indulgence and unnecessary.
Mind you, with no one to stop him, it reveals more about QT than he realises.
“Mind you, with no one to stop him, it reveals more about QT than he realises.”
At this point, I hope they stop him from making movies altogether.
But he’s white and male, so it’s just wishful thinking, isn’t it? :-/
He has said he will retire from hollywood after ten films. The Manson film is number 9.
Sadly, he will get the financing for that as well as no 10.
@LAK: you can tell the difference too. QT needed someone to help edit and produce, because otherwise he falls into self indulgence. I saw Hateful 8, and both the husband and I had the same reaction – the movie felt like it was still in draft form. It was self indulgent and QT’s worst impulses went unchecked.
That’s been the through line with everything that’s come out – he’s so concerned with the movie and his vision and authenticity, that he prioritized it over people. I don’t think he’s a sadist, I think he’s the pinnacle of white male privilege.
His editor was a woman. She passed away I think after NGLORIOUS BASTERDS. She was the one that would pull him in.
I think the last Tarantino movie I watched was likely my first – Pulp Fiction. I just don’t find horrific violence and the word FUCK used ad nauseum to be entertainment.
I agree with you completely @MorningCoffee. I struggled through Pulp Fiction because I was a teenager and it was supposed to be ‘cool’ and wondered why I was the only one who didn’t seem to like it.
I only got up to the part in the first Kill Bill when she gets out of the hospital and sees the ‘P*ssy Wagon.’ It got a laugh as I recall which just disgusted me. Like, how funny that the guy who violates a comatose woman has this on his car! I stopped watching and never saw another…
Me, too. Well, I saw Reservoir Dogs (on dvd, thank goodness, so I could fast forward thru the torture scene) then Pulp Fiction. His movies are just not for me.
Good for Busy.
Good for her. His comments are insane, disgusting. Cancelled.
I feel her anger. She’s so outspoken and passionate when she gets going.
Tarantino is cancelled along with any idiot who comes to his defence.
++++1 I’m totally with you. Hopefully, she hasn’t hurt her career by speaking out.
Word Busy. I stopped watching his movies after he tried to say he has a “pass” to say the N word anytime. Nope.
Samuel Jackson should stop defending him too ….
Totally agree.
He will have his defenders because of “the art.” Because he makes movies that the right people enjoy. That’s why.
I’m tired of people trying to justify looking past abuse for art. You know what? Fuck your art. I don’t care if you’re the greatest filmmaker of a generation, if you write the great American novel or if you can create a painting that can bring people to tears. I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating – there is no piece of art on this planet that is worth more than human suffering. Who cares about his art, or his process, or his feelings.
“Fuck your art. I don’t care if you’re the greatest filmmaker of a generation, if you write the great American novel or if you can create a painting that can bring people to tears.”
THIS.
And the equivalence ‘tortured/abusive artist=marvellous art’ should be binned forever!
Seriously. Healthy people are creative and make art too…
This is so true!
Most of the people defending Polanski, Allen, and their ilk are doing it because they don’t want to give up their art, not because they really believe these men are guiltless, whether they admit to themselves or not. People can still watch Rosemary’s Baby, or Annie Hall, but they need to do it in context, aware that this art was made by monsters, the same way people watch Birth of a Nation, or Triumph of the Will.
“People can still watch Rosemary’s Baby, or Annie Hall, but they need to do it in context, aware that this art was made by monsters, the same way people watch Birth of a Nation, or Triumph of the Will.” That’s how I feel most of the time about this issue of who other people work with or who’s work they partake in. It doesn’t require you to defend the indefensible. But for a lot of the people who make it their mission to defend the Polanskis and Allens of the world, it’s not just about not wanting to give up their art. It’s about attitudes they have about women and abuse allegations in general.
I had a really hard time with Woody Allen. His movies were so special to me and I associate them with a loved one who passed away. But I’m happy the floodgates are finally opening and these people are being exposed.
