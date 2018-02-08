Quincy Jones dated Ivanka Trump: ‘She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw’

Fresh off of giving a completely bonkers interview to GQ a few weeks ago, Quincy Jones has given another bonkers interview to Vulture. At first I was like “Oh, he talked more sh-t in the GQ piece,” but no – this Vulture interview is completely wacky too, but it’s a good kind of wacky. It’s IDGAF-wacky. It’s “let me tell you killed Kennedy” wacky. Beyond that, it’s getting a crazy amount of attention for two big reasons. One, he talks about how he dated Ivanka Trump, pre-Precious Jared. Two, he says the Beatles were terrible musicians. Ouch. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Michael Jackson stole from other artists & wouldn’t give them credit or money: “I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] “State of Independence … The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come. Greedy, man. Greedy. “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c section. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it.
He knows who killed JFK: “Who killed Kennedy… [Chicago mobster Sam] Giancana. The connection was there between Sinatra and the Mafia and Kennedy. Joe Kennedy — he was a bad man — he came to Frank to have him talk to Giancana about getting votes.
When he first heard rock music: “Rock ain’t nothing but a white version of rhythm and blues, motherf–ker. You know, I met Paul McCartney when he was 21.”
His thoughts on the Beatles as musicians: “That they were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherf–kers. Paul was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo? Don’t even talk about it. I remember once we were in the studio with George Martin, and Ringo had taken three hours for a four-bar thing he was trying to fix on a song. He couldn’t get it. We said, “Mate, why don’t you get some lager and lime, some shepherd’s pie, and take an hour-and-a-half and relax a little bit.” So he did, and we called Ronnie Verrell, a jazz drummer. Ronnie came in for 15 minutes and tore it up. Ringo comes back and says, “George, can you play it back for me one more time?” So George did, and Ringo says, “That didn’t sound so bad.” And I said, “Yeah, motherf–ker because it ain’t you.” Great guy, though.
Whether we’re in a better place now, as a country, than we were in 1968: “No. We’re the worst we’ve ever been, but that’s why we’re seeing people try and fix it. Feminism: Women are saying they’re not going to take it anymore. Racism: People are fighting it. God is pushing the bad in our face to make people fight back.
Whether the #MeToo revelations came as surprise: “No, man. Women had to put up with f–ked-up sh-t. Women and brothers — we’re both dealing with the glass ceiling.”
What problem he wishes he could solve in America: “Racism. I’ve been watching it a long time — the ’30s to now. We’ve come a long way but we’ve got a long way to go. The South has always been f–ked up, but you know where you stand. The racism in the North is disguised. You never know where you stand. That’s why what’s happening now is good, because people are saying they are racists who didn’t used to say it. Now we know…It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf–ker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.
Seriously, he dated Ivanka: “Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherf–ker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.
Trump’s leadership skills: “A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople — more than Trump does. He doesn’t know sh-t. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn’t have as many people against him as he does. He’s a f–king idiot.
Whether he’s religious: “No, man. I know too much about it. I knew Romano Mussolini, the jazz piano player, the son of Benito Mussolini. We used to jam all night. And he’d tell me about where the Catholics were coming from. The Catholics have a religion based on fear, smoke, and murder. And the biggest gimmick in the world is confession: “You tell me what you did wrong and it’ll be okay.” Come on. And almost everywhere you go in the world, the biggest structures are the Catholic churches. It’s money, man. It’s f–ked up.
There are a million more quotes that I could excerpted, like how rich people don’t give a f–k about poor people, how John Coltrane copied Nicolas Slonimsky, how much he likes Bruno Mars and Sam Smith and Chance the Rapper, but how all of the younger musicians need to go back to basics and learn their craft. But seriously… he dated Ivanka Trump. And he thinks her father is a deranged idiot. And he thinks Catholicism is “a religion based on fear, smoke, and murder.” What a life he’s lived.
Also: He claimed that Marlon Brando had slept with Marvin Gaye, Richard Pryor and James Baldwin. Pryor’s widow confirmed that her husband had slept with Brando. What in the world?
He’s thirty-eight years older than her. It’s truly disgusting.
she didn’t have to say yes. It didn’t sound like a case of him forcing her. when younger women out with older men they make that choice themselves.
I’m waiting to see if the Orange one tweets about it.
“she didn’t have to say yes.”