#FuckYourArt
Me too – his early stuff (Sleeper, Take the Money and Run, Everything You ever wanted to know about sex, etc.) I adored those films – but I can’t watch them now. Because I know better. Regardless of whether the art has anything to do with his actions. Because I know if I watch those films, I’m basically saying “Well, yeah, but….” And there can be no buts when it comes to things like rape, molestation and abuse. You do it, you deserve to be a pariah. And I don’t think that’s excessive. This keeps happening, people keep getting away with it. Maybe it’s time for some hard lines to get drawn. I’m for it.
I don’t care for most of his movies, but I watched Midnight in Paris in a really cute old-fashioned theater near my hometown with my French mother and it was such a special experience for me. I love Paris (like a lot of people) and I loved that movie. It’s hard to let that stuff go but the truth is that his movies are forever tainted by his actions so I’m not sure I’d even be able to enjoy Midnight In Paris the way I did back then, anyway.
And this is why I didn’t care for his apology. Fake as f*ck. Is there an insult, a cliché, a statement more indicative of a misogynist d*ckface than “She wanted it.” I say there isn’t.
+1
I’m with Busy. It’s insane to me that Franco was the breakout star of Freaks and Geeks. He was the least interesting actor on that show.
It’s cool that she’s canceling Tarantino. I would love it even more if she mentioned the people Uma Thurman herself specifically called out as the ones SHE would like to be held responsible.
Once more all the outrage is about the shiny, famous target while the cochroaches behind the scenes scuttle back into the shadows. I can’t help but feel like this is a lot of performative outrage that will ultimately not lead to much change in the long run.
The agent who harassed Terry Crews has his job back, the agent Uma Thurman called out seems to get no pushback at all, etc.
Even if Tarantino never makes another movie (which is unlikely) these men will still do their thing behind the scenes. So, yeah, good for Busy for making a spectacle about canceling Tarantino – let me know when she talks about the other guys.
In these tweets, Busy is responding to QT’s defense of Roman Polanski and his blaming Polanski’s 13yo victim. She mentions Uma’s abuse as context but that’s not the focus of her ire at this moment and I don’t blame her.
Oh, thanks for that correction then. Totally worthy of canceling him over – no problem with that. It’s just… the reason this interview from 2013 (I believe) was dug up again at all is the Uma situation so I feel it’s all connected.
I just think it will all stop at canceling Tarantino you know? And it may be justified and right but at the end of the day all he really did is be a fucked up representation of rape culture at its finest. It is systemic and prevalent and the fact that Polanski never went to jail proves that the idea of the ‘Lolita’ seducing an older man is STILL an acceptable storyline. Scott Baio is currently trying to run the same defense on Nicole Eggert.
I’m not saying don’t be enraged and don’t cancel people. It just feel like that’s the only the conversation happening again. I’m missing the nuanced conversation on how these men got to be the ages they are and STILL think these are ok opinions to have. What keeps going wrong there and how do we change minds?
‘Performative outrage’ ☝️☝️☝️ Excellent.
I agree. There is plenty to hold QT accountable for. He clearly knew about Weinstein, but felt that his movies were worth the trade off. But the rest? QT is going to be roasted over an interview 15 years ago, but we’re not going to talk about how that viewpoint was so prevalent that Polanski won the damn Best Director Oscar that year? You’re right – he really is the direct representation of rape culture and the way a lot of people thought at the time. I don’t think it means that he needs to be excused, but I feel like all the attention is going to the most famous name, even if it’s on the perimeter. There is a LOT to unpack in what Uma said, and yet the outrage is focused on the famous target. But I feel like when it’s not the names that people want to discuss, it gets glossed over. She mentioned CAA? People are only interested when it’s Reese Witherspoon’s husband. It’ll be interesting when the Boston Globe publishes their piece on CAA.
I think CAA is not getting the attention because look at the amount of celebrities they represent non of them are going to speak out against their agency. They also have great PR and are blocking the media from talking about it. Promising exclusive pictures and interview of celebrities goes along way to keep some media Outlets silent.
I agree with you completely, Bridget. Tarantino is problematic AF but he is just one player in a major and pervasive problem–one that is not exclusive to Hollywood, by the way.