You don’t seriously believe this clown, do you? This guy has spouted more tall tales than Donald himself.
And it sounds like she initiated it.
Yes, JosieH, I absolutely believe it. It’s not a problem though. She would have been 24 at the time. I may privately giggle a little bit at someone going out with someone old enough to be their grandparent, but 24 is grown. At this age, the age of the older party really doesn’t matter in terms of consent.
Did they actually date or just have dinner. If I had the opportunity I would probably have dinner with Quincy Jones but I wouldn’t consider it a date.
Love this interview though and agree that the Beatles are highly overrated.
Blind Gossip has it as a business dinner. Eh, it sounds like a one-on-one networking dinner to me, so grumpy old man is going to see it however he wants. Quincy just doesn’t give a f*** anymore, does he? Keep on talking, I’m listening!
The Beatles wrote hundreds of songs and were together less than a decade. The evolution of their sound over that brief period was incredible. But I totally agree about Ringo, bless. That story made me laugh out loud. I sent it to my dad, who taught me to appreciate The Beatles.
My dad always thought Paul was an egotistical, schlocky, sentimental songwriter. But we saw Paul in concert a couple years ago. The man is in his 70s. Plays a sold-out stadium for almost three hours straight with no break. Dozens of songs. Hops from playing bass to piano to guitar. Raises a cheer and plays a song for John, for George, for Linda, for his wife Nancy.
And I look over at my dad, who has big tears in his eyes during Hey Jude, while thousands of voices are singing together. And my dad, who hasn’t always been there for me, but taught me to love music with every atom in my body, he puts his arm around me and looks up into the night sky and says, “Isn’t this incredible? Isn’t this just great?”
And, oh friends, it was. It was.
@India Rose
I completely agree with you on the Beatles. Those four young guys from Liverpool created something for themselves (despite being amateurs) and developed at time of great social change. The stars were aligned when they got together IMO and they, inadvertently, changed music forever. For many people, young and old, they are ground zero for today’s music. Everyone knows their music and feels their influence to this day. Including me. Sorry Quincy, sometimes heart and joy in creating is more important than musicianship. Hence, the Beatles will always be more important and influential than Steely Dan. India Rose, I teared up while reading your story. Memories…..
Lol. Who knows, but I have to say I have had dinner with a few older known men, and it was never “a date.” It was let’s talk about your business, or interest in this charity. Interesting men like QJ is interesting, but not the age I wanted to date at all. Then I might hear later they said it was a date – as if! Men and their egos. Never ever changes.
YOU wouldn’t call it a date, but men like Quincy might.
Anyway, from the way he tells it, she arranged it so who knows.
I don’t know what her real story is, but I would believe anything about her at this point.
Quincy’s interviews are entertaining, but I can’t help but feel grossed out by him. Also, not sure if I truly believe everything he says. Ivanka could’ve just wanted to have dinner w a musical legend and bend his ear, because let’s face it, the man’s fascinating. It doesn’t mean they went on a date. I think he says some misleading things sometimes.
It’s also a bit ironic to acknowledge all the sh-t women have dealt with re: the MeToo movement and THEN say you agreed to go on a date with someone 38 years younger because she’s got great legs. Nothing about her as a person, just her legs and her bad dad.
But Quincy said more wise, funny things than gross ones. Sounds like a dinner she initiated, which is not surprising given how often people look for father figures when our own are incompetent buffoons.
I rather enjoy unfiltered Q, even if he tells more fables than facts.
That was a very sweet story, Indiarose. I love it.
The way its worded, she wanted to have dinner with him. L ike – maybe to meet him. Nothing about this says they dated. They had dinner. I have dinner with lots of people.
Yep she initiated it. It wasn’t like he was chasing her. So yeah that’s what I got from this.
Damn Older people are so MESSY.. love it. Serve the Tea Quincy.. Server the Tea and don’t stop.
Yes, I need more!
This had me cackling, and I want him to say some more crazy stuff because it was pure comedy.
LOL! More Quincy Jones interviews please!! I feel repulsed yet so entertained.
I know!!! I hope he keeps spilling! Lol
He has the tea on everyone and everything.
It sounds like Ivanka chased him???
It sounds like Ivanka wanted a networking dinner with him. Not a romantic date.