I am so with you about this.
I find outrage sort of hollow for me lately. There are so many liars and people who have said horrible things and done worse who were just lucky enough never to have it recorded. So situations like this are useless. Didn’t she work with Franco on Freaks and Geeks? And an episode of Entourage with Piven? I am a little more interested in HER personal experiences if she chooses to share.
She canceled QT and…I guess I am confused about why she is so angry at QT. I fail to see what this accomplishes for her or how it changes anything. She is free to say what she wants of course. I don’t think to silence anyone is ever the answer, but I am just tired of these things getting people all riled up and righteous when the tiny little peeps about Woody Allen just a month ago were like dragging the unwilling an inch forward.
I want the perps and the complicit people discussed with these kinds of headlines and this sort of coverage. It is like the aristocratic habit of saying how TERRIBLE it is the weather is chilly for a ride but it is UNFORTUNATE a plane crashed in the Atlantic killing 200. ?
QT was a coked out misogynistic mess who lifted his ideas from Asian cinema, Blaxploitation, and small foreign films since the Reservoir Dogs. He’s been a whacked overrated hipster auteur from jump street. NOW everyone is pearl-clutching from what? Shock? Has he ever NOT been repulsive? Did anyone ever think he didn’t have a fetish for violence against women on screen? I always thought that is what the fanboys loved so much about him.
This is just too much Hollywood piling on while ignoring the elephant in the room and being self-congratulatory in the process.
Some days they work my nerves with their “courage”. On social media of course. Because nothing is real if it isn’t tweeted.
Also agree.
I love Busy and have followed her career since the Dawson’s Creek Days. She is 100% correct about Quentin and I love her for speaking out. Ellen Pompeo called Busy her hero for these tweets. ❤️❤️❤️
Ok, I just can’t deal with Tarantino anymore.
Specially given the timeline between Uma’s and Daryl Hannah’s incidents.
Uma told him about Harvey *before* they even started shooting Kill Bill, Daryl Hannah told him what Harvey had done to her during promotion for Kill Bill vol. 2, and he STILL chose to work with Weinstein for his future projects.
He may have tried to stand up for Uma, but he damn well knew it wasn’t an isolated case when Hannah talked to him, and again he chose his connections over the well being of women that worked for him.
Canceled!
When Howard Stern is the voice of reason you gotta start thinking about your opinions, Quentin.
So glad she is speaking out. He is gross.
He just got so self indulgent with his last movies – I despised Hateful 8 – Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character was just a torture porn punching bag. Didn’t realize how deep this ran with him. Canceled.
I was done with him after Django Unchained. I don’t feel that his films have the intellectual depth people project onto them. Why didn’t they get out of the cage at the end of the movie? Because Quentin Tarantino wrote it that way!
I hope you all also cancel those people who continue to support these vile creatures.
Leo D has signed up to act in his next movie, Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt are also rumoured to have signed on.
Im very interested to see how they will react. This is all fresh in the news they can claim they had no idea like with Woody Allen.
Exactly – I am going to wait and see how they are going to react/handle this.
I sincerely hope that this movie is going to be scrapped. SOMEONE has to read the room, right?
I have a terrible feeling that the only one who will/would be asked is Margot. Who – if this happens – might actually go with the “We had great conversations about this, he gets it now. I totally educated him and turned him into an ally.” route. I will vomit.
In the era of 45 Bridget, our collective stamina for anger and our ability to maintain outrage are greatly diminished.
The next big lying assaulter will be outed soon (I hope) and this story will be forgotten. Our neurotransmitters and cortisol levels are destroyed at this point.
Quentin is clearly problematic AF, but because as far as we know he hasn’t actually sexually assaulted someone himself, I don’t think this needs to go as far as canceling people for working with him. If we start demanding that actresses and others in the entertainment industry reject work with every shitty man with money and power, that’s going to be a lot of lost work and a lot of women who can’t sit with us. Pessimistic, but true.