“She’s a fine motherf–ker” Has anyone checked to see if the Cheeto-in-Chief has exploded over this comment yet. It may just be the end of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A FAMOUS and RICH black man. It’s Quincy freaking Jones FFS. Trump would be fine with it.
He dated a biracial model who identified as black, so racism isn’t so cut and dry as that. He claims the people stomping murderer Don King is his best friend. He was attached to Omarosa like she was a security blankie.
Okay, when was Jones in the Abbey Road Studio during the Beatles years?
Is there an expert out there who knows their discography? Because I don’t remember reading about Jones working at EMI with Martin that early in the Beatles’ career?
On one track song alone in Sargeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Lennon required Ringo to duplicate the drum beat that it took two drummers to do -by himself, which he did after some serious preparation.
If he knew McCartney at 21, that would put him working in London in the early 60′s. I find this a little puzzling.
Jones successfully toured throughout Europe with a number of jazz orchestras in the 1950s, and worked as an arranger for pretty much all of the important artists of the 1960s. It’s possible. Though implausible.
Cherry: i recently saw a documentary about him and his work. Very impressive. The range of people he has worked with. His musical ability. I trust his judgement on musicality of other artists.
He had a long storied career. Worked with all the famous and best at the time. I find the story plausible. Anyone want to see drunk messy Ringo Starr should search on YouTube, John Davidson show. He was plastered on that show but hilarious.
You know your Beatles, work!
I don’t think anybothy every considered The Beatles good musicians, so he is not telling anyone any news. Beatles were famous for their tunes and their hair style, weren’t they?
And it is ooooh so brave to spill the tea when those people he is talking about are mostly dead! Not a cool “mother – f***er al all!!! (*rolling my eyes*) e.g He didn’t have any problem making money “with” Michael Jackson…
The Beatles were talented musicians. That is all. He just sounds like a cranky old man.
People here don’t understand were he’s coming from at all, he’s a jazz musician. The level of musicianship is way above 99% of pop and rock musician. Beatles weren’t even amazing musicians in the pop and rock tradition they were amongst the greatest songwriters though.
As for anyone saying he couldn’t have been in London in the early 60s. Q was a child prodigy. He started playing professionally at 14 with amazing musicians. And was basically conducting and arranging world class musicians and orchestras by his late teens/ early 20s. He’s sort of the last link back to all the great jazz musicians.
I would read the entire interview he’s amazingly knowledgeable and doesn’t give a shit, granted his women stories are gross but his take on music and politics is very interesting.
I’m 65 so I’ve been around for quite awhile. Paul’s bass playing, George’s guitar playing and even Ringo’s drumming have all been praised over the years by many musicians. Their songwriting has withstood the test of time. I don’t think Quincy sounds very gracious.
They could sing and write songs. If you read Quincy’s interview he is talking abot TECHNIQUE. Quincy is a trained musician. And he has worked with everyone from Sinatra to MJ. He knows what he’s talking about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The musician in my life has never been impressed by the Beatles as musicians but collects jazz records and knows Jazz like an expert. They categorize music differently than a fan would. This person hears differently too and is easily distracted by songs and picks them apart not as a critic but identifying it and can say that riff was from that song by this person.
They say the Beatles were pop stars with catchy hooks but likes them much more individually once they went solo.
Jazz musicians play because they love music. It is certainly not for the money. Most of them have had interesting lives and travels.
::SIGH:: ::massages temples::
I truly despise every Trump, except Barron—whom I’m merely ambivalent about. However, Quincy, you didn’t date this woman. At most, you had A date. And who knows, she could have just been flirting to lure you into making investments. I have no doubt that Quincy dates beautiful, young women, but those are beautiful young women with minimal/no other prospects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Basically, they said Quincy wasn’t her neighbor or business partner or colleague. He also had a reputation for being a womanizer, like Jack Nicholson, and especially is known for dating much younger women. So with all that info in mind going out to dinner with him seems a bit like a date, especially when Ivanka has made racist comments to a journalist about wanting to see Black men’s dicks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hh
He was married to Natasha Kinski, and she is way beyond Ivy’s reach. There weren’t men racing to date her. It is why she is married to Crooked Jared.
If he was going to lie, he could have done better than her.
@magnoliarose – Lol! Logic and the Trumps don’t mix. Although, I still have a problem with him saying he “dated” her if it was just one date. As I said above, that’s not my personal definition of dated.
@HH, who said
“I have no doubt that Quincy dates beautiful, young women, but those are beautiful young women with minimal/no other prospects.”
And for the record he was extremely good looking man when he was young.
Would I date a man his age no. But I would definetly have dinner if he asked and it’s not because I don’t have other options. He’s a link to all the greats and have lead an amazing life. I think anyone who is interested in music and black history would.
You’re talking about someone who has experienced life since the 30′s up until. I am 25 and I’d rather have dinner with him or Christiane Amanpour, Noam Chomsky, Vanessa Redgrave or any of those legendary people than some young celebrity with good looks but isn’t particularly interesting.
As I replied above, I said it could be probable that they went on “a” date. However, “dating” is a different definition (imo). If I didn’t make it clear, I’m speaking about his having a penchant for young women in his senior years. Of course, women wanted to date him when he was young.
And yes, that is admittedly placing a lot of importance on looks. That is something I’d definitely do if I’m expected to engage in sexual activity with a geriatric aged man and I’m in my mid-20s to early 40s (and he’s made comments about his Viagra). Furthermore, Quincy has placed his own importance on looks, specifically on age and race. Quincy is a legend. I wouldn’t dispute that. However, on women and dating he is problematic. Quincy has a lot to offer someone, but admittedly it’s hard for me to believe a woman with a lot to offer would date–not simply go on “a” date–and deal with his misogyny if they didn’t have ulterior motives.
Princess Nagini’s legs are the only part of her that haven’t been surgically altered.
She tried an asshole transplant. But the asshole rejected her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. It IS entertaining reading it but most is an old dude bragging, saying horrible stuff about women and going way over the top.
I think he is in the early stages of dementia.
Yes, as much as it pains me to say it, that’s probably what’s going on here. This is an old man who apparently has no relatives or friends who care enough about him to protect him from himself. It makes me sad. Even though I laughed out loud reading the interview.
Did y’all read the interview though? He has a very sound mind, and he has six children all who are very close to him and are always in his house. In fact, one of them, Kidada calls him lose lips coz he is known for talking and doesn’t mince words. He is fine
I disagree re dementia.
His analysis of music and the lack of formal musical education is accurate of the times.
Quincy is his usual foxy genius self. As stated in the interview, he’s turning 85 this year, and he just doesn’t GAF anymore.
THIS.
Yeah. Seriously, talking about dementia means you haven’t read the entire interview. He basically breaks down music history and is extremely lucid and informative. On the contrary he sounds extremely sound for his She. His gross women stories aren’t anything new. He’s been a womaniser his whole life. And when he says dating i guess he means going to dinner, taking a woman out, which i guess is the old school way of dating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He says a lot of eye-rolly stuff, but he was supportive of Kidada when Tupac was murdered, and she had a hard time. She chose to live with him when her parents divorced, and he still has a closeness with all his kids.
He is one of those deeply flawed people that accomplish great things and have outstanding qualities that are in separate compartments from the bad ones.
Nah…he sounds like an older person who gives no f**ks and wants to spill all the tea. My grandmother is like this as well. Absolutely no filter.
If you read the actual interview he sounds sharp and aware. Even the interviewer was surprised by how sharp he was. Just because people say things you don’t like or agree with doesn’t mean they have dementia.
I think this is just your mind getting old and not giving a crap. The only thing odd was the jumping from subject to subject. Still it is an interesting read. He’s 85 and seems far more coherent than the orange cheeto, and he’s also not running the US so I’m fun with him. Bring it on, old gossip and stories are the best.
He has lost any kind of filter or inhibition, though I will say that it’s funny to observe which topics he knows he can’t be elaborating on without serious repercussion (the clintons, caping for bill cosby).
Apart from the behind the scene gossips this interview is really a statement on how the music industry relies very little on talent and abut mostly on gimmicks.
The music industry has long been about marketing versus substance, for many decades.
That’s some crazed effed up stuff he’s putting out there. But I don’t know, sometimes it’s the crazy stuff we need to pay attention too.
Lord, Quincy. Never has there been a white woman he didn’t like. Nothing against white women at all but this guy has some issues with himself. Not sure why this old goat is doing all this talking now.