A casting call requiring women wear shorts and flip flops? Just a small addition to confirm he is a pervert with a fetish for sexualised violence and he continues to make a carrer out of it. This is why he also was ok with HW being a sexual predator.
It was probably for the character Melanie in Jackie Browne, as the character’s costume was cutoffs and flipflops. So I don’t see the big deal there. The character was meant to be a super hot surfer chic with an amazing body – that is part of the script.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not defending QT, what he and others said 15 years ago to defend Roman Polanski was vile but I wouldn’t compare this to a Woody Allen or Roman Polanski situation because he’s not being accused of sexually harassing or assaulting anyone. Your mileage may vary on whether it’s just as bad but it’s not the same thing and I refuse to say that it is.
Now this is not coming from some blind fan of his. I think he’s he’s gone downhill as a filmmaker but those 15 year old words which a lot of Hollywood agreed with, are not going to kill his career.
2003, the year that the QT interview came out, is the same year that Polanski won the Best Director Oscar. But yeah, Tarantino is the problem here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody is saying to ignore Polanski. But those who defend evil, who enable evil, deserve their comeuppance as well. That’s like saying that since Larry Nassar is behind bars, let’s focus on him and not the bevy of enablers – who, i remind you, had multiple chances to step in and save an untold numbers of girls from abuse.
Pursuing the criminal doesn’t mean you take your eyes off the accomplices.
My point is that they’re NOT both problems. There’s this flood of public condemnation of QT, and yet very litttle discussion about anything else. As someone pointed out above, people are only interested in discussing the most famous name, and it’s all OUTRAGE. Tarantino is spouting off a viewpoint that was at the time so prevalent that Polanski was given the highest honor by Hollywood that year. A lot had to go into that snow job of a campaign. A lot of people who would have absolutely known better advocated for Polanski. We’re not talking about them, though. It’s the big names on the periphery (I swear, if one more person talks about Meryl Streep leading the applause I’m going to scream) that get all the outrage. Notice how no one is talking about the names that Uma specifacally checked as being responsible?
Because he isn’t an accomplice.
The accomplices would be Angelica Houston, and I can’t recall the other person who was in the house at the time of the assault. I don’t blame Angelica. It made me pause for a second, but that is it.
What he said was stupid and icky, but they were words. Not even close to being an accomplice or complicit since the crime happened when QT was a child.
The actions are the problem. Not a creepy interview in 2003.
But isn’t this exactly what is happening? I actually don’t know any names besides Larry Nassar’s because it feels like they are getting no coverage. Did anyone lose their job over enabling him for all this time? Is anyone even being charged with being an accessory to his crimes? Is there an investigation?
And yeah, QT said this fucked up shit defending Polanski but obviously ‘Hollywood’ agreed because he got an Oscar that year. We can of course cancel QT now but it won’t change the fact that apparently it was completely acceptable to think this way back then. Too bad for QT that he’s one of the few on the record about it I guess?
Now everyone gets to feel good about making a big production of canceling QT and then what.
Bridget: He is excusing the drugging and rape of a CHILD. I personally think a little outrage is quite fine here. Outrage means we still have a sufficient moral compass to realize that his words are vile and indefensible. And please stop conflating the Uma accusations with this interview – they are distinct events that show two distinct nastys to QT’s personality. What happened to Uma is terrible, but, here, we are discussing the RAPE of a CHILD (not sure how many times I can emphasize that for ya). He deserves every single thing he gets right now.
Magnoliarose: There are 2 kinds of accomplices – those before and after the fact. Emablers ARE accomplices because they allow the offender to go on and potentially repeat the actions. More then one girl was victimized by Polanski (we know of, I think, 3 – God knows how many more). Enablers ARE scum, precisely for reasons like this. They promote excuses, normalization. And I’m sorry, but “stupid” and “icky?” Girl, please. Stupid is blurting out a secret. Icky is a fart joke. QT tried to JUSTIFY CHILD RAPE. That is not stupid. It is not icky. It is vile enabling on a high level. But I’m glad you are detached enough to be able to use such gentle words.