@Gigi.. He’s talking because he’s the last one standing. It’s funny that he’s spilling tea on the late greats, but I’m waiting for that one, brave journalist to ask THE QUESTION about Tupac’s claim that Quincy propositioned him while he was dating Kidada Jones.
some parts were amusing due to the shock value, but others were just plain stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s wrong with his version of Catholicism? Seems spot on to me.
Me, too. All he left out was the pedophilia.
Haha 😩
As someone who suffered through Catholocism in my childhood, I concur: he’s dead on about that.
There’s a lot of layers to any religion or spiritual belief. It’s never a black-white dichotomy. I’m not Catholic but many in my area are, and they’re very kind people. Their faith is as much about community and charity as actual doctrine.
The Vulture interview was all kinds of delicious crazy. I totally believe Brando, et al bumped parts – Brando was very open about his sex partners. As for Quincy dating Complicit, my question was, even for one date, and taking into account the many women he’s had, how could he say Complicit had the MOST BEAUTIFUL legs he’d ever seen. A bit of an implication in there, no?
Best part of interview: Oprah doesn’t have “the chops” to be president.
Rave on Quincy.
Right? I’m loving it.
that part caught me too – Oprah LOVES Quincy and he doesn’t consider her a CEO!
I once had dinner with a multi-millionaire gentleman who was 40 years older that used to come into our clinic (I worked the front desk) but I wouldn’t have called it a “date.” I was just curious to see how the other half lived. He may have considered it a date but all he got was a kiss on the cheek!! He was a wonderful story teller. But for Quincy to brag thinking ivanka was interested in him in the least is delusional.
Loving all the Quincy quotes! I believe him. I believe what he said about Michael Jackson, Ringo, Ivanka, Brando, all of it. Not sure what the outrage over this is about, but I like that he’s just letting it all hang out. Interviews with him were never that common i think. It’s not dementia ( eyeroll), that’s unfiltered talk from someone who can get away with it.
I have heard that Kennedy theory before and I don’t think it should be ruled out
Chicago was definitely involved in some way.
nah, it was Jack Ruby’s old buddy, LBJ.
He’s gross but I agree with him re: religion, Trump and The Beatles.
Exactly! He’s not wrong at all imo.
Lol, same!
Hope you’re well, Kitten 😻
This interview was all over place and I absolutely died when it got to the part about rock n’ roll and The Beatles.
Wow I didn’t know Pryor and Brando slept together. !!
I believe every single word.
Triggered Beatles fans are going to be coming for him in these comments.
I believe him though.
If not here, then definitely elsewhere. It’s funny to me because a lot of Beatles fans love to go on about how repulsed they are about certain other artistas being worshipped, but any time the Beatles are discussed in a less-than-positive way, it causes quite a stir.
Well because we love the Beatles.They were not just a band but a whole movement.They even said themselves they weren’t great musicians.As a whole they were something else.We will never see a band like them again.They set the bar to high.
So sad things didn’t work out with him and Ivanka. If they had, just think, right now Quincy Jones would be in charge of brokering peace in the Middle East.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even the puke dont wannA come out.
Bah
He doesn’t sound all that nutty to me.
He’s used to working with the best musicians in the world so it could be the Beatles weren’t as good as others.
White musicians such as Van Morrison, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton have all given due credit to black musicians as their inspiration.
Blacks and women have always struggled against oppression, albeit in different toxic forms.
I grew up Catholic and I don’t find anything he says offensive.
drump is making racists feel safe to come out of the woodwork, so Jones is right.
I DO think he considered the dinner with Ivanka a date. baby fists most likely framed it that way when he suggested it to Jones.
I love this tea! Brando and Marvin Gaye? Yes please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Q is not revealing anything new here.
I agree that Q is popping off and I believe most of it. He may be embellishing but otherwise, it’s true.
I can see Ivanka flirting to get something that she wants. She’s definitely learned something from daddy.
Q comes off as a pretty confident and secure guy. He forgives and doesn’t hold grudges. He’s not judgy. He is self-aware and though I think he ought to treat women better—particularly his lovers—I think he is a work in progress.
Agreed. So many people on this thread are saying they were grossed out or repulsed by his interview and I find it puzzling. I didn’t read anything that was that gross. And older guy daying a much younger woman? Old news. But his stories about other artists are gold. As are his thoughts on racism, the wealthy and Trump.