Baron: The media IS covering the Nassar trial, and lots of people who enabled him are getting forced out – the MSU president, for one. Just because you aren’t following it doesn’t mean it’s not out there.
@Sam: you’re going off on a tangent.
The reality is, Tarantino’s Comments didn’t happen in a vacuum. Again – NO ONE is talking about the fact that this viewpoint was so pervasive at the time that Polanski won the Oscar that same year. You can’t say that they can both be problems when only one part is being discussed publicly. As others noted above, Tarantino’s interview is indicative of rape culture and the general acceptance of sexual crimes at the time. Have you seen the Polanski documentary? Did you read how they trotted out his victim to make a statement during his Oscar run? QT is on the periphery but being treated like the main story.
And Uma’s experience is absolutely germane to this discussion. That’s literally what this entire discussion has been about and why people are discussing this interview in the first place. Why on earth would you say that it isn’t?
Bridget: a tangent is something unrelated. I’m sticking to talking about QT, so please learn some definitions before making any accusations.
You claim this viewpoint was pervasive. Well, here’s the thing – nobody else was going on Howard Stern to DEFEND CHILD RAPE. QT did, so why not point it out and hold it against him? That’s like arguing that because not all criminals get caught, we shouldn’t get so worked up when we catch one red-handed. That’s stupid. The fact that some other people feel the same way as QT is not an excuse for QT or a defense. He is the one on tape, again DEFENDING CHILD RAPE. We may know others feel the same way, but we don’t have proof to nail them to the wall. We’ve got the evidence for QT, so why not hold him accountable for it?
As to my point on Uma – I was pointing out that Uma’s story, while terrible, involves an adult woman and no rape. It reveals QT’s proclivity towards violence towards women and his disregard for her well-being, but it is not a story of sexual violence (her Weinstein story is). This is a story about a defense of something so horrific, any argument about it basically is full evidence of a complete lack of decency.
And yet I notice that you’re STILL not even discussing my larger point. In fact, your continued insistence is proving it. But kudos for going to Webster.com
Magnolia rose: I think I recall reading that both Jack Nicholson & Angelica Huston were there at the time.
I just find it ironic that people are behaving as though Howard Stern interview that no one remembered somehow carries more weight than the highest honor that industry can convey.
Well, here’s the thing – nobody else was going on Howard Stern to DEFEND CHILD RAPE.
No, Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t on the Stern show, but she did describe what Samantha went through as “not rape rape.” The grand jury transcripts weren’t available until 2009, up until then, all anyone had was Polanski’s version of that night. Angelica Huston described Samantha as sullen, not looking like a scared 13 year old little thing. She was no help. It wasn’t just Quentin who held this viewpoint.
Never forget: Natalie Portman also signed the petition to release Polanski after he was finally captured. Yeah I’m waiting for CAA and the names Uma dropped to be interviewed or called out on social media. So far *crichets*.
Oh look: shiny new toy!
Good for her. I’ve been a Tarantino fan since Pulp Fiction but he is now canceled. So disgusting. In light of all of this talk of how he treats women in film, it also puts his prospective Sharon Tate movie in a new light. Totally gross.
Hm I wonder how Busy feels about her BFF Michelle Williams working with Polanski..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO35CxpRmow
Hypothetical, if a 13 year old girl wanted it, you are still a POS if you are a grown man and sleep with her.
Absolutely. I hope the judge asks Dan Schneider about that when they finally haul his nasty ass to jail.
She did not want it. She never stopped saying no, despite all the booze and drugs in her system.
Love that she is calling out QT, but her spazing over KKW’s stupid perfume !makes me hate her again.
The flip flop request kinda makes me gag because Tarantino has admitted to a huge foot fetish….he’s EWwwwwwww and cancelled!
But will she take a selfie with the victims and make it about her is the burning question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to enjoy his OTT violence and dialogue but his last few movies weren’t that great truthfully. His comments on poor Samantha Geiser … I can’t get past that. Never cared for or listened to Stern either. I believe he’s cut from the same cloth.