I don’t want to speak for others but I’m pretty sure people were grossed out by these comments:
“Hell no! You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy? For what, man? There’s nothing…there’s no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old. But you’d be surprised.… These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they’re fearless, man. All over the world.”
Or maybe it was these comments?
“I don’t give a f–k. Because they think that’s all you like, but that’s stupid, man. Here’s what you’ve got to understand: The interracial thing was part of a revolution, too, because back in the ’40s and stuff, they would say, ‘You can’t mess with a white man’s money.… Don’t mess with his women,’. We weren’t going to take that sh-t. Charlie Parker, everybody there, was married to a white wife.”
So white women were a prize, basically. At least that’s what I got out of it.
Or maybe it’s the fact that he’s dating a woman who’s younger than his daughters. I always find that pathetic and a little sad, personally.
So sure, he’s a really interesting guy who’s refreshingly blunt but he’s still gross. It’s possible to be all those things–many men in Hollywood are. *shrugs*
What Kitten said.
He also said he “rejected” Marilyn Monroe because she “had a chest that looked like pears.’”
Marlon wasn’t homosexual; he was pansexual. Like Quincy said, he’d f*ck a mailbox.
Hahaha. That is funny.
I was going to say bisexual, but thank you for making the distinction either way. In a world that still doesn’t recognize bisexuality and instead calls it selfishness, confusion, a phase, etc, I think it’s an important one to make.
Don’t take this the wrong way but it’s funny to think of an 85-year-old being a “work in progress”.
I loved every second of this interview and I agreed with 80% of what he said about Rock music, The Beatles, Musicians today, Catholicism and Racism. I also love how DGAF he is. He has lived a long life and he has known a LOT of people from Frank Sinatra to Bono to Brando. The man has STORIES. He needs to write a book with all of them in it!
I agree that Q needs to write a book. On the date issue – maybe Ivanka and Q slept together after dinner. Don’t forget the girl has daddy issues. So it would be an insult to her if he didn’t at least acknowledge it was more than dinner. He’s being a sly gentleman. I love seeing Quincy in interviews because his life experiences are so interesting. Don’t forget he was married to Peggy Lipton aka Julie on the tv series The Mod Squad who was the coolest of my generation’s female role models. Please write a book Mr. Jones !!
Rashida Jones has said in several interviews that she knows the crazy that went down in her father’s life. I don’t think she’s ever really spilled, but she knows. She def knows.
Not that I want to defend any Trump for any reason, but one arranged dinner is now dated? Hmm… I don’t think so. She was a well connected socialite. She probably had dinner with a lot of people she admired.
Rock music definitely ripped off blues music from America and for some bands folk music also back in the day. That’s no lie from Quincy. It’s a fact. And it’s always been admitted and talked about for decades regarding the history of rock music and its evolution.
The Rolling Stones always admitted their music is completely based on the blues. Keith Richards is like an encyclopedia on the great blues artists and their music. It’s his passion studying their art form. That’s the music he reveres, and his guitar playing is a direct reflection of that as a rhythm guitarist. Mick was the same in his love for the blues. Back in those days, getting music from America wasn’t so easy, and hearing things for the first time was huge when young teens and trading a record someone might have from America. Those records were like gold to Keith when he would hear Muddy Waters for the first time. When I read books on many bands from England, you read that a lot, but for the Rolling Stones, blues music was the holy grail.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2009/may/01/keith-richards-blues
It sounds like they just went to dinner.
so many layers of ewwwwww
Why is he “spilling the beans” on all this sh*t now? Especially when he’s talking about people who have passed and can’t defend themselves.
Grandpa is delusional. That said, I have no doubt that Donald Trump pushes the line in terms of encouraging Ivanka to use her assets as much as she can stand to charm rich financiers into propping up his BS empire. Here are a couple of illustrative photos:
- http://c8.alamy.com/comp/C2DGM3/the-founder-and-chairman-of-bayrock-group-tevik-arif-ivanka-trump-C2DGM3.jpg (Tevfik Arif)
- https://www.gettyimages.ca/event/trump-soho-launch-party-inside-76839333?esource=SEO_GIS_CDN_Redirect#/donald-trump-ivanka-trump-and-alex-sapir-attend-the-trump-soho-launch-picture-id110093586 (Alex Sapir)
I wonder whether Eric and Donald are sent out to flirt with gay rich dudes.
